Review: Garbaruk 12-Speed Cassette for SRAM Eagle

Garbaruk's 12-speed cassette fulfills three market niches. Depending on the cassette it's replacing, this upgrade can erase 100 to 200 grams from your suspension's unsprung weight, which is a significant reduction. Garbaruk's 12 speed option also offers the same CNC-machined mono-block construction as SRAM Eagle's "Powerdome" cassettes for a substantial savings.



For many, though, the attraction of styling out your bike with matching accessories is equally compelling and few, if any, drivetrain makers offer a better looking ensemble than the craftsmen at Garbaruk. If I were building up a custom titanium frame, I'd definitely go that route. If I were searching for pure shifting performance, however, and cost was no object, then a SRAM Eagle XX1 or XO1 cassette would be my first choice.

— RC