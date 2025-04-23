Review: Hunt's Wallet-Friendly XC Wide Alloy Wheels

Ultra light and ultra expensive wheels tend to be the norm in the cross-country world, where the pursuit of marginal gains can lead to incredibly high prices. Hunt’s XC Wide 29 MTB aluminum wheels take things in a different direction - they’re still designed with the demands of modern XC racing in mind, but the $490 (marked down from $699) price tag should allow privateers to still afford things like entry fees and food.



The wheels weighed in at 1719 grams on my scale, tape and valve stems included. That’s a very reasonable weight considering the rim material and pricepoint, but it is a fair bit higher than the 1000 - 1300 gram weights of the much more expensive carbon options on the market.



Hunt XC Wide MTB Details



• Wheel size: 29"

• 6069 aluminum rims

• Internal rim width: 28mm front, 26mm rear

• 28 triple-butted Pillar spokes

• 5-degree engagement

• 6-bolt hub, XD, Microspline, or HG driver body

• Weight: 1719 grams (739 front, 930 rear)

• Price: $699 USD (on sale for $490)

