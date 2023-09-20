Review: How Canyon's KIS Could Change Mountain Biking, and Why It Probably Won't

In the bicycle industry, sometimes it feels like everyone is starting to converge on the same key points or messages. I don't think Syntace, Canyon and Liteville are on to an unrelenting success with this version of KIS. That said, I really hope they continue to explore the subject as I think it could work well in certain applications, and I would be very curious to try a version that utilises some form of damper, see what XC racers think of it or fit it to something that suffers far more from wheel flop than the well-mannered Spectral.



— Henry Quinney