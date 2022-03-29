Review: Öhlins TTX2 Air Shock



If any suspension product can be described as iconic, it's Öhlins' TTX shock. Apart from its illustrious motorsport heritage, the twin-tube shock with its distinctive yellow spring has won many World Cups and accolades in its own right in the MTB world. But wherever you sit on the air vs coil debate, the vast majority of us ride air shocks. Öhlins has an air shock too, but it remains a rare sight compared to air-sprung rivals from Fox and RockShox and is often overlooked for its coil counterpart. So is that any good?



Öhlins released their first MTB air shock (the STX22) in 2015. It used a single-tube design in a bid to save weight, and to be honest, it was a bit of a flop. First released in 2018, the TTX air combines an air spring with Öhlins' signature twin-tube damper (like the coil shock), which means the damping oil circulates between two concentric tubes, rather than being pushed back and forth inside a single tube. If you want to find out more about the differences between single tube and twin-tube dampers, I'd recommend



There are two variants of the TTX air - the TTX1 and the TTX2. The difference being the TTX2 has more air volume in both the positive and negative spring, thanks to a twin-can design (there's a sleeve around the main air can which offers extra volume and can be tuned with volume-reducing bands). This makes the TTX2 more linear, so it's recommended for more progressive or longer travel bikes. If you're not sure which is right for you, Öhlins has an



I bolted a TTX2 air onto a familiar Privateer 161 to see if Öhlins' air shock has been unfairly ignored.

If any suspension product can be described as iconic, it's Öhlins' TTX shock. Apart from its illustrious motorsport heritage, the twin-tube shock with its distinctive yellow spring has won many World Cups and accolades in its own right in the MTB world. But wherever you sit on the air vs coil debate, the vast majority of us ride air shocks. Öhlins has an air shock too, but it remains a rare sight compared to air-sprung rivals from Fox and RockShox and is often overlooked for its coil counterpart. So is that any good?Öhlins released their first MTB air shock (the STX22) in 2015. It used a single-tube design in a bid to save weight, and to be honest, it was a bit of a flop. First released in 2018, the TTX air combines an air spring with Öhlins' signature twin-tube damper (like the coil shock), which means the damping oil circulates between two concentric tubes, rather than being pushed back and forth inside a single tube. If you want to find out more about the differences between single tube and twin-tube dampers, I'd recommend this video There are two variants of the TTX air - the TTX1 and the TTX2. The difference being the TTX2 has more air volume in both the positive and negative spring, thanks to a twin-can design (there's a sleeve around the main air can which offers extra volume and can be tuned with volume-reducing bands). This makes the TTX2 more linear, so it's recommended for more progressive or longer travel bikes. If you're not sure which is right for you, Öhlins has an online tool to recommend the most appropriate shocks (as well as baseline settings) for your bike.I bolted a TTX2 air onto a familiar Privateer 161 to see if Öhlins' air shock has been unfairly ignored.

TTX2 Air Shock Details



Intended Use: Trail/Enduro

Spring System: Dual chamber air with transfer port and volume spacers

Damper System: TTX Twin Tube

Mounting: Trunnion or standard eyelet

Adjustments: Low-speed compression and low-speed rebound via 3 mm Allen key (13 clicks each), high-speed compression (2 settings) plus "pedal" mode via thumb lever, air pressure, volume spacers

Weight: 524g (205x65mm w/hardware) - an equivalent RockShox SuperDeluxe is 540g

Price: €915.71 / £825 / $780 USD

More info: Öhlins MTB

Trail/EnduroDual chamber air with transfer port and volume spacersTTX Twin TubeTrunnion or standard eyeletLow-speed compression and low-speed rebound via 3 mm Allen key (13 clicks each), high-speed compression (2 settings) plus "pedal" mode via thumb lever, air pressure, volume spacers524g (205x65mm w/hardware) - an equivalent RockShox SuperDeluxe is 540g€915.71 / £825 / $780 USD

The TTX1 on the left and TTX2 (right).

The TTX1 is capable of being very progressive for linear suspension designs, while the TTX2 offers a more linear spring curve for bikes with more progression from the frame.

Details & Features

Seven questions with Öhlins Racing Technician, Terje Hansen

The layout of the TTX2 Air's damper is a little different from its coil counterpart. With the coil, the rebound adjuster is on the bottom of the shock and adjusts the valving on the main piston, whereas the air shock's rebound adjuster is located on the reservoir and controls the oil flow as it passes from the outer tube to the inner one. This layout is more similar to what you'd see on a Cane Creek shock or older versions of the Fox X2.The low-speed compression and low-speed rebound adjusters both require a 3 mm Allen key to adjust. Opposite them is a high-speed compression lever which can be toggled by hand. It offers two settings for high-speed compression damping, plus a third position that closes off the low- and high-speed damping for a firmer platform for climbing.The way the high-speed compression adjustment works is a little different to most dampers. Usually, when you turn the high-speed adjuster clockwise, it preloads a spring which in turn holds the high-speed valve shut more tightly. In the TTX, the high-speed adjuster changes the path the oil takes as it enters the shim stack . In the firmer setting, the oil enters the shim stack nearer the middle, so it has a tougher time pushing open the shims to flow past - a bit like pushing open a heavy door from nearer the hinges. The downside to this design is it limits you to two or three high-speed settings (flow paths), but Öhlins say it offers a more proportionate damping response when compared to a preloaded valve which "pops open" at a certain compression speed. This reasoning is not dissimilar to Fox's rationale for introducing their VVC valving , found in their GRIP2 forks and the rebound side of the latest X2 shock.The air spring on this TTX2 model uses a sleeve to increase the available volume in the positive chamber so as not to make it too progressive with more progressive frame designs. This in turn allows for a slightly larger negative chamber for a softer initial stroke.The volume of the positive air chamber can be adjusted in two ways: by changing the size of the volume spacer in the eyelet of the shock or by adding or removing volume bands in the sleeve. This is a little confusing, especially as the eyelet spacers aren't marked with their volume and different combinations of eyelet spacer and sleeve spacers could deliver the same total volume, but it does the job of tuning the progression through a wide range. Despite being designed to be more linear than the TTX1, the TTX2 can be made quite progressive with the maximum volume spacers.The air spring works in a similar way to most others on the market, with an air piston that sits between a positive and a negative air chamber and a transfer port to allow the two to equalise at a certain point in the travel. The air valve on the sleeve can be set to various angles to make it easier to access depending on the frame.

How does the damping compare between the air and the coil shock?

In general, we are using way more damping in coil shocks compared to air shock due to the performance and function of an air spring. [This is because an air spring acts a bit like a damper - it absorbs some energy during compression and turns it into heat - so less hydraulic damping is required.]

It feels like the rebound damping is light and free-moving at slow speeds, but not too fast when returning from deep in the travel. Am I right in thinking it's a relatively linear rebound tune?

You’re correct!, we have chosen a linear rebound damping curve (in all Öhlins products more or less), some bikes need more or less low-speed damping. There’s a lot of comfort and traction win or lost in the right choice of rebound damping. The better of a rider is, the less rebound you need. [Cue every Pinkbike reader running their rebound fully open from now on.]

Do you offer different damping base tunes for different suspension designs or riding styles?

The setting that the shock comes with, in the box, is something we have tested on a lot of different bikes and we feel we have made the best compromise with our choice to fit as many bikes as possible. With the external clickers, air pressure and volume spacer you as a customer would come a long way in chase of the perfect performance of your suspension

With the coil shock there is a setting bank for service centres to adjust the base tune via shims to suit different bikes - is the same true for the air shock?

Yes, you could easily do a setting change at an Öhlins service centre if it’s needed to adapt more to your weight, riding style or if you had the shock on one frame model and then you change to a bike that requires a different setup due to different leverage and anti-squat. Öhlins provides setting banks for every product category we make to the service centres to help them choose a setting they might need.

How can I tell what size of volume spacer I have in the eyelet end of the shock? They don't seem to be marked?

No, and that’s something we are working on, attached is a chart of spacers on page 11.

Does the firmness of the climbing mode depend on the LSC adjuster position, or is it independent?

They work independently on the TTX Air.

You no longer make the single-tube STX shock, right? What do you see as the main advantages of twin-tube over a single tube for an air shock?

The main advantages with TTX technology is the adjustability from the external adjuster, more responsive and controlled buildup of damping which gives the riders a controlled behaviour of the bike.

Why does the TTX air have the rebound adjuster at the head of the shock while the coil has it at the eyelet?

I tested on a familiar platform: a Privateer 161.

Setup



Test Bike Details



Rear travel: 161 mm

Shock stroke: 65 mm

Average leverage ratio: 2.48

Overall progression: 17%

Fork pairing: Fox 38 Factory @ 180 mm & RockShox Zeb w/ Secus @ 190 mm

Rider Weight: 88 Kg



Öhlins'



The online tool doesn't make recommendations for damping settings, but I ended up with LSC 5-10 clicks from closed, rebound 6-7 clicks and I toggled the High-speed compression lever between its settings regularly: setting 1 for natural terrain, 2 for bike-park/DH and 3 for climbing.

Öhlins' online suspension guide recommends appropriate products for your bike and starting spring settings based on your weight and sag preference. I weigh about 88 kg in full riding gear and I chose to test on a Privateer 161. To achieve 28% sag at the shock, it recommends setting the TTX2 with 202 psi and 10 CC of volume spacers. This did indeed give me about 18mm (28%) sag and a good overall setting, though I could afford to go a touch softer for mellower, more natural terrain.The online tool doesn't make recommendations for damping settings, but I ended up with LSC 5-10 clicks from closed, rebound 6-7 clicks and I toggled the High-speed compression lever between its settings regularly: setting 1 for natural terrain, 2 for bike-park/DH and 3 for climbing. The Privateer has a fairly progressive suspension design; there's a 17% drop in leverage ratio from 0% to 100% travel. Importantly for bottom-out resistance, most of this progression occurs after sag.

Performance

For my weight and bike combination, you can't go too far wrong with the settings unless you run the rebound too open. Because of the linear rebound curve, running the rebound fast makes it feel too keen to over-extend and almost top-out when the bike is unweighted - for example when going over a crest, popping out of a turn or riding seated over a lump while climbing. The flip side is the suspension can flutter over high-frequency chatter (e.g. braking bumps) while still feeling calm and controlled when landing and going deep into the travel. Having back-to-back tested linear vs digressive rebound tunes in both Fox and RockShox shocks, my current impression is that the linear tune has a narrower window in the adjustment range that works well, but it can offer a suppler yet safer ride, especially on fast terrain.

Here's a diagram to help explain what's meant by linear and digressive damping curves - and also to show off my skill with Microsoft Paint.

How does it compare?

Servicing

Issues



Pros

+ Impressive overall performance in terms of sensitivity, support and control

+ Useable range of adjustment which should be enough for most people, plus settings bank for outliers

+ Nicely-balanced lockout feel

Impressive overall performance in terms of sensitivity, support and controlUseable range of adjustment which should be enough for most people, plus settings bank for outliersNicely-balanced lockout feel

Cons

- Not the most adjustable shock

- Setup takes a bit more care than RockShox

- One shock I tested wouldn't equalise properly

- Pricey

Not the most adjustable shockSetup takes a bit more care than RockShoxOne shock I tested wouldn't equalise properlyPricey

Pinkbike's Take

Why isn't the TTX air a more common choice among frame manufacturers? It's not because it comes up short on the performance front. If anything, the base tune for the TTX2 outperformed the RockShox SuperDeluxe my test bike came with, and I felt no need to dig into Öhlins' settings bank for something different. Though not the most "coil-like", the air spring is impressively supple and predictable. The lockout firmness is well-judged for off-road climbing and the high-speed compression lever is a handy feature to adjust the feel for different terrain.



Setup is less foolproof than the more common RockShox SuperDeluxe, though, and one shock I had was reluctant to equalise. But here's the real rub: it's just very expensive. At UK retail prices, the SuperDeluxe Ultimate is a little over half the price (£468 vs £825) and even a Fox Float X2 Factory is cheaper (£769).

— Seb Stott