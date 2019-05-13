Review: Fuji's $4,300 Auric LT Enduro Bike

PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Fuji has completely redesigned their 27.5'' wheeled Auric platform for 2019, with the LT 1.1 model that's tested below getting 160mm of travel that's paired with a 170mm Lyrik up front, along with geometry that wouldn't be out of place on a downhill bike. As you might have guessed, this thing is intended to be used as an all-mountain or enduro race bike.

The $4,299 USD Auric LT 1.1 sits at the top of Fuji's food chain, but they went with aluminum rather than carbon fiber, no doubt saving a big chunk of money in the process. If you need to save some money, too, the LT 1.3 goes for $800 less. Don't need so much travel, either? The standard Auric sports 130mm out back and more well-rounded geometry.
Auric LT 1.1 Details
Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 160mm
Fork travel: 170mm
Wheel size: 27.5''
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: 63.5°
Chainstay length: 425mm
Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
Weight: 33.46lb / 15.17kg
Price: $4,299.99 USD
More info: www.fujibikes.com


Flash? Nope. Ready to smash? You betcha. The 160mm-travel Auric LT is a slack, forgiving enduro bike.


Construction and Features

The Auric LT's aluminum frame is a no-surprises sort of thing with all the stuff you need and nothing you don't. The seat post, rear brake, and shift lines are all routed inside the frame via bolt-on hatches that cover slightly larger openings, with the latter exiting from the underside of the downtube and the former popping out at the lower shock mount. Being an aluminum frame, there are no internal guides, though, so just push them through and fish them out at the other end.

There's a set of ISCG tabs around the Auric LT's threaded bottom bracket shell, and the toptube slopes downward drastically to provide as much standover as possible. But more important than any of that, or geometry, suspension, and anything else, there's enough room for a big bottle inside my medium-sized bike's front triangle. Being hydrated is the new enduro.

It has all the other things, too; a tapered head tube, Boost spacing, and room for big tires, but you can only get it in the blue color shown here that's been universally panned by everyone I ride with. I don't mind the color, but it certainly doesn't help make the Auric LT's cause.
Geometry & Sizing

There's a clear gap forming between bikes made for enduro racing and those with similar amounts of travel but less focused on going as fast as possible down the worst possible. With numbers that wouldn't be out of line on a downhill sled, the Auric LT certainly sits in the first category.


Fuji Auric LT

Up front, there's a 63.5-degree head angle and a 170mm-travel Lyrik with a low-offset crown, and that's paired with a healthy 15mm of bottom bracket drop. The Auric LT is long as well, with the medium sporting a 470mm reach and large stretching out to 490mm. Those numbers, along with the slack front-end, give 1,225mm and 1,249mm wheelbases on the medium and larges.



Suspension Design

The back of the Auric looks pretty standard from a dozen feet away; just your normal four-bar layout, nothing to... Wait, what the hell is that strange pivot that's smack dab in the middle of the bike's chainstays? It is, in effect, a dual-link design, but with much longer links that we're used to seeing - checkout the video to see what I'm getting at.

Just like the rest of the bike, the Auric's suspension has been completely redesigned for 2019, but it's still an MLink system. The name is short for Mid Link, a reference to the pivots on the chainstays, halfway between the rear axle and front triangle. This is said to make for a torsionally stiffer rear-end with less binding and pivot stress compared to if the pivots were out at the dropout or close to the bottom bracket shell where we'd expect to spot them.

The fresh MLink layout sees the RockShox Super Deluxe RT3 shock mounted vertically and compressed by a big 'ol rocker arm from above. While those chainstay pivots might seem odd, the rest of the design is about as straightforward looking as you can get.
Straightforward isn't a bad thing, though, and the redesign can only be good considering that the previous iteration had a tendency to bottom out quite easily. Since the new Auric LT's geometry is all about going really, really fast over and through all the bad things, its suspension has to be better than it was on that old bike.


Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $4299.99
Travel 160
Rear Shock Rock Shox Super Deluxe RT3
Fork RockShox Lyrik RC 27.5 DebonAir, 170mm
Headset FSA
Cassette SRAM XG-1275, 10-50T
Crankarms Truvativ Descendant, 32T
Chainguide MRP Amg V2 Chainguide
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB, threaded
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle, 1 x 12-speed
Handlebar Race Face Aeffect R Riser Bar, alloy, 20mm rise, 780mm
Stem Race Face Aeffect R, alloy, +6° rise
Grips WTB Waffel, Lock on
Brakes SRAM Code R
Wheelset DT Swiss M1900 Spline 30 wheelset
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF, 27.5" x 2.50" WT / Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5" x 2.40" WT
Seat WTB Volt Comp
Seatpost KS LEV SI dropper, 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Riding The
Auric LT



Test Bike Setup

Fuji gets the Auric LT out the door with pretty much everything you'd need to race, including a chain guide, but there is one caveat. The EXO-walled Maxxis rubber is likely going to be okay for a lot of riders in a lot of places, but if this thing really is an enduro race rig, it should show up with a set of proper dual-ply tires. If the Auric LT is going to be your all-mountain rig, that might not be as much of a concern for you.

I think I could have got away with a 200mm-travel dropper post on the Auric LT, but they easily could have spec'd a 170mm model and had no issues. As it is, the medium to extra-large sizes ship with a 150mm dropper post, which isn't the end of the world.

The bike's rear-suspension doesn't call for anything strange, with 10 psi above body weight giving me 30-percent sag on the button. The Super Deluxe RT3 shock has a three-position cheater switch that I never used, and not just because I'm stubborn. and I had the rebound one or two clicks slower than most might prefer. Up front, the 170mm-travel Lyrik was pumped up to 78 psi, which is just a touch above recommended, but it's steep here, and have you ever seen my shitty line choices?
n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 38
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


The Auric LT is heavy, but it also pedals well enough that I didn't think twice about heading out for some five-hour rides on it. I can't say that about many 160mm-travel bikes.

Climbing

At a nip under 34lb and geometry that says ''Let's get into the back of that truck,'' instead of ''Let's get into this climb,'' I wasn't expecting much from the big blue Fuji besides some slow climbs and a few more dabs than usual. Yes, a lot of Auric LT owners won't care how long it takes or how often they dab on their way up, only that they eventually will get up, but it's important to hold these kinds of bikes to higher expectations than them just being able to get up there.

The Auric LT actually gets ''up there'' pretty damn well, relatively speaking. This ain't no trail bike - look at the standard, 130mm Auric if that's what you want to do - but Fuji has done a good job of creating a bike that crushes descents without crushing your soul every time some elevation is required, and a big part of that is the above-par pedaling manners. The MLink layout doesn't feel quite as efficient to me as Mondraker's Zero suspension system, but it's not a long way off, either. It's a little more active, but that also means that it's a little more forgiving over the small stuff when you're on the gas (both up and down the hill), so there's probably a traction benefit there, too.

I've never minded a steep fire road climb to sweat out the sins, but that's also where a bike like the Auric LT is usually at its worst. Heavy and sporting slow-rolling rubber, the Fuji is never going to be anyone's first choice for those types of climbs, but its relatively efficient suspension also means that it won't be anyone's last choice, either.

Apply the usual technique need for a bike like this - ass on the seat, smooth circles with your feet™ - and those sins won't feel that heavy.

Properly technical singletrack, the kind where you're going 0mph through roots and the trail is somehow 10ft above you even though that's only 10ft away, is predictably difficult. It's the bike's length, mostly, and it didn't take long before I was embarrassing myself with wheel pivots and hopping in place to get around the tightest of corners. Yes, even more than usual.

But in the real world, where most technical climbs are manageable on most bikes, the Auric LT is surprisingly easy to live with if you plan ahead and have good balance.
The low-offset fork crown surely helps when you're faced with a tight switchback climb, but you'll still need to go as wide as possible.

The blue Fuji scores better than average when it comes to both pedaling manners and technical climbing, which is even more surprising after you've turned around and gone back down the mountain.



If you spend your rides trying to go as fast as you can on terrain like this, the Auric LT might make a great friend.


Descending

I'll admit to being surprised by the Auric LT on the climbs, but there's no doubting that its intentions are all about pointing it in the other direction. This is a rolling excuse-eraser of a bike, be it down a pucker-worthy chute or at speed over a load of pointy chunder. It's also a 33.46-pound reminder that geometry comes before all else, including weight and price.

You'll be reminded of exactly that anytime you drop into a fast, rough trail, with the Fuji happy to act as a plow if that's how you want to get things done. In that sort of heels down, committed mindset, the Auric LT doesn't seem to get flustered about much at all. At 30-percent sag out back and a slightly stiffer than recommended Lyrik up front, the Fuji holds a line in a nearly downhill bike-like way that you usually don't see unless you have another 40mm of travel and burlier tires. It's also built like a tank; this might be, along with the Process 29, one of the most torsionally rigid bikes that I can remember riding. That said, it doesn't deliver that choppy, on/off traction type of ride that some stiff bikes seem to have, although tires, wheels, and pressures have a lot to do with that as well.

The Auric LT far prefers speed over trundling along a janky bit of trail, and it's no surprise to see the steering come alive when you get going fast enough to make the eyes water. That's where this bike should live, after all, and it's precisely where the roomy front-end and 63.5-degree head angle, along with the 170mm-travel fork, all come together to make an easy to ride, easy to corner package when the trail is rough and fast. Because it can track the ground well, you can toss the Auric LT into a choppy, beat up turn and pop out the other end still on your chosen line; it takes a lot to upset this bike.

You will need some commitment to the front of the Fuji, though, and especially if it's wet or dusty and you're pushing hard. I came off a much shorter bike than the Auric LT and it took a few rides until I really trusted the Fuji in those conditions, but there's no doubt in my mind that longer equals faster in a lot of situations. This crow tastes a little bitter, but I'll get it down eventually.

Unlike a lot of slack, long-travel bikes, I didn't find myself using the rear brake to change direction as much as I have on other rigs of similar intention, which probably speaks to the Auric LT's surprising versatility and balance.


Suspension Performance

When it comes to the bike's suspension, the new Auric LT is in another league compared to the previous MLink system.

The Super Deluxe RT3's tune feels spot-on, and while I did manage to hit the end of the stroke when I deserved to, the back of the Fuji was essentially invisible otherwise. That might not sound great, but it's actually the highest of praise when talking about a bike's suspension: It just works well, period, whether you're on the brakes or on the gas.
The 63.5-degree head angle puts your front tire way out there, even with the low-offset Lyrik, which makes rolls like this as easy as saying ''I got this.''

There's a good amount of sensitivity at the top of the stroke and everywhere else, and while it's not quite coil-like, it's as supple as anything else out there running on air. At the other end of the travel, there's enough ramp-up to keep my donut-filled, off-season body from finding the end of the stroke more often than I should, but it's in the middle where the Auric LT impressed me most. With 170mm up front and 160mm out back, race-focused geometry, and slightly hefty fighting weight, I wasn't counting on the Fuji to be all that fun in places where that travel and those angles hurt more than help... But here I am, shoveling crow into my mouth yet again.


The rougher the corner, the better the Auric LT seems to do.


At that 30-percent sag number, it's a surprisingly easy bike to pick up off the ground when you're going slow and need to put it on the other side of something. That makes the Auric LT much more well-rounded than you might think, or at least than I thought. Yes, you can go straight through that field of jagged rocks if you want, but you can also go over it, too. I think the correct term is "supportive,'' but if you asked me in person I'd probably just tell you it doesn't come across as a mushy, uninspiring bike at any point.

No, it isn't a trail bike by any stretch of the imagination, and I'm conflicted about even calling it an all-mountain rig, but I will say that it's still an easy machine to have fun on when the terrain isn't worthy of its travel or angles.


The four-piston Code R brakes make a lot of sense on the Auric LT, but depending on how and where you ride, the EXO-casing rubber might not. Expect the bike to go over 34lb with dual-ply tires installed, too.

Technical Report

KS LEV SI Dropper Post: I've had great luck with KS' seat posts over the years, but the LEV SI on the Fuji started feeling rough during my last few weeks on the bike, and then the collar started to back off during every other ride. It's still going up and down, but there's a fair bit of free play between the inner and outer tubes, too.

SRAM Code R Brakes: Big bikes deserve big brakes, and the Fuji's four-piston Code Rs are the ticket for a bike like this. Assuming you don't weigh 300lb, there's more than enough power for any rider out there, but they still have that easily controllable feel that I prefer.

MRP AMG V2 Chain Guide: More evidence that the Auric LT is made to go up against the clock. Who remembers when running a chain guide meant that everything rubbed everywhere and you had to bend it by hand to unjam the thing at least once a week? The nearly invisible AMG guide ran smoothly, silently, and drag-free during my months on the Auric LT, and I never once dropped a chain. What more do you need?

Honourable Mentions: Speaking of components being invisible, there are a bunch of them on the big Fuji that deserve a shoutout for simply doing what they're supposed to without any fuss. That's exactly how I'd sum up the 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, and Fuji made the right call with a 32-tooth ring. The boring-looking but always reliable DT Swiss M1900 Spline wheelset was, get this, reliable yet again, and while I'd want sturdier rubber if I was racing, the EXO casing tires didn't give me any trouble.

Heel Rub: I never felt it while on the bike, but the photos clearly show that I've been rubbing my heels on the Auric LT's chainstays quite a bit. My cleat position is the same as ever, of course, so those with flipper feet should take note.



Pros

+ It's a $4,300 USD brave pill
+ Relatively versatile for an enduro bike
+ Feels incredibly solid
Cons

- There are better long-travel all-rounders (if you want an all-mountain bike)
- Heavy (but not for the price)



Is this the bike for you?

Probably not, to be completely honest, because while the Auric LT manages to hide its size and heft quite well, there's no getting around the fact that it best suits enduro racing. If that's your thing, and you also don't want to spend twice as much on a bike to get something that's never going to hold you back, then I take it back and it probably is for you. Yes, the Auric LT is more well-rounded than I expected it to be, but unless you're a real hardy soul who can't walk away from a line that seems unrideable, there are better choices if you're looking for an all-day all-mountain rig that you call your one and only bike.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesFuji might not be the coolest company around, but there's no arguing about the Auric LT's performance: This is a seriously fast, solid bike that won't hold anyone back, regardless of its price, color, and where it came from. But while it is surprisingly versatile, the Auric LT really is best suited to racing, or at least a rider whose main focus is going really, really fast. Mike Levy





