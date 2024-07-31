Powered by Outside

DH Field Test: Giant Glory - Versatile, or Conflicted?

Jul 31, 2024
by Henry Quinney  


If there was a Sleeping Giant in the world of downhill, it would coincidentally be the Taiwanese namesake. In the 13 years since their last elite win at a World Cup or world championships, there have been refreshes, rejigs, mainstays and sensisible signings, but for some reason they have never quite cracked it. Andrew Neethling, Marcelo Guiteriz, Eliot Jackson, Jacob Dickson... some huge talents, yet none have managed to hit the same heights as Danny Hart's 2011 iconic win. When the 27.5" Glory was released in 2014, it was a good choice for both privateer and rental fleet alike. Modern geometry, a predictable Maestro system and relatively good value. In the intervening years between its release and the new Glory that we have here on test, there were links, full prototypes and almost a decade of learning.

Details

• Frame: Carbon
• Wheel sizes: 29" or MX
• Travel: 200mm, 203mm fork
• Maestro dual-link suspension
• 62-degree head angle (MX wheels w/middle BB height setting)
• Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL
• Reach: 445, 465 , 485mm
• Chainstays: 446.5-456.5mm
• Weight: 17.5 kg / 38.6 lb
• Price: $8,400 USD
giant-bicycles.com
The new Glory, on paper, is a pragmatic yet ambitious bike; either wheel size, integrated reach adjustment headsets, chainstay adjustment... plus a slew of other great smaller features. In fact, it seemed the perfect bike to equip the similarly revamped Giant Factory Off Road team that blended the experience, creativity and searing pace of Remi Thirion with the Meier-Smith brothers, with the Australian duo well placed to build on the impressive results they have already amassed in World Cup downhill.

After recently testing, and being quite frankly blown away by the Trance Advanced 29er trail bike, this was the single bike I was most excited to test. If they could get that much performance out of 140mm of travel, just how much could they do with a full downhill bike?


Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish
Height: 183cm / 6'
Inseam: 82 cm / 32.5"
Weight: 79 kg / 174 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @henryquinney

bigquotesGoing deep into the stroke, you can find yourself punishing the rear wheel. It has a tendency to drive your feet in the early part of the stroke and hang up in the latter. This gives a strange sensation, and it doesn't ever really feel that this bike smothers the life out of harsh trails like a downhill bike should. Instead, it goes between busy feet and bangs. Henry Quinney


photo


Frame Details


The Glory, unlike its predecessor, is carbon only. In short, it looks very similar thanks to the Maestro system. That said, while its silhouette is the same, the angular yet flowing lines do make this feel imposing. Sometimes, bikes can try so hard to look angular and futuristic that they end up looking like a gun out of a computer game. The Giant manages to combine strong elements and angles without looking gimmicky or cheap.

Giant seems to be on something of a rampage to include as much adjustability to all their bikes as possible. Better yet, it's a useful adjustment that is focused on not only helping riders fine-tune certain angles to their liking but also doing so while trying to keep those adjustments isolated from the rest of the bike. For instance, the reach adjustment headsets or the chainstay adjustments will have little effect on any other key dimensions while also offering something genuinely useful. The Glory has +/- 5mm of reach adjustment, a low, mid, and high adjustment on the swingarm and +/- 10mm of chainstay adjustment. When changing the chainstay length, the corresponding chips to move the brake mount are a very nice touch, and to my mind, they are the best execution I have seen for the problem. You can change it in a matter of minutes, all while not having to realign your rotor.

There are tool mounts on the underside of the downtube, which could become increasingly relevant as the amount of bolt-mounted telemetry kits becomes more available. Although it might cause a degree of snark, I would be interested in seeing more downhill bikes with some element of storage. Giant already makes it for their trail bikes, and the idea of somewhere to put a goggle bag, a dry set of gloves and maybe a tool would be no bad thing for bike-park riding, especially in places like the European Alps, where you can feasibly end up miles away from your car and in a different valley very quickly.



photo

Suspension


Some bikes on this test use a tried-and-true four-bar, others have been slightly more creative, and Giant has been instead focused on refining its Maestro system. This could be viewed as one of two things - a further improved system that allows the whole range to benefit from the same years of experience, or a white elephant that restricts design on everything and prioritises one end of the range, with either the XC bikes being good to the detriment of the gravity bikes, or vice-versa.

photo
photo

If you want to see how locked in Giant is to Meastro, you only need to see the leverage ratio difference between the 2014 bike and the 2024 one. To say it's unchanged would be untrue, but it does speak to the limitation of tweaking Maestro while it still fundamentally needs to fall in line with what makes it as such in the first place. The 2024 bike has a very similar leverage ratio, save for a bit less leverage at the end of the stroke. This flatter curve will support the midstroke more and reduce the need to go for a progressive air spring to sure up the end stroke, which can subsequently make setting up the bike easier.

Anti-squat is quite high and the start of the stroke. That said, it does lessen significantly as you go deeper, meaning bottom-out yanks-on-the-cranks shouldn't be a factor. The Glory starts with between 115% and 130%, depending on gearing, before dropping off to between 70 to 80% around sag. This could lead to a heavy-handed interaction between the drivetrain and suspension at the start of the stroke.

With anti-rise, a value of around 80% tends to feel quite neutral in my experience. And blends a good compromise of chassis stability while not encouraging too much brake jack.

photo
photo



photo
The Glory's geometry with mixed wheels,
photo
...and with dual 29" wheels.

Geometry


The Glory is by far the slackest bike on test. In its stock mixed-wheeled version, the head angle can be as slack as 61.6-degrees. In the full 29" setup, it's a lot more contemporary. In some ways, it's hard to talk about the geometry of the Glory without talking about the 29" wheel bike. Flatly - this bike appears to have been meant to be ridden with the larger wheels. I understand that not everyone can or enjoys riding that style of bike, but there simply isn't enough swing in the flip-chips to account for the differing axle heights, and you subsequently get a bike that is incredibly slack from stock.

At the Leogang World Cup, I could see that the team riders were using a mixed-wheeled setup, so I decided to do some sleuthing. If you look carefully, you can see that they are all running angle adjusting headsets to steepen the bike. The tricky bit, though, is not that you have a frame that can handle that much adjustment, but rather you get one that, thanks to its proprietary headset and lack of aftersales options, can't. I asked some questions, and the team riders are using specially machined parts to fit into the proprietary cups of the Glory. If the bike is too slack for some of the best riders in the world riding the new generation of brutal World Cup tracks at Mach 10, I wonder who it's right for.

The chainstay isn't particularly long. When the rear end of a bike increases in length, more of the rider's weight is placed on the front wheel. This could temper that ultra-slack head angle. That said, it's not a silver bullet.

Going to the smaller rear wheel also significantly reduces the reach, around 10mm. This actually falls in line with my preferred figure, but it does show how changing one thing in isolation can be tricky. The bike is low at the front, too, with a stack 20-30mm less than other bikes on this test, depending upon wheel size.



photo
RIDING THE
Giant Glory

Test Bike Setup

All the bikes on this test were outfitted with Schwalbe Tacky Chan control tires, and had the forks set to a base 205mm between seal and lower crown. The bars were all cut to 770mm and we were in the position where all bikes used the Fox 40.

The shock suffered from a very severe top-out. If you like a fast rebound setting you will be adding more damping not for rider feel, but just to quieten the noise and reduce the thudding on the return stroke that is very easy to feel through your feet any time you drive the bike into a lip to get airborne.

I removed one stem spacer to try to add more weight to the front. It was a balancing act between being too low and having too little weight on the front. I also tried the bike in its steepest position. It makes a small difference, but I can't say it held a large amount of sway over the whole bike. To my mind, the middle position should be the angles of the slackest setting, and the bike should get steeper from there.



photo

Descending


Typically, when I test a bike I try and go in with as little information as possible. I ride the bike for a while and then make notes with my guesses of key geometry figures. Often times, this works out where a bike feels like it has a lot less travel than it does, but once you have the opportunity to test bikes for a while, you will be surprised at how quickly you can make accurate guesses. Prior to the test, I tried to stay deliberately ignorant of geometry values and thanks to Matt doing the heavy lifting with organising the bikes, I really went into this test only knowing that most of these bikes had been ridden by race teams at the highest level - and that was about it.

The Giant was the first bike I tested. Normally, when you hop on a downhill bike for some of the first runs of the summer, your mind is blown. You tell all your friends in excited glee that you forgot just how good downhill bikes were, and you swear that next winter will be different. You'll organise shuttle days, book trips, and probably even head to New Zealand so you can experience the thrill of riding a downhill bike even when the lifts are closed in your part of the world. The Glory, sadly, did not inspire any of these feelings. I just remarked to Kaz something to the effect of, "Is this it?"

The first thing you notice when you ride the Glory is a large degree of wheel flop. This is particularly pronounced in slower-speed turns. The bike feels unweighted on the front and is a world away from the decisive precision of something like the YT. It wants to fall when leant at slower speeds, and you find yourself being incredibly aggressive as you dip into turns, hoping to get through the apex and back to the security of the y-axis as soon as possible.

photo

To Giant's credit, the Glory does feel light to ride. However, the bike has a tendency to chatter through compressions, and if I were to buy it, I would immediately look at fitting it with an O-chain. It feels unrefined and is far from a magic carpet. At the same time, it doesn't feel sporty or sharp when pumping. In some ways, the suspension matches the steering input—it's lethargic.

Going deep into the stroke, you can find yourself punishing the rear wheel. It has a tendency to drive your feet in the early part of the stroke and hang up in the latter. This gives a strange sensation, and it doesn't ever really feel that this bike smothers the life out of rough trails like a downhill bike should. Instead, it goes between busy feet and bangs.

I personally find I don't have the clearance on the rear wheel to use full 29" downhill bikes, but I feel that this would be a markedly better bike with a larger rear wheel. It would sharpen up the geometry, smooth out the trail, and lessen the influence of square edges when it goes deeper in the travel. I would be very curious to try the 29er with an O-chain, a large-volume air shock, and a riser bar if I could manage to fit it, which I wouldn't. I think less flop, calming the feedback through your feet and giving the high-preload induced poppy feeling of an air shock might make this bike better at what the Glory has always been - a sharp yet versatile race bike, instead of what this version is: a compromised beast from the off that shows how hard it can be to make a bike that does both wheel sizes.


photo

Technical Report

Fox Supension: This bike comes with the Grip2 damper, which is very, very good. While lovers of a highly damped feel might wish for something with a bit more guts, the support, tracking and sensitivity are all very good, even if you feel you do more in the air spring than the damper. The difference between the Grip2 and the Grip X2 is very small, with the latter offering a greater level of damping when you're running the dials nearer to the closed position.

Giant Wheels: There is something to be said for soft, alloy wheels on a race bike. Wheels that tend to ding and dent instead of cracking, and are so soft they can even do so without losing any air. However, on day-to-day bikes, it's not very convenient or cost-effective. The Giant wheels were comfortable, but realistically, when pushing hard, you'd be eyeing up a replacement within a matter of days.

Shimano Saint Hits and Misses: I love the Shimano Saint brakes. On my personal bikes, I tend to run a set of hand-me-downs that I got as a charitable donation from Ben Cathro. I don't know how long those brakes had been in the Cathro Clan, but they served him well on the race circuit and are still going strong for me. Once a year, at most, I push crude oil out of the lever and refresh it with some new oil, but then I call it good.

The 220mm rotors were a confusing touch and seem to fly in the face of a lot of what Shimano themselves suggest. On paper, the Saint brakes are powerful enough, and the Icetech rotors run cool enough that 220mm rotors shouldn't be needed. In reality, riders often feel that a bigger rotor is an easy way to maximise their braking. In fact, you even see Shimano-sponsored athletes using the cheaper steel rotor because they don't yet make the Icetech models in that size. For the record, I am in Shimano's camp, and I feel the power and cooling of the smaller 200mm rotor is very adequate; plus, you get less grabbing when traction is low and less warping when running is hot.


Pros

+ Some clever frame design and features
+ Can take both wheel sizes
+ Lightweight

Cons

- Compromised geometry - flip-chips don't offer enough range to execute both wheel sizes well
- Suspension isn't a great showcase for what 200mm can give you
- Too much pedal kickback, while also not feeling poppy


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Giant Glory is a hard bike to define. It doesn't offer particularly good value, favourable geometry, or a great suspension feel. In its stock guise, it was the bike both Matt and I had as our least favourite of our test group. While I have been thoroughly impressed by some of Giant's recent endeavours and consider the Trance X to be an extremely good example of just how good a trail bike can be, I can't say the Glory had me similarly impressed. I wonder if it goes to show the limitations of trying to use the same suspension layout for every bike in a brand's range?
 Henry Quinney



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test DH Bikes Giant Giant Glory


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
349 articles
Report
25 Comments
  • 11 0
 Do you find the suspension is a bit stiff first thing in the morning on this Glory?
  • 3 0
 Umm.... Username checks out?
  • 2 0
 So a 29 inch rear wheel, an o-chain, and maybe an air shock and you've got a sweet DH bike. That's a lot to add for a bike that doesn't seem to be enjoying Giant's often advantageous pricing compared to some other models in the lineup.
  • 1 0
 Watched the video first.. An air shock was something that I wondered about after watching.. 29in rear wheel has been on my list of wants from day 1 of seeing this bike.. Maybe to much emphasis on covering important sales and marketing points over performance?
  • 1 0
 I think it just comes down to the design really. I used to ride a 26" Glory, and their description of pedal kickback and bangs is similar to how that bike rode as well.
  • 5 1
 Where is the GT Fury review?
  • 8 0
 This is the most drawn out field test, I've completely forgotten how it started
  • 13 14
 WHO HURT YOU?! lol

Real talk though—the bike is amazing. I disagree with the lack of adjustability or pop. Adjustable bb, reach, chain stays, plus stem stack spacers, I tuned it to feel on par with all my other Giants—fast, playful and poppy. Giant's notoriously jump extremely well, especially in comparison to bikes which get longer when you pop, and this is no exception.
  • 4 3
 Couple things. You can make any bike, feel poppy and playful if you play with the suspension enough As I’m sure you know for bidden are not known for being but plenty of people ride the absolute piss out of them. You also have to keep in mind that these guys are sitting SAG and trying to make a downhill race bike as a opposed to you are trying to make a free ride bike You can make any downhill bike, a free ride bike, but free ride bike Doesn’t always become a downhill bike easily. being paid to ride a glory of course you’re gonna say good things about if. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a sponsored rider Say one of the products they’re using her bad while they’re being paid to use it.
  • 10 1
 Wait, I thought you rode for Trek?

Joking aside, have you ridden the Commencal? It's a different sport. Ultimately, all these bikes are good, but the Glory is a good chunk behind the group and a good deal behind things like the Intense/V10/Supreme. Its rearward weight bias might suit some, but it isn't something I enjoyed, and both Matt and I found its shortcomings to be both obvious and profound.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: haha.

I'm biased, for sure, but I know it's a wicked bike and feels on par with other Giant's (10+ years riding them). I feel v fast Smile
  • 2 0
 I think you guys are high. Nothing is better than a glory. Try the 2019 model next time.
  • 2 0
 Damn don’t think I’ve seen a review this scathing on pb since the Ghost Riot
  • 1 1
 Same issue with the new reign. Far too low with a 27.5 rear wheel. Mullet compatibility is a marketing box to check for them unfortunately, or a strategy to release another mixed wheel bike in 4 years and sell more.
  • 1 0
 "Instead, it goes between busy feet and bangs."
@henryquinney you having fun with some double entendres?
  • 2 0
 Another favorable review for a big brand and PB advertiser. Wink
  • 3 0
 Don't think I'd call this a favorable review.
  • 1 0
 Lightweight for a DH Bike is a Pro?
  • 5 0
 For some people I think so, but as you alluded to it’s not universal.
  • 1 1
 I can definitely have a longer park day riding a slightly lighter bike. My large 951 Evo (27.5" front and rear) was 16.9kg, with zero compromise on specing full DH parts
  • 3 2
 Always a great looking bike
  • 1 0
 When you put it like that - conflicted.
  • 1 0
 Anti-rise is a bit on the low side.
  • 4 4
 Well, I think it wins the beauty contest at least.
  • 1 1
 Sounds like a Giant POS







