Powered by Outside

DH Field Test: Frameworks DH - US Made & World Cup Ready

Jul 10, 2024
by Matt Beer  


Unless you’ve been living under a rock, any fan of downhill racing has heard of Neko Mulally and his endeavor to create his own frames. What seemingly started as a passion project has grown into the Framework brand that is now complete with a factory World Cup Downhill team.

The aptly-named "DH" frame uses an aluminum front triangle that is welded in the USA by the legendary Frank the Welder. That is connected to a carbon rear triangle via a huge CNC rocker link. Only two frame sizes offered (medium and large) and both run on a mixed wheel setup with size-specific chainstays.

Frameworks DH Details

• Frame: aluminum front, carbon rear triangle
• Wheel size: MX
• 4-bar, Horst-link suspension
• Travel: 200mm (linear) / 205mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63.3-degree head angle
• Reach: 455mm (MD), 485mm (LG)
• Chainstays: 450mm (MD), 460mm (LG)
• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb (as tested)
• Price: $4,450 USD (frame with DHX shock)
rideframeworks.com
When it comes to purchasing this frame, you may have to be patient, and be willing to pay a premium. The first batch has already sold out, but Frameworks is gathering requests for a second run. The frame alone costs $4,450 USD. There are choices of specifically tuned Fox DHX, Ohlins TTX2, and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate coil shocks as well.

At this time, there are no build kits available, but Frameworks sent us the exact equipment their factory team is using which includes Fox suspension, Enve wheels, Hayes brakes, and even the chain damping device from O-Chain.



Contents

Introduction
Frame Details and Suspension Design
Geometry & Sizing
Setup
Descending
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesWhether you need to be precise or just hammer through sections, the Frameworks DH can handle it all equally well. Matt Beer



Review Frameworks DH. Photo by Tom Richards.

Frame Details

Even though there are minimal logos on the DH, the industrial and unpainted surfaces throughout the frame make this a highly recognizable bike to a downhill racing enthusiast. Just tapping on the large diameter downtube you can tell that the frame construction is burly. Three sizeable gussets lead into the head tube and a reinforced pivot on the seat tube holds the two-piece rocker link steady.

Down in the bottom bracket area, the lower shock mount and main pivot look overbuilt too. Thick ISCG tabs enforce that this frame is built to take some punishment. On the flip-side, at 4.11kg / 9lb 1, it isn’t light and as Henry alluded to, that might not offer enough forgiveness for some riders.

Throughout the rest of the frame, the details are well hashed out. External cable routing, an easily swappable shock, and thorough frame protection are byproducts of mechanic experience at the races. A nifty features is the small aluminum lip around rear axle insert also shields the carbon material from rock strikes.

Frameworks use a standard 250x75mm stroke shock, rather than a trunnion mount, in order reduce the forces going through the shock body. It is necessary to use a shock extender and mount the shock at 90-degrees from normal in order for the reservoir to clear the downtube.

Although not part of the frame per se, Frameworks Racing has installed a few smart aftermarket components. ODI’s fork bumpers clamp on to the stanchions to avoid sliding around. One downside is that they aren’t as soft as the stock equipment and could dent a more fragile frame, but that's not an issue on the Framework's large gussets. The chain feedback is also toned down by the O-Chain device and the cushy VHS Slapper tape that shields the chainstay.



Review Frameworks DH. Photo by Tom Richards.

Suspension

Before launching the Frameworks brand, Neko built two prototype frames that used a four-bar Horst-link design. “Plan A” used a main pivot located around the top of the chainring and “Plan B” placed the pivot slightly higher which required an idler wheel.

Eventually through back to back testing, Neko settled on “Plan A” for variety of reasons covered in his YouTube series, “In Depth”.

The production bike (Plan A), is stated to have 200mm of travel in the linear setting or 205 in the progressive position and the leverage rate moves from approximately 3.3 to 2.3. While it’s not a high-pivot, the rear axle still has a small amount of rearward movement (6mm) before moving 14mm forwards at the end of the travel.

Frameworks has selected the DHX platform instead of the DHX2 which offers more external adjustability. We did find the rebound to be on the faster side, although there is enough adjustment from the red clicker to tone that down if you are uncomfortable with the return speed. With that being said, the tune worked incredibly well to give a supple action to the top of the travel.

photo
Leverage ratios: dark blue = progressive, light blue = linear
photo
Axle path
photo
Pedal kickback
photo
Anti-rise
photo
Anti-squat



photo

Geometry

Size wise, there are two options, a medium with a 455mm reach and the large with a 485 number. Thanks to a huge ZS56/61mm headtube, reach-adjust headsets can sway those numbers in either direction up to 8mm without using external cups which would raise the stack and alter the geometry.

In order to retain some level of equal balance between frame sizes, Frameworks adjusts the chainstay lengths. The medium size receives a 450mm rear center and the large is stretched out to 460.

A 63.3-degree head tube angle isn’t the slackest number on the board, but also isn’t the steepest in this group of bikes either. Through a very low bottom bracket, especially at sag in the progressive setting, the Frameworks DH’s geometry works to claw back some high-speed stability and positions the rider in a tall, strong position.

There’s also an admirable amount of standover height that lends to that low center of gravity feeling and provides plenty of room to move about the bike. As for the steep seat tube angle, I wouldn’t say it ever posed an issue, but it might require sliding the seat further back in the rails than you’d expect.




Review Frameworks DH. Photo by Tom Richards.
RIDING THE
Frameworks DH

Test Bike Setup

Neko has worked tirelessly to fine tune this bike and its suspension accordingly. That meant that the bike arrived with specific settings adjusted to parallel the heavier spring weights that Neko was riding.

The fork was set to 86 psi with 5 volume spacers and the clickers turned to: HSC 8, LSC 6, HSR 8, LSR 9 from closed. Out back, the rear shock had a 500 lb spring installed and was placed in the progressive setting. The DHX shock only has low-speed compression and rebound adjusters which were set to 6 and 7 from closed.

52mm offset fork crown seemed to be the norm these days but that was matched with a slightly shorter 40mm stem. The 40mm-tall bars were trimmed to 780mm and the dropped crown had a 10mm spacer underneath it. Lastly, the O-Chain was set to 9-degrees of float with a 36-tooth chainring.



Review Frameworks DH. Photo by Tom Richards.

Descending

In some ways, the Frameworks is a total brute with a strong, stiff frame that can plow through deteriorated tracks with the best of the high-pivot sluggers. Then again, when precision is needed, it doesn’t get bogged down by mega-slack angles or lethargic wheel paths.

The tall stack height and low center of gravity allow the rider to stand tall and ride relaxed, yet stay balanced with their weight placed equally on both wheels. There’s no need to move fore and aft to find grip from the tires when zipping through smooth berms. On top of that, there’s an impressive amount of grip produced by that progressive setting, however, your line choice may be limited as the cranks ride concerningly low to the ground. We struck the chainguide on multiple occasions without expecting to.

A hint of instability does come about when turning through rougher sections of trail though, in a way where the front wheel wanted to tuck. It’s a trait that we found in the YT to slightly display too and this could come from that square stance of the higher bar height and seemingly steeper head angle.

In steeper terrain, the Frameworks DH also gives that similar sense of your hands being directly above or even in front of the front axle and that can be slightly unnerving if you prefer a slacker ride. Some of that tense steering can be initiated from braking too. There’s more influence from those braking forces than bikes like the M1 which remains steadier and left us smirking through those steeper chutes.

Henry felt strongly about the frame being overly stiff, and while I agree that’s true compared to the other bikes on test, it didn’t transmit as much vibration through the frame like the YT Tues did. The reasoning could be split into two parts; the lateral forces that are taken up by the brilliant Enve Dark6 prototype wheels, and the chain damping components that soak up forces from the chain whipping about.



Review Frameworks DH. Photo by Tom Richards.

Technical Report

O-Chain Active Spider: Honestly, we can’t see why anyone would avoid using this component, regardless of the frame’s suspension layout (assuming the drivetrain uses a chain) or bike genre - yes, even enduro and XC bikes. The damped chainring spider reduces chain feedback, whether that’s pedal kickback or oscillating forces on the chain, which in turn, create noise. Of course, it will have a greater positive impact on bikes with larger degrees of pedal kickback, but adds to the Frameworks DH’s uninterrupted top end of travel.

Enve Dark 6 Prototype Wheels: Every other bike in the Field Test arrived with alloy wheels and left with a few dents, some of which led to the inability to hold air. Carbon wheels can be built rock solid but that often leads to a jarring ride and possibly less traction. That wasn’t the case with these prototype Enve wheels, and thankfully so. The compliance was needed from a stiff frame like the Frameworks to keep it tracking straight and not get bounced around.

Fox DHX shock: Less adjustment doesn’t mean less performance. It should come with no surprise as this one in particular was tuned meticulously for the DH and worked incredibly well. There’s a new high-flow piston and clever hydraulic anti-top-out feature. That's something we wished the DHX2 found on the Giant Glory had too, as it returned to full travel with a distracting clunk.



Review Frameworks DH. Photo by Tom Richards.

Pros

+ Progressive setting provides excellent balance of grip and support
+ Geometry creates very centered riding position
+ Good blend of brutish manners in rough terrain and maneuverability on mellower sections

Cons

- Frame could be too stiff for some riders' preferences
- Not as reassuring as other bikes on test in steeper terrain
- Small-batch manufacturing is reflected in the price


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesNeko Mulally has worked tirelessly to create his ideal downhill bike with the Frameworks DH project and that comes with a particular flavour. While the suspension and geometry aren't out of the ordinary, the frame has a precise, brutish presence about it - think of this as a garage-built race car - it's designed by a racer for their specific needs, and then sold as is. Bringing the Frameworks DH up to speed is the easy part. When going full pace though, the rider will have to be physically strong to hold onto the bike and cognitive of the quicker steering angle.


 Matt Beer




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test DH Bikes Frameworks Frameworks Dh


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
387 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
93599 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47636 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
42466 views
ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024
39681 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34858 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
34855 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
34333 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
31268 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

14 Comments
  • 5 0
 I'm not mad about it but i bought a raaw yalla like 2 weeks before these came out for sale. Love the Yalla but also would have loved to support Neko even at a premium price tag. At least 27 people asked me if my Raaw was a frameworks last week at Snowshoe. Now if they drop a steel version that is fabbed up by the former REEB fabricator, I'm your huckleberry.
  • 3 0
 Raaw Yalla is drool worthy! Saw a Madonna innthe flesh just recently, what a gorgeous bike!
  • 2 0
 @SimbaandHiggins: rides amazing too! So utilitarian and undeniably German as well.
  • 7 0
 So the frame works?
  • 1 0
 Agree that an O'chain is a must have. I've had one for over a year and immediately noticed how it quieted the bike. Also noticed more noise when the O'chain was ready for service.
  • 1 1
 Porsche used to struggle in the American market because they didn't have cup holders, the suspension was for racing, and they were really expensive. If you want super plush ride on cruiser trails and a bottle cage... This bike isn't for you!
  • 3 0
 Would consider selling my left nut for one.
  • 8 0
 would also consider selling your left nut for one
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: already sold @awitt left nut, a doctor I hired on Craiglist should be dropping by soon
  • 1 0
 Awesome that Neko gave a testbike to the test!
  • 1 0
 I think this test bike went back to Neko when the teams bikes were stolen
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043654
Mobile Version of Website