Review: Fox Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet

Nov 9, 2021
by Matt Beer  

From the outside, the Fox Rampage Pro Carbon appears to be the same its predecessor that dropped back in early 2019, but inside there are plenty of features to make this full-face stand out in the lift lines or on the race course. Although the shell shape is familiar, a MIPS liner replaces the Fluid Inside safety technology, and for the bling factor, carbon fiber D-rings secure the chin strap.

The shape of the RPC follows Fox's motocross helmet family for looks with straight lines and comes in five colors, ranging from bright orange to a stealth matte black. It travels in a roomy double-zippered carrying bag and is supplied with a single, fixed-position visor and one set of removable X-Static cheek pads and liner. Moving away from the old trend of integrating onboard cameras, you won't find any mounts cluttering up the smooth areas on top of the shell either.
Fox Rampage Pro Carbon Details

• Carbon shell
• Injected mesh vent screens
• MIPS rotational protection
• Breakaway visor screws
• Dual-density, In-Mold Varizorb EPS
• Antimicrobial X-Static liner and cheek pads
• Colors: Dark Indigo Navy, Black/Teal, White, Atomic Punch Orange
• Meets EN 1078, CPSC 1203, AS/NZS 2063, and ASTM F1952
• Weight: 1,285 g (size LG - actual)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price $499.95 USD
foxracing.com






FIT

You might think from the outer appearance that this larger volume helmet would have plenty of headspace inside, but it actually fits on the smaller side. Typically, I would wear a size medium TLD D3, spanning a circumference of 56-57 cm, but I found the size large Fox RPC to be plenty snug, which measures 59-60 cm. Like any new piece of equipment where size is personal, I prefer to try it on before making a purchase. Surprisingly, the cheek pads never did break as much as I anticipated and there was a prominent bump in the liner, dead center in the forehead area. that caused a minor pressure point when wearing the helmet for extended periods of time.

Peering out of the opening, the chin bar doesn't impede your vision or give that claustrophobic feeling of being too close to your face. Fitment with popular goggles from Smith, Oakley, and 100% wasn't an issue, and the zone designed for the strap to rest pulls the frame evenly onto your face. Down below, the chin strap has plenty of length to work with and features a snap button to keep the dead end from flapping in the wind once it is laced up.

VENTILATION

Wearing the Rampage Pro Carbon in late summer/early fall conditions on my downhill bike didn't make me sweat uncomfortably when the thermometer read 20ºC. The X-Static pads do fully surround your face, but did a respectable job of keeping my head dry while pulling moisture away from my line of vision.

For fresh air intakes, the mouth and chin bar side vents are equipped with foam to keep you from tasting your local organics. Above the brow are four small vents, with four larger ones across the top and of the shell and five exhaust ports out back. That's not a lot compared to 100% Aircraft 2, which I reviewed back in July, a DH-certified helmet that competes with some lighter enduro-style lids for breathability. The plastic, non-removable mesh across all of these vents certainly limits airflow, a trade-off for keeping unwanted objects out of the helmet. These vents also make cleaning the entire helmet a chore, since the dirt lodges into the vents, requiring a brush to reach all of the nooks and crannies.

Along with the cradling affect of the RPC, there is a distinct reduction in hearing compared to the Aircraft 2, which could be due to the covered vents or abundant padding around the lower part of the ear.


WEIGHT

At first glance, the RPC could be mistaken for a motocross helmet and is more than 300-grams heavier than its main rival, the TLD D4, one of the lightest helmets you'd spot at a DH race. At 1285-grams, the size large RPC we tested is on the heavier side, but does provide a very comforting and secure feeling. The weight of the helmet is also well distributed and doesn't promote any tipping front to back, even on the hardest touch downs in the bike park. Coming from a Bell Full 9, Fox's RPC wasn't a chore to wear on long descents or standing in lift lines.


SAFETY

The stand-out safety features of the Rampage Pro Carbon are the full carbon shell, dual-density In-Mold Varizorb EPS, and the switch to a MIPS rotational liner from the Fluid Inside technology. For me, the dual-density foam is a huge asset to have as a mountain biker where our speed can vary drastically, depending on the trail. It's important that a helmet can absorb and dissipate both energy extremes.

The RPC meets EN 1078, CPSC 1203, AS/NZS 2063, and ASTM F1952 certifications and the breakaway visor won't create any further neck flexion should you try your best scorpion pose. Replacing the magnets that held the visor in place on the previous generation helmet are two screws, however, the visor doesn't bend or pivot out of the way.

Since testing began on this lid, the MIPS liner has remained totally silent and the double D-ring, a feature I welcome and am accustomed to for its strengths over a plastic buckle. Simplifying things further, the strap is long enough that I can leave the closure threaded, but loosen it enough to pull the helmet off; something I couldn't manage with the Bell Full 9's shorter strap.

PRICE

Sitting a nickel shy of $500, the Fox RPC isn't a bargain and for that price I would expect it to include a spare visor and a different size set of cheek pads to help alleviate a squished face. Mind you, it is a very robust helmet with durable paint, trick carbon D-rings, and an adequate rubber trim around the lower edge to further protect that lustrous color. Included with the helmet is a soft shell, fleece-lined carrying bag that is vented, like most top end helmets, but doesn't get over complicated by extra pockets.

If you're looking for a cheaper option in the Fox family of helmets, the Rampage Comp checks out at $349, but that doesn't include a MIPS liner or dual-density EPS. Otherwise, the 100% Aircraft 2 is a contender at $400, which still has dual-density EPS foam, but uses the brand's own rotational energy dissipation system instead of MIPS.



Pros

+ Locked in and very secure feeling helmet
+ Wicks away moisture well considering coverage

Cons

- Larger overall profile / heavy feeling
- Plastic mesh vents make it tricky to clean
- Pressure points in forehead area and cheek pads are noticeable during extended use



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIf you're looking for maximum protection and comfort in a full-face helmet designed for the high speeds of downhill racing and bike park laps, the Rampage Pro Carbon checks all of the safety technology boxes. Instantly after slipping the helmet on, there is a comforting feeling of extra insurance and confidence. On the other hand, its larger profile and lower ventilation on slower trails could be overkill for some enduro racers to wear all day long when temperatures reach upwards of 25º C. Matt Beer


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Helmets Fox Clothing


Must Read This Week
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
67794 views
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
65369 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
47700 views
Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier
37810 views
First Look: Rå Bikes' .12 Full Suspension Enduro Bike
34803 views
Review: POC's New Waterproof Dungarees & Pants
34494 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Further Should the Longer, Lower, & Slacker Trend Go?
32416 views
Road Cycling Digest: An Endless FAQ to Tubeless, 5 Things the Bike Industry Should Do & More
31537 views

27 Comments

  • 18 0
 Sorry for $500 I can buy a custom steel tubed full face with a slack peak. Why would I go Carbon?
  • 10 2
 'From the outside, the Fox Rampage Pro Carbon appears to be the same its predecessor that dropped back in early 2019, but inside there are plenty of features to make this full-face stand out in the lift lines or on the race course.'

This sentence makes no sense. If it looks the same then how do features on the inside that cannot be seen make this visibly stand out?
  • 5 0
 Outside was meant as Outside the new owners.
  • 5 0
 "heavy feeling" shouldn't be a point in a review of a $500 carbon helmet
  • 4 0
 "Fox's RPC wasn't a chore to wear on long descents or standing in lift lines." ROTFL.
  • 3 0
 Bummer they changed from Fluid to MIPS! Fluid tested better than the MIPS but MIPS bought them out and ditched the tech!
  • 3 0
 It's not heavy feeling. It is heavy....
  • 2 1
 Short of personal fit issues I don't see why anyone would pick this over the TLD d4 or the 100% aircraft, both are better ventilated, lighter, and similar priced or cheaper.
  • 1 0
 I went from the original RPC to the D4 a few months ago. I got the monster edition and the only problem with it is that it looks far too good for my skill level ‍♂️
  • 3 3
 The fox trail helmets come with a fidlock strap. Why not their full face. I would buy one if so. If you are constantly taking it on and off the d-rings are a pain. You lost a sale based on a clip Fox!
  • 2 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KUdmwmhyxM
  • 1 0
 D-rings are way safer than fidlock and on most helmet you're able to loosen the strap enough to remove the helmet without undoing the d-ring.
  • 2 0
 The Rampage Comp (like all Fox MTB helmets) DOES come with MIPS.
  • 1 0
 Wierd. My carbon rampage pro from 2017 came with mips. So upgrading from mips to mips? Cool
  • 1 0
 “Sitting a nickel shy of $500, the Fox RPC isn't a bargain”…. Well there ya go.
  • 1 0
 Gonna wear this with those $500 POC fishing pants and a thick gold chain. You can call me Joey.
  • 1 0
 My 1st choice for lids is Fox then Smith
  • 1 0
 I like the color of this milk crate.
  • 1 0
 Who actually has a problem with debris in the face?
  • 2 1
 TLDR; It's the same, and still no Fidlock
  • 2 0
 It's a DH helmet, who cares if you can take it on and off easily. You're shuttling or getting a lift to the top, and then you should be putting your helmet on and cinching it up each time. I want the safest system for DH laps.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KUdmwmhyxM
  • 1 0
 Ahh maximum size 62cm. What a bummer. Frown
  • 1 1
 Cool helmet, terrible color
  • 6 1
 Hot take: Cool color, terrible helmet
  • 1 0
 I love the colour, have no idea if the helmet is any good (and never will as I've decided based on no evidence whatsoever that it's too heavy for my spindly little neck).
  • 1 1
 I'd rather spend that kind of money on the surgery than the helmet.
  • 1 1
 25 degrees is cold. Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010113
Mobile Version of Website