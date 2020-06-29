Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana

Descending

I've ridden multiple bikes with the same 470mm reach and 450mm chainstay ratio as the Gnarvana (the Nukeproof Mega and Banshee Titan come to mind), so it didn't take me long to get accustomed to the bike's handling. We are starting to see bikes released with even longer reach numbers – 490 seems to be the new 470 – but there is a point of diminishing returns, when it can take so much effort to maneuver a bike at slower speeds that some of the fun gets sucked away.Luckily, that's not the case with the Gnarvana. It's a big bike, but it never felt unwieldy or cumbersome, at least not for me at 5'11” on a size 3. Slower speed rock rolls into tight turns, awkward rock plops onto sniper landings, steep, loamy chutes that felt more like skiing than bike riding... The Gnarvana took it all in stride, with a very predictable, easy to handle nature. Those longer chainstays give it a nicely balanced feel, putting me in a centered position where I didn't need to fight to get my weight over the front of the bike, or worry about the back end squirting out from under me.I did try the Gnarvana with a Float X2 air shock for a couple of rides, but ended up preferring the coil setup due to the slippery conditions that were a common occurrence during testing. The coil bumped up the level of grip available, and made it even easier to bash through loam bumps and rooty sections of trail. The Gnarvana's 22% progression combined with the generous bottom out bumper on the DHX2 meant that I didn't experience any harsh bottom outs, and provided plenty of support to keep the bike riding in the sweet spot of its travel.It's worth mentioning that the Gnarvana is a very quiet bike - there weren't any rattling cables to deal with, and even though the chainslap protection is fairly basic, it did the trick and made every ride that much more enjoyable.