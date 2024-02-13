Review: Giro's New Coalition Lightweight Full Face Helmet

A sizeable wave of lightweight full face helmets has hit the market over the last few years, likely fueled by increased eMTB sales, and the fact that more riders than ever are moving quickly through technical terrain where a little extra protection certainly doesn't hurt.



Giro's new Coalition helmet is the latest addition to this fast growing segment. It checks in at a competitive weight of 787 grams for a size medium, and uses Giro's Spherical Technology, where two two separate layers of foam are connected by elastomers that allow them to move independently, a design that's intended to reduce the amount of impact force that reaches the brain.





Giro Coalition Details

• Spherical Technology system

• 23 vents

• Weight: 787 grams

• Colors: black, white/blue, metallic coal/mineral, dark shark dune

• Sizes: XS/S, M/L (tested), XL/XXL

• Certifications: CE/CPSC/ASTM DH/BMX/NTA

• MSRP: $325 USD

• giro.com

