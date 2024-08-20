Powered by Outside

Review: Fox Releases New Transfer Neo Wireless Dropper Post

Aug 20, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo


With wireless dropper posts becoming increasingly common, and some 200mm variants finally proliferating the market, it was only a matter of time before one of the big players came out with their own long-travel option. Fox has been refining their cable-actuated Transfer post over a few generations now, and has integrated some of those learnings into their first wireless offering: the Transfer Neo.

With a wide range of stroke lengths, and fitment options for any modern frame, the Neo is likely to be a compelling option for the right person.
Transfer Neo Details
• Travel amounts: 100, 125, 150, 175, 200mm
• 30.9, 31.6, 34.9mm diameters
• Weight: 528-805g, remote: 57g
• 30-40 hour battery life
• MSRP: $859 USD | $1149 CAD | €1100 EUR (Includes post, lever, battery, all accessories)
• More info: ridefox.com

The 30.9 and 31.6mm Transfer Neo can be configured in 100mm, 125mm, 150mm, 175mm and 200mm drop options, with the 34.9mm diameter post available in everything but the 100mm stroke option. Fox's remote uses a CR2032 coin battery, and should provide about one year of use before needing replacement. Fox designed a small square battery to power the post itself, with 2.22Wh of storage to get about 30-40 hours of runtime. The included USB-C charger is impressively tiny, and can juice up a dead battery in a bit less than an hour and a half. Adding air is still an analog process, and can easily be done via a Schrader valve at the top of the post.

For reference, the insertion lengths for the various sizes are as follows:
30.9 / 31.6mm: 100mm, 201.1mm | 125mm, 231.2mm | 150mm, 260.9mm | 175mm, 292.7mm | 200mm, 322.6mm
34.9mm: 125mm, 231.2mmm | 150mm, 254.8mm | 175mm, 284.6mm | 200mm, 314.5mm

photo
photo

photo
All the pertinent info and certifications. The battery looks quite similar to the one we saw on a prototype RAD shock at Sea Otter this year.
photo
Battery and charger, both quite small.

INSTALLATION

As you'd expect with the deletion of cables and housing, this part is quite easy. Simply slide it into your frame, install your saddle, and voila: done. Pairing the remote is painless, thanks in part to Fox's excellent companion app.

The insertion depth on the Transfer Neo isn't groudbreaking, with the 200mm 34.9mm post I'm testing measuring at 315mm below the collar. For reference, a cable-actuated V2 OneUp with 210mm of stroke measures 310mm, and the wireless TransX EPD01 200mm measures 290mm. Those looking to eke every millimeter of drop out of a frame with limited insertion will probably have to look elsewhere. Unlike the new cable-actuated Transfer, the Neo's stroke length is not adjustable, so you're set with whatever dropper length you initially purchase.

In case anyone is looking for this figure, and it doesn't show up on Fox's website, the overall length from base to saddle rail clamp on both 200mm posts I have is 565mm.

The post uses the same clamp design as the new cable-actuated Transfer, with a low stack height and typical 2-bolt adjustment. The three included remote mounts mean there's something to work with pretty much any cockpit setup out there, with clean integration available to the two most common brake systems.

photo
The remote can be mounted via 22.2mm bar clamp, SRAM MatchMaker, or Shimano I-Spec EV, with all three options included.
Fox Neo Transfer post

by dariodigiulio
Views: 673    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PERFORMANCE

I've been riding a Transfer Neo post since April of this year, and can report on four months of use so far. I've charged the battery one or two times, actuated the post 1,146 times (the app keeps track), and haven't really given it much thought otherwise. It goes up, it goes down, and I can't hear the zoop-zoop of the actuator when I'm actually riding my bike. In the shop however, that noise is pretty pronounced. No sag or play has developed over time, and the post still feels smooth.

Fox recommends that you service the Transfer Neo every 8,000 actuations, using that metric as a replacement for the typically foggy and inaccurate hour count method. You can service the dust seal at home, but more thorough jobs will need to be carried out at a Fox service center. Per my click counter, I'm still a long ways away from that point.

One of the more remarkable things about the Transfer Neo is the speed of the actuation and post return - the lightest touch of the lever brings it back to full height in a hurry. This speed is thanks in part to the wireless protocol that Fox is using to relay information between the post and the remote - one they've dubbed Neo, hence the product name. They claim Neo is approximately 100x faster than Bluetooth, and 20x faster than the "industry leading wireless protocol," which I have to assume is SRAM's AXS system. My mind hasn't reached the point where it can intuit differences in fractional milliseconds, and I'm not quite that good with a stopwatch, but suffice to say it is very fast.

The lever throw is much shorter than a cable lever, but manages to mimic those ergonomics quite nicely. You can use this short throw to feather the post up and down for traversing descents or technical climbs, and keep the whole assembly tucked away under the bars so it's not in the way.

photo
There's a nice grippy rubber texture to the paddle.
photo
This collar can be re-oriented per OE specifications to fit different frame layouts, so I'd assume the same could be done during a full service.

AESTHETICS

Yes, the block looks weird. Apparently the main driver for this battery placement was the tire clearance at bottom-out, where some bikes can easily tear the battery out of an AXS dropper. By moving it down to the collar, you eliminate that issue, and keep the head design the same as on cable-actuated posts (less parts to stock, too). While it's a small detail, I think the oversized collar breaks up the elegance of the lines of a bike a little bit, bisecting what is otherwise a nice taper to the saddle. Call me vain, but these things matter to some. I can imagine this being one of those things we collectively get used to, especially as more designs like it proliferate the market, but only time will tell.

MODES

This is a simple but clever detail integrated into the Fox app, allowing you to toggle your post into two atypical models for special use cases. Bike Park mode ignores your first lever press, but actuates the post after a few quick actuations. This is nice for days spent riding the lift, when you rarely want your dropper up and *really* don't want it accidentally actuating when you're trying to nail your flattest table yet on the A Line moon booter.

Transport mode replaces the analog method of pulling the battery out for long drives, where the constant motion can keep electronic components awake and drain their battery.

photo
photo

COMPARISONS

There are a few solid electronic dropper options on the market now, each with their own battery design, firmware package, and remote protocol. You won't be mixing and matching any time soon, so ultimately it's a matter of choosing one system and sticking with it. The TransX post is a standalone product, as is Magura's offering, but the RockShox Reverb AXS at least shares a battery design with the other wireless SRAM products. Fox's new battery is unique to the post for now, but it looks identical to all the RAD shock prototypes we've seen, so it feels fairly safe to assume it will fit those shocks, should they ever become available aftermarket.

For weight reference, the 34.9mm diameter 170mm travel Reverb AXS post weighs about 885 grams, making the Transfer Neo a bit lighter at 805g for a 200mm travel version of the same insertion. That said, TransX's 200mm EPD01 dropper is 748 grams, and also costs a fair bit less than the Fox and RockShox options.

That cost problem is the elephant in the room here, as none of the current electronic droppers pose a very strong value proposition compared to the many excellent cable-actuated posts on the market. The Reverb AXS retails for $861 USD (though sales can be found online), the Transfer Neo is $859, and even the "budget" TransX post is $500. None of them are going to make you a better rider, but the convenience and tidy cockpit might just be worth the cash, for the right person.

photo


Pros

+ Easy installation, clean cockpit
+ Very fast and light action
+ Great app, reliable hardware


Cons

- Very expensive
- Noisy actuation (less so on trail)
- Heavier than cable-actuated equivalent & adds another proprietary battery to your bike




Pinkbike's Take


bigquotesThe Fox Transfer Neo is the fastest and most reliable electronic dropper I've used to date, with impressively light lever action and easy user interface. The added cost and weight over a cabled system still keep me from fully embracing the concept, but for those looking to eliminate any and all cables on their bike, this could be the ticket. Dario DiGiulio




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Seatposts Fox Factory Fox Transfer


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
222 articles
Report
84 Comments
  • 60 1
 Fox recommends riding it without a seat so you can really get your money’s worth.
  • 2 2
 :LEVY:
  • 38 3
 This price is completely absurd.
  • 2 0
 I am admittedly old, but I paid less than that for my first two "real" mountain bikes. Combined.
  • 5 0
 Why Mr. Kirk - I'm as upset as you to learn of Dexter's truancy - but surely expulsion is not the answer?

I'm afraid expulsion is the only answer. It is the opinion of the entire staff that Dexter is criminally insane...
  • 2 0
 I bought a cube flying circus DJ bike, with lovely paint job for €900 delivered, then changed the bars for €40, and as I use it around town I even bought a 125mm dropper post for €110, all new.

For €50 MORE I could have had this dropper instead.
  • 3 0
 $860 would be too much. $859 is reasonable.
  • 35 5
 Cons:
-fugly
  • 23 1
 I take back what I said about wanting a wireless dropper. They are all ugly as hell, sacrifice too much (insertion depth, postmount/collar height), and batteries are a PITA.

Oh yeah, crazy expensive too.

Embrace the cables, love the cables, and buy nice frames that make cable routing easy.
  • 13 1
 Now I have seen everything. One thousand euro dropper post, haha
  • 7 0
 I’m excited for the BikeYoke wireless to drop! Heard it’ll have 200 plus options and dig that the battery is hidden. Cleaner look than the Fox or Rockshock IMO and worth it for only have to take it out to charge every so often.
That said, cool features on the fox one!
  • 1 0
 Well whenever it appears. It's probably going to to be good value compared mpared to fox and rockshox
  • 11 2
 Refrain from using batteries on what is a mechanical marvel called bicycle
  • 6 1
 I'd consider offering only Kashima as a con. I have no issue with Kashima (have 2 forks that are Kashima coated) but as an aftermarket product, there will no doubt be potential customers who don't want Kashima on their build. I'm presently building up a Druid that I would not want Kashima on.
  • 7 0
 What do you want on your bicycle?
A - more batteries
B - for it to be more expensive
C - more complicated maintenance
D - a seatpost app
  • 4 0
 if any component makes sense as being wireless its a dropper...easy swap between bikes. Weight penalty sucks, and wouldnt buy one for the current prices. the look doesn't bother me. Hopefully prices come down in the next few years. anything over $500 is absurd
  • 4 1
 Another ultra-expensive nonsensical non-serviceable object that does not make sense even on a motored-bicycle. More batteries to carry and charge?
  • 1 0
 I doubt it's any harder to service then a normal transfer post. Wireless dropper literally just have Bluetooth and a motor to actuated them
  • 1 0
 It’s 2025, you order your new e-bike with eagle Axs transmission and fox neo wireless dropper.

You go home and plug in your bike, derailleur battery and dropper battery all in their own chargers.

I ride an e-bike, but this is getting ridiculous needing so many different batteries and chargers. It makes sense that SRAM uses the same battery for their derailleurs and seat. But fox and other brands coming out with their proprietary seat post batteries isn’t making sense.
  • 3 0
 Come on Sacki give us some hint about the Bike Yoke wireless dropper, I'll wait if it's not far off.
  • 4 0
 People are going to need locking seat clamps at that price…
  • 1 0
 Wireless is great for doing bar spins. Now you can do saddle spins too without getting the cable all tangled up. It may not be for you but it is good to see the option is there for those who need this.
  • 1 0
 Someone in the fox marketing team read a few articles about how "the dropper post is the best invention in MTB of the last 20 years", and their thought was "then surely they'll pay all the money for it!!!"
  • 2 0
 Why is the remote bigger and uglier than a normal dropper remote. There is no reason for it to be that big and cheap looking.
  • 3 0
 Not even Trinity thinks this is handsome.
  • 3 0
 but does it come in black?
  • 4 0
 Performance Elite is OE-only for now.
  • 5 6
 Having to recharge it every 30 hours isn't a con?

The article doesn't introduce the app, it just starts with "the app keeps track". Is the app required? That would be another con for me.

The price isn't a con? Normalizing a $1000 seatpost purchase??
  • 1 4
 You're complaining about having to recharge it every 10 rides?
  • 4 0
 Why would you want an app for a seat post. All it has to do is go up and down when you press the button.
  • 3 0
 @chrismac70: There's an app for that.
  • 1 0
 @chrismac70: pretty slick way to track maintenance in a meaningful way. Tracking by time is relatively useless if it’s super wet, dusty, or if your climbing is all smoother fire road or even paved.

Never in a million years would I buy it though, or the AXS one either.
  • 1 0
 @somebody-else: You maintain your dropper?
  • 2 1
 I still don't see how people moan about something they'd have to charge once a month maybe, while they type on their phone that has to be charged every night.
  • 2 0
 Because I am dumb and will forget. Also it's at irregular intervals.
  • 3 0
 It's the absolute lack of any new novel function nor performance advantage over current cable options. People don't complain about charging things that have some actual use.
  • 1 0
 @CobyCobie: Then make it regular intervals. Easy. I throw the Garmin on the charger, and throw my axs battery on the charger. Very, very regular patterns.
  • 1 0
 Can someone confirm if these wireless droppers drop the post without weight assist? does the remote throw pull the post down on its own?
  • 1 0
 They do not.
  • 3 0
 At that price they can GTFOH
  • 3 0
 $850 for a seatpost. GTFO. And no non KAshima option.
  • 1 0
 I just don't get these. Not picking on the Fox, I don't get any of the wireless droppers.
  • 1 0
 Perfect for a slopeduro bike. That’s legit the only use case I can think of.
  • 2 0
 Bike Yoke. Please save us.
  • 1 0
 Would be cool if it worked with a T-type lever...but yikes...this just seems like a step backward.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone make a dropper that automatically drops too? This would be an innovation.
  • 1 0
 Dt swiss
  • 1 0
 Wow! It's like my wired dropper except shorter and 4x the cost and needs to be charged!
  • 1 0
 how is it more Euros than Dollars?
  • 1 2
 Dollars is often quoted +tax
  • 1 0
 this calculation is giving me a hard time as well. I would love to put one into my Truth but 1100 bucks plus the weight gain of 600+ grams over my carbon post ... Nope.
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: Different states have different rates of tax. US prices are almost always quoted without tax.
  • 1 0
 And the 1100€ seem also to be without tax. In a german publication the Price is 1309,- € !
  • 1 1
 I guess charging 1100 euros solves the problem of Fox's mechanical posts being cheaper to replace than to service.
  • 2 0
 Sweet baby Jesus
  • 1 0
 Oh yea, I know a guy named Jesus!
  • 2 1
 So expensive that it comes with a permenant security tag on it
  • 1 0
 What SC bike is that? Bakkboy ha ha?
  • 1 0
 Up next: Bikes with no dropper routing
  • 1 1
 200g and 3x more expensive than a One-Up...........saves 1 cable.......TaKe mY MOnEy.
  • 2 1
 I stopped reading at $860
  • 2 0
 1100€ GTFO!!!
  • 1 0
 1100 is the price without VAT. Fox Germany lists these droppers for € 1300. Absurd price.
  • 1 0
 Happy to know that the biggest air I get can get it out of Transport Mode!
  • 1 0
 Sorry but for me is the same as AXS: useless.
  • 1 0
 what bike ya riding there Dario
  • 1 0
 looks like its on probation
  • 1 0
 200mm drop is welcome here.
  • 1 0
 You need bird spikes for that thing.
  • 1 0
 Does the kashima match the rest of the products ?
  • 1 0
 Make it stop. SMH-ing my head.
  • 1 0
 Is there a tickle-your-taint mode on the app as well?
  • 1 0
 Fox answers to shareholders, not riders.
  • 3 2
 ugly as fuk
  • 1 1
 Why would you buy this one rather than the other ones on the market
  • 1 0
 1100 euro, excuse me
  • 1 2
 is this review the prototype version? the finishing on this product is awful. the battery housing looks 3D printed.
  • 1 0
 Miiiight flop.
  • 1 0
 1100 euro is insane
  • 1 0
 Soooo ugly
  • 1 1
 Buck Fatteries
  • 3 5
 Never understood the benefits (if any) of a wireless dropper.
  • 2 0
 I have a KS one and I agree with you lol its shits itself all the time
  • 2 0
 Will be linked to the RAD automatic suspension system so it will drop your seat automatically. And will interface with the Shimano auto shift so it will change gear automatically. Whilst using the EP motor to pedal automatically. Pademelon are working on a powered version of the steering damper that is gps enabled so it can steer automatically. Meaning that when you go for a ride you can use your Apple Vision Pro headset to work remotely using your leisure hours to increase your productivity therefore maximising your companies shareholder value.







