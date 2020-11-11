Review: Gulo Composites' GMX-25 Carbon Spoked Wheelset

I had my doubts about carbon spoked wheels, but they've been largely abated during the period I had Gulo's GMX-25 wheels on test. They perform as advertised and are one of the lightest and stiffest wheelsets one could buy and, the ride quality is top-notch. I do hesitate to recommend them to anyone other than a weight connoisseur or someone with a spare wheelset since every component of the system is proprietary. Finding replacement parts, depending on locale, could be challenging should the need arise.



I think it's incredibly cool to see people from outside the bike industry bringing a fresh set of eyes and ideas to the table, and believe this kind of innovation can drive a lot of the products we see in the future.

— Daniel Sapp