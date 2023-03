Review: Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 0

Climbing

In Mike Kazimer's What Kind of Mountain Bike Should You Buy In 2023 informative article from January, 2023, the categories of mountain bikes are well defined by focusing on the intended ratio of climbing to descending. The 140mm-travel Trance X Advanced E+ slots perfectly into the “trail bike” category that places a 60% emphasis on descending and 40% of your time climbing.With that said, I’m sure the first question you want answered is, "Does Live Valve make a difference?" Fox intended for this product to make full-suspension bikes more efficient at climbing and coasting through smoother sections of trail, which is where these “trail bikes” really shine.One-hundred percent - it does what it says on the tin. From the very first pedal stroke, climbing up very technical trails with giant rocks steps was a breeze. The shock opened up to absorb the initial impact from the wheel, but then held up under my pedal inputs, helping to keep the cranks from touching down. These types of climbs can be detrimental to bikes with low anti-squat or ground hugging BB heights.The Live Valve crucially controls the low-speed inputs from the rider as well, so lunging up and over obstacles didn’t sap speed. At the same time, it doesn’t feel like the climb switch was accidentally left in the “on” position. The threshold, unsurprisingly, holds you up when you need it, and is gone in the blink of an eye - actually, one-hundred times faster than that.Giant’s Trance X Ad. E+ already has geometry that make it one of the most proficient climbing bikes I’ve ridden. I would pay close attention to the seated position though. At 178cm, I needed to slide the seat all the way forward in the rails, not because the seat tube angle is too relaxed, but the combination of the 76-degree STA and 480mm reach meant my upper body was nearing its limit on comfortably seated. It worked, but just. On hairpin switchbacks when I needed to weight the front wheel, I could feel myself sliding off the nose of the saddle.At no other time did I feel like the size large was too big, but the top tube length is something for riders with T-rex arms to pay attention to.Whether or not the cost and complexities of Live Valve are worth it on the Trance X Ad. E+ remain at the discretion of the customer, both in terms of their demands and the size of their wallet. What I can objectively say is that when the motor is turned off, or the battery dies while still climbing (ask me how I know), there is significantly more pedal bob. This makes me wonder what shock specifications Giant has introduced for the two lower end models that don’t feature Live Valve.One way to alleviate how much battery you’re consuming, besides shuffling through the five output levels, is to tone down the support, torque, and “launch” inputs in the RideControl app. There are very suitable preset motor output styles to choose from, or tweak to your own liking. I toned down the torque in the lower settings to restart on tricky climbs and increased the support in the first support mode because it felt like I was barely matching the motor resistance. After tuning the motor to my liking, I can’t say I had any complaints with the engagement or power delivery.