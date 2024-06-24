Powered by Outside

Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo

Jun 24, 2024
by Henry Quinney  

photo
REVIEW
Giant Trance X Advanced
WORDS: Henry Quinney
PHOTOS: Tom Richards

The Giant Trance needs no introduction. In the several decades of service, it's seen in the range both refreshes and more significant redesigns have been seen. The latest generation is probably more about the former. Naturally, it being a Giant, it has the brand's Maestro system at its heart.

The Trance range is trail-focused, but that doesn't mean that they don't try to cover several bases. In the family, there are three bikes: the trail-ready Trance, the slightly longer travel but still full 29" Trance X, which is reviewed here, and the Trance SX, which uses mixed wheels and has slightly longer travel. The Trance X and SX use the same frame and make use of geometry flip-chips to tweak the angles and a different stroke length on the shock.
Trance X Details
• Carbon frame
• 140mm travel / 150mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64.8° head tube angle
• 76º seat tube angle
• Reach: 430, 460, 480, 510
• Chainstay: 439 (middle)
• Weight: 13.9kg (30.6lbs)
• Sizes: Small - XL
• Price: $3900 - $8000 USD
giant-bicycles.com

photo
The rainbow-trout colourway looks great.

photo

bigquotesWhether plumbing along seated traverses, turning on a dime, or pointing and shooting through rough and committing chop, the Trance is well executed and composed. .Henry Quinney


photo
photo
It's a sharp looking bike.

Frame Details

The Maestro 3 system on this bike includes a flip chip, but its function extends beyond just adjusting the bike's angles. This chip, with its three positions, also allows for the previously mentioned switching between 29" and 27.5" rear wheels. Due to the extra travel of the SX, it can't accommodate larger wheels. Giant recommends using the mid or low positions with larger wheels and the mid or high positions with smaller wheels. Although using other configurations is possible, it may adversely affect the geometry. That said, horses, courses and personal preferences shouldn't be totally discounted.

photo

The headtube features easily removable headset cups that provide a +/-5mm reach adjustment from center. Models with Giant's Contact SLR Trail one-piece bar offer even more adjustability. A common issue with one-piece bars is the lack of flexibility in changing stem length or handlebar roll. However, this setup includes a large chip under the top cap, allowing for three different lengths: 40, 45, or 50mm. Additionally, it uses headset spacers to offer a +/-3 degree handlebar roll adjustment. While this addresses a problem introduced by one-piece carbon handlebars, it's a beneficial feature. The top cap also supports GoPro, light, or GPS mounts. Giant has effectively addressed many criticisms of the concept while still achieving a weight saving of around 200 grams when compared to their own range of handlebars and stems.

Other frame features include internal frame storage, Boost hub spacing, tool mounts under the top tube, and an angular, asymmetric rocker.

photo
This pieces sit beneath the stem to take it rotate the bar position by +/- 3 degrees.

photo
photo
The Trance has adjustment at its core.

photo
Frame storage is a win for any bike in my opinion.


photo

Geometry

The full 29" test bike has a head angle of 64.8 degrees. The seat tube angle of 77.2 degrees is amply steep, and combines well with the near industry standard 480mm reach for a large well. The bike has an effective top tube length of 623mm, which I think gives a good balance between seated maneuvrability and an open-yet-extended position.

All sizes use the same 439mm chainstays across all sizes, which change 1mm depending on the position of the flip chip.

Overall, the bike has no real geometry outliers, and seems to be about presenting a well executed and balanced concept, rather than something that is trying to challenge out notions of how a bike should ride.

photo
The asymmetric rear end and one-piece rocker certainly look the part.

Suspension Design

The Maestro 3 system uses a swingarm and two co-rotating links to drive the shock. The bottom shock-eyelet hardware also doubles up the mount for the lower link to connect to the front triangle. Giant seems to be all-in on trunnion mounts, and this Trance X is no different.

photo

The Maestro bikes tend to give a neutral and easy-to-live with predictability, and the Trance looks to be made in a similar vein. Anti-rise is relatively flat, hovering between 55-60%; anti-squat floats between 105 and 85%, giving a higher reading at the start and end of the travel, and the leverage progression is linear-progressive. This means that while it does more force to get the bike to move through its stroke at later stages, the change the leverage undergoes is relatively consistent.


Much like the geometry, it's eggs-over-easy. Although there might not be any strange outliers, I think that's part of the charm of both the Trance and the Maestro 3 system. It's carefully considered and controlled. I also like the fact that its anti-squat values are lower than what some brands might be tempted to incorporate into their mid-travel trail bike's suspension. At 30 lb, this bike was never going to be sluggish on the climbs, but the slightly lower anti-squat values set it up to be a good technical climber too.

photo

Specifications
Price $8000
Travel 140
Rear Shock Fox Float X Factory, 185/52.5
Fork Fox 36 Factory, 150mm, GRIP 2 damper
Cassette SRAM XO, T-Type, 10x52
Crankarms SRAM XO, T-Type, 30t
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB, press fit
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO Eagle AXS, T-Type
Chain SRAM XO, T-Type
Shifter Pods SRAM AXS Pod
Handlebar Giant Contact SLR Trail Integrated
Stem Giant Contact SLR Trail Integrated
Brakes Shimano Deore XT BR-M8120, [F]203mm, [R]180mm
Wheelset Giant TRX WheelSystem
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF, 29x2.5, 3C MaxxTerra, EXO / Dissector 29x2.4, 3C MaxxTerra
Seat Giant Romero SL
Seatpost Giant Contact Switch Adjustable
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


photo

photo


photo
RIDING THE
Giant Trance X


Test Bike Setup


The test bike was a mixture of SRAM X0 T-type, Shimano brakes and a healthy slew of Giant's own brand parts. That's not to say it wasn't without its quirks. While I have always enjoyed the XT brake pads, the one-piece steel rotors did seem to manage heat noticeably worse than the more expensive IceTech range. While they're still respectable, this bike isn't exactly cheap.

Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish
Height: 183cm / 6'
Inseam: 82 cm / 32.5"
Weight: 79 kg / 174 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @henryquinney

The Giant own-brand kit was, across the board, well spec'd and proportioned. The integrated handlebar might put some off, but thanks to its adjustments in both roll and effective stem length, it was easy to get into a position that suited. Typically, I run my bars relatively rolled forward, and I found that there was ample adjustment to replicate this position. The dropper post, which was 200mm in length, could also be reduced by 30mm. I didn't make use of this, and found 200mm to be ample.

The EXO casing tires were suitable for a 140 mm bike. That said, while the DHF is a good tire, there are better options for an all-rounder front tire.

Testing Info

Similar to my suggested test route for the Druid I reviewed recently, looking out for SORCA's race loops is always a good bet. Something like this would be a great day on a bike in the woods like the Trance.

photo
The low weight of the Trance makes it feel very fast.

Climbing

Different trail bikes climb in different ways, and luckily enough, there are enough different flavours that anyone can surely find their preference. There are stomp-heavy diehards with enough anti-squat to give you something very efficient, even if perhaps not particularly supple over roots and edges. There are the honey-I’ve-shrunk-the-enduro-bike types which have a shortened stroke but are essentially the same bike as their longer travel cousins, which can suffer from particularly steep seat tube angles and seem more about giving an enduro bike more pop and support than about making a bike that thrives in rolling terrain. Then there are outliers like the Forbidden Druid and Norco Optic, which try to combine low weight and a high pivot to give a bike that is a lot of fun, even if hard to define.

photo
There is also grip aplenty, with easy tracking over bumps and lumps.

Then there are bikes like the Trance. True trail bikes that somehow feel pure in their remit. Bikes such as the Trance feel like they’re about being the absolute best at riding singletrack and natural tech terrain, all while doing so with efficiency and balance. A huge part of that is how the bike climbs on mountain bike trails, rather than worrying how it climbs on pavement or on steep fire roads.

The Trance offers very well-balanced geometry, which excels on flowing trail climbs. The seat tube is amply steep yet slack enough that you feel you can canter along without having too much weight channelled through your hands.

However, at the heart of the Trance’s climbing composure is the Maestro 3 system. Whereas typically, a trail bike might have an anti-squat value in the range of 110%, the Trance's is much lower. In fact, the only part of the Giant's travel where the anti-squat is higher than 100% is at the very start, which isn't somewhere the rider spends a lot of time. Furthermore, the high-leverage rate at this same point should help to offset any harshness felt should the drivetrain try to inhibit suspension movement.

Where the rider spends most of the time when climbing, usually around 15% on either side of sag, is far closer to 80-85%. This change might not seem like much, but the effect in the real world is large. The Trance offers excellent tracking while climbing, all while being efficient and being able to handle surges in power.

And how does it handle pavement? Well, a 30 lb 29er is never going to be exactly sluggish. While it might not offer a massive platform when compared to some other bikes in the category and suits a rider who spins more than one who stamps, it is a very quick and spritely bike. Besides, should you be faced with a long climb, you always do have the option of the lockout lever. I never found the need, though.

photo

Descending

The Trance has two things at its core - balance and consistency. Everything about this bike is well-measured, and it's a bike happily bereft of any quirky geometry features or strange sizing dimensions.

It's seen Giant climb down from the larger reach of the previous version and also knows which key dimensions have worked in the past. At 439mm, the stays are slightly longer than many of its competitors and combine well with the 628mm stack, which is also slightly higher than what one might expect from a trail bike from even a year or two ago. This doesn't seem like much, but placing emphasis on balance for these dimensions (the previous Trance X, in its shortest slackest setting, had a reach of 486mm). This gives a bike that is very composed and able to build on the concept of modern geometry instead of trying to reinvent it. All this, and you still get the headset cups to add or subtract a further 5mm of reach. For the record, I'd personally be more likely to go for 475mm than 485, and I found this bike rode best with the stem in the 50mm setting.

photo
Flow-loam is my, and the Trance's, favorite type of trail currently.

Whether plumbing along seated traverses, turning on a dime, or pointing and shooting through rough and committing chop, the Trance is well executed and composed. Again, the predictable nature of the suspension plays into this. There is no ramp severe ramp-up to fettle and tune or a fear of falling through the midstroke when really pushing. Everything about the platform is consistent, easy and settled.

Nothing is perfect, though, and it could sometimes hang up on square edges that took the bike deeper into its travel. That said, it didn't seem to provide any particularly adverse pedal feedback. On faster chatter, whether the bike was taking small yet high-frequency hits, you could get initial feedback through your feet as the bike broke into its stroke. That said, it was largely quite calm, and it didn't come to the fore on the singletrack trails that it was designed for. All around, I'm a big fan of the Maestro 3 system for shorter travel bikes. Packing as much as possible into 140mm is no easy task, and I think Giant has chosen their features well - it's consistent, efficient and blends great support with very adequate small bump sensitivity.

In regards to stiffness, the bike feels direct and stiff, all while being comfortable. This stiffness, coupled with the carbon wheels, which do an excellent job of keeping the bead of the tire locked in place, can mean the tires really take the brunt of any lateral flex. During testing, I often rubbed the tire on the stay. While burping a tire is no good thing, I do wonder if there could have been a better compromise of rim flex or give on the bead to stop the tire from leaning over so much. Better yet, you would just make the frame with more tire clearance.

photo
The Trance is a bike that can really handle being pushed hard.

And what about the handlebars that look like a prop from Stargate SG1? Well, retrieve your sick from out of your cornflakes because they're actually okay. They have a very middle-of-the-road feel and have enough adjustment to make their weight benefits well worth it, to my mind. That said, I think my curiosity for carbon bars has long since died a death, and I am always happy with alloy. The stem does come with neat integrations, though, be it for Garmin or action cameras. In some ways, the bar represents the entire bike - light, adjustable, well proportioned, and far more suitable for your average rider than you might initially think.

photo



photo
Giant Trance X Advanced
photo
Forbidden Druid

How Does It Compare?


In the pink corner, we have the ridiculous kit car of your dreams, and in the blue corner, we have your parent's retirement present to themselves - a Volvo saloon that is as pristine as it is sensible. Well, when you get out on the open-trail, these bikes aren't so different after all. Both are rad. Whatever that means.

The Giant is a better trail bike, if only because it's better at doing what a trail bike does - riding single-black trails and dark blues with confidence and precision. The Druid is a more exciting prospect... but better? That's harder to say. There is a section of riders, who want enduro-features without enduro-travel, that the Druid will suit better. However, if I want the classic trail bike, albeit very well executed, I think the Trance Advanced X has a far wider potential audience and would probably be what I went for myself. It just feels sharper on mellower terrain and can still handle some very wild sections of trail.


photo
Prices in USD.

Which Model is the Best Value?

Although Giant is a huge company, its presence in North America is somewhat checkered, and only three models of the Trance X are available in the country. Realistically, however nice the carbon bike is, $8,000 is such a huge amount of money. I would go for the sensibly specced Trance X1, and take several life-changing mountain bike holidays with the spare change. Shimano SLX is more than enough for me, and the alloy frame has the same features as the carbon one.


photo
photo
Giant parts have gotten a lot better in recent years and shouldn't be sniffed at.

Technical Report

Giant Finishing Kit: Yes, you read that correctly. Giant has done a very good job not only with the bike but also with the whole ensemble. Everything from the adjustable stroke dropper, bar, stem, and wheels didn’t put a foot wrong during the test period.

Mismatched Spec Comes Good: Some people might be irked by the mix of SRAM and Shimano, although it personally doesn't bother me too much. I would happily have XT brakes over Codes RSC. In fact, I would rather have a mechanical XT groupset than a T-type, but that's maybe a story for another time. All that said, the cheap RT66 rotors seem a little low-end on a bike, so expensive.

Adjustment and Frame Tech: Giant made some ripples with the last generation of the Trance by offering a flip chip that actually offered a serious swing in the numbers. They pale in comparison to what's offered on the new bike, though. If I was picky, it would be great to see them integrate the same brake-mounting system from the Glory that enables easy chainstay adjustment. However, that would probably also entail an increase in weight. Either way, the more adjustments on offers that go beyond 17-way flip chips that are give with one hand and taken away with the other, the better.



Pros

+ A true trail bike, at a low weight
+ Neutral and consistent suspension inspire confidence
+ Geometry that is the product of years of refinement
+ Plenty of adjustment.
Cons

- North America doesn't see the full range of models
- Can hang up deeper in the stroke



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotes
The Trance is both extreme and extremely sensible. The suspension does a fantastic job with the 140mm on offer, combining grip and support that could make longer travel bikes blush. The damped support will let riders push hard, and the geometry is proportioned, adjustable, and balanced enough to keep up. Its features and sheer performance represent everything a rider could want. Plus, it's a 30 lb trail bike that, for once, actually weighs 30 lbs. I thoroughly enjoyed riding the Trance X, and came away very impressed. Your parents' Volvo, it is not.
Henry Quinney


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Giant Giant Trance X


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
341 articles
Report
