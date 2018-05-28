PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Ibis Ripmo

May 28, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

What would happen if you took an Ibis Ripley and combined it with a Mojo HD4? Well, one thing's for sure – it would have to be called the Ripmo, following the time-honored tradition of calling celebrity couples by one cringe-inducing nickname. Kimye, Brangelina... You know the drill.

The result of Ibis' matchmaking has 29” wheels, a full carbon frame, and 145mm of rear travel delivered by a dw-link suspension layout. Ibis' geometry numbers have traditionally been on the more conservative side, but they've gone thoroughly modern with the Ripmo, and the relatively long reach, steep seat tube angle, and reduced offset fork put it right in the mix with the latest crop of longer travel 29ers.
Ibis Ripmo

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 145mm rear / 160mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.9º
Chainstay length:
Colors: black olive / tangerine sky
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 29.1 lb (13.2 kg) size large, w/o pedals
Price: $5,999 USD
More info: www.ibiscycles.com

There are five complete builds available, with prices starting at $4,099 for the NX kit, all the way up to $9,399 for the XX1 kit. Our test bike began with the X01 build kit, and was upgraded with a Fox Float X2 rear shock and a set of Ibis' carbon wheels, which brought the final price up to $8,169 USD. Want to build your dream bike from the frame up? The Ripmo frame alone goes for $2,999 USD.


bigquotesThe Ripmo is quick and lively, with plenty of travel to take the edge off the occasional line choice error. Mike Kazimer


Construction and Features


Just like the name implies, the Ripmo's look combines aesthetic elements from Ibis' Ripley and Mojo. According to designer Roxy Lo, “I felt like the era of straight, aggressive and angular, mixed in with a little swoop, might just be a fun and efficient way to approach this new platform.” The result is a carbon frame that still has a distinctly Ibis look, but with all of the features that today's riders are looking for in a longer travel 29er. There's a threaded bottom bracket, clearance for up to 2.6” tires, and plenty of room for a water bottle, even with a larger shock like Fox's Float X2 installed.

In addition, the Ripmo's short seat tube allows for the use of longer travel dropper posts – at 5'11” I was able to use a post with 175mm of drop on a size large frame with plenty of room left for adjustment.

Not all methods of internal cable routing are created equal, but Ibis went with one of the best options possible – molding tubes to the inside of the frame. Feed the housing from one end and it'll pop out the other, all without needing to resort to a combination of zip ties, dental tools, and magic to coax it out of the frame.


Ibis Ripmo review
Tubes molded into the Ripmo's carbon frame make internal cable routing hassle-free.
Ibis Ripmo review
igus bushings are use for the Ripmo's lower link.


Bushings vs. Bearings

Ibis chose to use bushings rather than cartridge bearings for the Ripmo's lower link pivots, citing the fact that bushings work well in areas with high forces and minimal rotation. That's true in theory, but removing the rear shock from the Ripmo and cycling the suspension revealed what I would call a significant amount of friction from those bushings.

Sure, the swingarm acts as a large enough lever to overcome that friction, and the rear suspension felt very smooth out on the trail, but I couldn't help but wonder if it could be even smoother. There's a reason we're starting to see more shocks released with cartridge bearing mounts – the reduced friction they create is noticeable, particularly when it comes to small bump sensitivity. Ibis does offer free lifetime replacement on the bushings, but still, I wish they'd gone with cartridge bearings.

According to Travis McCart, Ibis' Quality Engineer, they've recently implemented a change to the frame assembly that's designed to alleviate some of the friction I noticed, and the video below is of a frame that was recently pulled from the production line.

"Friction was a huge concern for us when considering to switch from bearings to bushing for the lower pivot. We knew from testing that bushings would have an advantage over bearings because they were stiffer, lighter, and would not become "notchy" feeling, but we also knew that they might be perceived as inferior to bearings due to increased friction. With all the steps suspension companies have been taking to eliminate friction, we realized we would have to spend a lot of time and effort refining and tightening our tolerances to minimize the friction in our system.
Ibis Ripmo review
A reduced seat tube height allows for the use of longer travel dropper posts.
Ibis Ripmo review
The Ripmo comes stock with a Fox DPX2, but the X2 is available as an upgrade.



Ibis Ripmo geometry

Geometry & Sizing

Ibis stepped away from the shorter and steeper geometry numbers found on many of their other bikes and moved towards more modern figures for the Ripmo. A size large has a 470mm reach, 76-degree seat angle, and a 65.9-degree head angle with a 160mm fork. That head angle number isn't wildly slack for this style of bike, but Ibis claim that by going with a 44mm offset fork the bike handles like it has a slacker head angle. Ibis also worked to ensure that the bike would fit a wide range of rider heights, which isn't always the case when it comes to long travel 29ers - companies often stop the size chart at a size medium.


Suspension Design

The Ripmo uses a dw-link suspension layout for its 145mm of rear travel. Two short links connect the swingarm to the front triangle, while the shock is driven by a yoke that's mounted to the seat stays. The bike's anti-squat percentage is above 100% at the sag point, and the leverage curve is progressive initially, before becoming slightly regressive at the end of the stroke, which means that the bike is best suited to an air rather than coil shock.



Specifications

Specifications
Price $8169
Travel 145mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 210 x 55mm
Fork Fox Float 36 RC2 Factory Series 160mm, 44mm offset
Headset Cane Creek 40 ZS44/ZS56
Cassette SRAM XG 1295 EAGLE 10-50T
Crankarms SRAM XO1 Eagle Carbon 32T Direct Mount. 175mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM Eagle X01 12 Speed
Chain SRAM X01 EAGLE
Shifter Pods SRAM Eagle X01 12 Speed
Handlebar Ibis carbon 31.8mm
Stem Thomson Elite X4
Grips Lizard Skins
Brakes Shimano XT M8000
Wheelset Ibis 942 carbon
Hubs Ibis
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 / Maxxis Aggressor 2.5
Seat Ibis custom saddle, cro-mo rails
Seatpost KS Integra
Ibis Ripmo review
RIDING THE
Ripmo



Test Bike Setup

After a few initial rides on the Ripmo I made a few cockpit changes so that it would better suit my preferences. The spec sheet lists an 800mm bar, but the one that arrived measured 760mm, so I swapped it out for a 780mm bar I had lying around. I also switched out the seat – the stock Ibis seat was incredibly narrow, and not something I felt like sitting on for hours at a time.

Based on Ibis' recommendations I set up the Float X2 shock with 25% sag, a number that I stuck with for the duration of testing. I did end up swapping out the 2018 X2 for a 2019 model – I'll go into the details of that switch shortly.

The bulk of my rides aboard the Ripmo took place in Bellingham, Washington, and Squamish, BC, with springtime conditions ranging from slippery mud to the most perfect dirt you've ever seen.

Mike Kazimer
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 35
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Ibis Ripmo review


Climbing

Over the last few months I've tested several bikes with seat angles in the 76-degree range and reach numbers hovering around 470mm, which meant that right from the start the Ripmo felt very familiar. Those numbers work well for my dimensions, putting me in a comfortable position that's well suited for long days in the saddle.

The Ripmo has a quick and efficient feel when climbing, the kind of traits that make it easy to spin out the miles on the way to a big descent. The bike's overall weight is already very reasonable, and yet out on the trail it somehow manages to feel even lighter than what the numbers on the scale say. As you'd expect, it's not quite as fleet-footed as the shorter-travel Ripley, but it's not far off – it's a remarkably speedy climber, even when shod with 2.5" tires front and rear. There's no unwanted bobbing or wallowing, and I never felt the need to reach for the lever that adds more low-speed compression on the Float X2 shock.

How About That Offset?

Fork offset continues to be a hot topic, especially since there's no hard and fast rule about what increasing or decreasing the amount of offset will do to a bike's handling in the real world. I tried forks with 51, 46, and 44mm of offset on the Ripmo, and ended up preferring the shorter offset fork that the bike is spec'd with. The handling with 44 and 46mm of offset felt the same to me – I'm not convinced that anyone can feel two millimeters of difference, but the fork with 51mm of offset did alter the bike's handling slightly.


Ibis Ripmo review
The Ripmo's Fox Float 36 has 44mm of offset.

It felt a little easier to get through tight switchbacks with the shorter offset fork – the front wheel seemed to trace a tighter arc, and it felt more locked into the turn. The same was true while descending – one of my favorite trails has a sustained steep section, a real brake burner, with multiple swooping turns in a row. With the shorter offset fork if felt like I was able to hold my line a little better, and push a little harder through the turns. Again, it's a subtle difference, and I could easily get accustomed to either setup, but in this case, if I had to choose I'd go with the 44mm option. On a similar note, I do think Ibis could have gone with a slacker head angle without negatively affecting the bike's climbing abilities, but the current geo does help keep the bike from feeling sluggish on less-steep terrain.


Ibis Ripmo review

Descending

I'm a big fan of rides that incorporate plenty of old-school technical trails, the kind that weren't necessarily built with mountain bikes in mind, and that require extra concentration to find any sort of flow through them. The Ripmo's maneuverability made it an excellent match for that sort of tight and twisty weirdness, especially if there was a little bit of pedaling thrown into the mix. It's quick and lively, but with enough travel to take the edge off the occasional line choice error.

The same goes for flowy jump trails – when faced with a nice lippy jump it seems like the Ripmo has some sort of hidden booster rocket that ensures you'll make it to the landing (or past it) every single time. It's a poppy, energetic bike that's extremely easy to get airborne.

However, coming back down for landing, or when plowing through really chunky sections of trail is when the more linear nature of the rear travel was occasionally revealed, and even with 25% sag I found myself touching bottom on the 2018 Fox Float X2 more often than I wanted. That shock already had two volume spacers installed, the maximum recommended amount.

Luckily, Fox just released the 2019 version of the X2, which has a new bottom out bumper and an air can that can take 4 volume spacers, so it was time for a quick shock swap. Running the new shock with three volume spacers delivered the feeling I was looking for – there was more end-stroke support, and the times when I did use all the travel were smooth and controlled, without any harshness.





Ibis Ripmo XX1 2018
Ibis Ripmo

Transition
Transition Sentinel Carbon

How does it compare?

The Ripmo and the Transition Sentinel use two different suspension designs, but they share several similarities when it comes to geometry – the seat tube angle, chainstay length, and reach numbers are all nearly identical. But there is one significant difference – the Sentinel's head angle is 64-degrees, almost two-degrees slacker than the Ripmo's.

That two degree difference is noticeable, and compared to the Sentinel, the Ripmo's handling feels a little sharper – it's more of an all-mountain machine rather than an enduro race rig or bike park smasher. That's not to say that it won't work as a race bike – Robin Wallner's EWS results illustrate that point – it's just that it feels happiest zipping around on trails that are a notch or two down on the gnarliness scale.

The Ripmo feels quicker on the climbs, likely due to the combination of the dw-link suspension design and a lighter frame weight. It also shines on more undulating trails, where the terrain forms a natural pump track. On the descents, the Sentinel has a burlier feel, with a planted, stable ride that allows it to plow right through the rough stuff, traits that make it shine on more DH-oriented trails. The Sentinel's suspension also feels more supple over small bumps, a trait that can help provide extra grip on wet, slippery terrain.



Ibis Ripmo review
The Maxxis' Aggressor is a good fast-rolling option that can handle a relatively wide range of conditions.
Ibis Ripmo review
The Ripmo comes with Thomson's classic X4 stem and Ibis' own 31.8mm carbon bar.


Technical Report

Fox 36 Float RC2: The 36 Float was flawless for the duration of the test, silently handling every obstacle without any strange noises or behavior. It's incredibly smooth, offers a wide range of adjustments, and has plenty of support to keep it from diving into its travel on the steeps, or bottoming out on bigger hits.

Shimano XT brakes: I'm not the biggest fan of the current generation of XT brakes, especially since they still seem to occasionally suffer from an inconsistent lever feel, even after a fresh bleed. If this were my bike, I'd swap 'em out for a set of SRAM Code brakes, which offer better modulation and consistency.

Thomson stem: The X4 stem is beautifully made, but I do wish the bolts didn't use a 3mm head. It's also worth mentioning that a 31.8mm handlebar is spec'd, which isn't the end of the world, although there are more 35mm options on the market than ever.

Maxxis DHF 2.5 / Aggressor 2.5 tires: This is a great tire combo for everything except super-sloppy conditions. The Aggressor is fast rolling and predictable, and the DHF is as proven as it gets.


Ibis Ripmo review


Pros

+ Excellent climber
+ Lively, energetic ride
+ Feels even lighter than its weight suggests
Cons

- Bushings
- Aggressive riders will need to use additional volume spacers to increase end stroke ramp up
- Shimano XT brakes



Is this the bike for you?

The Ripmo is the epitome of a modern all-mountain bike. It can take on everything from long, all-day pedal fests to the occasional enduro race or lap down a line of man-made jumps, all without feeling out of its element. It wouldn't be my absolute top pick for a pure DH / bike park machine, but it'll handle just about every other style of riding remarkably well.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIbis embraced modern geometry trends with the Ripmo, and the result is a bike that remains composed no matter which way the trail is pointed. It's a well-rounded machine that still has that classic Ibis efficiency, but with extra stability and composure for the rough stuff.  Mike Kazimer






