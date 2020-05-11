Review: HED's Raptor 29 XC Carbon Wheelset

HED is a storied American brand founded in the 1980's by Steve and Anne Hed. Until his passing several years ago, Steve dedicated himself to making the best cycling equipment available and the fastest wheels possible. The brand's road wheels were highly sought after as they were some of the most aerodynamic wheels available.



With Hed's wind tunnel and manufacturing experience, he was able to create products with distinct advantages in ride quality and aerodynamics. With a solid disc wheel having many issues in wind, Hed invented the "deep" sectional carbon wheel that's commonplace on many high-end road bikes today.



HED Raptor 29 Details



• Size: 29"

• Intended Use: XC

• Hub options: 28h; HED, Onyx, I9

• Driver options: HG, XD, Microspline

• 25mm Internal / 31mm external

• Weight: 1460 grams

• MSRP: $2,650 USD (as tested)

• www.hedcycling.com

Design

HED's DNA system, illustrated. This shows how the rim bed is designed to keep the spoke path straight and keep even tension on the nipple.

Performance

The crack is easily seen as it visually disrupts the carbon weave.

You cracked our wheel, and you are right - this is not ideal. Here’s where we are: We got your wheels back and in a semi-panic, stripped them down for the hubs, so we could rebuild as quickly as possible and get something back to you. Then we took a pause to assess where we were. We have not had abnormal breakage in our internal lab testing, and trail testing has gone great. We built your cracked rim up and ran it through our regular test protocol on the drop tower. It broke way too soon. We sectioned the rim, looked at the plies, and found a layup flaw on your particular wheel.



Following this, we made a kit change on rims and a procedure change on the layup. We built that modified rim and ran it through the drop tower test. It has even better strength than the rim that we thought we were giving you for the initial test. What happened in layup on your rim should not be possible now due to the changes we made. The rim is now also slightly heavier, but it really is a small change with a big result for only 20 grams additional. All rims will be made this way going forward.



In summary, your rim was defective. We changed things so that we can’t duplicate that flaw.

Pros

+ Great ride quality

+ American made

+ Owned their mistake



- Price. $2,650 isn't the most competitive, even for lightweight carbon

- Initial test rim cracked

Pinkbike's Take:

Since receiving set two, I have had no issues with the new rims and I have been riding them exceptionally hard over the last few months with various tires, air pressures, and on different bikes. Evaluating the wheels solely on that, I have no complaints and would recommend them to anyone looking for a top-tier set of American made XC wheels, assuming cost is not much of an issue.



HED taking full responsibility for the issue with the initial set of wheels by investigating the cause and then changing the way they make subsequent products to eliminate any chance of it happening again, despite taking a weight penalty, is commendable. Other brands could stand to take note. — Daniel Sapp

The company is now based in Minnesota, where it's still being run by Anne Hed. The brand has branched out beyond road wheels and now produces carbon mountain bike wheels and is a highly acclaimed contract manufacturer for other companies. All of HED's carbon is USA sourced and hand laid in their Roseville, Minnesota facility.HED's Raptor 29 XC wheelset is aimed at XC racers, and it's built with carbon rims that measure 25mm internally and weigh 380g apiece. The rims are available as a wheelset with HED's Brick House, Onyx, or I9 Hydra hubs along with 28 Sapim Laser spokes. As tested, the wheelset sells for $2,650 USD.It's been a while since HED have had a true XC wheel. The Raptor 27.5" is a part of their line up but the Raptor 29 is a completely different wheel. All 148 sheets of carbon in the rims are hand-laid in HED's Roseville, MN facility and utilize HED's engineering to make what they believe to be one of the best XC wheelsets available.The rims measure 25mm internally and 31mm external. They are designed around use with 2"-2.5" wide tires and are drilled for a 28 hole hub. The set I'm testing is laced up to Industry Nine's Hydra hubset, complete with 690 points of engagement, and riders can choose between I9, Onyx, or HED hubs, depending on their mood.The core of the rim system is HED's DNA rim profile. "DNA" stands for Dual-axis Nipple Alignment. Haha, right, what does that mean? The DNA profile aligns the spoke bed and hole to match the four spoke angles that occur in a wheel. Those angles are pushing, pulling (on one axis), left, and right (on the other). By having everything perfectly aligned, the interface where the nipple pulls on the rim stays completely even and consistent. With the nipple oriented to the spoke angle, the spoke path is straight and direct all the way into and onto the head of the nipple.This puts even stress on the nipple and keeps the spoke from bending to accommodate a mismatched angle which creates a stronger nipple bed and a stiffer and stronger rim.I've been riding the Raptors, on and off, for the better part of six months now. More about that "off" time below.For an XC wheelset that weighs 1,460g, the Raptor 29's are quick to accelerate, responsive, and amply stiff. The ride quality is superb, although the wheels don't weigh as little as some other wheelsets I've been on, such as Bontrager's Kovee XXX (1,290g), or the Atomik's we recently reviewed with BERD's fancy spokes (1,360g). The overall feel is closer to that of the BERD spoked wheels rather than the Bontragers - the HED wheels have a little more forgiveness. In the world of short travel bikes, this is a welcome trait for most, myself included.Spinning them up to speed is effortless, as it should be with a wheelset at this weight, mounting tires is painless, and long term durability has beenflawless.That's right...there was an issue. On the first ride, after I had put the Raptor 29's onto a Trek Supercaliber, I was be-bopping along my standard test loop, a combination of trails I've ridden hundreds of times, and upon landing off of a small (2-3') drop, I heard a loud "pop" that sounded suspiciously less like a shock bottoming out and more like something carbon breaking.Upon inspection, I noticed a very small, but very present crack in the layup of the rear wheel. Everything else seemed fine...tire still inflated, all in one piece, but having just mounted the wheels up an hour earlier, it was obviously an issue. As much as it pained me to bail on the rest of the ride on a beautiful fall day, I pedaled back to my house and sent HED an email saying "Hey guys, this isn't ideal but I cracked your wheel on the first ride" along with the below photo.I sent the wheels back to HED. A couple of days later, I received the following response: