Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors

Oct 13, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Remember Shark Bites? They were the colorful fruit snacks the cool kids brought to school in the '90s, gleefully chomping the heads off miniature hammerhead and great white sharks while those of us stuck with hot lunch poked at our mystery meat. That doesn't have anything to do with this review of Galfer's latest rotors, other than the fact that most of my shark-related memories seem to revolve around those gummy snacks...

First seen between the tape on the World Cup DH and EWS circuits, the Shark Disc rotors are made in Spain, where they're laser cut from stainless steel. The unique shape is claimed to offer a lower operating temperature and improved braking power compared to other options on the market.
Shark Disc Details

• Thickness: 2.0mm
• Material: steel
• Sizes: 180, 203, 223mm
• 6-bolt only
• Weight: 180 grams (203mm, 6-bolt)
• MSRP: $95 - $131 USD
galfer.eu/bike

The 'Shark' moniker comes from the fins that extend underneath the braking surface, where they're intended to act as heat sinks to further aid in cooling. The rotors are 2 millimeters thick, keeping in line with the trend towards thicker rotors that has been gaining momentum recently. For example, SRAM's HS2 rotors are 2 mm thick, up from the 1.85 mm thickness of their previous Centerline rotors. TRP has rotors that are 2.3mm thick in their lineup, and Magura has had 2.0 mm rotors in their catalog for decades.

The idea is that more material allows for better heat dissipation, and makes the rotors less likely to warp under high temperatures. They're also a little less likely to bend when you slip off a skinny or smack into a poorly placed rock.

Along with the increased thickness and shark fins, Galfer went all-out with the laser cutter and zapped out 324 holes and 27 larger cutouts to help with air flow and clearing dust, mud, or water from the braking surface. All those holes also help shave weight, although rotors aren't that high on my list of places I'm worried about a few extra grams. The 203mm rotor weighs in at 180 grams, 20 grams lighter than a 200 mm SRAM HS2 rotor. There's also a circular cutout near the 6 mounting holes that can be used to hold a speed sensor magnet for riders on e-bikes.


Those extensions underneath the braking service are what give the Shark Disc its name.
The rotors are 2 mm thick, and are available in 180, 203, and 223 mm diameters.


Performance

I tested the Shark Disc rotors on several different bikes, all with SRAM's Code RSC brakes and metallic pads. I'd already been running 2.0 mm thick HS2 rotors, so there was no need to re-set the caliper pistons to gain clearance for the Galfer rotors. That'll likely be necessary if you're bumping up from a 1.8 mm rotor, but the process shouldn't take more than a few minutes. If you're going to be replacing your pads at the same time, twisting a flat head screwdriver between the old pads should push the pistons all the way back in, or if the pads are out a plastic tire lever can be used to make sure they pistons are fully retracted.

Compared to the HS2 rotors, the Shark Discs do have a slightly grabbier initial bite (no pun intended), which will be appreciated by riders looking for a little extra 'oomph' from their brakes. Even though the width is nearly identical to the HS2, the Shark Disc's design allows it to grab on more tenaciously when the pads first contact it - it's similar to the difference in initial feel between metallic and organic brake pads.

The rotors have remained quiet and consistent on long, steep and extra dusty descents, including ones that require prolonged bouts of very heavy braking. The conditions this summer have been extremely dry, but on the few occasions I did ride try the Shark Discs in the rain they'd make a little noise until the water cleared and then remained silent after that – I never found them to be overly loud.




Pros

+ Strong initial bite, consistent performance
+ Unique look
Cons

- Pricey



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe biggest hurdle for riders interested in these rotors is going to be the price – at $119 USD for the 203 mm version they're twice as much as SRAM's HS2 rotors. They do look cool, so there's that, and they are slightly grabbier, but that's still a hefty price tag for a piece of steel. Price aside, they do work very well, and could be a good upgrade for riders who want something to make their bike stand out from the crowd.  Mike Kazimer




60 Comments

  • 30 0
 I stopped instantly when I saw the price.
  • 10 0
 Those Sharks sure take a huge bite out of your pocket and wallet!
  • 4 0
 had to scroll back up, missed that part...damn! yeah, that's way too much
  • 2 0
 @CSharp: how gillable do they think we are?
  • 26 3
 That'll slice up some luddite roadies nicely in any kind of group crash situation.
  • 17 0
 Luddite roadies don't ride discs,you know...
  • 12 21
flag GreyJay (55 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 why do we consistently show disrespect to roadies and XC here?
  • 27 4
 @GreyJay: Because we can?
  • 12 0
 @GreyJay: because some people just have to go for the low hanging fruit as they can’t manage anything higher.
  • 10 0
 @GreyJay: actually I think XC gets some respect, roadies who are afraid of discs, eh…
  • 9 2
 @cypher74: When you get older, low hanging fruit is all you have left
  • 5 2
 @GreyJay: why? You a roadie?
  • 2 2
 @GreyJay: not offended, XC likes to party too....roadies can go home though Smile
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: for reals, and they get lower every year, sigh.
  • 1 1
 @GreyJay: I hear ya my man and yet - I simply wanna puke when I see the lycra, pinocchio shoes, robot glasses, watermelon helmets and speedo-crotches. I am trying to get help, but the (faux) hate just wells right up - can't stop it, and I wanna throw punches but I don't. I guess it just looks so alien and having tried both road & XC but feeling dopey & dorked out instead of rad it's just so much more fun to rag on it. To wit: I have lots of roadie / XC buds too and they get the full on wall of my disrepect & bile about it too, esp when they are in full tilt kit, so - no actual disrespect. It just looks stupid to many of us. Also - I don't mind being fully bashed by words on the screen here to b/c that's all it is. Have at it and shred me back. There - that's a lot more fun.
  • 18 0
 Quite some comments about price. Do note that these are sharks, and lasers may have been involved. Be thankful they're not... one million dollars.
  • 1 0
 At the rate inflation is going I wouldn’t be surprised if they cost $1m in a few years
  • 10 1
 That's basically the price of a sheet 4'x8' of 304 stainless in similar thickness, bought in the US at manufacturing volume. That's an insane markup, I recognize they probably go through some finishing after cutting but again fairly automated processes, I can't see why these cost so much more than a regular rotor....
  • 9 0
 There's always a business case to be made for marketing your product as high-end, doubling the price, and selling significantly less individual units. Top line revenue often remains the same as a more commoditized pricing approach, but profits are significantly higher as you are radically increasing your margin on less pieces manufactured, handled and shipped.

It's a worthwhile strategy for an aftermarket solutions provider - the vast majority of people will ride what comes spec'd on their bike, and replace with OEM rotors from their service shop when it's time to do so. But there is a smaller market of enthusiasts and tinkerers who like to hand-select individual components, and are willing to spend $ to achieve incremental or style gains. These rotors are definitively targeted at the latter group. Smile
  • 3 0
 I assume there's some heat treating that occurs, not to justify the price... But, yeah they probably get a 10'x20' sheet of S.S, and throw it on the laser table and then some hand finishing or some type of surface treatment/deburring when it's done. The rent is too damn high.
  • 1 0
 More holes means more working time for the laser cutter
  • 10 0
 $120 for a single rotor?

Drilling holes must be expensive!

PB conclusion: "for riders looking to have their bike stand out from the crowd" .. while sitting still Wink
  • 5 0
 Not even drilling holes. Laser cut. I used to work as a project manager for a local production facility, and laser cutting was one of our most affordable options.

I won’t throw numbers out because without having facts on hand that would just be a dick move, but their profit margins must be alright on these…
  • 1 0
 the logical answer would be this is an economies of scale thing and the 2 big S companies produce and sell many more rotors.
  • 4 1
 I run Galfer Wave rotors on a lot of mycustomer bikes and my own. I like them a lot for their performance/looks/fair price. However, one thing that would be nice to know is if these new rotors have less slop/wiggle wiggle in the bolt spacing, but it looks like this test used CL anyways.... With the Wave Rotors if they aren't centered exactly when you tighten the bolts down i've seen them hit the caliper and had to readjust (center) the rotor.
  • 4 0
 Interesting - I used these with 6 bolt hubs as well and didn't run into that issue.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: They must have tighten up the tolerances on these. Thanks for the insight and reply
  • 2 0
 I had this same problem with Galfer waves and also was very unimpressed with the power. I scooped up a 220 when it first came available as found it had no more power than a 200 or 203. The majority of the brake track was holes! Newsflash, a hole provides no friction. A Centerline or HS2 provides more stopping power than equivalent sized Wave rotor. I could care less abut 20g weight savings on my brake rotor.
  • 3 0
 @tcmtnbikr: *couldn't.
  • 5 1
 tldr;

'Yep, they're steel brake rotors, and work just like steel brake rotors. Oh, and they're extra expensive for 'reasons'.'
  • 1 1
 Agree. Rotors just need to be 1) clean, 2) true, and 3) not have their surfaces mangled from running pads all the way to the metal backing. Beyond that, the difference between rotors is almost entirely marketing budget.
  • 3 0
 Suggestion for an article: Repeat timed runs on a steep hill to test different rotors with an infrared thermometer. Be curious to know if all the fancy rotors actually do anything to improve cooling.
  • 1 0
 This is a great idea! For extra effect run the test at night for the full Le Mans style glowing brakes (only kidding)!.
  • 4 0
 I was hoping for a new spin on this, but the lack of testing brakes my heart. Think I'll stick with my Storm HC rotors.
  • 1 0
 Next time you need new rotors I’d recommend the SRAM HS2. They offer more power than Magura rotors and are the same width so you can mix and match them.
  • 5 0
 Shark bites, awesome snack
  • 1 0
 These look really cool, but for this kind of price, I would expect a floating rotor on an aluminum carrier. I think my Magura floating rotor was about $70 for a 203 mm. I love supporting small manufacturers like Galfer, but that price is hard to stomach, similar to a license plate.
  • 1 0
 Good and short review!
But as with many part reviews, as some have said before, could you have a heavy guy testing them?

If the aim of this rotor is to provide extra heat dissipation, the real benefit is for riders and uses (read : ebikes or tandems) that are already so extreme that conventional 200 or 220 discs are not enough.

In other words, what I'd like to know is if this disc is an answer to those issues?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer
In the highlighted "Details" box it states they're made for 6-bolt only yet the photo shows a combination of 6-bolt plus a centrelock ring. I have wheelsets which use one or the other and have never seen both on one hub. What's going on with the hub/rotor in the photo having what appears to be a double mounting system? Thanks.
  • 2 0
 It looks like an adapter so a 6 bolt rotor can be used on a centerlock hub.
  • 1 0
 centerlock adaptor to make 6 bolt compatible. I feel like they should have the rotor weight, then weight with adaptor for centerlock rotors.
  • 1 0
 I have these, wouldn't buy anything else. They still far cooler on longer descents. Same descents my mates SRam rotors struggle and flex. Brakes stay extremely consistent all day in the Alps in hot weather. Also, they appear to wear much less than any other rotor I have tried. I expect them to last a lot longer than other rotors. So price becomes less of an issue, and benefits become even more a positive.
  • 4 0
 Yeah that's gonna be a no from me dawg
  • 1 1
 Probably still a better value than SRAM's HS2 rotors... out of the six that I've had, four had so much thickness variation that they were borderline unrideable.

Side note: of all of the standards that people complain about, why are 203mm and 223mm rotors still a thing? It more than doubles the number of possible brake mounts or spacers that you might need.
  • 2 0
 But will it slice carrots and celery?
  • 2 0
 My Jaws dropped to the floor upon seeing that product
  • 2 0
 missed opportunity to bend the fins for better cooling.
  • 1 1
 Bending them so close to the pad tracks might risk fouling some mounts or frames, and the bend might continue into the braking track & there would only a tiny bit left to bend if that was taken into account. The size of the fins make it look like they'll have negligibly useful extra heat transfer. The normal disc 'spokes' will probably conduct more heat, creating slightly thicker or more spokes would probably transfer more heat away.
  • 2 0
 Galfer wave 1 pc. 2.0 mm ebike rotors are half the price and amazing.
  • 1 0
 I did clean my rotors with acetone, bought new shimano Pads and they work like super new again .
  • 1 3
 I'd think the main advantage would be you could run a smaller rotor and not get fade due to heat. At that price point though you could go two-piece with aluminum to dissipate the heat
  • 2 1
 Will they make a resin only version? That's what everyone wants, right?
  • 1 2
 This is sarcasm, in case it wasn't clear.
  • 1 3
 "If you're going to be replacing your pads at the same time, twisting a flat head screwdriver between the old pads should push the pistons all the way back in"

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, NO!!!!!!!!
  • 5 0
 Care to explain? With the pads in place that'll protect the pistons - I've never had any issues with this method.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Maybe he wants you to do more of a wedge action instead of twisting, which can scour the pad a little? Still, I'd much rather see the pad pushed in a crude way than the pistons. The plastic tire lever can absolutely crack or break a ceramic XT piston. Ask me how I know...
  • 1 0
 @konadan: But if you're replacing a pad, as stated in the article, then why care if you damage the pad you are going to throw away anyways?
  • 1 1
 In related news.. Outside is now selling NTFs
  • 2 0
 also known as NFTs
  • 1 0
 Where can I get NFT/NTF/TTFNs of Tigger for Piglet please?





