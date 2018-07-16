PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Giant Trance 2

Jul 16, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  

Giant Trance 2 2018
REVIEW
Giant Trance 2

By R. Cunningham
Photos: Greg Lambert


Giant's Trance has been the brand's go-to trail bike for decades. The secret to the longevity of this 140-millimeter-travel all-mountain bike is a long string of improvements, which have made the Trance as reliable as a three-pound hammer.

The aluminum-framed Trance 2 is the subject of this review as a continuation of my search for top-performing all-mountain bikes with MSRPs at or below $3000 USD. Giant's sticker price for the Trance 2 is $2890, and it is very well spec'd, with an emphasis upon durability. After riding it for a number of months, I'd say it's a great value for riders (with or without skills) who want an affordable "needs nothing" all-mountain bike that can be trusted on any trail short of a DH run.
Giant Trance 2 Details

• Intended use: AM/trail
• Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm front
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Frame construction: Aluminum, dual-link Maestro suspension
• Head angle: 67º
• Chainstay length: 435mm
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 29.8 lb (13.55 kg) size large, w/o pedals
• Price: $2,890 USD as tested
• More info: Giant Bicycles

bigquotesGiant's Trance 2 doesn't wow you with zesty parking lot acceleration and manicured pumptrack pop. It has a steadfast feel that plays well in the real world of ever-changing terrain and uncertain line choices.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take

Giant Trance 2 2018


Giant Trance 2 2018
A look at the bottom bracket area of the Trance 2. The lower shock mount and the bottom rocker link pivots are concentric. The lower rocker hinges well forward of the BB center - a Maestro suspension hallmark.


Construction and Features

Giant's Trance cuts such a familiar profile that many readers will probably skip this description, but stay with me for a while, because it still checks the boxes. To begin with, there's room for a downtube bottle, which is a contemporary issue. Its Maestro dual-link rear suspension is tucked low in the chassis to keep the mass closer to the bottom bracket, and its upper rocker link is carbon fiber, which maximizes stiffness without adding bulk where the rider's shoes, the crankarms, and the rear tire are competing for space.

Giant makes and shapes its frame tubing, which is evident everywhere, especially in the rear of the bike where every pipe that makes up the swingarm has been slenderized, ovalized, or squeezed into a rectangular profile to eke out the last millimeter of tire clearance. It works. There is room for tires up to 2.6 inches, and the standard 2.4-inch-wide Maxxis High Rollers look skinny inside the stays. Giant's mastery of aluminum construction is also evident where double pass welds smooth tube junctions, and brazed reinforcements around the internal cable and hose ports add a professional look.

Giant has no plans to return to a threaded bottom bracket shell but, hold your tears, the Trance uses Shimano's BB92 system, which is by far the most reliable, quiet, and easily serviced press-fit bottom bracket on the market. I wouldn't consider that to be a deal breaker, especially when one considers that the Trance chassis carries a lifetime warranty.

Giant Trance 2 2018
Carbon fiber upper rocker link uses a special "forged" process.
Giant Trance 2 2018
Creative tube forming offers plenty of room for wide tires out back.


Geometry & Sizing

Giant offers the Trance 2 in five sizes, from X-small, through X-large, with ample stand-over clearance between models to allow customers to trade up or down a size in order to shop reach or top tube length. That may be a good thing for riders who have made the jump to steep seat tube angles. The Trance has an old-school, 73.5-degree seat tube. By pushing the saddle forward, you can steepen the effective seat angle by one more degree, but at the expense of a proportionately shorter reach. Shopping up a size can remedy that.

Measured by modern rider-forward geometry, which is quickly taking root in the upper echelon of the sport, Giant's 67-degree head angle seems cross-country steep, but it still slots into the all-mountain/trail category. Its bottom bracket drop is 15 millimeters, which lowers the Trance into the pedal bashing club. I'm not a fan, but it should corner well. Most bikes with low bottom brackets do. I found that the reach was ample, but once again, on the conservative side of new-school enduro bro numbers.

Trance 2 geometry


Giant Trance 2 2018


Suspension Design

Giant staked its future on its Maestro dual-link rear suspension, which has earned a strong fan base for its ability to track the ground under power. The kinematics minimize chain growth and, as that suggests, the suspension does not rely on loads of anti-squat for its pedaling efficiency. Instead, Maestro does a good job of separating pedaling effects from the suspension action. The result is a softer feeling under acceleration than you'd expect from its dw-link cousins, but with superior efficiency over choppy terrain. Need a firmer feel at the pedals? Switch the low-speed compression lever to suit.

Like most short-link four-bar designs, the Trance's swingarm is a stiff, triangulated structure, which is a major plus, The downside, however, is there are a lot of tubes and bridges between the rear tire and the bottom bracket area that cramp tire clearance, and also can add length to the chainstays. Giant mitigates those negatives with a forward-mounted lower pivot and with a lot of metal trickery that stems from its in-house hydro-forming magic. As a result, its chainstays are short enough, at 435 millimeters (17.1 inches), to keep the rear tire weighted up climbs, and there is enough room for tires up to 2.6 inches.

Giant Trance 2 Maestro Suspension

by RichardCunningham
Views: 514    Faves: 0    Comments: 4


Trance 2 models are outfitted with a 150-millimeter-stroke Fox 34 Rhythm fork. Its GRIP damper system gives this enthusiast-level slider impressive performance. Out back, the Fox Float Performance trunnion-style shock is an adequate performer, but definitely not the equal to the fork. Where the Rhythm fork delivers smooth damping and support across a range of speeds and amplitudes, I had reservations about the ability of the simple in-line shock to be able to handle the same Performance range. My previous experience with the Trance was that I had to set the shock to favor one side of the performance envelope. To keep from blowing through the travel on big hits, I had to kill the small bump sensitivity and vice versa.


Components
Specifications
Release Date 2018
Price $2890
Travel 140mm
Rear Shock Fox Float Performance, Trunnion mount
Fork Fox 34 Rhythm, GRIP Damper, 150mm
Headset Generic
Cassette Shimano SLX 11x46, 11-Speed
Crankarms Shimano SLX, 30T
Chainguide NA
Bottom Bracket Shimano press-fit
Pedals NA
Rear Derailleur Shimano SLX 11 speed
Chain KMC X11
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods Shimano SLX
Handlebar Giant Connect Trail, 780mm
Stem Giant Connect 50mm
Grips Giant lock on
Brakes Shimano SLX, 180mm rotors F/R
Wheelset Giant Performance Tracker,
Hubs Giant
Spokes Sapim Race, 14/15g
Rim Giant XC-1, 23mm IW
Tires Maxxis High Roller II, 2.4" EXO
Seat Giant Contact, Neutral
Seatpost Giant Contact Switch dropper, 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Giant Trance 2 2018
150-millimeter-stroke Fox 34 Rhythm fork



Giant Trance 2 2018
RIDING THE
Giant Trance 2



Setup Notes

Getting the Trance 2 ready for action is a simple affair. The only suspension adjustments are air pressure and low-speed rebound damping. The Trance comes setup for tubeless, with two bottles of sealant in the box. Its 780 millimeter wide house brand handlebar is just right for most all-mountain riders, so all that is necessary to get the bike rolling is to set the suspension sag, get the rebound in the ballpark and choose a tire pressure.

My initial settings? 22psi for the front tire, 24psi for the rear (2.4-inch tires); 175psi in the shock with the rebound six clicks out; and 62psi in the fork with the rebound four clicks out. Those suspension settings resulted in 20-percent sag for the fork and a little more than 25 percent sag for the shock, and were great for trail riding and technical climbing.

At speed, however, and when pounding down gravity trails, the shock was easily overwhelmed. (For the record, I weigh 170 pounds.) I experimented with higher shock and fork spring pressures, eventually settling on a compromise: 180psi in the shock and 70 psi in the fork - low enough to maintain the suppleness that makes this bike roll so well in the rough stuff, and high enough so that I wasn't bottoming the shock too much at speed.

Giant Trance 2 2018
Low gearing and Maestro's decoupled rear suspension favors rock crawling and technical climbs.


Climbing

The Trance's 11 by 46 eleven-speed cassette is powered by a small, 30-tooth chainring, which results in a low gear that is within a percentage point of a SRAM Eagle 50-tooth cassette, powered by a 32-tooth chainring. Kudos to Giant for spec'ing a climbing gear that doesn't require pro-level fitness. The Trance 2 weighs about 30 pounds even and its Maestro suspension does not feel very snappy under acceleration, so the decision to err on the climbing side of the gear range makes long, tough climbs digestible - sometimes pleasant. The Trance does not reward frenetic, out-of-the saddle attacks. Stay seated, choose a low gear, find a steady cadence, and it will make short work of significant climbs.

Technical chunky terrain is where the Giant impresses most. Its calm handling and supple rear suspension help maintain momentum where many trail bikes would be stalling on sharp-edged steps or scratching around for traction. Its rear wheel seems to get up and over the chunk without upsetting the rider's cadence, and I found tat I was choosing straighter lines and making fewer errors. On the subject of steeps, I think its technical climbing could be further improved with a steeper seat angle.

The downside of the Trance's stump-puller low gear is that you'll spin out that Shimano SLX 11 by 30 top gear in less than a dozen pedal strokes on the flats. You'll need to practice your aero tuck if you want to stay with SRAM-equipped riders on a fire road descent.

Giant Trance 2 2018


Descending

After I got used to it, the Trance became very trustworthy on the downs. The steering felt loose initially, and I had to be careful not to over-correct in the turns, and to steady the handlebar anytime I needed to hold a tight line (trying to stay left of a long, deep, parallel rut comes to mind here). I've ridden a number of 27.5-inch-wheel bikes with similar head angles and Fox's 44-millimeter offset that did not feel as loose. Ultimately, it was not a concern. I can't say what I did to make the adjustment, but after a week, the Trance and I found some middle ground and the sensation nearly vanished.

With its relatively conservative, 67-degree head angle, the Trance flies around berms but gives up a little stability around flat corners, where slacker head tube angles are more favorable. Armed with 2.4-inch Maxxis High Roller II tires, the Giant likes to edge its way around a turn with both wheels gripping about the same. Where the rear tire of a slacker bike will almost always break traction first, the Trance breaks more or less evenly, which is the faster way around a corner, but less confidence inspiring. The up-side of the Trance's neutral break is that it gets from left to right and back again with great precision, which makes it a joy to ride on narrow, fast paced singletrack. Riding forest tracks is guaranteed to keep a smile on your face.

Giant Trance 2 2018
The Trance likes to track around corners rather than steer with its rear wheel.


As mentioned, it's not too hard to use up all 140 millimeters of wheel travel at the bottom of drops and G-outs, but the sensation is never harsh enough to break your stride on a steep descent. The Trance 2 lands smoothly from any jump you'd find on a blue line trail and the bike stays composed on black-line descents as long as you pay attention and pick your lines with care. What I liked most about its technical skills was that, as long as there was a clean run-out, I could let it fly down chunky drops with a degree of confidence. The bike stays straight and composed under braking, and its front suspension is very forgiving.

Most of the bikes I have been riding lately have rims around 30 millimeters inside-width. Giant's aluminum XC-1 rims measure 23 millimeters and the reduced stability of the tires can be felt, both while cornering and when holding a line through off-angle rocks. Additional pressure is required to boost the tire's lateral stability, which would be unnecessary with a wider rim selection.


Diamondback Release 3 review
Diamondback Release 3
Giant Trance 2 2018
Giant Trance 2

How does it compare?

The best bike to pit Giant's Trace 2 against would be the recently reviewed Diamondback Release 3. Both sell for the same money. Both bikes are targeted at aggressive all-mountain/trail riders and both are well-spec'd, need-nothing designs.

The Release edges out the Trance for pedaling and acceleration, and the two bikes are on par for technical climbing. Both fall short with old-school, slack seat angles (Giant - 73.5 and Diamondback - 73 degrees), which is something I hope both brands will address. In the steering department, the Release wins with a more precise feel and a modern, 66-degree head angle. Both models have lower gearing, which is a plus, but the Giant's Maxxis High Roller tires trump the Diamondback's less than stellar Schwalbe Hans Dampf rubber. If you need a water bottle, you won't like the fact that you'll have to store it under the frame on your Release, but there's plenty of room inside the frame on the Trance.

Weighing suspension and handling together, the Diamondback may suffer with only 130 millimeters of rear-wheel travel against the Giant's 140, but the Release's RockShox Monarch Plus reservoir shock is the better performer. That said, if you upgraded the Trance's shock, you'd have more and better travel... In the handling department, the two are evenly matched as all-mountain trail bikes, with the Release being the better choice for more aggressive riding.


Technical Report

Maxxis 2.4" High Roller II tires: At one time, these were my favorites for Southern California's loose-over hardpack soil and rocky terrain, but there are better options now. The additional volume is a noticeable improvement, but the extra grip that the more supple casing adds to the mix can overwhelm the once mighty edging blocks in a hard corner.

Giant Control Switch dropper: The 150-millimeter version of Giant's house-brand dropper was a little slow to extend and its radial remote lever, and a little rough in its action, but it never failed to do its job.

Frame quality: Giant built the Trance 2 chassis to last. If you are the type who keeps a bike until its recycling value exceeds its blue-book price, this one is for you.

Fox 34 Rhythm fork: Sweet performing fork with simple, effective adjustments. The GRIP damper surprised me with its wide-range damping and support.

SLX drivetrain: I liked the even shifts across the smaller cassette cogs, but the last three jumps to the largest sprockets were awkward when I was pushing hard up steep trails. I'm looking forward to the next gen Shimano. Until then, I'd rather ride SRAM's wide range drivetrains.
Giant Trance 2 2018
Giant's 150mm Contact Switch dropper Seatpost.

Giant Trance 2 2018
Shimano's SLX drivetrain was trouble free.
Giant Trance 2 2018
Fox's 34 Rhythm fork put in an impressive performance.



Pros

+ Well made, good component spec
+ Good technical climber
+ Fits a water bottle inside the front triangle
Cons

- Pedal smacking BB height
- Narrow rims
- Conservative geometry



The Trance 2 Rider:

Giant's Trance 2 doesn't wow you with zesty parking lot acceleration and manicured pumptrack pop. It has a steadfast feel that plays well in the real world of ever-changing terrain and uncertain line choices. If you are searching for an all-mountain bike, only have $3000, and you know that you will be riding this bike for the foreseeable future, Giant's Trance has solid, all 'round handling, a durable and capable parts selection, and a chassis that will go the distance without a whimper. If you are a new-school rider who goes big and wants a bike that can double down for longer trail rides, the Trance 2 may fall short on the pointy end of your expectations.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotes Giant rarely disappoints when it comes to quality, performance and price. The Trance 2 lives up to all three of those attributes, and while its profile may be iconic, its suspension and handling still check all the boxes. It's the kind of bike you throw on your car rack and road-trip the pilgrim trails with - Moab, Squamish, Mammoth, Pisgah, Downieville - the stuff you need a real mountain bike for. RC






Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
65845 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
52496 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
49929 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48086 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
44938 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
42981 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
38254 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
36559 views

8 Comments

  • + 1
 I think these kind of bikes are perfect for most riders, not too aggressive and well balanced. I have finally come to the conclusion that slacker is not necessarily better for where I ride and a bike with these kind of geo numbers would be up my street, a kind of go anywhere bike. A mountain bike!
  • + 2
 My mate has one and it’s awesome. Just as good as my slightly older reign. Aaaaaaaaand you could trust the spec all day long.
  • + 2
 Love my 2014 trance 2. Does everything I need it to. Wish they would allow to buy aluminum frame only because a 34mm fork just aint going to cut it for where I ride.
  • + 2
 Can't beat a classic. This is the bike I advise to my friends who want to leave XC bikes and try some AM.
  • + 2
 The designers were very passionate about this one.
  • + 2
 + is that it fits a water bottle, says it all really..
  • + 1
 It seems to me that the review implies the Diamondback Release is actually a better bike than the Trance.
  • + 1
 only holds one water bottle.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040187
Mobile Version of Website