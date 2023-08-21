Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never

Descending
This is a particularly easy bike to ride fast on rough terrain. The rear suspension transmits that little bit less feedback when riding over very bumpy ground than most bikes. The H4 size in the slacker setting is super stable and surefooted when tackling steep and rough sections too. The combined effect is a bike that's forgiving of mistakes and easy on your (lower) body even when riding uplifted downhill runs all day. The long front center occasionally takes some effort to keep on top of - in a flat, loose corner I had to consciously put weight on the handlebar - but this could be mitigated by running the steeper headset and/or swapping the 35 mm stem for a 40 mm one (it's surprising how much difference 5 mm makes). I never felt like I should have gone for a smaller size, but for me, the H4 with the slacker headset requires focus to keep on top of the front wheel when negotiating tight, flat corners. Get a bit lazy and the front can run away from you.
The flip side is that when pointed down steep, nasty chutes there is no fear of going over the front or the front wheel tucking under. And of course, the ability to steepen the head angle and reign in the front-centre for flatter courses is a huge plus.
But while the HB.916 can be easy to ride fast, it's a little finicky to set up the Öhlins air shock for all-around riding. I soon realized I needed to run less than 30% sag to provide enough mid-travel support to match the fork through berms and when climbing, but too much less than 30% sag and it sometimes felt harsh on big landings and steps without using all the travel. It still soaks up brick-sized bumps nicely, but that hint of end-stroke harshness meant I was regularly adjusting air pressure/sag depending on whether the day's riding involved more bermed corners or steep steps and holes. I never found a setting that was a good all-round setup for everywhere.
Fundamentally, the Öhlins air shock doesn't offer much mid-stroke support, whereas the fork is very supportive in the first two-thirds of the travel. This creates some suspension imbalance, which could be part of the reason I occasionally struggled with front wheel grip in flat corners. Simply running less sag (as little as 26%) helped, but this compromised the smooth ride in other areas. Fitting a smaller volume spacer while running around 28% sag and plenty of compression damping offered a better compromise, but I strongly suspect a coil shock would suit the bike best.
The rebound damping tune was a little odd too. If set more than two or three clicks from fully closed, the shock felt too unsettled. It never topped out, but it came too fast towards full extension creating a pitching sensation. Anything more than halfway open was far too springy near the start of the stroke, but fully closed was perfectly useable, especially for long descents with big features. I was able to find a good setting in the 0-2 clicks range, but it's odd for me to be painted into a corner with the rebound almost as slow as it goes - I generally prefer the rebound fast. I think part of the problem is the shock's spring curve, which seems to generate more spring force near the start of the travel than some more linear air shocks, and this makes the rear suspension feel less settled into its travel. Again, a coil shock would solve this problem.
While I'm complaining, the Maxxis EXO+ casing tires wouldn't be my first choice. I never punctured, but the flexible casing still wobbles and pings when pushed hard on the rough terrain where the bike should excel.
I also tested the HB.916 with the Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb
, and preferred how it rode with either. The stock Öhlins fork is pretty firm right from the start of the travel and offers lots of mid-stroke support with a fairly firm damping tune. As the shock lacks support in the middle of the stroke, I found the suspension felt more balanced with the Zeb up front. Its spring curve matched the shock better, so the bike stayed more level and didn't squat as much during hard cornering. On the subject of forks, I've seen Hope's 35 mm carbon handlebar blamed for hand buzz, and while I didn't find this too problematic in either case, I think the Öhlins fork is more likely to cause hand fatigue than the bar.
But while setup isn't straightforward with the Öhlins air suspension, once you get it in a good place (around 28% sag in my case) and pointed down a rough and rooty race stage, this bike starts to make a lot of sense. I'm not sure how much the mid-high pivot takes the sting out of square edge bumps, but it certainly doesn't seem to hurt, especially when you're riding through repeated rock impacts. The drivetrain remains quiet, with minimal chain slap, which feeds into the bike's overall calm and reassuring quality when the trail gets hectic. At the same time, it's easy and intuitive to loft the front wheel or hop trail obstacles and to maintain a balanced weight distribution between the wheels - unlike some (very) high-pivot bikes. It's no jibber's bike, but neither the agility nor the climbing performance are overly compromised for pure descending speed.
"The bridge gets very close to the seat tube when the shock is sat on the bottom-out bumper and will just touch if bottomed-out hard"
seriously?