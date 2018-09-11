Review: Giro Riddance Mid Shoes

The Riddance Mid is a relatively new addition to Giro's lineup, designed to be able to withstand the abuse dished out by riders like Kurt Sorge and Carson Storch. Even if there aren't any Rampage-sized hucks in your future, the extra protection that the taller cuff and reinforced toe provide can come in handy for those moments when a surprise stump or rock appears in the middle of the trail.



There aren't any fancy dials or ratchet straps to be seen here – the Riddance Mid uses a tried-and-true lace-up design, with a wide velcro strap to adjust the fit and keep everything in place.



Giro Riddance Mid Details

• Molded DH EVA footbed

• Vibram Megagrip ISR outsole

• Colors: Dark Shadow, red/black

• Rubber toe and heel reinforcements

• Weight: (549 grams per shoe, size 45)

• MSRP: $140 USD

• www.giro.com

• Molded DH EVA footbed• Vibram Megagrip ISR outsole• Colors: Dark Shadow, red/black• Rubber toe and heel reinforcements• Weight: (549 grams per shoe, size 45)• MSRP: $140 USD

The mid-top construction provides extra ankle support and protection. The mid-top construction provides extra ankle support and protection.

Vibram's Megagrip ISR sole didn't quite live up to its name. Vibram's Megagrip ISR sole didn't quite live up to its name. A reinforced toe cap helps prevent stubbed toes. A reinforced toe cap helps prevent stubbed toes.

Performance

Pinkbike's Take

The Riddance Mid shoes are stiff and sturdy, but they lack one key ingredient: traction. They'll do the trick for mellower trail rides or for taking laps around the pumptrack, but on rougher trails the lack of grip is a let-down. — Mike Kazimer

Giro chose Vibram's stickiest rubber, called Megagrip ISR, for the Riddance's sole, which is covered with dozens of tiny raised hexagons. Megagrip is also claimed to provide excellent vibration damping, a useful feature if you're spending any time bombing down trails full of high-speed brake bumps.The Riddance Mid is available in either red or black, in sizes 35-50, for $140 USD. Not a fan of the mid-top look? There's also a low top version for $130.I have average width, slightly flat feet, and found the Riddance Mid shoes to be quite comfortable. They fit true to size, and I didn't run into any issues with unwanted heel lifting or hot spots. Of course, just like with any apparel, trying before you buy is always the best tactic. These shoeson the bulkier side of the spectrum, especially around the ankle – the additional coverage is appreciated, but in this case, I think a touch less padding would help keep them from rubbing on crankarms and frames.The true test of a flat pedal shoe is how much grip they provide, and I had high hopes after reading Giro's claims about that Vibram Megagrip ISR sole. Unfortunately, those claims didn't pan out, and the amount of traction on tap simply doesn't come close to matching that of Five Ten's Stealth rubber compound, especially in rough terrain. Even with big pedals with plenty of pins I had to make a conscious effort to keep my feet from getting knocked out of position. I know there are some riders out there who like that freedom of movement, but I'm not one of them – I want my shoes to be as grippy as possible; if there's too much traction I can always take out some pedal pins.The lack of traction from the Vibram sole is also exacerbated by the shallow depth of the tread pattern. If those hexagons were a little taller, the sole would be more likely to grab onto a pedal pin, rather than skittering over the pedal's surface, but as it is they aren't doing much to help in the grip department. The sole's stiffness also has an impact in this equation, and the Riddance Mid is on the stiffer side of the spectrum, which makes it makes it harder for the shoe to conform to the shape of a pedal.