Review: Fox Transfer SL Dropper Post

Fox have long had the Transfer dropper post in their line, but the Transfer SL that was released last spring is quite unlike its longer travel sibling. The SL is a different post from the ground up - a pared-down, lighter-weight, and shorter travel option designed for the likes of XC racing, gravel riding, or riders who place a priority on lightweight rather than having the most drop possible.



The Transfer SL weighs a mere 327g for the shortest travel 27.2mm diameter Kashima coated Factory Series model and there are lever options for various types of mounting, including drop bars.

Transfer SL Details



Diameters: 27.2mm; 30.9mm & 31.6mm

Travel: 50mm; 70mm(27.2); 75mm, & 100mm (tested)

Weight: 327g - 399g (dependent on size/travel) 346g (30.9 / 100mm - tested)

Price: $399 USD - Factory (tested); $329 USD - Performance

More info: Ride Fox

One of several major differences between the Transfer and Transfer SL is the design of the saddle clamp and area. The SL is engineered with weight savings in mind, with less of a focus on stack height and maximum drop.

Construction and Features

The seals on the Transfer SL don't have to be robust because they're only keeping out dirt and not preventing air or fluid from escaping. Cables anchor on the post which provides plenty of options when it comes to remotes.

A closer look at the inner workings of the locking mechanism on the Transfer SL. You can see the pins, steel balls, and entirety of the locking mechanism that supports the riders' weight.

Designed around XC racing, the Transfer SL is a good option for those looking to keep the functionality of a dropper but at a slightly lower weight penalty.

Ride Impressions

Pros

+ Lightweight

+ Light and smooth action

+ Multiple cabling options

+ Great option for lighter riders / kids

- Limited size options, 100mm max

- Some riders may prefer infinite travel adjustment rather than only up or down.

- Still won't be light enough for some hold outs

Pinkbike's Take

The Transfer SL is light in weight, light in action, and performs great for its intended application. With a measurable reduction in weight from a standard dropper post, it will be a great option for many XC racers and possibly serve as a gateway drug of sorts for hold-out riders in certain locales (yes, South Florida and Europe, I'm talking about you) who refuse to deviate from a rigid carbon post, no matter how great the performance gains of modern equipment may be.

— Daniel Sapp