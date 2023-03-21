Review: Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 0

Specifications
|
|
Release Date
|
2023
|
|
Price
|
$14000
|
|
Travel
|
140
|
|
Rear Shock
|
Fox Float Factory Live Valve
|
|
Fork
|
Fox 36 Factory Live Valve 150mm
|
|
Cassette
|
SRAM XX1 Eagle 10-52T
|
|
Crankarms
|
Praxis Performance Carbon e-crank arms, SRAM X-SYNC Eagle 36T chain ring
|
|
Chainguide
|
MRP HD2 co-moulded chain guide
|
|
Bottom Bracket
|
Yamaha SyncDrive Pro2
|
|
Rear Derailleur
|
SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
|
|
Chain
|
SRAM XX1 Eagle Powerlink
|
|
Shifter Pods
|
SRAM XX1 AXS
|
|
Handlebar
|
Giant Contact SLR Trail Integrated
|
|
Stem
|
Giant Contact SLR Trail Integrated
|
|
Grips
|
Giant Tactal Pro Single
|
|
Brakes
|
SRAM Code RSC 220/220 rotors
|
|
Wheelset
|
ZIPP 3ZERO Moto
|
|
Tires
|
Maxxis Minion 29x2.5 3C MaxxTerra EXO+, Dissector 27.5x2.4, 3C MaxxTerra DD
|
|
Seat
|
Giant Romero SL
|
|
Seatpost
|
Fox Transfer 31.6x175mm
|
All of the Trance X E+ models come with the Giant SyncDrive Pro2 8Nm motor, EnergyPak 400Wh battery, and a 4-amp charger that will give you 60% of the cell’s potential in one hour and forty-five minutes. These new Elite-level bikes however, are not compatible with the previous range extender.
At the top of the price list, there’s the $14,000 USD Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 0. That’s a mouth full of a title but there’s no shortage of features and components to talk about on this build.
One of the first areas that your eyes are immediately drawn to, after the bowling ball paint job, bronze components, and Fox Live Valve, has to be the one-piece Contact SLR Trail Integrated bar and stem. Weighing just 255g, Giant states that the system saves 214g over the original Contact SL carbon bar and alloy stem. Another claim says that the vertical compliance has been increased by 42% of the original Contact SL carbon bar.
The Contact SLR Trail Integrated system relies on two titanium bolts to clamp onto a traditional 1.125” steer tube where an internal wedge and angled spacers allow for bar roll and stem length adjustment.
At 800mm wide, the bars can be aligned to 7, 8, or 9 degrees of backsweep independently of the stem length which can vary from 40, 45, or 50mm using offset shims. There are even mounts for a GoPro, GPS, or a headlight included.
Electronic components don’t end at the motor or suspension either. SRAM’s TyreWiz tire pressure monitors are also included, along with an XX1 AXS, shifter and derailleur. Those blinking sensors are mounted to ZIPP 3Moto carbon wheels wrapped in Maxxis DoubleDown and EXO+ casing tires. Giant has also spec’d appropriate brakes with SRAM’s popular Code RSC which run on 220 and 200mm rotors.
Dropping down to an even $10,000 USD, the Elite 1 model keeps the Contact SLR bar/stem and Fox Live Valve suspension in the Performance level with black stanchions. The wheels come from Giant in the TRX 2 carbon variety, where SRAM’s Code R brakes and GX drivetrain perform the stopping and going.
Further down the pricing ladder, the Elite 2 and 3 still use a carbon front triangle, but we start to see alloy frame members and wheels. The $7,200 USD Elite 2 still uses the Advanced composite front and rear triangle, but a forged aluminum rocker link and wheels. You’ll find Fox Performance series suspension, Giant AM alloy rims, and Shimano SLX drivetrain and brakes.
At the entry point pricing for the Trance X Advanced E+, the ELite 3 model uses a carbon front and aluminum rear triangle with a RockShox Gold RL fork and Deluxe Select R shock. The drivetrain and brakes move to a Shimano Deore level for $6,000 USD.
