Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley

Jul 22, 2019
by Mike Levy  

Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
REVIEW
IBIS RIPLEY

WORDS: Mike Levy
PHOTOS: Dane Perras

Back in 2011 when Ibis first introduced us to the 29'' wheeled Ripley, it was a short-travel, quick-handling machine that prioritized efficiency. It worked, too; the OG Ripley was fast as hell and more fun than a pedaling-focused trail bike has any right to be.

Eight years on and here I am, riding the fourth-generation Ripley that, at least compared to where we came from, is much longer, much slacker, and presumably a load more capable.

But is it still a Ripley? Sure, it says so on the toptube but, given all the changes, will the new bike have that shits-and-giggles persona that made all the previous versions such a hoot to ride? The good news is it's my job to find out.

Ibis Ripley V4 Details

• Intended use: trail riding
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 120mm
• Fork travel: 130mm
• New carbon frame
• Revised dw-link suspension
• 2.6'' tire clearance
• Sizes: sm, med, lrg, xlrg
• Weight: 26.07lb (as pictured)
• Frame only: 5.6lb (claimed, w/ Fox DPS)
• MSRP: $4,099 - $9,399 USD (as pictured)
• More info: www.ibiscycles.com


Ibis Ripley Photo by Dane Perras



Ibis Ripley Photo by Dane Perras
With swoopy lines and the forward shock mount moved to the downtube, it's no accident that the Ripley resembles its longer-travel bro, the Ripmo.

What's New?

Everything, actually. Unlike the third version of the Ripley, the fourth is completely new from tip to tail. Ibis threw all the usual ingredients into the bowl, too: The V4's head angle has been relaxed, the seat angle got way steeper, and the reach has gotten way (for Ibis) reachier. Going slacker and longer is the oft-applied 'how to make your trail bike rip' recipe, of course, but there are other things as well.

The Ripley is still a dw-link bike, but its 120mm of travel now runs on actual links instead of those neat eccentrics, with the bottom one coming straight off the bigger-travel Ripmo that the fresh Ripley shares more than just a passing resemblance with. Ibis says that all these changes make for a ''significantly reduced the frame weight and increased stiffness.''

C'mon now, you know that brand new bikes always weighs less than ever while also being stiffer than ever. Ibis says the new Ripley comes in 0.65lb lighter than its predecessor, making for a 5.6lb frame with a Fox DPS shock.


Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
The bottom link is borrowed from the Ripmo (left) and said to add stiffness and subtract weight. Lines still go inside the frame (right), but now there are internal tubes to make dealing with it easier.


The Details

If you're going to make a new frame, you might as well sort out all the annoying details. One of those was the cable routing. It wasn't difficult to deal with the old bike's bolt-on caps and small-ish openings, but it also wasn't easy. Now it is easy, courtesy of molded-in internal tubes to feed the housing through, no swearing needed. Ibis has stayed with the threaded bottom bracket, but there's now a splined ISCG ring around the shell for a chain guide so you can go downcountry-ing with confidence.

And speaking of crotch clearance, Ibis has finally binned their lengthy seat-tubes to make room for longer droppers. A medium will play nice with a 170 to 185mm post, and the small-sized frames can easily fit a 125mm to 150mm post.


Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
Short-travel with big tires is a fun combo, and you can squeeze 2.6" rubber (left) into the back of the Ripley. If you want to bolt-on a chain guide, you can do that, too (right).


Proving that things will change if we moan about them enough, Ibis has created a bit more room for larger water bottles. A normal, large-sized bottle will fit, and I can just barely get my massive Podium bottle in there. It's still using "standard" Boost hub spacing rather than that strange Super Boost thing, and this will only ever be a single-ring bike.



n a

The Ripley Gets Way Longer and a Bit Slacker

With relatively steep front-ends and short reach numbers, Ibis hasn't exactly been leading the charge when it comes to modern slack and long geometry over the last few years. That's especially true if we go back and look at the preceding Ripley platforms; an original large-sized Ripley had a 406mm reach, 68.5-degree head angle, and a 71.5-degree seat angle. But this one? This one is different. A large Ripley now gets a roomy 475mm reach (450mm for a medium) that should work well with the bike's much steeper 76-degree seat angle. That's a 47mm and 3-degree jump from the last version, by the way, which isn't the conservative Ibis that we've seen over the years.

The bike's head angle has been relaxed to 66.5-degrees as well, and Ibis has designed it around forks with 44mm of offset.


Ibis Ripley Photo by Dane Perras
The Ripley's 120mm of travel is still controlled via a dw-link system, but there have been some kinematic changes that add more ramp-up through the stroke.

Revised Suspension Design

Let's get back to the suspension for a minute. Like every Ripley before it, this one has 120mm of travel that uses the Dave Weagle-designed dw-link suspension system. That's where the similarities end, however, with Ibis making some drastic changes compared to all three previous models. The most notable of these was ditching the eccentric "links" for actual links, a change that's said to make the bike much stiffer laterally while dropping a good amount of weight.

The old eccentrics acted as compact links that actually rotated within the frame, and while it made for a clean looking bike with room for a front derailleur, Ibis says that going to a more traditional dual-link layout is the way forward. The Fox shock is driven by carbon fiber clevis, and the whole thing looks a hell of a lot like a Ripmo to me.

Ibis' press release says that they added some progression to the suspension, too, but one ride revealed that it's actually a bit more complicated than that. ''The shape of the curve is different. The old one actually went slightly regressive between 30 and 60-percent of its travel and went back to progressive from there,'' Ibis' Scot Nicol said when I told him the new Ripley feels a touch more active and forgiving than the previous models.

Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
The dual-link system still uses a carbon clevis to drive the Fox shock.

''The new one stays progressive the whole way. I think it feels more forgiving because it doesn't use up the middle of its travel so easily.'' Despite those changes, as well as moving to a metric-sized shock, the tune remains the same.



Specifications

There are six complete bike options, starting at $4,099 USD for an NX spec and Fox's Performance suspension. For comparison's sake, that's in the same bike park as Niner's 120mm-travel Jet 9 RDO that costs $4,200 USD with NX running gear, and a Fox 34 Rhythm paired to a Float DPS Performance shock. If you're an Intense fan and want that ego-saving 12-speed Eagle NX, you can pick up an Intense Primer with RockShox's Revelation RC fork and Monarch RL shock for $3,299 USD.

Stumbled upon $9,399 USD? That'll get you my test bike that comes with the new XTR brakes and drivetrain combo'd with Race Face's very light Next R cranks. There's a Factory-level and very gold fork and shock from Fox, and it all rolls on a set of Ibis' house-brand carbon wheels. All that adds up to 26.07lb of nothing-better-go-wrong and nothing-to-upgrade.

Ibis will also let you play with a few different upgrade options, so if you want a set of carbon rims on your entry or mid-level Ripley, you can get 'em for much less than if you bought a set on their own.

Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $9199
Travel 120
Rear Shock Fox Float Factory DPS with EVOL, 190x45
Fork Fox Float 34 Factory Series 130mm, 29”, 15QR
Headset Cane Creek 40 ZS44/ZS56
Cassette Shimano XTR M9100 12 Spd 10-51T
Crankarms Race Face Next R 175 or 170mm, 32t Alloy Ring
Bottom Bracket Race Face
Rear Derailleur Shimano XTR M9100 12 Spd
Chain Shimano XTR M9100 12 Spd
Shifter Pods Shimano XTR M9100 12 Spd
Handlebar ENVE M6 Bar 780mm
Stem ENVE Mtn Stem 31.8mm
Grips Lizard Skins Charger Evo
Brakes Shimano XTR M9100 2 piston
Wheelset Ibis S35 Carbon Rims / 29” / Industry 9 Hydra Hubs
Tires Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29” x 2.6”
Seat WTB Silverado Team
Seatpost Bike Yoke Revive Dropper
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.




Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
Riding The
Ripley



Test Bike Setup

The Ripley has long put an emphasis on efficiency and sporty feeling suspension but, as with most bikes, it works best when the sag is spot-on the recommended number. In the Ripley's case, it's 11mm of travel on the Fox shock's stanchion, which equals 25-percent of the stroke. You don't need to run any less to improve the pedaling, and you don't need any more sag to make the Ripley something it isn't'. This isn't the bike to run 30-percent or more like something with more squish. I'm 158lb right now, which called for 205 PSI in the Fox shock to get the right numbers. And no, I never locked it out or even firmed it up.

I'm also happy to see a 130mm-travel Fox 34 on the front of the Ibis rather than a 140mm fork. I know an extra 20mm on the front of the bike is common these days, but I've never been a big fan of over-forking all that much; I'm sure it's in my head, but it feels unbalanced. I've ridden the piss out of all the three previous Ripley platforms, and I preferred all of them with either a 120mm or 130mm fork. The FIT4 model that the Ripley came with has been running 78 PSI, halfway out with the low-speed compression, and the three-position switch was left fully open during every ride.

n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 38
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 158lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
Grippy rubber, low weight, and a quick bike. If you enjoy climbing, you'll enjoy the new Ripley while doing exactly that.

Climbing

There are no surprises here, folks: The fourth-gen Ripley is a bit of a rocketship on the climbs, especially with the relatively light Schwalbe trail bike rubber and carbon wheels that it showed up with. Of course, Ibis would have to have been smoking from the pipe to sacrifice the Ripley's well-known ascending abilities to gain some descending prowess, right? Actually, not so much, with most company's newest trail bikes doing exactly that in recent years.

And as they should - modern short-travel bikes are insanely capable - but ya'll are the ones smoking something if you think it hasn't come at a (usually worthwhile) price.

So yeah, the new Ripley climbs, but let's parse this down to see what the changes mean on the trail. First up, is it still an ultra-efficient climber?

Yes... Ish. Mostly yes. With 120mm of travel and dw-link suspension, it's still fast and full of life. But it took precisely one ride to note that the bike feels more forgiving, and maybe just a hint more active, than the previous version. While the suspension curve went from progressive (ramping up) to regressive in the middle before going back to progressive on the old bike, the new bike's curve is consistently progressive through all of its travel. I suspect that what I'm not feeling is that bump up in progressivity that the old bike had. Either way, there's been a change; seated climbing is smoother and while it's still efficient and quick, the bike doesn't feel quite as tense and ready to jump forward at the slightest quiver of a quad muscle.

The handling on climbs has changed as well, but it's not as drastic as you might think 45mm and a full degree would feel due to 12mm coming off the back of the bike and Ibis going with a 44mm offset fork. The 76-degree seat angle helps, and while it won't ever fit into some of the places the old bike could, this thing is still a wizard when it's steep and tricky.

The kind of uphill corners that require planning and careful positioning on other bikes have two or three lines through them when you're on the Ripley, and those who enjoy a good game of foot-down on technical climbs will get on well with the bike. No? Maybe it's just me, then.

Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
It might be more forgiving, but it still feels fast AF on any and all climbs.

The geometry has changed drastically, but the bike still delivers gobs of traction and a front-end that doesn't feel light regardless of how steep the pitch might be. It makes for a bike that wants you to drop one more cog so you can drop your buddies, or to try that seemingly impossible climb a few times because, well, you never know.

Bottom line time: is the new Ripley a better climber than its predecessor? That's a 'no' from me, but don't get me wrong—it's still a weapon on the ups, especially compared to many of today's bloated and overbuilt trail bikes. In fact, this very rig just finished the BC Bike Race under PB's Content Manager, Sarah Moore. That said, the changes definitely give the Ripley more of an all-around bike persona, and it'll likely appeal to more riders than ever because of that fact.


Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
The new geo has transformed the Ripley from a fun but sometimes on-edge descender to a bike that can be ridden nearly anywhere. It's still fun, too.

Descending

Let's be real here: I doubt anyone who bought one of the previous versions of the Ripley did so because of the bike's descending prowess. Sure, they've always been fun short-travel bikes, but if the terrain was rowdy or the rider wanted to be in the air fairly often, they probably ended up on a Kona or Transition or the like. And especially if they cared a lot more about coming back down than going up. You know, something a bit less, er, dentist-y.

But has that changed now that Ibis' trail bike has more contemporary numbers? You betcha.

If you've ever spent a Saturday night practicing e-brake turns at the local roundabout, you might already know that your little two-door hatchback is far more likely to spin than a big ol' boat. The same thing applies to bikes, but minus the e-brake and roundabout and likely the police. The new Ripley's longer wheelbase gives it a sense of calmness that the old bike never had, especially when traction is iffy and you're just trying to keep the back of the bike behind you. It's also much more at home in the steeps for the same reason. A bit less e-brake might help, too, but that'd be less fun.


Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
It might have lost some of its playfulness, but the fresh Ripley is much faster on the descents.


That stability hasn't taken a ton away from the Ripley's fun-loving attitude - this bike is still far more jetski than ocean liner - but there has certainly has been a price. It still wants to hunt down those silly lines and natural gaps that add time rather than save it, but it's a bit more subdued about it while also being more capable, if that makes any sense. You're probably a bit less likely to be pulling a long, smooth manual through a set of compressions, but that's only because you're probably jumping over all them on the new bike. Different, but still fun.

I know that bro-science has proven how anything newer has to be stiffer, but I have to admit that I couldn't feel much of a difference on that front between the new and old bikes. They've never been the stiffest feeling things, but that's not what I'd want anyway. It sure does corner with less drama, though; more wheelbase and better suspension will do that.

Where the old bike felt like it wanted to 'tuck' under you sometimes, the new one is happy to help you through corners that you've come into with far too much heat.

Speaking of suspension, the Ripley's 120mm doesn't offer the ego-stroking smoothness of a long-travel bike, but Ibis has done well with their updates. I wouldn't say that the old bike was overly harsh, but you knew you were on an XC-biased 120mm bike. Now, it's as if the suspension is a bit more willing to help you out, especially on those smaller to mid-sized impacts where the back of the new Ripley felt like a big improvement over previous versions. Don't expect gooey, ground-hugging travel, of course, but the increased sensitivity and bottom-out resistance have the Ripley's 120mm feeling better than ever.


Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
The new Ripley is much easier to live with through loose or rough corners.

The new geometry and tweaked suspension make this Ripley far easier to ride at your limits than the previous versions, and it just feels far less nervous and on edge anywhere and everywhere. Just as importantly, it doesn't have that overgrown, over-slacked trail bike vibe to it that's becoming more and more prevalent. The package is more capable on the descents, though, and the very large majority of potential Ripley owners will be very happy about that.


Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
Ibis Ripley V4 review photo by Dane Perras.
The latest XTR group (right) hasn't been trouble-free, but Industry Nine's Hydra rear hub (right) sure has. If you like loud hubs, you'll love the noise this one makes.


Technical Report

Bottom Bracket Battles: Four months and two Race Face bottom brackets isn't a good ratio. The first one let me know it was cooked by ticking so loud and hard that I could feel it through the bottom of my shoes after just a few months of use in mixed conditions. The second one bit the dust halfway through this year's kinda damp but not muddy BC Bike Race. I probably wouldn't be too happy if I'd spent over $9,000 USD on this bike sixteen weeks ago.

Wheel and Tire Combo: The Ripley's wheel and tire combo is perfect for its intentions as a fast-moving trail bike, and while the casings aren't exactly ideal for a ton of pointy rocks, I haven't had a single flat tire. The carbon rims are Ibis' house brand, sure, but they're also some of my favourites. They're not cheap (a wheelset is $1,799 USD on its own) or crazy light, but they are reliable and feel great on the trail. I9's hubs are nice, too, and I'm a fan of the very loud Hydra clutch.

XTR After 4 Months: Shimano's new XTR (minus the cranks and rear hub) shifts as well as you could ever hope a mechanical group to shift, and as Kazimer has already mentioned, it's especially impressive under high pedaling loads. You can do loaded shifts on any decent drivetrain, of course, but it usually feels like you're pulling things apart in the process. With the new XTR, it's relatively smooth.

Things weren't perfect, however. I somehow managed to snap the derailleur's well-protected clutch lever off; it may have been a just-right fluke of an impact, but maybe it shouldn't be made of plastic on a $260 derailleur. Also, the black anodizing on the top group of cogs is wearing off in a way that makes it look quite cheap, but that's purely cosmetic. On top of that, the Ripley's XTR rear brake caliper just started suffering from a single sticky piston, so it's not feeling so hot right now. Stay tuned for an XTR versus AXS long-term review video at some point soon-ish.

Other Mentionables: The BikeYoke dropper was flawless. The downtube protector has started to peel away from the frame a bit, and there's a bunch of dirt and leaves stuck under it now. If Fox made a 34 with a Grip2 damper (they'll surely offer one soon), this bike would deserve it. That said, the FIT4-equipped 34 works just fine, and lockouts are silly but its three-position compression switch does make sense on a bike like the Ripley. I guess.



Giant's Trance Advanced 29 has 115mm of travel, 130mm up front, and similar intentions to the Ripley.
The 120mm-travel Norco Revolver is a more race-focused machine.

How does it compare?

The first comparison that comes to mind is Giant's Trance Advanced 29, a 115mm-travel misfit of a bike with similar-ish angles and intentions but an arguably more aggressive spec. As always, both would be equally capable descenders in the right hands, but the Trance's DVO suspension, Minion rubber, and 800mm handlebar do make it a bit more of a brawler out of the box. That said, I think I'd reach for the Ripley if I wanted to cover a lot of ground and have some fun while doing it.

Norco's 120mm-travel Revolver is all-new for 2020 and while the travel numbers are the same, the two feel quite different on the trail. When I'm on the Ripley, it's 50/50 as to whether I want to pedal hard and do some intervals or just coast and do some skids. But when I'm on the Revolver, it's nose to the grindstone most of the time.



Pros

+ Modern sizing and angles make for the most capable Ripley ever
+ Slightly more forgiving suspension
+ Keeps its fun, playful attitude
Cons

- Loses a smidge of that high-strung efficiency
- XTR (and Race Face's BB) hasn't met expectations



Is this the bike for you?

Ibis' drastic changes to the Ripley's geometry were needed if they wanted to stay on-point, but it's still a fast-moving, nimble trail bike that best rewards smoothness and skill over blind courage. If that sounds like how you do things, and often during a long day in the saddle, then Ibis' latest Ripley would be a good one to have on your shortlist. This one's pretty much a no-brainer, too: it ain't the bike for you if you're more into clearing good-sized gaps than good-sized climbs.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesWhen the new Ripley was introduced, I asked if it still had the near-telekinetic handling and efficient suspension action that its predecessors could brag about. Three months on and it's clear that while the redesigned bike is still a Ripley at heart, it's also changed quite a lot. It's not quite the oversized toy that it used to be, now evolving into a more capable trail bike that's calmer, easier to ride quickly, and a bike that will appeal to more riders than ever.  Mike Levy





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes XC Bikes Ibis Ibis Ripley Mike Levy Downcountry


