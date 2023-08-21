Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never

How Does It Compare?

Given both bikes have an idler pulley, a carbon frame and fit squarely in the enduro category, you might think the HB.916 rides a lot like the Forbidden Dreadnought. In fact, the Forbidden's very high pivot suspension, combined with a super long chainstay in the larger sizes, makes for quirky handling. The sprawling rear center requires some recalibration of manual timing, while the high single-pivot suspension hunkers down at the rear while braking. The Hope is much more neutral; the chainstay length is moderate and the axle path is closer to vertical than rearward, so the geometry of the bike doesn't change so much as the suspension cycles. The Hope's split pivot means the brake caliper doesn't pull the swingarm deeper into its travel when braking, so it pitches forwards slightly like most other bikes. As a result, you could almost forget you're riding a high-pivot bike and there's no learning curve if it's your first one. The benefit of the rearward axle path is arguably subtler too when smashing through rocks, but I think there's still a slight advantage in certain situations compared to idler-free bikes.Speaking of which, I've been riding the Hope back-to-back with the Canyon Strive - one of my favourite enduro bikes. The Hope is ever so slightly quieter and smoother through the feet over the chunkiest terrain, making it perhaps more confidence-inspiring on the roughest downhill tracks. But the benefit is negligible most of the time. And while the front-centre length and head angle are nearly identical, I find the Strive easier to handle in tight, flat corners, which I put down to the more supportive and balanced suspension. I found the Canyon's suspension easier to get into a good place too - though I've twiddled with damping adjusters, sag and volume spacers to try and optimise it, there seems to be a broader range of combinations that work well. If you engage the Strive's "pedal mode", it feels more eager on the climbs too. So if my bike store was on fire, it's the Strive that I'd save.