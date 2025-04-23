Powered by Outside

Review: Hunt's Wallet-Friendly XC Wide Alloy Wheels

Apr 23, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  
photo


Ultra light and ultra expensive wheels tend to be the norm in the cross-country world, where the pursuit of marginal gains can lead to incredibly high prices. Hunt’s XC Wide 29 MTB aluminum wheels take things in a different direction - they’re still designed with the demands of modern XC racing in mind, but the $490 (marked down from $699) price tag should allow privateers to still afford things like entry fees and food.

The wheels weighed in at 1719 grams on my scale, tape and valve stems included. That’s a very reasonable weight considering the rim material and pricepoint, but it is a fair bit higher than the 1000 - 1300 gram weights of the much more expensive carbon options on the market.
Hunt XC Wide MTB Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• 6069 aluminum rims
• Internal rim width: 28mm front, 26mm rear
• 28 triple-butted Pillar spokes
• 5-degree engagement
• 6-bolt hub, XD, Microspline, or HG driver body
• Weight: 1719 grams (739 front, 930 rear)
• Price: $699 USD (on sale for $490)
huntbikewheels.com

The wheels are covered by a 3 year warranty against manufacturing defects. That won’t come into play if you get extra zesty on the little bike and come up short on a gap, though; in that instance Hunt’s crash replacement policy enters the chat, which is a 35% discount on replacement parts, a discount that’s good for the lifetime of the wheelset.

photo

DESIGN

The wheelset’s rims are constructed from 6069-T6 aluminum, and have a shot-peened, matte black finish that’s intended to help resist the scratches and abrasion that comes with mountain biking. The front rim has a 28mm internal width, and the rear measures 26mm, numbers that should work best with tires in the 2.2” - 2.4” range, which is what most XC tires measure these days.

The rim widths are different, but the spoke counts are the same between the front and rear wheels - they’re laced with 28 J-bend Pillar stainless steel spokes and 14 gauge alloy nipples.

Hunt’s RapidEngage freehub has 6 pawls that are offset into two groups of three, which interact with a 36 tooth drive ring, creating 5 degrees between engagement points. The hub shell is extruded and machined from 6066 aluminum, and the axles are made from 7075 aluminum. 6-bolt is the only rotor mounting option available, which I don’t mind at all - I’ll take a 6-bolt hub over Centerlock every time.


photo
A 6-pawl freehub body...
photo
And a 36-tooth drive ring.


PERFORMANCE

A Specialized Chisel FS served as the test sled for these wheels – aluminum XC wheels on a value-oriented aluminum XC bike seemed like an ideal match. Conditions were on the wetter and slipperier side of things, so I ran 2.4” Maxxis Rekon tires front and rear. That’s currently my favorite do-it-all XC tire setup, since they have enough bite to handle nastier conditions, and are fast rolling enough to keep running when things start to dry up. Pressures were 19-20 psi in the front and 21-22 psi in the rear. Installation was hassle free, and I didn’t need to do any trickery to get things seated and sealed.

On the trail, the XC Wide (side note - I wish these had a different name. "Wide" is sort of a stretch considering the other options on the market - maybe XC Regular would be more accurate?) wheels are very comfortable, and the weight felt reasonable. They took the place of a 1500 gram carbon wheelset, and it was the difference in stiffness rather than the weight that was most noticeable. I didn't mind the softer feel of the wheels, especially since the Chisel only has 110mm of rear travel, and a little more compliance doesn't hurt, but I also wouldn't say they're the snappiest, raciest feeling option out there. Keep in mind that I'm not the heaviest rider (I weight around 165 pounds) - bigger riders may find these too soft, especially if you're pushing it on rougher trails.

That said, these could be an ideal training wheelset, something to thrash around on for most of the season, and then pull out something lighter and stiffer when it's time to race. Of course, not everyone has that luxury - if that's the case, they'll still be a good all-round wheelset for cross-country and light trail riding.

The hub engagement is quick and consistent, and the freehub's noise while coasting is noticeable without being ridiculously loud. Five degrees between engagement points is quick enough that there's minimal lag when making slow speed moves that require half pedals strokes, and there's not any noticeable dead spot when stomping on the pedals to accelerate out of a turn or off the starting line.

Durability

The bearings have held up well to all the slop they've been subjected too - the rubber seal around the freehub seems to have done a good job of keeping out mud and moisture. When I pulled the hub apart there was still fresh looking grease where it was supposed to be, and the bearings are still spinning smoothly. The rims themselve also held up well - there aren't any massive dents, and I didn't have any flats while testing.

Comparison

As far as the competition goes, at their current sale price the XC Wide wheelset is tough to beat. Reserve's 30 SL alloy wheels are currently on sale for $559, but those wheels sit more in the trail bike category, with a 30mm internal width and an 1840 gram weight. The Roval Control Alloy wheels are slightly lighter at 1650 grams, but they're also more expensive at $800 USD.


photo

Hunt hub sounds

by mikekazimer
Views: 834    Faves: 2    Comments: 1



photo


Pros
+ Excellent value
+ Comfortable ride
+ Quick engaging hub, basic maintenance is easy to perform

Cons
- Not the stiffest wheeset, even for cross-country
- Weight is reasonable for the price, but not groundbreaking




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesIf you're looking for a wallet-friendly aluminum wheelset, these should be on your short list. It's a well-thought-out package, one that's ideal for the latest crop of XC and short-travel trail bikes.  Mike Kazimer





Report
98 Comments
  • 276
 You can pick up a set of roval control alloy XC wheels for about $500 on sale right now. They are lighter and come with DT350 hubs. These hunts don't seem that great in comparison
  • 179
 I know that a game is a game but the way big-S been discounting both bikes and parts really sucks for us riders long-term. Let’s see how many real (rider owned, caring) companies remain in business once they’re done with dumping their piles of overproduced goods. Discount and conquer.
  • 20
 You sure that price isn't just for the rear wheel?
  • 20
 @jnroyal: $560 for the set at backcountry
  • 20
 @mtblol: wow, that's a deal!
  • 384
 @Velosexualist: Comments on Pinkbike: "The MTB industry is out of control with with the prices they are asking. It's a bike not moto". Specialized offers a good wheelset at a discounted price and now the comments are that the pricing sucks for riders. Crazy.
  • 51
 @Skippy24: I don't think that recognizing a market trend is crazy
  • 72
 @Skippy24: once the overstock is cleared and Specialized remains amongst few brands that survived, be sure to see what the really high prices look like. The longer we confuse goodwill with an aggressive business move (and happily buy that stuff thinking we’re winning), the more we take from us in the future. Also, I’m not a “Pinkbike”, I’m a human. So is everyone here. So pardon for having a different opinion, mate.
  • 10
 I found them on sale for $600 for the set a year ago. Nice to see deals are still showing here and there. I've been very happy with them on my fairly-cheap but fairly-light "XC" bike. Not an issue since throwing them on and I love me some DT350s.
  • 10
 Not seeing those for $500 anywhere
  • 10
 @jnroyal: I picked up a Roval Traverse rear for £225 a few weeks back from the Specialized store. Utter bargain with a 350 hub and Sapim spokes - hard for anyone else to compete
  • 200
 Have a pair of these on a Bird Aether 9c that I’ve set up as a light trail/xc/bikepacking bike and I can’t fault them, light and responsive is how I would reflect on them.
  • 190
 I have Hunt trail wides in 27.5 and 29 on my bikes. They've been so solid for years and can't recommend them enough.
  • 40
 Yeah the trail wides have been great on my xc bike. My only issue is I don't really like the freehub sound and I find it pretty loud. Not a dealbreaker or anything. Quality and reliability have been great.
  • 40
 I have the Trail Wides in 27.5 on my hardtail and the front had two holes in the rim bed. It was pretty strange to see that manufacturing defect when the tape was pulled. Hunt sent me a new rim under warranty and all is well.
  • 40
 I have the Trails on my Flaremax and they've been everything I need.
  • 30
 @WestwardHo: always the option of using something like freehub grease versus freehub oil
  • 80
 @mior: I find Phil's Tenacious oil silences just about any hub. It's about the thickest oil that will still drip out of a bottle.
  • 40
 Trail Wide v2 with nearly 2 years use on Smithfield trails - still true, zero loose spokes and I weigh 107kg.
  • 80
 I've had a pair of these for almost two years on my 2003 Karate Monkey rigid singlespeed. Most of my mileage has been commuting, but I also use the bike for XC rides, and the wheels have been solid. These seem like the best value wheelset that you can buy new with QR skewers if you're trying to get an older frame rolling.
  • 105
 I’m always curious what qualifies for wallet friendly. I’d say in this case it is, relatively speaking. But tell a normie you spent $500 for just the wheels on your bike, and you’ll get some looks. Be sure to tell them you got them on sale!
  • 151
 Relatively speaking is the key term here. These are one of the best deals out there compared to other wheels in this category, but yes, for a non-mountain biker, $500 is likely more than they'd even want to spend on a complete bicycle.
  • 42
 @mikekazimer: Yeah, no argument. I just think it’s funny when you look at everything from the context of the world around us what we are willing to pay for our hobby. For the record, I spent about $1,500 for my wheels. (Worth every penny). So I agree these are a good deal.
  • 20
 LOL. The wheel set for my chameleon was like $2500.
  • 30
 @onemanarmy: Peasant.
  • 50
 Have these on my Trek Top Fuel, 130mm Front 115 Rear travel, set up with Rekon Race front and Ikon rear. Been super happy thus far. Bought these when they were on sale, so I can't complain.
  • 80
 Hard to believe Kaz only weighs 165lbs since he looks like he’s tall
  • 170
 Thanks, I think? I’m 5’11”.
  • 510
 I balance the team out by being short and fat.
  • 20
 @brianpark: A man after my own body dimensions
  • 10
 I used to be 5-11 & 150. Now I'm mid 40's, 5-10 and 180+
  • 10
 @brianpark: husky.... or thiiiiick. Never call yourself fat!
  • 60
 I've soured on Hunt after snapping an axle on less than a year's worth of riding and having them tell me it was my fault for not cleaning the hubs more often.
  • 73
 6 bolt over CL every time? While I don't have issues w/either, CL has always been my preference, easier to install and you can always convert 6 bolt to CL but not the other way around.
  • 50
 are you sure it's not the other way around?
  • 30
 Don't you mean this the other way around?
  • 31
 @gtill9000: yeah woops, I meant to say "BUT" you can convert.....aka, that is a pro of the 6 bolt it can be converted
  • 60
 @RadBartTaylor: Pro of a *6B rotor* is it can be converted to fit a CL hub with an adapter, or put another way, a CL hub can be converted with an adapter to take a 6B rotor. But a 6-bolt hub cannot be converted/adapted to take a CL rotor.

Many people don't want the lock ring associated with CL hubs and 99% of adapters however, that is why 6B holdouts avoid CL hubs in many instances. In some cases/riding conditions those lock rings can come loose and most people don't carry bottom bracket tools in their packs. CL, and 99% of adapter solutions are just not trail side serviceable. Or so many will argue; I've never encountered the issue myself, but I can say with certainty I do know folks who have.
  • 10
 @privateer-wheels: I corrected myself in the comment above yours, I meant *BUT*....as in it's a pro of the 6b.

I've had them come loose also, a couple times, but very very rare occurance.
  • 31
 @privateer-wheels: they don't want one lock ring but they do want six tiny bolts?
  • 90
 @RWRides: That is generally the case in MTB, yes. Because every single multi tool has a T25 key attached!
  • 33
 @privateer-wheels: Presumably if you own a torque wrench and know how to use it, your lock rings never come loose...
  • 90
 @boozed: that's all good and great, until you are riding in trials-y type situations where you lock the brakes and rock backwards on a frequent basis - very technical riding situations. Then you can rock them loose. Do them to 40Nm all you want, and you can still loose them up over time in the right (or wrong, pending your take) riding circumstances. Or so the argument goes.

Me, I probably own 12 or so torque wrenches. And as mentioned, I've never personally had one work its way loose. But I know folks who have who are pretty savvy well respected bike techs, and tech writers for that matter.
  • 10
 @privateer-wheels: Well it's good to know that I'm not a good enough rider to cause problems with centrelocks, hah!
  • 20
 @boozed: you and me both!
  • 40
 @mikekazimer: still waiting to hear back from you on your Chisel FS long term review... and a light-bike build list for some of those fancy parts you were kind of tight lipped about last June.
  • 31
 I've been running these on my spot rocker for a couple years now and i have to say, I'm very impressed. I'm not light on my bikes, let alone wheels. Taken them on xc, trail, endurance rides and even smashed through Moab slickrock on them, and they're still true and rolling 1k miles later, without having to touch a single spoke. Would highly recommend Hunts for a solid, budget-friendly wheelset.
  • 93
 So these seems like a DownHuntry wheel set
  • 52
 Not sure I've ever seen a press release about a product that specifically features a sale price... feels a little flimsy that one of the biggest selling points is something that could go away at any moment.
  • 50
 I believe these have been out for awhile, so not so much a press release on a new product, but finally getting around to reviewing the value range stuff that doesn't get as much buzz.
  • 60
 From what I've seen, Hunt wheels are pretty much always "on sale". Whether you agree with that kind of marketing approach is up to you, but the "sale" price is basically "the price".
  • 30
 If these are anything like the Trail Wides, I would give them a shot, especially for the money. I have been rocking Trail Wide on my budget lunch ride build and it's held up extremely well, hubs included.
  • 54
 It is possible to quantify strength and stiffness of a rim or a wheel, here is an example from lycra world:

www.lightbicycle.com/product-test/lab-test/Lateral-Stiffness-Test.html#test

"The aim of the test is to predict the behavior of wheels by carefully measuring the lateral stiffness of a raw rim."


Subjective reviews from riding are welcome. . . but why are objective numbers from wheel testing as rare as Mr. Clean with hair?
  • 40
 because spoke type, count, and tension also plays a huge role in stiffness.
  • 61
 26mm and 28mm are not "Wide"
  • 26
flag CSharp (Apr 23, 2025 at 12:34) (Below Threshold)
 For XC, it's wide compared to 19-21mm internal widths.
  • 40
 @CSharp: XC has moved on from those widths. There might still be some holdouts on skinnier rims, but most are on 28-30mm. The Specialized Roval Control XC rim has been at 29mm for several years.
  • 20
 @CSharp: Those are gravel bike widths
  • 10
 @nnowak: Different wheels / use case I realise, but I’ve got a retired pair of Stans Flow EX which are 25.5 ID if I recall correctly, so yeah, 28 and 26 ID might seem kind kinda wide depending on a person’s view point / time period. But, yeah, times and standards move on I guess Smile
  • 40
 Have Hunt moved on from denty/cracky rims and hub/pawl that eat themselves? I have bad experiences with Hunt.
  • 10
 "The rims themselve also held up well - there aren't any massive dents, and I didn't have any flats while testing."

Would be interesting to hear about any little dings/dents or flat spots, as I assume @mikekazimer has put them through their paces pretty well and Hunt certainly do have a mixed reputation
  • 10
 I have rebuilt more Hunt wheels/Rims than any others put together! Made from Cheese!!!
  • 20
 @VWsurfbum: Not sure for certain about the various versions, but I think this article is for a V3. If that’s the case, then these rims are made from 6069-T6 heat-treated alloy which according their blurb is “+69% tensile strength vs 6061-T6” (if the Cheese ones were made of the 6061-T6 perhaps, or 6069?).
  • 10
 I bought an XC Race alloy set a couple years ago for my 130lb son and they wheels went completely out of round and true after one ride. They paid a shop to fix them and the same thing happened on the very next ride. Bought a trail set for my older kid and the rear wheel went out of true just seating the tires at 40psi. Returned them for a full refund. Easy warranty and great customer service, but 0 for 2 with Hunt. I have had over 30 wheelsets and these two are the only that had rim issues...hub issues with other companies is a different story.
  • 10
 I'm from China and usually browse PB to see the latest bike trends and designs. But man, $700 for an aluminum wheelset seems kinda crazy. Over here you can already get a carbon fiber tubeless-ready wheelset (30mm internal) for about 800 RMB — that's like $110. I guess that's just the perk of Chinese manufacturing. No idea if $700 for alloy wheels is considered normal elsewhere.
  • 1010
 I've got a previous version of these and they've been great. But how on earth is 1700g+ considered XC?

These a trail bike weights. Not XC.

Also Hunts RRP prices are getting a bit out of hand. Yes they're always on discount and there are always codes available but they're not cheap any more.

What a time to be alive.
  • 51
 For an wide Alum rim they seem reasonably light, no?
  • 21
 Alloy wheels are never going to be as light as carbon and in my experience lighter alloy wheels are very flexy, dent easy, and don’t hold spoke tension. I ran the trailwide V2’s on an XC bike and at 20 lbs heavier than Kaz those were already high maintenance wheels.
  • 81
 @RadBartTaylor: Yep, its a good weight for an aluminium wheelset, particularly at this price point.
  • 30
 @RadBartTaylor: but not exactly wide.
  • 20
 @ReformedRoadie: relative to the lighter alum rims they are reasonably wide. I may be dating myself, but we used to run the Stans alum wheelsets back in the day on our XC bikes before carbon we prevalent, they were much narrower and only 100 grams or so lighter.

Stans still sells the Crest wheels, marketed as XC/Gravel, internal width of 25.X and 1640 grams at 2x $$.
  • 70
 @RadBartTaylor: I may date myself by saying I used to lust after the Mavic road rims Keith Bontrager cut and re-rolled to 26"....
The fact that we were all running 2.0 tires or even narrower at the time meant it worked...sort of. The rub compounds were mostly like super ball rubber, so it didn't matter.



Get off my lawn!!!!
  • 30
 @RadBartTaylor: As much as, IMO, Stan's are still some of the nicest rims on the market when setting up tubeless, i think it's fair to say their line needs a refresh. The only options in 30mm are rims designed for enduro and DH, heck they're still selling gravel rims under 22mm, when you've got people in the top tier over there racing with 2.1" mtb tires and 30mm rims.

Honestly, i was surprised, the last time i bought rims was in 2020, and i'm pretty sure there's basically no new rims available from them since i built that wheelset.
  • 10
 Anyone has Bontrager Kovee Comp 25 wheels? They are another 50g or so lighter, have higher engagement hub and are about $550CAD. Barely any info anywhere on these.
  • 10
 @ReformedRoadie: perfect width for XC/trail riding though IMO - 30mm is overkill for the 2.4in-ish tyres likely to be used
  • 30
 really stretching to find a negative about these wheels
  • 20
 i keep seeing the nipple holes at the rims cracking on various road and mtb rims. would avoid
  • 10
 100%
  • 33
 I think those internal widths should be more common across wheelsets for most disciplines, who decided 30mm should be the go to.
  • 31
 Ae you still using 1.85" width tires?

I agree that 30mm should not necessarily be the standard, but manufacturers should be going a bit wider, not narrower.
  • 22
 Like wider handlebars LOL Need to go wider! It's the American way!
  • 51
 @nnowak: and yet guys are still taking DH world champ podiums and overall titles on 25mm wide rims and 2.4-2.5" tires.
  • 11
 @privateer-wheels: Any examples? Everything I am seeing is wider.
  • 50
 @nnowak: Loic Bruni. DT EX471 hoops. Reigning DH worldcup champ, has won the overall title several years in recent past on 25mm rims (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024). You will also see other people podium on them, like Fin Iiles for instance. Many others pilot the same rim.
  • 20
 @privateer-wheels: Best rim on the market for price and performance EX471 FTW
  • 10
 @privateer-wheels: I believe Troy is also a fan of the EX471 - and it's my first choice for the back of my bike. Seems weird that my gravel rims are the same width, and that it appears to be the best choice for both.
  • 51
 @chakaping: It's kind of crazy that there are 30mm gravel rims being released now also. A little past what's necessary if you ask me, but whatever makes people happy I guess. But to the point, 25mm not only works, but works well for the fastest most aggressive genre of racing; something tells me 28F/26R is just fine for XC and trail. The folks calling this narrow have drank the marketing Kool-aid.
  • 11
 @privateer-wheels: Exactly my point except I used the wide handlebars and super-size me analogy. Guess people buying into marketing propaganda doesn't like to be told the truth.
  • 21
 @CSharp: I 100% smelled what you were cooking there amigo! You are right on.
  • 10
 I like the used look on my bike
  • 45
 Unless you’re racing xc as a hobby these aren’t it. No serious xc racer is running aluminum wheels.
  • 42
 Yeah, these would definitely be for beginner xc racers and/or high school kids xc racing on a budget. Once you have a job and you're really into something it's hard not to want the best equipment even if $1000 extra and 300g less won't put us on the podium.
  • 221
 There's probably at most a few hundred XC racers in the world that aren't racing XC as a hobby... So I guess you're saying these are appropriate for like 99% of XC racers?
  • 60
 @j-t-g: And XC riders who aren't racing, which I can only assume number orders of magnitude higher than those that do race either for pay or pleasure. These are for those guys too! And if I were to make an uninformed guess, I would guess that recreational XC and trail riders are probably the bread and butter of the purchasing market. These wheels are well suited to that group of riders.

@jmard24 has a scary good grasp of the obvious. Sincerely not to be rude, but I think we all know these are not aimed at the vast majority of competitive racers. But they are a legitimate option for a large group of people our there - recreational non-racers and hobby racers alike. Or perhaps competitive racers who have a fixed budget/competing purchasing priorities. It's great to see options in this price range that work pretty okay.
Below threshold threads are hidden







