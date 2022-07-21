Review: Hope Union TC Pedals

Hope decided to do things their way rather than simply knocking out an SPD-clone, and I'd say those efforts paid off. The Union TC pedals function extremely well, with an entry that requires minimal effort, and a smooth, predictable release. Yes, the proprietary cleat will be a point of contention for some, but the pedals do come with a second set that can be used as spares – the difference in feel between the two options is fairly minimal. They're also available in six different colors, and have adjustable pins that aren't just for show.

— Mike Kazimer