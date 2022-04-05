Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34

The RXF34 m.2 is an impressive downcountry debut. It's light, has a good range of damping adjustments and performs well on the trails it's designed for. But at this price it needs to be the best, and in that sense it falls short. The 2022 Fox 34 may be fractionally heavier, but it simply performs better on the trail. It offers more suppleness, grip and predictability, putting it one step ahead of the Swedes for now.

— Seb Stott