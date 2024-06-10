Review: GasGas ECC 6 - More Speed Than You Need?

Descending

This feels like a big bike. Not just in travel numbers, but in pure footprint on trail. The rear wheel is way out behind you, and the front center has quite a presence as well. In conjunction, they make for a wheelbase that can be a bit tricky to navigate in tighter terrain, but really rewards you when you can open it up in faster sections. I actually struggled to find trails fast enough to make the bike feel nervous here in Bellingham, as the stretch limo wheelbase really carries speed with zeal.On the other hand, I had an easy time finding terrain too steep for this bike, as that large footprint starts to bite a bit when things get slower and more vertical. The sensation boils down to the rear wheel being so far behind you that it's still hung up on obstacles you thought you passed a while back, making tight and feature-heavy trails a bit more of a handful. This effect made the ECC quite physical to ride on my typical eMTB test laps, where steep climbs beget even steeper descents, where the brakes get cooked and suspension support gets put to the test.I found the DVO fork a bit lacking in the support department, preferring to ride deeper in travel once you broke through the initial portion of the travel. That firm top-end made the fork feel a bit insensitive over small chattery terrain, unless you really laid into it and kept it low in travel. When done right, it did perform very nicely in chunky higher speed terrain, where the damping kept you controlled in the middle of the stroke. It's hard to say whether that harsher top end is due to the OTT or the Cone Valve blow-off, but playing around with both settings didn't yield drastic differences.Jumping the GasGas felt very easy, provided the lips were big and the speeds high. This is not a light bike, and the suspension preferred to sit in and plow rather than pop off smaller side hits and dance over root sections. This bike does best when you just push down through that stuff and let it soak up the bumps. Fast and well-supported turns are a treat on the ECC, where you can really shove your weight into the bike and let it sprawl out to provide traction and plenty of balance between the wheels.I found the choice to spec 29" wheels front and rear a bit surprising, considering how many long-travel eMTBs are coming with mixed wheels these days. I think that mixed wheel choice is for good reason, as something about the handling characteristics of heavier e-bikes in steep terrain makes the rear tire buzz problem a little more pronounced. I had a few skimmers with the ECC's rear wheel, and ended up erring towards a more aggressive forward-biased position to make up for it.In addition to being difficult to handle in steep terrain, the extremely long rear center made for one more negative: this bike is damn near impossible to manual. It can be done, but you better be ready to put your back into it.