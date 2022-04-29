Review: Hunt Trail Wide V2 Wheels

The latest version of Hunt's Trail Wide wheels do exactly what they're supposed to - they're decent wheels at a good price that are gimmick-free. Although they’re not the absolute stiffest, they are very comfortable and easy to just get on and ride. For me and the trails I ride this has been great and I wouldn't want them to be stiffer, but those that are pushing a large lateral load through their bike on hardpack might find them a little flexy.

— Henry Quinney