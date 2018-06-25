PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash

Jun 25, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
REVIEW
Guerrilla Gravity
SMASH


Reviewed by Mike Levy
Photos by James Lissemore


And now for something a bit different than the carbon machines that get most of our attention and often cost twice as much. Guerrilla Gravity is a relatively small outfit that calls Denver, Colorado, home, and that's also where their aluminum frames are manufactured. There's no carbon in their catalog - only aluminum and steel - and they're unabashedly proud of their US-made way of doing business, an approach that recently birthed the Smash, a 140mm-travel 29er that's designed to go all the places and through all the things.

''The Smash was designed with versatility in mind,'' says their website, and the bike's all-around-ness is boosted by two suspension modes, room for a bottle in the frame, and compatibility with either an air or coil-sprung shock that buyers can choose when they order the bike directly off Guerrilla Gravity's website.
Guerrilla Gravity Smash

Intended use: trail / enduro
Travel: 140mm
Fork travel: 140mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: aluminum, US-made
Head angle: 66°
Reach: 465mm (med, tested)
Two suspension modes: 'Crush' or 'Plush'
Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL
Weight: 30.1lb / 13.7 kg
Price: $3,995 USD (as tested)
Frame only w/ shock: $1,995 - $2,965 USD (depending on shock)
More info: www.ridegg.com

You can pick up a complete, US-made Smash for $2,995, $3,995, or $4,995 USD depending on the built kit you choose, and their online configurator even lets you pick from a bunch of different frame and decal colors. It also lets you mix and match components as required, or even assemble a mostly custom build from a bare frame. My test Smash was put together with a slightly modified 'Ride 1' kit that added up to $3,995 USD and 30.1lb.

bigquotesThe Smash belongs on your shortlist if you don't give a toss about carbon but maybe give a toss about US-made goods, and if you're looking for a big-wheeled rig that's more versatile than single-minded. Mike Levy


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take


Guerrilla Gravity Smash review




Guerrilla Gravity
Guerrilla Gravity is a small operation, with a single welder creating around forty frames each month.
Mike Kazimer photo

Construction and Features

It's no surprise to see that the 140mm-travel Smash sports some pretty similar lines to Guerrilla Gravity's longer-legged, smaller-wheeled Megatrail - it's essentially a 29'' wheeled version of that bike, and as such, it has many of the same features, including the swoopy looking lines. The bike's toptube curves upwards as it makes its way back from the full-length 1.5'' headtube, and while my crotch says ''Please, no,'' it's shaped that way to make room for a water bottle that sits ahead of the shock mount.

Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
The theme is 'straightforward,' with external routing, a threaded bottom bracket shell, and no (admittedly clever) trapdoor downtubes or keyed headsets to prevent forks from turning too far.


There's also a set of ISCG 05 chain guide tabs, as there should be, and a threaded bottom bracket, too. Riders who like big meat can fit a 29'' x 2.5'' wide tire in the back of the Smash, so while it's not quite plus-sized compatible, there's plenty of real estate for proper tires.

Cable routing is mostly external for the same reason that the bottom bracket shell has threads in it - ease of use - but you can run an internally routed dropper post thanks to a port near the bottom of the seattube.


Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
If you prefer protection, the Smash is ready for a bash guard or full-sized chain guide.


Pretty straightforward stuff all around, which also kinda sums up Guerrilla Gravity as a whole. They do include one bit of strap-on cleverness, though: There's a slotted piece just below the rocker link pivot that you can slide a strap through to carry a spare tube, some levers, or some S'mores Pop-Tarts if that's how you roll. Guerrilla Gravity calls this ''Necessities Under the Saddle,'' or 'NUTS' for short.

bigquotesSometimes people get hung up on frame materials and can't see the forest for the trees. Our advice is to evaluate the bikes based on ride qualities. Will Montague, Guerrilla Gravity President

Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
What started years ago with riders using ski straps to attach tools and spares to their bike has become part of the Smash's frame design.




Geometry & Sizing

If you were comparing travel with geometry, the Smash's numbers look pretty aggressive for its 140mm, but we're probably at the point now where those two things aren't as intertwined as they once were. The Smash's 465mm reach number for a medium-sized frame is lengthy - the large Rallon I was on recently is 455mm - but we're also now in a time when you can't make a sweeping statement like, ''I ride a medium,'' because, well, what the hell is a medium in 2018? For Guerrilla Gravity, it's quite roomy, so look at the numbers before you pull the trigger; they recommend you be somewhere in the neighborhood of 5'8" to 6'0" for their medium-sized Smash.

The bike's head angle sits at 66-degrees with a 140mm-travel fork, but it's said to play nice with up to 160mm if you're looking for more cushion up front. Don't forget that for every 10mm of travel of add, you'll be backing the head angle off by around 0.4° as well.

Steep seattube angles are key when you're looking at a long reach and relaxed front-end, so it's good to see the Smash's sitting at 75.8°. Other numbers include a 1,245mm wheelbase and a 429mm rear-end, the latter being the same across their sizing range.
GG Smasher geometry




Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
Guerrilla Gravity uses a Horst Link layout for the Smash's 140mm of travel.


Suspension Design

With a Horst Link layout controlling the bike's 140mm of travel, there's not much to get wound up about when it comes to the back of the Smash. Again, that kinda sums up a lot about Guerrilla Gravity, though, as the vibe is far more 'Just ride the damn bike,' than the 'Look at this cool thing we're doing that's better than that other thing.'

The main pivot is located a hair above the stock chainring, and the shock is driven by the seatstays rather than the anodized black linkage that adds rigidity to the back end. There are two suspension settings, too, with a flip-chip at the aft shock mount that lets the rider choose between 'Crush' and 'Plush' modes without noticeably tweaking the bike's geometry.

So, while staying at 140mm, the idea between the two settings is to let the bike be dialed-in for the style of rider that will be on it: ''Crush Mode has a more supportive mid-stroke for flow trails and all day trail rides, while Plush Mode is softest off the top, making it the go-to for plowing into rocks at mach-chicken,'' they explain.
Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
The two suspension modes let riders choose between a more forgiving feel or a more supportive, poppier ride.

Guerrilla Gravity says that coil-sprung shocks took precedence when they were penning the Smash's rear-end, but also that an air-sprung damper will work well for a lighter duty trail bike setup. That's the route I took when I spec'd my test bike on their website, with a RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 bolted onto the bike. I know that coils are cool and offer their own advantages, but the near infinite adjustability and, to a far lesser extent, the weight savings of an air spring, will almost always win me over when it comes to this travel bracket.


Specifications

Specifications
Release Date 2018
Price $3995
Travel 140
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe RC3
Fork RockShox Pike RC w/ 140 mm Travel
Headset FSA DX Pro
Cassette e13 TRS Plus 9-46t
Crankarms Race Face Aeffect
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX
Chain SRAM GX
Shifter Pods SRAM GX
Handlebar Race Face Turbine
Stem Race Face Aeffect R
Grips SDG Slater Lock-On
Brakes SRAM Code R 180/200mm
Wheelset DT Swiss M 1900 i30
Tires Maxxis 2.3 DHF & DHR II 3C/EXO/TR
Seat GG Custom SDG Fly Mtn
Seatpost KS LEV Integra
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Guerrilla Gravity Smash review






Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
RIDING THE
SMASH



Test Bike Setup

This is the second bike in a row I've had in that was born from an online configurator. The first was the decidedly more Gucci-sped Orbea Rallon, but I took the opposite tactic with the Smash by looking at what doesn't matter and trying to keep the price tag somewhat reasonable. Yes, $3,995 USD is still a buttload of dollars, but it's half the cost of many other bikes I spend my time on. Hopefully it's not half the bike, though.

Guerrilla Gravity's configurator lets you choose eight different colors that run from the no extra charge of my test bike's raw finish, to a few options that add another $295 USD to the bill. There are four decal colors to pick from, too, so that gives you thirty-two different combos. You can also pick a Push ElevenSix shock for an extra $795 USD if you want a US-made damper to match you US-made frame, and there are other options to upgrade or downgrade throughout the spec. This lets riders go big where they need or want to - say, Zee brakes if your type of ''in shape'' is round, or a 150 to 160mm fork if your trails call for it - so you can make your money count where it needs to.

n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death

Climbing

140mm of travel isn't quite enduro territory, where it's largely deemed to be just fine if a bike climbs like a slug up a salt-covered pole, but it's also more millimeters than most properly sporty trail bikes. The Smash sits in a bit of an ambiguous, non-category category, but one thing's for sure: It's a surprisingly great climber in most situations. Maybe it's the raw aluminum finish that, at least to me, has more of an air of ''Let's session jumps all day,'' rather than ''Let's do that huge climb today!'' but I just didn't expect much from the Smash on the ascents.

Maybe I'm just a pessimist? Either way, the Smash defied my expectations.


Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
Efficiency and traction are key to climbing success, and the Smash has plenty of both.


Starting at 30-percent sag showed that the RockShox shock's cheater switch wouldn't be called on too often. The go-mode is firm enough to feel like it's making a difference when you need to believe that it really is helping you, those times when you're completely blown, near bonked, and just need to cover some ground before you die in the forest completely alone. We've all been there. But I pretty much never touched switch unless I thought I might die, so yeah, the Smash is efficient. Increasing the sag the sag by an extra 5-percent is an option for that same reason, too, which can help with both traction and comfort if your climbs are rooty, rough and/or full of ledges and steps.

And on those ledge-filled, low-traction kinda climbs, the Smash usually managed to find some traction regardless. The meaty tires on wide rims with not many psi inside them is obviously a factor here, and the package just kept devouring tricky climb after tricky climb. It's not a massive bike compared to some of today's examples, and the 66-degree head angle is a safe, not too slack but and too steep number, but the Smash still has a big feel to it on tight switchbacks. Set up wide and turn in to get the most out of those cramped corners and plan ahead like you should be doing anyway. But also plan even a bit farther ahead. That killer traction, along with the steep set angle, is what gives the Smash a passing grade on properly technical pitches that often require a handful of tries before either giving up on it or getting up it.
Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
It's a quick enough bike that a few PRs were smashed while on it (sorry), but tight corners require patience.

The Smash doesn't just climb as well as a 30.1lb, 140mm-travel bike needs to; it's actually an above par performer.


Descending

Big wheels and a bit less travel might be the new all-mountain recipe but, as I said above, it's also that middle ground that doesn't really slot into any specific category. And that probably doesn't matter, besides underlining how "cycling journalists" always feel the need to classify bikes, including myself. But much like how Netflix has made documentaries relevant and cool, it's bikes like the Smash that are going to make not too long-travel but not too short-travel setups relevant and cool, largely because many riders will be better served with the Smash's well-sorted 140mm than they might be with an extra 20mm tacked on.

The Smash could be the 'Making a Murderer' of our dirty world, but with fun and singletrack replacing the murdering and body disposal.


Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
The Smash proved to be just as quick over rough ground as bikes with 20mm more cushioning, but it's more tiring to ride at that pace than an enduro bike.


The Smash is able to go head-to-head with of a lot of 160mm-travel bikes, with timed laps proving that it's just as quick on most descents as anything with more travel and slacker angles. If I'm honest, I'm not a big believer in timed comparisons as there are just so many variables, and us humans want to just look at the result and use that to decide if something is better or worse. Regardless, it's something that the Smash can more than hold its own, and some of the times were put down on seriously steep, difficult trails. It just tells me that Guerrilla Gravity has wrung every bit out of the bike's suspension, and backed it up with great handling.

If there was a bike that deserved to be 'over forked,' it's probably the Smash - because the back of the bike isn't about to slow anyone down, the front-end can see a lot of pressure. If you're considering a Smash, also consider jumping up in fork travel when you're configuring your bike on Guerrilla Gravity's website - a 150mm-travel MRP Ribbon only requires an extra $50 USD.


Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
This is a jack of all trades kinda bike that can be ridden harder than its travel and geometry might have you assume.


The ride isn't as forgiving as a 160mm bike, of course, so while the Smash can be ridden just as quickly as anything else with a bit more travel, it's going to take a bit more out of you over the long-run. But the bike's Horst Link system literally gives me nothing to moan about; it's relatively supple off the top, offers more than enough support, and there's plenty of ramp-up to keep the shock from clanging off the end of its stoke. And it's efficient to boot, which definitely adds to the Smash's ability to really cover ground on descents that are closer to being level than pointing straight down.

I'd describe the handling as being middle of the road, without the low-speed clumsiness that can sometimes come from combining longer numbers with tight trails and tight corners, but also being happy at speeds that would make a trail bike feel nervous. That said, it's not a purebred corner carver, although running 35-percent sag sure as hell helps that cause. Instead, the steering has a bit more of an on-point way about it that's just the ticket for a rider who likes technical trails that call for skill over the balls it takes to try and 'bar drag through a banked corner.


Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
The more forgiving Plush suspension setting was the go-to for most of the test.


And while it can be ridden as quickly as a true enduro rig in a lot of settings, there are times when the slightly quicker handling will remind you that no, you're not on an EWS-focused machine. It also takes more out of your body on really rough, steep stuff, but that's to be expected as it's not all that fair to rate it directly against slacker, 160mm-travel bikes. Besides, the Smash would win as soon as we started talking about what type of bike is more fun.

The Smash's two suspension modes, referred to as 'Plush' and 'Crush,' are interesting in that there's essentially no change to the Smash's geometry between the two, which isn't usually how it's done. Not being a fan of adjustable geometry, and far preferring to get used to how a bike handles and learning how to get the most out of it, I like how Guerrilla Gravity has essentially isolated the change in suspension action.

There's a noticeable difference between the two modes, with 'Crush' offering the more supportive, firmer feel as advertised. It's best suited to berm-infested trails, or the type of terrain where pumping can trump pedaling. It delivers more 'pop' for the same reason - there's more mid-stroke support to push against. It's also not as supple on the small, high-frequency stuff, so it's not a stretch to assume that more traction will come from the 'Plush' mode, along with more forgiveness.

It's not like the softer of the two settings steals the bike's playfulness, either, and it's a sporty feeling ride to begin with, so the very large majority of the time on the Smash was spent in the 'Plush' setting.
Guerrilla Gravity Smash review




Technical Report

BikeYoke Revive Dropper Post: It's taken years, but I'm finally done assuming that every dropper post I'm using is mere seconds away from failing in one way or another. Pretty much every brand has gotten their shit together on the reliability front, and relative newcomer BikeYoke seems to have nailed it right out of the gate. RC came away impressed when he reviewed the Revive awhile ago, and I can say the same about the one on the Smash.


Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
Tthe Revive dropper and mixed drivetrain were flawless.


SRAM / Race Face / e13 Drivetrain: The Smash's mixed drivetrain will likely give some riders pause, but it performed perfectly throughout the test. The three-pronged approach includes SRAM's GX gear for the derailleur, shifter, and chain, while the Aeffect crankarms are from Race Face and the 9-46 spread cassette is from e13. In fact, the hybrid GX-based drivetrain clicked through the gears just as well as anything on an $8,000 USD bike would.



Pros

+ Great pedalling performance
+ Versatile, adaptable rear suspension
+ Comfy during all-day epics
Cons

- Happy on rowdy terrain, but not quite as surefooted as a slacker, more forgiving bike
- Ummmm....
- Nope, that's all.


Is this the bike for you?

There's nothing wrong with wanting a high-zoot carbon fiber machine, and I don't feel the slightest bit of shame for lusting after the latest fantastic plastic wünder-bike. But there sure is something about a well-thought-out aluminum bike - and especially one with a raw finish - that gets me just as excited in a different way. Am I the only one that can hear the Smash saying, ''Sure, dude, do whatever you want. I don't have a care in the world,'' or is it just me? Maybe it's just me.

Anyway, the Smash belongs on your shortlist if you don't give a toss about carbon but maybe give a toss about US-made goods, and if you're looking for a big-wheeled rig that's more versatile than single-minded.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe only difference between this Guerrilla Gravity and most so-called super-bikes is maybe a pound or two and a bunch of carbon. Instead of the Smash being a specific type of bike, it does a damn good job at nearly everything. I'd say that the ideal Smash owner would be the kind of rider who enjoys difficult trails that require a lot of effort to access, or maybe someone who wants to race an enduro on the weekend but doesn't want, or need, an enduro-specific bike. Mike Levy





Post a Comment



