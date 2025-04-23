Review: Hunt's Wallet-Friendly XC Wide Alloy Wheels

Ultra light and ultra expensive wheels tend to be the norm in the cross-country world, where the pursuit of marginal gains can lead to incredibly high prices. Hunt’s XC Wide 29 MTB aluminum wheels take things in a different direction - they’re still designed with the demands of modern XC racing in mind, but the $490 (marked down from $699) price tag should allow privateers to still afford things like entry fees and food.
The wheels weighed in at 1719 grams on my scale, tape and valve stems included. That’s a very reasonable weight considering the rim material and pricepoint, but it is a fair bit higher than the 1000 - 1300 gram weights of the much more expensive carbon options on the market.
Hunt XC Wide MTB Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• 6069 aluminum rims
• Internal rim width: 28mm front, 26mm rear
• 28 triple-butted Pillar spokes
• 5-degree engagement
• 6-bolt hub, XD, Microspline, or HG driver body
• Weight: 1719 grams (739 front, 930 rear)
• Price: $699 USD (on sale for $490)
The wheels are covered by a 3 year warranty against manufacturing defects. That won’t come into play if you get extra zesty on the little bike and come up short on a gap, though; in that instance Hunt’s crash replacement policy enters the chat, which is a 35% discount on replacement parts, a discount that’s good for the lifetime of the wheelset.DESIGN
The wheelset’s rims are constructed from 6069-T6 aluminum, and have a shot-peened, matte black finish that’s intended to help resist the scratches and abrasion that comes with mountain biking. The front rim has a 28mm internal width, and the rear measures 26mm, numbers that should work best with tires in the 2.2” - 2.4” range, which is what most XC tires measure these days.
The rim widths are different, but the spoke counts are the same between the front and rear wheels - they’re laced with 28 J-bend Pillar stainless steel spokes and 14 gauge alloy nipples.
Hunt’s RapidEngage freehub has 6 pawls that are offset into two groups of three, which interact with a 36 tooth drive ring, creating 5 degrees between engagement points. The hub shell is extruded and machined from 6066 aluminum, and the axles are made from 7075 aluminum. 6-bolt is the only rotor mounting option available, which I don’t mind at all - I’ll take a 6-bolt hub over Centerlock every time. PERFORMANCE
A Specialized Chisel FS served as the test sled for these wheels – aluminum XC wheels on a value-oriented aluminum XC bike seemed like an ideal match. Conditions were on the wetter and slipperier side of things, so I ran 2.4” Maxxis Rekon tires front and rear. That’s currently my favorite do-it-all XC tire setup, since they have enough bite to handle nastier conditions, and are fast rolling enough to keep running when things start to dry up. Pressures were 19-20 psi in the front and 21-22 psi in the rear. Installation was hassle free, and I didn’t need to do any trickery to get things seated and sealed.
On the trail, the XC Wide (side note - I wish these had a different name. "Wide" is sort of a stretch considering the other options on the market - maybe XC Regular would be more accurate?) wheels are very comfortable, and the weight felt reasonable. They took the place of a 1500 gram carbon wheelset, and it was the difference in stiffness rather than the weight that was most noticeable. I didn't mind the softer feel of the wheels, especially since the Chisel only has 110mm of rear travel, and a little more compliance doesn't hurt, but I also wouldn't say they're the snappiest, raciest feeling option out there. Keep in mind that I'm not the heaviest rider (I weight around 165 pounds) - bigger riders may find these too soft, especially if you're pushing it on rougher trails.
That said, these could be an ideal training wheelset, something to thrash around on for most of the season, and then pull out something lighter and stiffer when it's time to race. Of course, not everyone has that luxury - if that's the case, they'll still be a good all-round wheelset for cross-country and light trail riding.
The hub engagement is quick and consistent, and the freehub's noise while coasting is noticeable without being ridiculously loud. Five degrees between engagement points is quick enough that there's minimal lag when making slow speed moves that require half pedals strokes, and there's not any noticeable dead spot when stomping on the pedals to accelerate out of a turn or off the starting line. Durability
The bearings have held up well to all the slop they've been subjected too - the rubber seal around the freehub seems to have done a good job of keeping out mud and moisture. When I pulled the hub apart there was still fresh looking grease where it was supposed to be, and the bearings are still spinning smoothly. The rims themselve also held up well - there aren't any massive dents, and I didn't have any flats while testing.Comparison
As far as the competition goes, at their current sale price the XC Wide wheelset is tough to beat. Reserve's 30 SL alloy wheels are currently on sale for $559, but those wheels sit more in the trail bike category, with a 30mm internal width and an 1840 gram weight. The Roval Control Alloy
wheels are slightly lighter at 1650 grams, but they're also more expensive at $800 USD.
Pros+
Excellent value+
Comfortable ride+
Quick engaging hub, basic maintenance is easy to perform
Cons-
Not the stiffest wheeset, even for cross-country-
Weight is reasonable for the price, but not groundbreaking
Pinkbike's Take
|If you're looking for a wallet-friendly aluminum wheelset, these should be on your short list. It's a well-thought-out package, one that's ideal for the latest crop of XC and short-travel trail bikes. — Mike Kazimer
Many people don't want the lock ring associated with CL hubs and 99% of adapters however, that is why 6B holdouts avoid CL hubs in many instances. In some cases/riding conditions those lock rings can come loose and most people don't carry bottom bracket tools in their packs. CL, and 99% of adapter solutions are just not trail side serviceable. Or so many will argue; I've never encountered the issue myself, but I can say with certainty I do know folks who have.
I've had them come loose also, a couple times, but very very rare occurance.
Me, I probably own 12 or so torque wrenches. And as mentioned, I've never personally had one work its way loose. But I know folks who have who are pretty savvy well respected bike techs, and tech writers for that matter.
www.lightbicycle.com/product-test/lab-test/Lateral-Stiffness-Test.html#test
"The aim of the test is to predict the behavior of wheels by carefully measuring the lateral stiffness of a raw rim."
Subjective reviews from riding are welcome. . . but why are objective numbers from wheel testing as rare as Mr. Clean with hair?
Would be interesting to hear about any little dings/dents or flat spots, as I assume @mikekazimer has put them through their paces pretty well and Hunt certainly do have a mixed reputation
These a trail bike weights. Not XC.
Also Hunts RRP prices are getting a bit out of hand. Yes they're always on discount and there are always codes available but they're not cheap any more.
What a time to be alive.
Stans still sells the Crest wheels, marketed as XC/Gravel, internal width of 25.X and 1640 grams at 2x $$.
The fact that we were all running 2.0 tires or even narrower at the time meant it worked...sort of. The rub compounds were mostly like super ball rubber, so it didn't matter.
Get off my lawn!!!!
Honestly, i was surprised, the last time i bought rims was in 2020, and i'm pretty sure there's basically no new rims available from them since i built that wheelset.
I agree that 30mm should not necessarily be the standard, but manufacturers should be going a bit wider, not narrower.
@jmard24 has a scary good grasp of the obvious. Sincerely not to be rude, but I think we all know these are not aimed at the vast majority of competitive racers. But they are a legitimate option for a large group of people our there - recreational non-racers and hobby racers alike. Or perhaps competitive racers who have a fixed budget/competing purchasing priorities. It's great to see options in this price range that work pretty okay.