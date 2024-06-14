Review: Giant TRX Carbon Wheels

After speaking with the product team, we’ve determined that the hubs you have in hand are early production models and that the material covering the pawls is indeed shaving off ever so slightly at the tips. This is the reason for the shards you find in the hub as well as the “pop” you might hear when the pawl doesn’t engage completely on the ratchet tooth, as the pawl edge has become rounded ever so slightly. The product team is looking into the issue.

— Giant Product Team