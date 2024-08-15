Review: Industry Nine Solix M TR300/290 Carbon Wheels

I have zero complaints about the ride quality of the Solix M wheels, and they survived a good number of hard miles without any issues. The made-in-North America story will add to the appeal for some riders, as does the ability to go wild with the anodizing options. Personally, I'm still partial to J-bend spokes and six-bolt rotors, but I'm also the kind of person who has trouble understanding why anyone would wear anything other than a black or grey t-shirt if given the choice.



In other words, if you're looking to add a little flash to your trail bike, potentially saving a good chunk of weight in the process, and you don't mind a few idiosyncrasies, the Solix wheels could be the ticket.

— Mike Kazimer