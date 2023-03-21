Review: Giant Trance X Advanced E+ Elite 0

Descending

Rewinding back to what a trail bike is designed for, the Trance X Ad. E+ isn’t afraid to charge. Every time I rode this bike, I expected the 66-degree head tube angle to bite back at me. While it could be slacker to add a little confidence by putting more front wheel ahead of you, I find that the Maestro suspension is easy for the rider to interpret.Whether you’re on the brakes down rutted chutes or pushing into the bike to maneuver it over an obstacle, the suspension never surprises you. There’s traction and compliance where you need it, but holy moly, this is not a stiff ride.Between the ZIPP wheels, middleweight tires, and the single-sided upright brace on the rear triangle, there is a lot of lateral movement. There’s a noticeable “kick” when you upshift, even when you back off the power, and reverberations can be felt through the frame that will have you second guessing that the axle is tight. Adding heavier casing tires brought on a more supportive feel underfoot. If you can get along with the flex, it will offer enhanced grip on off-camber sections and won't feel like you’re riding a wooden board down the trail.Further time in Squamish did mean that I would need to add a volume spacer to avoid clapping out the rear shock and would have gladly swapped the fork damper for Fox’s Grip2 counterpart. That would mean ditching the Live Valve altogether, though, because the rear shock relies on the inclinometer inputs from the fork. Only the Fit4 damper is compatible with Live Valve and for my liking, it lacked the initial support that Grip2 offers.Yamaha’s SyncDrive Pro2 remained reasonably quiet on downhill segments and I’d place it between the Shimano EP and Bosch CX for reference. In terms of engagement, the TQ HPR50 and Bosch CX slightly outperforms the Yamaha, which has a tiny bit more of a kick from the clutch. To put that in terms of other bike parts, that feels and sounds like the quick and solid engagement of a Hope Pro 4 versus a DT Swiss 36-tooth Star Ratchet. Once in a while the usual whipping sound of the chain hitting the frame would be louder than expected, which could be due to the SRAM AXS derailleur, as we’ve mentioned in the past.Talking about security, the sight of a chainguide is welcomed - can we get these on all bikes? However, the motor lacks any skid plate, besides the outer casing of the motor. There were a few times that I high-centered on an up and over feature. One other area that I’d like to see some insurance on is the Live Valve wiring connection with the fork damper. There’s enough clearance under the downtube and the connection does articulate, but I worried about ripping this out while loading/unloading the bike or bashing through the less-traveled trails.