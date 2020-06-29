Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana

Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana

The Gnarvana is the big dog in Guerrilla Gravity's lineup, and out of the five Revved carbon frames that the Colorado company offers it has the most travel, slackest head angle, and longest wheelbase. In fact, its geometry numbers aren't all that far off from the downhill bike that first put Guerrilla Gravity on the map. 160 millimeters of rear travel are paired with a 170mm fork, and all of the frames have adjustable headset cups that can be used to fine tune the bike's reach.

Guerrilla Gravity offers three build kits – Race, Rally, and Ride, with a wide range of options to customize each kit. Everything from the brakes to suspension can be swapped out depending on a customer's preference, and the online menu makes it easy to see how much that dream bike will cost.

Gnarvana Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Revved carbon front triangle, aluminum swingarm
• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)
• 63.7-degree head angle
• 450mm chainstays
• Threaded bottom bracket
• Weight: 33.8 lb (w/o pedals, size 3)
• Price: $3,895 - $6,395 USD
• Frame only (without shock): $2,195 USD
www.ridegg.com
The bike shown here started with the Rally build kit, and then received a Shimano XT M8100 drivetrain, Fox 38 fork, and DHX2 coil shock, which puts the price at $5,235 USD.


bigquotesSlower speed rock rolls into tight turns, awkward rock plops onto sniper landings, steep, loamy chutes that felt more like skiing than bike riding... The Gnarvana took it all in stride. Mike Kazimer



Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana review





Construction and Features

Guerrilla Gravity introduced their Revved carbon frame at the beginning of 2019, and there are now five bikes in their lineup that use the same US-made front triangle. That front triangle is constructed using automated fiber placement for most of the layup process, which means that machines are able to dramatically cut the amount of labor time it takes to create a frame.

How can the same front triangle work for everything from a 120mm trail bike to a 160mm enduro machine? Well, there are obviously some concessions, namely in the weight department for the shorter travel bikes, but Guerrilla Gravity makes it work by using different aluminum seatstays and shock lengths for each model.


They even offer Seatstay Tuning Kits for $445 that make it possible to turn one frame into another. Of course, you'd probably need a different fork and shock as well, and maybe some lighter wheels if you were going from a long travel to a shorter travel option, so it's not exactly an inexpensive proposition.

The frame has external cable routing, but everything's hidden underneath a plastic cover on the non-driveside to give it a cleaner look. There's room for a small water bottle under the top tube, and a spot to mount a tube or tools on the top of the downtube. If you're planning on running a side-loading bottle cage, don't forget you'll need one that loads from the opposite side than you're used to, since its orientation is reversed compared to one that's mounted on a downtube.

Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, ISCG 05 tabs, and SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger.



Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana

Geometry & Sizing

The Gnarvana has headset cups that can be flipped around to alter the reach by 10 millimeters. In the case of the size 3 I was on, the reach can be set at either 460 or 470mm.

The seat tube angle is 76-degrees, and the chainstays measure 450mm for all sizes. It's interesting to see how those geometry numbers change when you compare the Gnarvana to a bike like the 120mm Trail Pistol, which has a 78.1-degree seat tube angle and a 493mm reach.




Suspension Design

The Gnarvana uses a Horst Link suspension design for its 160mm of travel, and unlike Guerrilla Gravity's other models there's just one position for the shock instead of having a 'Plush' and 'Crush' mode. There's a 22% change in the leverage ratio throughout the travel, a number that allows the bike to work with both air and coil shocks.

The anti-squat sits at a hair under 100% at sag, and then decreases as the bike goes through its travel.


Specifications
Price $5295
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock Fox DHX2
Fork Fox 38 Factory Grip 2 170mm
Cassette SRAM 1275 10-50t 12-speed
Crankarms SRAM Descendant Carbon DUB
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed
Handlebar RaceFace Next R 780mm
Stem Race Face Aeffect R
Grips ODI Elite Pro lock-on
Brakes SRAM Code R
Wheelset Stans Flow MK3
Tires Maxxis Assegai 2.5" / Maxxis DHR II 2.4" EXO+
Seat SDG Radar
Seatpost SDG Trellis
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC





Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana review
RIDING THE
GNARVANA

Test Bike Setup

I ran the Gnarvana's adjustable headset in the long setting for the entire test period; I never felt any need to go shorter. Up front, I ran 87 psi in the Fox 38 with two tokens. My compression and rebound settings were as follows (all numbers from full closed): HSC: 5, LSC: 10, HSR: 5, LSR: 6.

I began the test period with a few rides on the 2020 Fox DHX2 shock, and then switched that out for the new 2021 model. With a 400 lb/in spring I ended up at close to 30% sag, and ran the following: HSC: 6, LSC: 14, LSR: 12, HSR: 5. I did notice that Fox's recommended low speed rebound settings were very, very slow, nearly half of what I ended up settling on.

Conditions were on the wetter side of things for the two month test period, and all testing took place near Bellingham, Washington.


Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana review

Climbing

The Gnarvana is smack dab in the middle of the road when it comes to climbing performance for a bike in this category. It's not the lightest, but it's also not the heaviest, and the seat angle is reasonably steep, although more and more bikes are being released with even steeper angles.

It's best suited to rides with a triangular elevation profile rather than a sine wave, winch and plummet adventures rather than mellower rides on rolling terrain. However, if you do end up on more technical climbing trails the Gnarvana does reasonably well. There's lots of traction from that coil shock and those longer chainstays, which makes it possible to power through chunky, tricky sections of trail. It doesn't have the snappiness and quick acceleration you'd find on a shorter travel bike, but it's also less of a one trick pony then a bike like the Privateer 161, where climbing is almost solely done to get to the descents.

With the DHX2 in the open position there was a little bit of bob, so I typically used the climb switch to get more support. The new position of the climb switch was a little bit hard to find at times, especially since the water bottle mostly blocks the shock from view. That's probably due in part to being so used to the previous version – I'm sure with some more time I'd get better at remembering what I was aiming for.


Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana review

Descending


I've ridden multiple bikes with the same 470mm reach and 450mm chainstay ratio as the Gnarvana (the Nukeproof Mega and Banshee Titan come to mind), so it didn't take me long to get accustomed to the bike's handling. We are starting to see bikes released with even longer reach numbers – 490 seems to be the new 470 – but there is a point of diminishing returns, when it can take so much effort to maneuver a bike at slower speeds that some of the fun gets sucked away.

Luckily, that's not the case with the Gnarvana. It's a big bike, but it never felt unwieldy or cumbersome, at least not for me at 5'11” on a size 3. Slower speed rock rolls into tight turns, awkward rock plops onto sniper landings, steep, loamy chutes that felt more like skiing than bike riding... The Gnarvana took it all in stride, with a very predictable, easy to handle nature. Those longer chainstays give it a nicely balanced feel, putting me in a centered position where I didn't need to fight to get my weight over the front of the bike, or worry about the back end squirting out from under me.

I did try the Gnarvana with a Float X2 air shock for a couple of rides, but ended up preferring the coil setup due to the slippery conditions that were a common occurrence during testing. The coil bumped up the level of grip available, and made it even easier to bash through loam bumps and rooty sections of trail. The Gnarvana's 22% progression combined with the generous bottom out bumper on the DHX2 meant that I didn't experience any harsh bottom outs, and provided plenty of support to keep the bike riding in the sweet spot of its travel.

It's worth mentioning that the Gnarvana is a very quiet bike - there weren't any rattling cables to deal with, and even though the chainslap protection is fairly basic, it did the trick and made every ride that much more enjoyable.

Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana review



Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
Banshee Titan review

How does it compare?


The Gnarvana's handling reminded me a lot of the Banshee Titan, and a look at the geometry numbers reveals why. Both bikes have a 470mm reach, with chainstay lengths in the 450mm range. The Gnarvana is a bit slacker, with a 63.7-degree head angle vs. 64.5, which does help make feel even more at home in really steep terrain.

The Titan does have 5mm less rear travel, but it's suspension design gives it such a bottomless feel that the slight travel difference between the two bikes isn't noticeable.

The Titan's aluminum frames goes for $2,299 with a Float X2 shock, while the Gnarvana is priced at $2,825 for the same configuration.

How about a comparison with the Transition Sentinel? I had both bikes on hand at the same time, which made it easy to suss out the similarities and differences. The Sentinel's head angle is 63.6-degrees, the reach is 476 millimeters for a size large, and the chainstays are 440mm, which gives it a 10mm shorter wheelbase than the Gnarvana. The Sentinel also has less travel - 150mm in the rear and a 160mm fork, along with a lighter frame weight. When it comes to price, the Gnarvana's frame costs $374 less than the full-carbon Sentinel.

On the trail, all those numbers give the Sentinel a livelier feel than the Gnarvana. It's easier to make quick direction changes and to transfer from one section of trail to another on the Sentinel, but when it comes time for really charging through rough terrain the Gnarvana has the edge. The Sentinel is more of an all-rounder, a bike that I'd happily take on longer trail rides, while the Gnarvana is more purpose-built for rougher trails with bigger hits.


Technical Report

Rotor size: If it were up to me, the Gnarvana would have 200mm rotors front and rear. It'll depend on what your local terrain is like, but I went on a few brake burning rides where a bigger rear rotor would have been welcomed. The Code R brakes themselves worked well, with plenty of easy to modulate power. There's more vertical play in the levers than on the higher-end Code RSC brakes due to the use of a bushing instead of a bearing, and you lose the pad contact adjust feature, but otherwise the feel is nearly identical to their pricier siblings.

SDG Tellis dropper post: The Tellis dropper post went up and down just like a good dropper post should, although the remote lever had a rattle that required a piece of mastic tape to quiet it down. I'd be likely to go with a post with even more drop (Guerrilla Gravity offer the 185mm Bike Yoke revive as an option). Once you've ridden a bike with 180 or 200mm of drop it's hard to go back to anything shorter.

Stan's Flow MK3 wheels: Low spoke tension seems to be a common occurrence with Stan's pre-built wheels. I'd recommend checking the tension after the first few rides, since there's a good chance they'll require a short stint in the truing stand to bring them back up to tension.

Fox 38: The new 38's performance meshes very well with the Gnarvana's character. It's a stiff, stout fork, but it never felt harsh or hard to control. Setup was straightforward, and I was able to find settings that matched the feeling I was looking for. Stay tuned for a long term review with head-to-head comparisons, but for now know that the 38 is an excellent choice for big bikes designed for big terrain.



Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana review


Pros

+ Modern geometry and plenty of travel without going too crazy
+ Made in USA without the US-made price tag
+ Lots of component / build kit options

Cons

- Adjustable reach but no adjustable chainstay length
- Slightly limited size range may leave out some riders




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesUsing the same front triangle for five different models is a tricky proposition, but somehow Guerrilla Gravity have made it work. The Gnarvana is well equipped for everything from bike park usage to enduro racing, with a level of customization that makes it possible to easily dial in your dream build kit.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Guerrilla Gravity Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana


