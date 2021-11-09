Review: Fox Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet

From the outside, the Fox Rampage Pro Carbon appears to be the same its predecessor that dropped back in early 2019, but inside there are plenty of features to make this full-face stand out in the lift lines or on the race course. Although the shell shape is familiar, a MIPS liner replaces the Fluid Inside safety technology, and for the bling factor, carbon fiber D-rings secure the chin strap.



The shape of the RPC follows Fox's motocross helmet family for looks with straight lines and comes in five colors, ranging from bright orange to a stealth matte black. It travels in a roomy double-zippered carrying bag and is supplied with a single, fixed-position visor and one set of removable X-Static cheek pads and liner. Moving away from the old trend of integrating onboard cameras, you won't find any mounts cluttering up the smooth areas on top of the shell either.

Fox Rampage Pro Carbon Details



• Carbon shell

• Injected mesh vent screens

• MIPS rotational protection

• Breakaway visor screws

• Dual-density, In-Mold Varizorb EPS

• Antimicrobial X-Static liner and cheek pads

• Colors: Dark Indigo Navy, Black/Teal, White, Atomic Punch Orange

• Meets EN 1078, CPSC 1203, AS/NZS 2063, and ASTM F1952

• Weight: 1,285 g (size LG - actual)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Price $499.95 USD

FIT

VENTILATION

WEIGHT

SAFETY

PRICE

Pros

+ Locked in and very secure feeling helmet

+ Wicks away moisture well considering coverage



- Larger overall profile / heavy feeling

- Plastic mesh vents make it tricky to clean

- Pressure points in forehead area and cheek pads are noticeable during extended use

Pinkbike's Take

If you're looking for maximum protection and comfort in a full-face helmet designed for the high speeds of downhill racing and bike park laps, the Rampage Pro Carbon checks all of the safety technology boxes. Instantly after slipping the helmet on, there is a comforting feeling of extra insurance and confidence. On the other hand, its larger profile and lower ventilation on slower trails could be overkill for some enduro racers to wear all day long when temperatures reach upwards of 25º C. — Matt Beer

You might think from the outer appearance that this larger volume helmet would have plenty of headspace inside, but it actually fits on the smaller side. Typically, I would wear a size medium TLD D3, spanning a circumference of 56-57 cm, but I found the size large Fox RPC to be plenty snug, which measures 59-60 cm. Like any new piece of equipment where size is personal, I prefer to try it on before making a purchase. Surprisingly, the cheek pads never did break as much as I anticipated and there was a prominent bump in the liner, dead center in the forehead area. that caused a minor pressure point when wearing the helmet for extended periods of time.Peering out of the opening, the chin bar doesn't impede your vision or give that claustrophobic feeling of being too close to your face. Fitment with popular goggles from Smith, Oakley, and 100% wasn't an issue, and the zone designed for the strap to rest pulls the frame evenly onto your face. Down below, the chin strap has plenty of length to work with and features a snap button to keep the dead end from flapping in the wind once it is laced up.Wearing the Rampage Pro Carbon in late summer/early fall conditions on my downhill bike didn't make me sweat uncomfortably when the thermometer read 20ºC. The X-Static pads do fully surround your face, but did a respectable job of keeping my head dry while pulling moisture away from my line of vision.For fresh air intakes, the mouth and chin bar side vents are equipped with foam to keep you from tasting your local organics. Above the brow are four small vents, with four larger ones across the top and of the shell and five exhaust ports out back. That's not a lot compared to 100% Aircraft 2, which I reviewed back in July, a DH-certified helmet that competes with some lighter enduro-style lids for breathability. The plastic, non-removable mesh across all of these vents certainly limits airflow, a trade-off for keeping unwanted objects out of the helmet. These vents also make cleaning the entire helmet a chore, since the dirt lodges into the vents, requiring a brush to reach all of the nooks and crannies.Along with the cradling affect of the RPC, there is a distinct reduction in hearing compared to the Aircraft 2, which could be due to the covered vents or abundant padding around the lower part of the ear.At first glance, the RPC could be mistaken for a motocross helmet and is more than 300-grams heavier than its main rival, the TLD D4, one of the lightest helmets you'd spot at a DH race. At 1285-grams, the size large RPC we tested is on the heavier side, but does provide a very comforting and secure feeling. The weight of the helmet is also well distributed and doesn't promote any tipping front to back, even on the hardest touch downs in the bike park. Coming from a Bell Full 9, Fox's RPC wasn't a chore to wear on long descents or standing in lift lines.The stand-out safety features of the Rampage Pro Carbon are the full carbon shell, dual-density In-Mold Varizorb EPS, and the switch to a MIPS rotational liner from the Fluid Inside technology. For me, the dual-density foam is a huge asset to have as a mountain biker where our speed can vary drastically, depending on the trail. It's important that a helmet can absorb and dissipate both energy extremes.The RPC meets EN 1078, CPSC 1203, AS/NZS 2063, and ASTM F1952 certifications and the breakaway visor won't create any further neck flexion should you try your best scorpion pose. Replacing the magnets that held the visor in place on the previous generation helmet are two screws, however, the visor doesn't bend or pivot out of the way.Since testing began on this lid, the MIPS liner has remained totally silent and the double D-ring, a feature I welcome and am accustomed to for its strengths over a plastic buckle. Simplifying things further, the strap is long enough that I can leave the closure threaded, but loosen it enough to pull the helmet off; something I couldn't manage with the Bell Full 9's shorter strap.Sitting a nickel shy of $500, the Fox RPC isn't a bargain and for that price I would expect it to include a spare visor and a different size set of cheek pads to help alleviate a squished face. Mind you, it is a very robust helmet with durable paint, trick carbon D-rings, and an adequate rubber trim around the lower edge to further protect that lustrous color. Included with the helmet is a soft shell, fleece-lined carrying bag that is vented, like most top end helmets, but doesn't get over complicated by extra pockets.If you're looking for a cheaper option in the Fox family of helmets, the Rampage Comp checks out at $349, but that doesn't include a MIPS liner or dual-density EPS. Otherwise, the 100% Aircraft 2 is a contender at $400, which still has dual-density EPS foam, but uses the brand's own rotational energy dissipation system instead of MIPS.