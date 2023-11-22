Review: Funn Python Flat Pedals - Thin & Grippy

Funn MTB components have been around since 1997 and appeared on some of the worlds top riders bikes, such as Greg Minnaar's Honda RN01, back in the day. They specialize in colorful machined and forged aluminum components, including pedals, handlebars, and stems just for starters.



The Python pedal seen here is the revised version that is much thinner and sleeker than the previous iteration, measuring just over 10 mm at the thinnest portion. The Pythons use 11 removable pins per side, come in seven anodized colors, and cost $110 USD.



The pedal body is forged from 6061 aluminum and prioritizes a thin profile over a concave platform surface. This means there's a slight bump over the axle, which some riders may not be huge fans of, but it keeps the leading edges from potentially hanging up on rocks and roots.







Funn Python Details

• AL6061 forged body

• Cartridge bearing with full length bushing axle system

• 11 removable, 4mm tall pins each side

• Colors: black, grey, red, blue, green, orange, turquoise

• Area: 110mm length x 103mm width

• Thickness: 10.5mm height (lowest portion of platform)

• Weight: 375g claimed (378g actual)

• Price: $115 USD

• funnmtb.com

