DH Field Test: Giant Glory - Versatile, or Conflicted?

Typically, when I test a bike I try and go in with as little information as possible. I ride the bike for a while and then make notes with my guesses of key geometry figures. Often times, this works out where a bike feels like it has a lot less travel than it does, but once you have the opportunity to test bikes for a while, you will be surprised at how quickly you can make accurate guesses. Prior to the test, I tried to stay deliberately ignorant of geometry values and thanks to Matt doing the heavy lifting with organising the bikes, I really went into this test only knowing that most of these bikes had been ridden by race teams at the highest level - and that was about it.The Giant was the first bike I tested. Normally, when you hop on a downhill bike for some of the first runs of the summer, your mind is blown. You tell all your friends in excited glee that you forgot just how good downhill bikes were, and you swear that next winter will be different. You'll organise shuttle days, book trips, and probably even head to New Zealand so you can experience the thrill of riding a downhill bike even when the lifts are closed in your part of the world. The Glory, sadly, did not inspire any of these feelings. I just remarked to Kaz something to the effect of, "Is this it?"The first thing you notice when you ride the Glory is a large degree of wheel flop. This is particularly pronounced in slower-speed turns. The bike feels unweighted on the front and is a world away from the decisive precision of something like the YT. It wants to fall when leant at slower speeds, and you find yourself being incredibly aggressive as you dip into turns, hoping to get through the apex and back to the security of the y-axis as soon as possible.To Giant's credit, the Glory does feel light to ride. However, the bike has a tendency to chatter through compressions, and if I were to buy it, I would immediately look at fitting it with an O-chain. It feels unrefined and is far from a magic carpet. At the same time, it doesn't feel sporty or sharp when pumping. In some ways, the suspension matches the steering input—it's lethargic.Going deep into the stroke, you can find yourself punishing the rear wheel. It has a tendency to drive your feet in the early part of the stroke and hang up in the latter. This gives a strange sensation, and it doesn't ever really feel that this bike smothers the life out of rough trails like a downhill bike should. Instead, it goes between busy feet and bangs.I personally find I don't have the clearance on the rear wheel to use full 29" downhill bikes, but I feel that this would be a markedly better bike with a larger rear wheel. It would sharpen up the geometry, smooth out the trail, and lessen the influence of square edges when it goes deeper in the travel. I would be very curious to try the 29er with an O-chain, a large-volume air shock, and a riser bar if I could manage to fit it, which I wouldn't. I think less flop, calming the feedback through your feet and giving the high-preload induced poppy feeling of an air shock might make this bike better at what the Glory has always been - a sharp yet versatile race bike, instead of what this version is: a compromised beast from the off that shows how hard it can be to make a bike that does both wheel sizes.