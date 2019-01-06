Review: Hope's UK-Made HB.130 Trail Bike

Jan 6, 2020
by David Arthur  

Hope HB130 Review
REVIEW
Hope HB.130
Reviewed by David Arthur


After some 20 years of making hubs and disc brakes, Hope spread its wings and flourished into a full-fledged bike brand with the launch of the HB.160 in 2017. Eyebrows were certainly raised when Hope declared it was going to branch out into carbon manufacturing and make the bikes at its Barnoldswick, Lancashire factory, but the investment hasn't been an extravagant indulgence, and the hard work has paid off.

The latest addition is the HB.130, a seriously good looking bike with top quality construction that is impressive given how new to carbon the British company is.

Hope HB.130

Travel: 130mm rear/140mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Carbon main frame, alloy swingarm
Suspension: Four bar with flip-chip adjustment
Sizes: M, L, XL
Weight: L w/o pedals 31.1lb (14.1kg)
Price: $8,400 USD
More info: www.hopetech.com
The HB.130 is a 29” trail bike with 130mm of rear wheel travel coupled to a 140mm travel fork, adjustable geometry via a flip-chip, and a four-bar suspension layout. A complete bike specced with top-end SRAM, Fox and Hope components goes for $8,400 USD, or you can buy the frameset including shock, hubs, headset, bottom bracket and seat clamp for $4,950. There are also some possible upgrade options available, including Santa Cruz Reserve rims laced to Pro 4 hubs, a SRAM AXS wireless groupset, Hope Evo Cranks, or an Ohlins TTX22M coil shock.


bigquotesIt was precise through the slow-speed corners and I was able to point the front wheel where I wanted it to go easily; as the speed ramped up it displayed awesome stability to let you tuck in and barrel through the faster sections." David Arthur


Hope HB130 Review




Hope HB130 Review


Construction and Features

Like the original HB.160, this new bike has a front triangle made from carbon fiber manufactured at Hope’s facility in Barnoldswick. It’s all part of the company’s ambitious plan to expand into the world of composites, which started with a handlebar a few years ago and now includes the radical British Cycling Lotus track bike too. If you haven’t seen that yet, take a moment to go check it out.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but this is a lovely looking frame. It’s smooth and curved in the right places, and I love the fact the carbon hasn’t been painted over. Instead, you can revel in its raw beauty and admire the quality of workmanship on show here.

Hope has managed to shed about 100g from the front triangle compared to the HB.160 because of lessons learned along the way and because of the intended purpose of the new bike. While the front end is carbon fiber, Hope went with machined aluminum for the swingarm, utilizing the company’s extensive experience in CNC machining. The various components of the rear stays are machined and then bonded together, which Hope says creates a super strong rear triangle.

hope hb130

The HB.130 has a few features that show Hope’s desire and ability to design a bike from the ground up. The first is a 130mm rear hub spacing with a 17mm diameter axle. Hope wanted to create a symmetrically spoked rear wheel that would be stronger and stiffer, with the oversize axle contributing to the stiffness, so they decided to go with this spacing rather than the more common Boost standard. Side benefits include less risk of snagging the rear mech in a rock garden and more heel clearance.

Also proprietary is the bottom bracket, which uses an M46 thread with a 30mm spindle. Since Hope manufactures its own bottom brackets, support for aftermarket cranks shouldn’t be a problem with spacer kits and so on. All cables and hoses are internally routed in the carbon frame and external along the swingarm. The bottom of the down tube has a rubber protector and there’s a rubber guide along the drive-side chainstay acting as a noise reducer and cable tidy. The last few details include an integrated chain guide and external seat clamp on the dropper post friendly seat tube.


Hope HB130 Review


Hope HB130 Review
Intricately machined aluminum rear triangle.
Hope HB130 Review
Space for a water bottle.


Geometry & Sizing

hb130

The HB.160 seemed to get a bit of flak for its geometry being too conservative, so Hope's designers spent loads of time dialling the geometry of the HB.130. They came up with numbers that are modern but not extreme, and they do look to be more on the money than the original HB.160 when it launched. The main sticking point might be the limited size range, with only medium, large and XL options currently available.

The reach figure extends from 455 to 495mm with a 66-degree head angle and 75.7-degree seat angle in the low setting, with a 1214mm wheelbase, 435mm chainstays and -39.5mm bottom bracket drop.

Suspension Design

The HB.130 uses a four-bar arrangement just like the original HB.160, with the main change being the shock attached to the top tube rather than the down tube to provide space for a bottle cage. Hope has used a metric shock with a 50mm stroke shock. While the suspension closely mirrors that developed for the 160, Hope has tweaked this new bike to favor better pedalling performance.

The flip-chip not only adjusts the geometry, but it also changes the suspension leverage curve, making it more progressive. It’s the opposite in the high setting. The low setting also lowers the bottom bracket and slackens the head angle. The 130mm rear wheel travel is paired with a 140mm travel suspension fork with a 44mm offset.

I can see harder-hitting ridings wanting even more progression from the rear suspension, and thankfully adding bigger volume reducing tokens to the Fox shock is five minutes work. I stuck with the stock setup because I loved the super plush nature; it worked for my weight and riding style and i got on well with the peppy characteristic the suspension displayed. There's space for a coil shock with the Ohlins TTX22 offered as an upgrade option.





Hope HB130 Review

hope hb130
The leverage ratio showing the difference between high and low flip-chip settings.



hope hb130

by davidarthur
Views: 786    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Specifications

Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $8400
Travel 130mm
Rear Shock Fox DPX2 Factory 3 Positon Factory Metric
Fork Fox 36 Factory 140mm Grip 2, 44 Offset
Headset Hope HB.130
Cassette Sram XO1 12sp
Crankarms Sram XO1 12sp
Chainguide Hope
Rear Derailleur Sram XO1 12sp
Chain Sram XO1 12sp
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods Sram XO1 12sp
Handlebar Hope Carbon 780x20mm
Stem Hope AM 35/50
Grips Hope SL Black
Brakes Hope Tech 3 E4
Wheelset Hope HB Pro4 On Fortus 26
Hubs Hope HB Pro4 On Fortus 26
Tires Front Minion DHF 2.5WT 3C Maxx Terra, Rear Minion DHR 2.3 3C EXO TR
Seat SDG Radar HB Logo
Seatpost Fox Transfer 125mm/150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC

Hope HB130 Review









Hope HB130 Review
RIDING THE
Hope HB.130


Test Bike Setup

This is a bike designed for trail riding, so that’s what it was used for, riding as many trails in and around my patch with regular excursions to far-flung trails around the UK to test its mettle. Testing included visits to the bike park and local downhill spot just to push its limits.

Hope recommended 20% fork sag and 25% shock sag for all-day riding, going up to 30% for “riding the gnar” with the Fox recommended settings. All sensible advice, and the Fox suspension guidelines are a good starting point. I experimented with sag and in the end settled on halfway between, about 28% rear sag.

I felt comfortable on the size large bike with a good reach to the handlebars for long days in the saddle. Hope supplied two stem lengths, 50 and 35mm to provide fine-tuning of the fit. After some experimentation, I settled on the shorter stem as the best all-round fit and feel. The pictured bike has a standard spec, but Hope can adjust the parts to fit.

Merida Big Trail
David Arthur // Technical Editor
Age: 39
Location: Gloucestershire, UK
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 150 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @davidjarthur

Hope HB130 Review

Climbing

Some trail bikes lean towards descending prowess but can feel lethargic on tamer trails, while some might be brilliant climbers but out of depth in the rough. The HB.130 hits the sweet spot, and gets the balance just right. What most struck me is how playful this bike at any speed, fast or slow, with a pleasing level of agility that really lets you hustle it along the trail.

Weighing in at about 31 pounds, it’s already on the back foot compared to what you might expect for a trail bike in the category and price, but the specification is a clear indication Hope has traded in some gravity-defying weight-saving components for burliness. Yet that weight doesn’t feel like a huge handicap, and there’s still a decent sense of urgency when you get rampant on the pedals on a steep climb. You won’t feel like an XC champ on long fire road drags, but get onto anything technically challenging and the HB.130 plays its trump card.

The active suspension lets you tank up anything covered with roots, rocks or other obstacles, with more than enough traction to deal with anything you might encounter on a trail ride. I’ve got loads of tricky little climbs where traction and agility are paramount to cleaning sections, and the HB.130 had all the right qualities to help me clear these challenges time and again. It might not be the quickest to the summit, but you’ll have more fun cleaning the technical climbs that will have other bikes stumped.

On bumpy and rough climbs the suspension works great in the open mode, but on smoother climbs I was reaching for the shock's compression lever. The suspension is on the more active side of things, and unless your pedalling is buttery smooth you can induce a fair amount of pedal bob. Settle into a rhythm and concentrate on smooth pedalling circles and it calms down nicely. Better yet, make use of the compression lever on the Fox can and it calms down a load more.

Hope HB130 Review

Descending

It’s abundantly clear if you’ve been reading PB bike reviews for the past handful of years that trail bikes are getting incredibly capable when it comes to the business of descending. This is where the HB.130 shines - the suspension, geometry and equipment let you blaze some blistering lines on your favorite descents and reap the rewards of battling gravity on the previous climb.

On the descents it’s a case of just enough: just enough suspension travel, just enough slackness and length in the geometry, just enough weight, to produce a bike that is easy to slide into corners, twist through narrow gaps, air over crests, plummet down fall lines and send off drops. It’s all the good things - sure-footed, planted and stable - that you want in a trail bike without going full-bore enduro.

I spent time with the flip-chip in high and low, settling on the slacker mode because the payback on the descents was worth the small compromise on the climbs. The biggest challenge this presented was the low bottom bracket; the cranks spin close to the ground and I clouted pedals into the ground a few times, something to be aware of rather than worried about. The upshot is cornering stability that lets you hold off the brakes longer past the point when you thought you should be scrubbing off speed before the apex.

Hope HB130 Review

The low flip-chip setting also lends a little more progression to the suspension too, which is needed if you like to push it hard on the descents. The trade-off to the overly-active suspension when climbing is that it's super plush and extremely supple when coming down the hill. The suspension is supple on all the small-sized bumps and undulations, keeping the wheel glued to the ground, and it’s very forgiving on bigger impacts, whether landing off a drop or slamming into an Anaconda sized tree root. I regularly used all the travel but never noticed a slam dunk bottom out.

The bike displays a high level of stiffness too. I certainly couldn’t detect any wag from the skinny swingarm and the carbon frame feels taut when you’re pedalling as hard as you can or slamming into corners. The high-quality components, from the Fox 36 fork to the Hope brakes and Maxxis tires hit all the right notes, complementing the high-quality frame and delivering enough burliness for harder trails.

I want a trail bike to be reasonably fast on the way up, and fun and capable on the way down, and the HB.130 ticked both boxes. It’s a hugely rewarding bike giving you the ability to cover ground fast and have fun in a controlled manner when smashing down the hillside. It’s not the slackest or longest trail bike, but for me I found it the right tradeoff, with impressive descending and climbing skills. It keeps you on your toes in the best way possible and lets you exploit the tamer trails that you encounter on an all-day epic as well as the rad descents where the HB.130 shines.





YT
YT Jeffsy 29 CF Pro Race
Radon Slide Trail 10.0
Radon Slide Trail 10.0


How does it compare?

If you want a carbon fiber 29” trail bike but you want to save a few bucks, the value on offer from the YT Jeffsy 29 CF Pro Race is a good alternative, with an entire bike costing not much more than the entire HB.130 bike. The Jeffsy has a full carbon frame and carries a bit more travel between its 29” wheels with a reasonably similar set of geometry numbers that gives similar handling, but the rear suspension is noticeably more progressive out of the box compared to the HB.130.

Another keenly priced alternative is the Radon Slide Trail 10.0 I recently tested, which gets an all-star cast of top-end components on a carbon mainframe. It’s not as good looking, but it’s highly competent with only the high-ish weight and short reach the main detractions on an otherwise impressive package.


Hope HB130 Review

Hope HB130 Review
Hope HB130 Review


Technical Report

Hope Tech 3 E4 brakes: Hope brakes have long been popular, and these are a worthy alternative to more mainstream choices. They’re like the Race Evo E4 brakes I reviewed but the aluminum levers have easily adjustable stroke and bite point adjustment. I like being able to dial in the feel of the brake levers without needing any tools, and the braking performance is top-notch.

Hope Fortus 26 rims on Pro 4 hubs: Hope justifiably built its reputation on high-quality hubs and these are no exception, spinning smoothly on sealed bearings with a fast engaging freehub. It was my first ride on Hope’s new Fortus which are wider then its old rims and these proved to be very strong during testing. These were 26mm wide, but they go up to 33mm.

Fox 36 Factory Grip 2 140mm fork: It might have been tempting to perhaps fit a Fox 34 but the 36 is a top choice with a stiff chassis giving a real sense of purpose to the HB.130. The damping is supremely balanced and it’s easy to adjust with a wide range of options to suit all riders. It's an excellent match for the rear suspension.

Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR tires : What can I say about these tires that hasn't been said many times before? Stacks of grip and usable in all conditions from dusty dry to gloopy mud.


Is this the bike for you?

If you want a true all-rounder that makes reasonably light work of the climbs, is involving on tamer trails, and won’t hold you back on the descents and will let you take the tricky line, you'll love the HB.130.


Pros

+ Made in UK
+ Well balanced geometry
+ Build quality
Cons

- Proprietary bottom bracket and rear hub
- Expensive
- Some pedal bob




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIt’s an expensive bike, there are only three sizes, and you're tied into Hope's own rear axle design, which could all be deal-breakers. If you can live with them though, you have a 100% UK carbon trail bike that offers brilliant performance and handling that is fun and fast in equal measure and a proper rival to more mainstream choices in this category. David Arthur






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Hope Hb130


25 Comments

  • 4 2
 Would have been interesting to see a boutique bike like this in the bike test and see how it stacked up.
I think that PB raised the bar for bike tests and maybe all bikes should go down the test track now and test climb to see how they really fair Smile
  • 1 0
 In the one of the last tests Steve Jones ever wrote in DirtMag he rode UNNO Dash and loved it calling it one of the best out there. Then he rode Starling Murmur and liked it over UNNO
  • 6 2
 Hope for you, Hope for me. Hope my wife does not see... the credit card bill.
  • 7 3
 I'll wait for the £2,000 refund.
  • 6 4
 "the value on offer from the YT Jeffsy 29 CF Pro Race is a good alternative, with an entire bike costing not much more than the entire HB.130 bike" ehhhh?
  • 4 1
 Probably meant to say frameset.
  • 5 1
 but then you have a YT
  • 13 14
 This bike is nonsense.

Created a bunch of their own standards, that the big red S gets lambasted for. But because these guys have cnc machines plugged into the UK grid they get praise.

Geo is generic, along with a generic suspension platform, the hub and bb is proprietary from a relatively tiny company. Don’t these also have the concentric brake mount? Or did that standard die with the 160?

After seeing the carbon work on the Lotus Hope track bike, who knows if this is even a well built frameset.
  • 2 0
 It appears like the brake mount is gone (noticed a typo in my other post, meant to say brake mount on the frame) as structurally it seems like a really bad idea to me. Subjecting a stack of spacers to shear and bending whereas the IS mount is a small stack so mostly shear but no bending whereas PM is mostly compression. However as for the rest, I don't care much. Intially Hope made the bike as an exercise of what their "ideal" bike would be like if they weren't tied to standards. It was by popular demand that they eventually released the bike to the public. Those who claimed they'd buy it can now put the money where their mouth is. At the end of the day of course we're all free to buy what we want and the manufacturers can introduce new standards if they feel it improves their bikes or products. There is so much that eventually stuck. Onepointfive eventually didn't stick but it did pave the way for tapered steerers. Manitou also used to be the odd one out running PM disc brake mounts though I still believe the transition eventually benefited the OEM manufacturers more than anyone. What sucks usually is that for the small manufacturers it is hard to not move along with the big OEM manufacturers. Especially in the suspension fork business it has been near impossible.
IS to PM brake mounts
20x110 to 15x100 axles
15x100 to 15x110 (or 20x110 but different from the old ones)
steerer tubes
These stanchions aren't up to it any longer, one size larger is the new shit.

Oh no, did I just start a new industry standards debate? Oh dear...
  • 1 0
 There creation of there own standards is to fit with the parts they have been making for years... Having spent years working on 'industry standards' for other brands they used that knowledge to develop what they seems fit for there parts on there bike, i am not sure how that can be seen as a problem? They manufacture for so many brands giving them a wider insight to see hat works best for them, and they are clear its for there bike, not trying to create a new standard!!

Added to that it is a boutique bike not a mass productions bike which make the 'Big S' comment a little redundant!

The point of the bike is to be a Hope bike, if you like what Hope do then you like there components, thus buying a hope bike you would expect anything but a hope hub and BB. If you don't want it don't buy a bloody HOPE bike.
  • 1 0
 The difference is, hope make cranks and hubs, and they're as good if not better than pretty much anything else out there, plus you can still get spares from hope for 15 year old brakes. That's the difference, the level of support and backing, my bet would be they'd machine you a new swing arm in 10 years if you needed it. Also consider the target audience, specialized are aiming at everyone they can, so to force new standards like that really is pushy, whereas hope know this is a niche bike because of the cost and what not, so they can be a bit more unique without it impacting their sales. Think of it another way, would you happily be stuck on roval hubs for the rest of your time on a bike, or would you rather be on hope pro4s? There's quite a diffence, ones oem, the others built with aftermarket level components.
  • 1 2
 This bike reminds me of a Taiwanese catalogue frame:
-Average geo
-Average suspension
-Average design aesthetic
-Random standards
-Performs OK

Only difference is the extortionate price.
There are much better looking and performing boutique brands in Europe you could indulge in for this price and get something interesting for your money! (Pole, Antidote, Unno) I just dont see a compelling reason to buy.
  • 3 1
 The pricing makes S-Works and Project One seem reasonable.
  • 2 0
 Spec use cheap asian labour to make there goods and ramp up the price. Hope is UK made all the way. Which can at times cost more.
  • 1 0
 Yeah but an s works still has specialized own brand stuff on it, costs cut on things like chains and cassettes, and have volume of production on their side. Hope are aftermarket components primarily, so to get a bike with everything already at that level, there's no real upgrades can be done, plus you wouldn't see many other people out on a hope, whereas specializeds are literally common as muck.
  • 2 2
 Yo pinkbike you now what would be sick to do is that if you got a full custom one off bike and auctioned it off to help bush fire affected Australians.
  • 1 0
 You know what would be sicker.... if the government here actually funded the fire service properly
  • 1 0
 What a cheap bike, at least compared to the Taiwanese made trance advanced pro 0 29r.
  • 1 1
 Don't bother with this bike, buy Radon Slide Trail 9.0 and spend the rest of money on bike holidays.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree pointless bit of plastic to go to landfill
  • 2 2
 Good to see they ditched that frame mount and went with the PM standard.
  • 2 2
 I'm just here for the Hope puns.
  • 1 0
 I certainly hope so.
  • 1 0
 Hopeless...
  • 1 0
 @vinay: like the chances of this bike selling.

Post a Comment



