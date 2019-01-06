Review: Hope's UK-Made HB.130 Trail Bike

Descending
It’s abundantly clear if you’ve been reading PB bike reviews for the past handful of years that trail bikes are getting incredibly capable when it comes to the business of descending. This is where the HB.130 shines - the suspension, geometry and equipment let you blaze some blistering lines on your favorite descents and reap the rewards of battling gravity on the previous climb.
On the descents it’s a case of just enough: just enough suspension travel, just enough slackness and length in the geometry, just enough weight, to produce a bike that is easy to slide into corners, twist through narrow gaps, air over crests, plummet down fall lines and send off drops. It’s all the good things - sure-footed, planted and stable - that you want in a trail bike without going full-bore enduro.
I spent time with the flip-chip in high and low, settling on the slacker mode because the payback on the descents was worth the small compromise on the climbs. The biggest challenge this presented was the low bottom bracket; the cranks spin close to the ground and I clouted pedals into the ground a few times, something to be aware of rather than worried about. The upshot is cornering stability that lets you hold off the brakes longer past the point when you thought you should be scrubbing off speed before the apex.
The low flip-chip setting also lends a little more progression to the suspension too, which is needed if you like to push it hard on the descents. The trade-off to the overly-active suspension when climbing is that it's super plush and extremely supple when coming down the hill. The suspension is supple on all the small-sized bumps and undulations, keeping the wheel glued to the ground, and it’s very forgiving on bigger impacts, whether landing off a drop or slamming into an Anaconda sized tree root. I regularly used all the travel but never noticed a slam dunk bottom out.
The bike displays a high level of stiffness too. I certainly couldn’t detect any wag from the skinny swingarm and the carbon frame feels taut when you’re pedalling as hard as you can or slamming into corners. The high-quality components, from the Fox 36 fork to the Hope brakes and Maxxis tires hit all the right notes, complementing the high-quality frame and delivering enough burliness for harder trails.
I want a trail bike to be reasonably fast on the way up, and fun and capable on the way down, and the HB.130 ticked both boxes. It’s a hugely rewarding bike giving you the ability to cover ground fast and have fun in a controlled manner when smashing down the hillside. It’s not the slackest or longest trail bike, but for me I found it the right tradeoff, with impressive descending and climbing skills. It keeps you on your toes in the best way possible and lets you exploit the tamer trails that you encounter on an all-day epic as well as the rad descents where the HB.130 shines.
I think that PB raised the bar for bike tests and maybe all bikes should go down the test track now and test climb to see how they really fair
Created a bunch of their own standards, that the big red S gets lambasted for. But because these guys have cnc machines plugged into the UK grid they get praise.
Geo is generic, along with a generic suspension platform, the hub and bb is proprietary from a relatively tiny company. Don’t these also have the concentric brake mount? Or did that standard die with the 160?
After seeing the carbon work on the Lotus Hope track bike, who knows if this is even a well built frameset.
IS to PM brake mounts
20x110 to 15x100 axles
15x100 to 15x110 (or 20x110 but different from the old ones)
steerer tubes
These stanchions aren't up to it any longer, one size larger is the new shit.
Oh no, did I just start a new industry standards debate? Oh dear...
Added to that it is a boutique bike not a mass productions bike which make the 'Big S' comment a little redundant!
The point of the bike is to be a Hope bike, if you like what Hope do then you like there components, thus buying a hope bike you would expect anything but a hope hub and BB. If you don't want it don't buy a bloody HOPE bike.
-Average geo
-Average suspension
-Average design aesthetic
-Random standards
-Performs OK
Only difference is the extortionate price.
There are much better looking and performing boutique brands in Europe you could indulge in for this price and get something interesting for your money! (Pole, Antidote, Unno) I just dont see a compelling reason to buy.
