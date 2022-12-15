Review: Hayes Dominion T2 Brakes

Ultimately, if I were buying brakes for an enduro or all-mountain bike, the easy choice would be the more powerful and purpose-built Dominion A4 or T4. But for general trail bike use, cross country, or anything where snappy and precise braking is valued over all-out power, I think the T2s are a strong contender. Don't forget about the A2 version either - they're not as light, but they offer the same level of performance with tool-free adjustments and a lower price.

— Dario DiGiulio