Review: Giro's New Tyrant Helmet

Giro's new Tyrant helmet is aimed at riders who tend to push things to the limit, whether that's at the dirt jumps or out on a trail ride. “Style over speed” is supposed to be the marketing tag line, but that doesn't really resonate with me – after all, why not be fast and stylish? I do understand the sentiment, though; the Tyrant wasn't made for XC racers where ventilation and lightweight are the top priorities, and it's not for enduro racers who need DH-certified full face helmets.



Instead, it's for anyone who wants a little extra protection just in case that whip doesn't come back around in time, or a two-wheeled drift turns into a full body drift right off the trail.





Giro Tyrant Details



• Roc-Loc Air DH fit system

• MIPS Spherical

• Adjustable visor

• Weight: 623 grams (medium)

• 5 color options

• Sizes: S, M, L

• CPSC, CE, and AS/NZS certified

• MSRP: $150 USD

• www.giro.com

• Roc-Loc Air DH fit system• MIPS Spherical• Adjustable visor• Weight: 623 grams (medium)• 5 color options• Sizes: S, M, L• CPSC, CE, and AS/NZS certified• MSRP: $150 USD