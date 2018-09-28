PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Ibis Hi-Fi Adjustable Handlebar

Sep 28, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Ibis Hifi Adjustable Handlebar


No secret that super wide handlebars are falling out of favor. Granted, there are a significant number of riders who may need a bar that is at or beyond 800 millimeters, but even among gravity pros, the top of the bell curve hovers around 780. The sweet spot for enduro racers is moving towards 760 millimeters. Rather than argue the reasons for those choices, this story is about what happens if you decide to cut your bars - and get it wrong. The cost of a high-end handlebar starts somewhere around $70 USD for aluminum, and carbon tops out around $180. That's a lot of cash to wager on an experiment that could go either way. No honor lost if you'd be reluctant to whip out the hack saw and give it a go.


Ibis Adjustable Carbon Handlebar
Use: Trail, enduro racing
Construction: high-strength carbon with bonded, threaded-aluminum inserts
Width: 750mm, 800mm with aluminum extensions in place
Options: Ten or 30mm rise with a 9 x 5 degree bend
Clamp: 31.8 only
Warranty: 7 year
Weight: Lo-Fi 238g, Hi-Fi 249g
MSRP: $169.99 USD
Contact: Ibis Cycles
Ibis Hifi Adjustable Handlebar
Anodized aluminum extensions are threaded in opposite directions so you'll naturally tighten them while riding.


Ibis' Hi-Fi and Lo-Fi carbon handlebars come with a 15-dollar insurance policy in the form of a pair of 25-millimeter threaded-aluminum extensions. Ibis' adjustable bars measure 750 millimeters wide, and 800 with the lightweight extensions installed. The idea is that you can hack saw the extensions to any length you want within that range, and if your experiment goes horribly wrong (or you simply change your mind), you can purchase a new pair of extensions for only $15 from Ibis and spread your wings again. The extensions and their bonded-in threaded-aluminum inserts reportedly add less than 30 grams to a comparable full-carbon bar. The 30-millimeter-rise Hi-Fi bar we review here weighs 249 grams, while the 10 millimeter-rise Lo-Fi handlebar weighs 238 grams. MSRP for either is $169.99 USD. Clamp size is 31.8 millimeters only.

Ibis Hifi Adjustable Handlebar
The shifter side of the handlebar has the 25mm extension installed, compare it to the opposite side, which has no extension.


Key Features

Handlebar extensions are not new by any means. A number of accessory makers used to sell expandable aluminum plug-in extensions when bars wider than 720 millimeters were considered extreme. The strength of a handlebar, however, is not to be trifled with. The rider's life literally depends upon its integrity, and adding extensions to a bar that was not rigorously tested and certified at that width is asking for trouble. Ibis' adjustable solution was designed and tested in widths between 750 to 800 millimeters. It's made specifically to be customized to any length between those parameters.

Don't do this at home: Cleverly, the extensions are threaded opposite to each other, as Ibis designers figured that the powerful pull-back motion that is repeated often while riding will naturally tighten them. Thus, there are no external wrench flats, nor an internal hex to cinch the extensions. Firm hand pressure is all that is necessary to attach the thread-in stubs.

I tested this theory using a pair of Syntace grips that clamped on the outside end of the bar. That's right. The grip was only held in place by the aluminum extension. After firmly tightening the extensions by hand, they stayed tight and did not loosen, even when I was banging through some surly rock sections. I strongly state, however, that this was an
Ibis Hifi adjustable handlebar
Use grips with an inboard lock on collar (bottom). The Syntace grips (top) were used to prove the claim that the extensions would self tighten (they did).
experiment only and I immediately replaced the Syntace grips with standard ones that had clamps on the inside of the bar. For safety reasons, glued-on grips or lock-on grips with inboard clamps are a must if you are using the extensions.

Ibis Hifi Adjustable Handlebar
No carbon dust. The aluminum extensions are simple to cut to length. I used a wooden block to hold the pieces, but most mechanics simply thread them on the bars and use a dedicated handlebar saw guide.

Ibis Hifi Adjustable Handlebar
I chose 12mm extensions, which worked out to a 774mm width.
Ibis Hifi adjustable handlebar
I liked the modification, but if I didn't, it was only a 15-dollar mistake.


Ride Impressions

This is my second Ibis carbon bar with the same rise, and I am a fan of both the bend and the amount of flex it has. The feel is like Renthal with slightly more back-sweep, which works well in the wider options for me. I tried the bar at 750 millimeters, but it only took handful of rides to convince me to throw on the extensions in search of a more familiar cockpit. Normally, I ride at 780, but given the fact that I could make it longer if I needed to, I tried a little shorter width - and I like it better so far.

The only negatives I discovered were that I couldn't use my Syntace lock-on grips, because the clamps were outboard, but that is a rarity these days. The other issue was minor, but a bit bothersome. Most double-clamp lock-on grips, like the Lizard Skins I used, have a push-in end-plug. The plug worked fine until I cut the extension, after which, the plug wouldn't fit into the bar-end. It took some careful trimming to fix. If you are a fan of 35-millimeter bars (I'm not), then you are out of luck. As of now, Ibis has no plans to make it in the oversize clamp option.
Ibis Hifi adjustable handlebar



Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesOutside the fact that the Hi-Fi is a top-performing carbon bar, width anxiety is perhaps the most compelling point to buy one. However, there are a few more reasons that the support the concept. Tightly confined trail riding, like you'd find in forests in the eastern US and Canada, demands narrower handlebars. Extensions could give you a proper bar for bike park weekends. Ibis' quick-change concept could also be a money saver for privateer enduro racers, who may only need a narrow bar for one or two venues. Me? The Hi-Fi bar has done its job, so I'll probably forget the extensions are in there and ride my bike.RC




Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
85966 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
59979 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
57487 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
53902 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
51746 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
42946 views
Josh Bryceland & Santa Cruz Bicycles Part Ways
41930 views
The Top 10 Ratboy x Santa Cruz Moments
41117 views

29 Comments

  • + 26
 Did someone at ODI forget to renew the patent on Wingtips? f*cking Carl in legal needs to stop sipping Kombucha on his lunch breaks.
  • + 7
 You're such a nerd and I love it!!
  • + 1
 double post
  • + 18
 Step 1. Buy lock on grips Step 2. Slide grips and controls inward from the edge of the bar to see if you like how narrower bars handle. Congratulations, you now know if want to cut your bars or not and dont need to buy stupid handlebar extensions ever.
  • + 3
 Still gonna clip that tree on test rides
  • + 1
 @bmxRC009: Came to say the same thing. I use the location of my palms to let me know where the bar's end.
  • + 10
 Only if I had this for when it's "business" time with my wife.
  • + 7
 Future of enduro: run narrow bars for climbing; At top add on inserts for descent.
  • + 1
 They would be perfect 4 a downcountry bike
  • + 4
 I can't wait till they come out with crankarms that have a flip chip pedal boss so I can adjust my crank arm length mid ride!
  • + 3
 I had those in the eighties when I races bmx. They where made by shimano I think
  • + 3
 goo.gl/images/t7bYn3
  • + 2
 @vhdh666: shimano DX. kinda brilliant: uploads.bmxmuseum.com/user-images/222596/img_166958009b1835.jpg
  • + 1
 @vhdh666: yah they had 2 pedal holes on each crank?
  • + 5
 Real talk, who is actually considering buying these?
  • + 2
 They come on Ibis', which is pretty sweet for a complete. I have thought about buying a pair for myself, because sometimes I switch bars on some of my bikes when I change things up (e.g. lighter tires and narrower bars for an xc trip), and it could be nice fo that. Also for racers, potentially.
  • + 1
 I'm not gonna buy it. But I think every handlebar should be delivered with it. I love simple solutions to problems and there has definitely been times when I have considered cutting my handlebar edges. But that would involve cutting metal and probably creating a sharp edge that eats the rubber of whatever the "grips" are called in English, so I havent done it. Aaand, if you would cut too much of the handlebar you'd have to buy a new one. With this solution youd just remove the rubber "grips" and screw the edges out a bit again. Make it standard please!
  • + 1
 I like the idea for what is mentioned at the end - to give me a wider bar on the occasion I want it. Around me there's lots of tight trails with gaps that make you wince with a 720mm bar, but I also use the same bike for uplift days at downhill centres. I can't afford two bikes, and the idea of adding in the extentions for the odd day I'm riding silly stuff appeals. I suppose it isn't much more difficult to have two bars, but this is marginally quicker and more efficient to change, and better value than buying two similar quality handlebars... It is a big initial spend though, and I'm not in the market just now, but if they were on sale I'd likely jump...
  • + 1
 Just run the lock ons hanging off the bar 10-15mm. Done it for years...zero issue. Just undo the Allen key and slide them back home for tighter trails. 750mm to 780mm in seconds.
  • + 2
 Nothing New, K9 Industries did this with there DH bar years ago. Good idea.
  • + 2
 Pinkbike - "width anxiety" isn't a thing.
  • + 1
 Wow those are terrible cuts with the hacksaw. I guess hack is even in the name of the tool haha
  • + 2
 hey pinkbike, evil just released the new 'offering'- get on it!
  • + 0
 774. Because it's that time of year when we choose new standards for the next season
  • + 0
 *dramatically slaps forehead
  • - 1
 Sweet! Just what I never wanted, much less needed.
  • + 0
 Can I extend my toptube?
  • - 3
 The handlebar will not flex properly with end extensions: bad idea.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043017
Mobile Version of Website