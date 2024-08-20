Review: Fox Releases New Transfer Neo Wireless Dropper Post

With wireless dropper posts becoming increasingly common, and some 200mm variants finally proliferating the market, it was only a matter of time before one of the big players came out with their own long-travel option. Fox has been refining their cable-actuated Transfer post over a few generations now, and has integrated some of those learnings into their first wireless offering: the Transfer Neo.



With a wide range of stroke lengths, and fitment options for any modern frame, the Neo is likely to be a compelling option for the right person.

Transfer Neo Details

• Travel amounts: 100, 125, 150, 175, 200mm

• 30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm diameters

• Weight: 528-805g, remote: 57g

• 30-40 hour battery life

• MSRP: $859 USD | $1149 CAD | €1100 EUR (Includes post, lever, battery, all accessories)

• More info:

All the pertinent info and certifications. The battery looks quite similar to the one we saw on a prototype RAD shock at Sea Otter this year. Battery and charger, both quite small.

INSTALLATION

PERFORMANCE

There's a nice grippy rubber texture to the paddle. This collar can be re-oriented per OE specifications to fit different frame layouts, so I'd assume the same could be done during a full service.

AESTHETICS

MODES

COMPARISONS

Pros

+ Easy installation, clean cockpit

+ Very fast and light action

+ Great app, reliable hardware





- Very expensive

- Noisy actuation (less so on trail)

- Heavier than cable-actuated equivalent & adds another proprietary battery to your bike

Pinkbike's Take

The Fox Transfer Neo is the fastest and most reliable electronic dropper I've used to date, with impressively light lever action and easy user interface. The added cost and weight over a cabled system still keep me from fully embracing the concept, but for those looking to eliminate any and all cables on their bike, this could be the ticket. — Dario DiGiulio

The 30.9 and 31.6mm Transfer Neo can be configured in 100mm, 125mm, 150mm, 175mm and 200mm drop options, with the 34.9mm diameter post available in everything but the 100mm stroke option. Fox's remote uses a CR2032 coin battery, and should provide about one year of use before needing replacement. Fox designed a small square battery to power the post itself, with 2.22Wh of storage to get about 30-40 hours of runtime. The included USB-C charger is impressively tiny, and can juice up a dead battery in a bit less than an hour and a half. Adding air is still an analog process, and can easily be done via a Schrader valve at the top of the post.For reference, the insertion lengths for the various sizes are as follows:100mm,| 125mm,| 150mm,| 175mm,| 200mm,125mm,| 150mm,| 175mm,| 200mm,As you'd expect with the deletion of cables and housing, this part is quite easy. Simply slide it into your frame, install your saddle, and voila: done. Pairing the remote is painless, thanks in part to Fox's excellent companion app.The insertion depth on the Transfer Neo isn't groudbreaking, with the 200mm 34.9mm post I'm testing measuring at 315mm below the collar. For reference, a cable-actuated V2 OneUp with 210mm of stroke measures 310mm, and the wireless TransX EPD01 200mm measures 290mm. Those looking to eke every millimeter of drop out of a frame with limited insertion will probably have to look elsewhere. Unlike the new cable-actuated Transfer, the Neo's stroke length is not adjustable, so you're set with whatever dropper length you initially purchase.In case anyone is looking for this figure, and it doesn't show up on Fox's website, the overall length from base to saddle rail clamp on both 200mm posts I have is 565mm.The post uses the same clamp design as the new cable-actuated Transfer, with a low stack height and typical 2-bolt adjustment. I've been riding a Transfer Neo post since April of this year, and can report on four months of use so far. I've charged the battery one or two times, actuated the post 1,146 times (the app keeps track), and haven't really given it much thought otherwise. It goes up, it goes down, and I can't hear the noise of the actuator when I'm actually riding my bike. In the shop however, that noise is pretty pronounced. No sag or play has developed over time, and the post still feels smooth.Fox recommends that you service the Transfer Neo every 8,000 actuations, using that metric as a replacement for the typically foggy and inaccurate hour count method. You can service the dust seal at home, but more thorough jobs will need to be carried out at a Fox service center. Per my click counter, I'm still a long ways away from that point.One of the more remarkable things about the Transfer Neo is the speed of the actuation and post return - the lightest touch of the lever brings it back to full height in a hurry. This speed is thanks in part to the wireless protocol that Fox is using to relay information between the post and the remote - one they've dubbed Neo, hence the product name. They claim Neo is approximately 100x faster than Bluetooth, and 20x faster than the "industry leading wireless protocol," which I have to assume is SRAM's AXS system. My mind hasn't reached the point where it can intuit differences in fractional milliseconds, and I'm not quite that good with a stopwatch, but suffice to say it is very fast.The lever throw is much shorter than a cable lever, but manages to mimic those ergonomics quite nicely. You can use this short throw to feather the post up and down for traversing descents or technical climbs, and keep the whole assembly tucked away under the bars so it's not in the way.Yes, the block looks weird. Apparently the main driver for this battery placement was the tire clearance at bottom-out, where some bikes can easily tear the battery out of an AXS dropper. By moving it down to the collar, you eliminate that issue, and keep the head design the same as on cable-actuated posts (less parts to stock, too). While it's a small detail, I think the oversized collar breaks up the elegance of the lines of a bike a little bit, bisecting what is otherwise a nice taper to the saddle. Call me vain, but these things matter to some. I can imagine this being one of those things we collectively get used to, especially as more designs like it proliferate the market, but only time will tell.This is a simple but clever detail integrated into the Fox app, allowing you to toggle your post into two atypical models for special use cases. Bike Park mode ignores your first lever press, but actuates the post after a few quick actuations. This is nice for days spent riding the lift, when you rarely want your dropper up and *really* don't want it accidentally actuating when you're trying to nail your flattest table yet on the A Line moon booter.Transport mode replaces the analog method of pulling the battery out for long drives, where the constant motion can keep electronic components awake and drain their battery.There are a few solid electronic dropper options on the market now, each with their own battery design, firmware package, and remote protocol. You won't be mixing and matching any time soon, so ultimately it's a matter of choosing one system and sticking with it. The TransX post is a standalone product, as is Magura's offering, but the RockShox Reverb AXS at least shares a battery design with the other wireless SRAM products. Fox's new battery is unique to the post for now, but it looks identical to all the RAD shock prototypes we've seen, so it feels fairly safe to assume it will fit those shocks, should they ever become available aftermarket.For weight reference, the 34.9mm diameter 170mm travel Reverb AXS post weighs about 885 grams, making the Transfer Neo a bit lighter at 805g for a 200mm travel version of the same insertion. That said, TransX's 200mm EPD01 dropper is 748 grams, and also costs a fair bit less than the Fox and RockShox options.That cost problem is the elephant in the room here, as none of the current electronic droppers pose a very strong value proposition compared to the many excellent cable-actuated posts on the market. The Reverb AXS retails for $861 USD (though sales can be found online), the Transfer Neo is $859, and even the "budget" TransX post is $500. None of them are going to make you a better rider, but the convenience and tidy cockpit might just be worth the cash, for the right person.