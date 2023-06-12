Review: Hunt Proven Carbon Wheelset

Jun 12, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Hunt is a UK-based direct-to-consumer brand that makes wheels, as well as having strong ties with their sister-brand Privateer bikes. They've recently shaken up their range by releasing the Proven range of carbon wheels. This whole new family of wheels aims to deliver a carbon wheel at a good price, as well as offering more than just low weight. In fact, I would go as far to say that the primary reason Hunt has made these wheels out of carbon is about feel and compliance more than a number on the scale.
Hunt Proven Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Intended use: Enduro
• Rim material: Front & rear specific carbon layups
• Rim width: 30mm (internal)
• Hubs: 5° RapidEngage
• Weight: 1929g total
• MSRP: $1,266 USD
• More info: www.huntbikewheels.cc

In some ways, the Proven Endruo wheelset, which also have an XC counterpart, are a good reflection of where the carbon-wheel debate is currently at. Yes, you can make a carbon wheel very light, but to only pursue a low rim weight wouldn't be to explore the full landscape of potential benefits.


Is calling a rim Proven asking for trouble?

If you ask your average mountain biker about their thoughts on carbon wheels, the word "failure" might just come up, and it's not without good reason. When carbon wheels used to fail, which is thankfully a far less common occurrence these days, the result would often be a spectacular explosion, rather than the dinging or bending you might see on an alloy rim of similar quality. However, over the past decade or so carbon wheels have arguably become more reliable than alloy offerings, and that's for several reasons.

Firstly, it's more common to see a carbon rim suffer enough damage to warrant a replacement without shattering like glass. Carbon wheels aren't vulnerable to dinging or dents. As somebody that quite often dings alloy rims, it's nice to have a wheelset that is quite simply good or it's not, without having to question whether one, two or three dents are enough to warrant replacement. It also seems that more and more carbon wheels aren't hamstrung by having to be light, and more brands are making heavier, racier and more durable wheels. Hunt are by no means the only brand to explore the idea of burlier and more durable carbon rims. You only have to see World Cup riders' bikes, where racers can go a whole year without so much as breaking one single wheel (Pinkbike Racing's Ben Cathro did three seasons on one set of Reserve rims before putting them out to stud).

This divergence of what a carbon wheel should be was a long time coming. Yes, there are some people that may well see carbon rims as a gateway to reduce the weight of their XC bike, but I think for most riders and racers, we just want something strong and reliable. This distancing from the ideal of low weight has also led designers to explore another property of carbon wheels - their comfort. You can, of course, find many alloy wheels that are comfortable. The issue isn't so much if it can be done with anything other than carbon, because of course it can, but rather how that comfort is balanced with lateral stiffness. Last year I reviewed the Trail Wide V2 wheels from Hunt. While they were very comfortable, and were 200 grams and half the price of the Provens, when you pushed the bike into turns they did feel more vague on the front and flexier on the back.


Design

The wheels use front and rear-specific carbon layups and spoke gauges. This is all to try and give the front and rear wheels different qualities, and let them play and do what is demanded of them. The front's design and build puts a greater emphasis on comfort and compliance, whereas the rear is meant to be more impact resistant.

Hunt oftentimes publishes their internal testing data from their self-made jig. In the instance of the Proven enduro wheels, they show that they're the most impact-resistant wheel they've ever made, as well as beating some other notable industry competitors. However, by their own admission, they weren't able to make it quite as resilient as the Reserve 30 HD wheels.

The rims use a 30 mm internal width and a 37 mm outer. Their 23 mm profile does make them relatively shallow. This, I would imagine, is interlinked with compliance. Both wheels use 28-hole rims. However, the front uses a more flexible 1.6 mm central diameter spoke, whereas the rear uses a slightly larger 1.8 mm. The rims are intended for tires between 2.35" and 2.6". The front hub uses a 6061-T6, and the rear a 7075-T6 alloy. Both use Revo bearings with full contact seals with extra thick 17mm axles. The engagement of the freehub is 5 degrees.

I should have cleaned the hubs but I didn't as I'm a bad boy.

Test Setup

During testing, I ran these rims with and without inserts, and with several different tires. A great deal of time was spent on Vittoria's new Mazza Enduro Casing tire (around 1500g), a Mazza and Martello combination in their trail casing with DH inserts (950-1000g with Rimpact Pro in the Front and CushCore Pro in the rear), Continental's Krypotal range in their downhill casing (around 1200 g), as well as Versus All Mountain tyre in both the Gravity and the Trail casing (1500 and 1050 g respectively).

Pressures varied a lot. In the heavier tires, I ran as little as 22 psi in the front and on the lighter tires as much as 26 PSI. My rear pressures varied, too, going between 25 and 30 psi. I spent a great deal of time on these wheels in the mountains and volcanos of Patagonia, and then riding around Squamish. To say these wheels have seen their fair share of rocks would be a drastic understatement.


On the Trail

The Hunt RapidEngage hub did all that was asked of it. I think 5 degrees is very respectable and is very adequate for my intentions.

The wheels offer compelling claims about comfort, so how does that stack up on the trail? Well, honestly they're pretty good. That said, they've very much within similar realms of comfort to other wheels. However, there are three things that set the Hunt Proven apart - they're stiffer and more impact resistant than alloy wheels that offer a similar level of comfort. They're more comfortable than wheels that can shrug off the same type of hits, and finally, while I acknowledge that there are other carbon wheels that can offer these traits, I would say the Hunt manages to include them in a far better value package.

My personal preference for wheels, and it should be noted that I like riding natural, fast turns and off-camber tech more than all-out braking bumps, questionable hucks and bike-park chunder, is a lower spoke count and a laterally stiffer rim. I have found that this setup tends to bleed into my desired traits for a wheel.

The front wheel does track well, and I look forward to coming back with more data and comparison as I conduct a compliance test on several wheels that claim to have comfort at their core. The Hunt Proven wheels were a wheel that just blended into the bike, and I never suffered any fatigue due to a harsh, rigid feeling front end. In fact, I would say these wheels deliver the comfort of the Trail Wide alloy wheels, with a similar weight, but the lateral stiffness of the Enduro Wide alloy wheels, which are quite a bit heavier.

Durability

I had several large impacts on these wheels, and had the rim clanging-and-banging off any number of rocks and roots, but for a long time there were no failures or burps. Before I go into the eventual failure of this wheel, I want to preface it with my thoughts and expectations around what is reasonable to expect.

Firstly, shit happens. I rode these wheels for six months, and really battered them several times, and they stayed true and intact. Eventually, I hit my rim so hard that it sliced a tire open at the tread through a Cushcore Pro insert. The sheer noise at the time made me think I'd killed the rim.

A week later, after replacing the tire, I came off a drop while I was bracketing some suspension, and I blew the rear. It's so hard for me to say exactly what happened or be sure, but I think I damaged the wheel after the first impact, and then teased the damage out with the second. Coming off the drop, you do land in rough terrain, and as you do so you are trying to brake as you land to scrub speed. There is also a chance I just got on the brakes a fraction too early.

I did my best to label the cracks to help show where the damage was. It looks like the whole box-section between the two spokes was damaged. You can also see cracks at the spoke holes.

If what happened was the first scenario, then it's actually quite an amazing thing that a rim can fail but still hold air. I've seen this before in E13's range when I worked on the World Cups. One of their rim revisions made this huge leap where yes, the rim would fail, but it would almost always get the rider home. If this is the case, then the subsequent and more spectacular failure is something that could have been prevented by me checking it more stringently. However, I'm afraid to say I just swapped the tire without thinking and carried on riding.

Ultimately, it is disappointing, and calling a product line Proven is asking for trouble. I think it should be raised that oftentimes the most frustrating part of product failure is often the downtime as you wait to get your bike back up and running, no matter how generous the warranty program is. It's also worth noting that at over 1900 grams these aren't particularly light, which may well negate or bypass one of the main reasons to get carbon rims in the first place for some. If you're paying more for a wheel that is heavier than it could be, it wouldn't be an unreasonable expectation for it to not fail.

All rims break if you push them hard enough. Any World Cup team could tell you that. The H-Care policy seems quite fair too. They'll either send you a new rim and pay your local bike shop's labour, or you can send it back to be relaced. For what it's worth, I enjoyed my time on these wheels and, despite the failure, I would still say they're a good product at fair price.

The hubs themselves on the wheels spun free and smooth for all the miles I rode on them. This is doubly impressive considering I rode them during a very wet South American spring before a long and wet Canadian winter.

Pros

+ A fair price for carbon wheels
+ A good blend between compliance and stiffness
Cons

- Rear rim failed
- Not especially light


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Proven Carbon wheels were going great... until they weren't. All things break, and Hunt's warranty does seem fair and comprehensive. While I wouldn't suggest that carbon rims are consumable, or it's not concerning, if you hit things hard into rocks sometimes they break. The ride characteristics of the wheels do what they set out to, with a nice blend of compliance, stiffness and weight, all for a reasonable price, too. Henry Quinney


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Wheels Hunt Mountain Hunt Proven Carbon


58 Comments

  • 23 1
 the break isn't surprising, but the fact they will pay your LBS to relace a wheel is!

but ultimately, a 1900g wheelset for $1266 that still breaks, is the worst of both worlds.
  • 17 2
 We Are One Unions are currently comparably priced at $1275 USD *and* manufactured in North America if you care about such things.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I'm not sure why anyone would buy these Hunt wheels over WAO. The Hunt alloys have bang for buck going for them, these don't. WAO have known brand hubs that are a lot easier to get parts for should you need to. I'd also take some Nobl with DT hubs over these hunt.
  • 1 0
 @eh-steve: Huge fan of my alloys. A few friends have bought the carbon ones and have had issues. Having the H_Care thing was worth it on their end though.
  • 15 0
 So…the design isn’t proven right?
  • 17 0
 proven to have its limitations
  • 12 0
 And so, the hunt for the ideal wheelset continues.
  • 8 0
 So they expensive compared to alloy rims, heavier compared to alloy rims and still break. I’m struggling to see the upside here.

Based on the way I ride I haven’t dinged a set of ex471’s in 3 years (they will now break this weekend) so for me this rim is strong enough. So a carbon one needs to be lighter and give a better ride characteristic to be even worthy of consideration otherwise why bother with the extra cost?
  • 6 0
 Cleary these wheels might not be for you, and I think this is where we all seem to get lost in our thinking. If youre not dinging alloy rims, and they provide the feel youre after, then youre golden. Not all products are a solution for everyone, the beauty is you get to decide.

For me, I could easily go through 3-4 alloy wheels in a season, didnt really matter much which brand, I could dent, ding, break, etc pretty well anything I tried. I started to use more value priced rims, cause there was little sense buying and lacing DTSwiss rims only to get an extra couple weeks out of them.

Finally, I decided to give some carbon hoops a go, and its been 2 seasons, not even having to touch them. Nothing, no dings, no broken spokes, not even a half turn with a spoke wrench. Couple that, with a more precise feeling on the front, and increased rigidity on the rear, and i'm a happy guy. It also means the price of the wheels has been offset by having to repair/replace the alu hoops I'd go through in a season.

So, a product might not make sense for you, thats fine, dont buy the product, easy peasy. But the product might make sense for others.
  • 1 1
 I am with you. I love that carbon wheels never need truing, but they simply can't handle rock strikes that directly hit the rim. EX471s are the truth. I will keep running carbon on the light trail bike, but I also ride it in a way that keeps the wheel in mind. On the enduro, I have given up hope of a carbon wheel surviving.
  • 1 0
 I killed a rear XM481 in like 3 weeks, the front was still going strong with maybe a half dozen total broken spokes after 4.5 years. Only aluminum rear wheel I've had hold up is a Spank, but the first one cracked after about a season. Not a SINGLE dent though-would just put a hole in the tire instead. Warranty replacement held up for several seasons, just took it off because I wanted to try carbon wheels. Hoping my WAOs hold up. The big advantage of carbon wheels for me is not having to touch them. I don't like working on wheels very much.
  • 1 0
 @CobyCobie: I am convinced that for rocky, hard riding, 30mm rims are too wide. Better to have a little more tire sticking out as overlap so the rim itself slots through, and you have more energy going to both rim walls on off-angle hits. 25mm rims just seem to survive better. They are good enough for Jesse Melamed to win EWS on, too, so I won't hear anything about them not being good enough in *any* way. Inserts overlap them at thicker points as well.
  • 7 1
 I bought a set of NukeProof Horizon V2 wheels 2 seasons ago b/c they were the only complete wheel still available for 142x12 in a reasonable price (since skyrocketed). That wheel is still straight and true and I've managed to snap one spoke.
Has a thumb width dent in the profile facing the cassette.

I could have bought 3 sets of those wheels for this price and have 6 years or more worth of wheel life.
  • 2 0
 I bought a Horizon V2 rear wheel and flat spotted it beyond repair in less than 2 months of riding. Most carbon rims I've used have fared much better, and if I do break them I get a new one for free. If you don't have a problem breaking wheels, then yeah, carbon probably isn't for you.
  • 1 0
 I have 2 sets of hunt alloy wheels (their enduro and trail wheels). I’ve had the enduro set for a year and they have 1 small dent and have stayed as true as any other alloy wheels I’ve had. For ~500 a set I don’t see a reason to go for the carbon ones they have been solid.
  • 5 0
 Hunt's customer service team are good. I found getting a replacement in the past pretty drama free. But it has to be that way, as the products are mediocre. Won't be buying anything else from them. And this sounds like a continuation of the way they do things. Just cheap OEM stuff, bundled together with Hunt engravings on them, marketed to hell, and with fair warranties on them.
  • 5 0
 Hunt carbon wheels were a deal when they were ~$750. But at close to $1300, the competition is about the same price, just as durable (or maybe moreso), and lighter.
  • 4 0
 For sure. NOBL TR37s (similar intended use) start there or less in some cases. And even less in certain sales.
  • 6 0
 @iduckett: or just buy LItebike wheels, and forgo the NOBL branding, for less
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: That depends, if you opt for the lifetime warranty they're actually comparable (looking at the same build kits). *cough*IMBA deal*cough* ftw
  • 5 2
 I've ridden aluminium rims since the huck-to-flat, Sun Rim Double-Wide days. Put a few dings in an aluminium rim - no problem, you can ride that sucker home. When they break you don't have to save up for weeks to buy a new one - plus, the old rim goes in the recycling bin!

I've ridden a few carbon rims and have always been totally underwhelmed by them. No notable difference in ride feel... other than that burning thought in the back of my mind of how expensive and potentially catastrophic it might be when the carbon fails. I asked myself why I was using them and couldn't find a good enough answer.

Will I shave milliseconds off my Strava time by using carbon rims? Yeah maybe... but who cares? Who really cares about anything? Life is pointless.

Anyway aluminium is better.
  • 12 0
 That escalated quickly.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: lol
  • 7 0
 Mike Hunt is broken?
  • 2 0
 Only because Dick Pound got involved.
  • 5 0
 Imagine designing one of the heaviest carbon wheels that are on par with aluminium wheels on the market and it still cracks
  • 2 0
 Tearing a tire is one thing, but pinch flatting a tire through a CushCore Pro insert is another. I think he either got very unlucky or he needs to put a few more PSI into his rear tire. From my personal experience of playing with different tire casings, inserts, and PSI, I have found the PSI makes the biggest difference for protecting rims, then inserts, then casings. But maybe that's just my experiences. This may have been quite an abusive test on the rims. That said, maybe another rim would have withstood the punishment better.
  • 5 0
 tinyurl.com/2n8f575t
  • 6 8
 i've seen more of these broken than any other carbon rim
  • 6 2
 @yahmon: You're full of it.
  • 3 0
 @yahmon: I call BS
  • 2 0
 @yahmon: You've seen more WAO Union rims fail than any other?
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: just callin' 'em as I see 'em
  • 1 0
 Mostly what I gained from this article is that Conti's DH tires are SO light compared to the others listed. 1500 gram enduro tires? That's terrible! But, 1200 gram DH tires? Awesome!

And they're good: being run by a bunch of teams, even ones with title sponsors that make tires. Also getting wins already.
  • 1 0
 For the same money, you can get a wheel set plus a spare rear wheel set up with DT Swiss 350s and something like one of the beefier DT Swiss or Spank alloy rims. That way, you have a spare wheel if/when you do hit your rear (it's always the rear...) wheel hard enough to need a new rim - and lacing up a new one is only going to cost you the price of a rim, maybe new spokes, and a bit of labor. No downtime - and alloy wheels tend to fail fairly gracefully, so you will probably make it off the mountain with a long walk. Bonus - if/when the inevitable happens, you toss the busted rim in the recycling bin, as that's one of the world's most recyclable materials (as opposed to the carbon fiber rim - where best case, it might get taken back by a manufacturer that then spends a lot of labor and energy to chop it up and turn it into low value "recycled" material for things like bottle cages - more about greenwashing than actual recycling).
  • 1 1
 Can only speak of the hubs on this particular wheelset, they're cheap, rebranded, low quality items. First off, end caps on front hub were full of burrs and covered in swarf, bearing failed in about 6 weeks, then again shortly after. The rear freehub split at the base of the pawl, bearings were short lived. Thankfully their warranty is really good and replacements were with me ASAP. But would never buy again.
  • 2 0
 They make you pay $69 extra for the lifetime guarantee. Seems silly eh? Just bake it into the price.
  • 1 0
 Never ridden these, but their aluminum enduro v2 wheelset is cheap and bomber so far after a few hundred miles of “enduro” riding.
  • 4 2
 Proven wrong, apparently. A rim failing during a demo is unacceptable.
  • 3 0
 I'm not sure what you mean by "demo"? He said they failed after 6mo. All wheels will fail eventually. I think really the value of these comes down to how good / quick the warranty turns around your replacement. I get that they aren't going to do that for a review sample, but would've been good to know
  • 1 0
 @Will762: A $1,266 wheelset failing in 6 months of their expected use is unacceptable. There ftfy.
  • 2 0
 Can you peel the tacky decals off?
  • 1 0
 This is the most blatant case of fraudulent advertising I've seen since "The Neverending Story"
  • 1 0
 Another Hunt fail then. Overpriced, heavy and they break after 6 months. No reason anyone should but these imo.
  • 1 0
 A manageable price for when something like this happens
  • 2 1
 About 500 grams overweight for the price. And they still failed. LOL
  • 3 0
 Victoria's new Enduro tire is 1,500g??? Is the DH version 1,800 each?
  • 1 0
 *still failed even with tire inserts!
  • 1 0
 Henry reinforcing his farming roots: "Putting them out to stud"
  • 1 0
 Now we can get strong alloy rims with lifetime warranties...why go carbon?
  • 1 0
 Cause I'm likely to still break alu rims, and theres still the cost of getting them built, and the down time. Some of us go through alu rims more readily than others, and they ride differently, my carbon wheels are stiff and precise, but not overly harsh or jarring
  • 1 0
 I guess they're UNproven....
  • 1 0
 Will never buy wheels with carbon rims, waste of money for a gravity bike.
  • 1 0
 dang bruh
  • 1 0
 haha
  • 1 0
 What is their warranty?
  • 1 0
 Last I had checked - they had a standard factory warranty if you buy just the wheelset, but they offer a paid program that offers free crash/crack replacement. Not sure how down in the weeds that gets, just an extra option.
  • 1 0
 Proven to break





