Review: Giant TRX Carbon Wheels

Giant may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you mention carbon wheels, but their TRX series has been available on complete bikes, as well as aftermarket for a few years. In a somewhat confusing naming scheme, the new "TRX Carbon Wheel System" replaces the outgoing TRX 2 model. The revised version boasts features built for heavy-duty trail and enduro riding scenarios.
A key factor in the rim’s resilience is thanks to a technology that Giant calls their “Wide Guard” sidewall design which they says is extremely strong and reduces flat tires. That’s not limited to carbon rims though. An alloy version shares the same design. At the center, the TRX HE (high-engagement) hub features a 6-pawl design and cartridge bearings. There's also an even more robust eMTB specific version available too.
TRX Carbon
• Wheel size: 29" or MX
• Intended use: trail/enduro
• Rim material: carbon fiber
• Rim dimension: 30mm (internal)
• 5mm Wide Guard rim sidewall
• 28 straight-pull spokes per wheel
• Hubs: 10x110 front, 12x148 Boost w/XD or MS freehub (HG avail.)
• eMTB version uses steel axle and freehub
• Weight: 1813g (MX w/XD)
• MSRP: €1448 EUR / $1998 CAN / $2650 AUS
• More info: giant-bicycles.com
The TRX Carbon wheels come in a 29” or MX (29” front, 27.5” rear) set. They’re spec’d on select 2024 Giant bikes but also available aftermarket for €1448 EUR or $1998 CAD. DESIGN
Starting with a 30mm-wide, boxed cross-section rim, you get a sense what these wheels are all about: durability. Both front and rear 28-hole rims are identical in shape. Their height almost gives the perception that the wheel is smaller in diameter than they appear. The thickness in the profile lines up with the sidewall of a 2.5” Maxxis tire.
Along the external edge of the rim bed is where you’ll find the Wide Guard technology, a 5mm wide, hookless bead. Basically, Giant has thrown a ton of carbon material at this area to reduce failures, so much so that they mention in their copy that tire inserts aren’t necessary to reduce rim failures.
The hubs use a straight-pull design and ride on sealed cartridge bearings. Double-butted Sapim Laser spokes form a 2-cross pattern and thread into brass Double Square nipples.
Giant states that the hub uses a 72-tooth design, but the drive ring fixed to the hub shell has 36 teeth. On the freehub, there are 6 spring-loaded pawls. The freehub gives off an extremely loud buzz and provides a moderately quick engagement. Inside the TRX HE hub, an alloy axle is used, however a heavier, yet stronger steel one is used in the E-TRX HE hub.
In terms of specifications, the TRX HE hubs only come in 110x15mm spacing for the front wheel and 148x12mm for the rear. For brake interfaces, 6-bolt rotor mounts are the lone option. Freehubs are available for Shimano MS or HG cassettes as well as the threaded SRAM XD driver. PRICE AND WEIGHT
The pricing varies depending on the region of sale. In Canada, the TRX Carbon are on par, or slightly above, other premium aftermarket carbon wheel brands. Unfortunately, the TRX wheels aren’t available in the USA on their own, but are specified on the Trance X Advanced 0 and 1 bikes.
Compared to Reserve’s 30|HD, they’re roughly the same weight (1,860g - 30|HD w/ 1/1 hubs), however, the cost is significantly less ($1,399 USD w/ 1/1 hubs). The 30|HDs are backed by a lifetime warranty versus Giant’s traditional 2-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Outdoing both of those brands in the insurance category are Race Face’s Era wheels, which boast a “no questions asked” replacement policy.
Our TRX Carbon MX wheelset came in at a respectable weight of 1,813g. The 29” front and 27.5” rear wheels check out at 941g and 872g, respectively. That includes the valves, rim tape and an XD driver. A 29” set is claimed to weigh 1,846g while the E-TRX Carbon make it under the 2,000g mark at 1,971g. SETUP
Whether it was a tight ERTO measurement or the low-depth of the center rim channel, fitting various folding bead enduro tires required some muscle. I don’t often reach for a lever to install tires but having one on hand is worthwhile with the TRX Carbon.
Once the tire was on there, though, they form a tight fit making inflation possible with just a 100cc hand pump. They also retained all the sealant inside the tire, even when deflated, which led to a much cleaner install.PERFORMANCE
Compliance is a word frequently tossed around in carbon wheel marketing. That can also be translated to another word - flexibility. The TRX Carbon wheels are not that. While most other carbon rims manufacturers are leaning towards forgiveness, the ability to track through rough terrain, Giant may have overshot the stiffness campaign in favor of durability.
They’re rigid laterally which could work best for eMTBs, or riders looking for a firmer feel. In terms of how those impacts translate through the bike vertically, they aren't uncomfortable, however, they could be too much for lighter riders.
The rim tape also withstood multiple tire changes and still looked brand new after a full run on a flat tire. It’s not the most romantic selling feature, but it’s a nuisance when you need to refit a new strip of tape every time you change a tire, or ride a flat down an entire mountain.DURABILITY
These carbon wheels are frickin’ strong. I put them through hell and back by riding down the infamous Wairoa Gorge
on a flat tire, without an insert. It's also worth looping back to the tight fitment of the tires - the rim held the tire in place while it wasn't even inflated. Of course, that isn’t standard practice for a wheel review. You can read more about that experience and the whole bike setup from the NZ MTB Rally here
.
As for the claims of reducing pinch flats, the TRX Carbon rims also shook off multiple impacts that left me wincing. That one particular tire failure I mentioned came in the form of sidewall slice - not a rim strike. Throughout the review period, the wheels required little attention, even after those heinous rim smacks. The spoke tension remained high and even, needing just a turn here and there after the first two rides.
The bearings are rolling smooth and haven’t become pitted despite seeing their fair share of washes after being subjected to winter conditions in Squamish and dusty trails in New Zealand. The main seal took care of holding the elements at bay as the grease inside the freehub is fairly clean.
On the other hand, the promoted lab results didn’t leave me fully convinced of the freehub's durability. After far too many “pop” and “bangs” while putting in pedal strokes, it was the pawl teeth that left us with mixed feelings of the TRX's lifespan. I never experienced any failures or slipping per se, but metal shards were found inside the freehub area.
To rule out any user error, the TRX HE hubs don't use an adjustable bearing preload system and the noises occurred while the frame's rear axle was torqued correctly.
|After speaking with the product team, we’ve determined that the hubs you have in hand are early production models and that the material covering the pawls is indeed shaving off ever so slightly at the tips. This is the reason for the shards you find in the hub as well as the “pop” you might hear when the pawl doesn’t engage completely on the ratchet tooth, as the pawl edge has become rounded ever so slightly. The product team is looking into the issue.— Giant Product Team
HOW DO THEY COMPARE?
The TRX Carbon wheels remind me most of the Reserve 30|HDs. They share a box-shaped rim profile and ride similarly on the trail. Impacts resonate through with a dull shock rather than a sharp ping. Both give a sense of a strong, stiff wheel though.
In terms of the specifications, I’m a fan of J-bend spokes, such as the ones found on the Reserve wheels. Although they’re more timely to replace versus the straight pull type of the TRXs, they are far easier to track down. Neither wheelset includes spare spokes in this case.
I’ve had positive experiences with the performance and durability of the Industry 1/1 hubs in the past, which are an option on the Reserve wheels. They don’t have the quite same high degree of engagement as the TRX HE (you’ll have to upgrade to the Hydra hubs to out rank them in that department), however, I’d rest easier if the Giant branded hubs avoided making those skipping sounds.