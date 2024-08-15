Review: Industry Nine Solix M TR300/290 Carbon Wheels

Industry Nine rolled out their new Solix wheels and hubs earlier this year, adding to what's become an incredibly comprehensive product lineup – there are enough options on their website to make your head spin. It's pretty daunting, with over 20 different mountain bike wheels to choose from. My unsolicited advice would be to trim back the number of choices, or at the very least retire some models when new ones are launched, if only to prevent customers from going cross-eyed when trying to choose a wheelset.
In any case, back to the Solix M TR300/290 24h carbon wheelset I've been testing for the last few months. That name is a mouthful, but if you have the secret decoder ring it does reveal the pertinent details. Solix means that it's build with the new Solix hubs, which use 5 continuously phased pawls and a 121 tooth drive ring to achieve a very fast .52-degrees between engagement points.
Solix M TR300/290 Details
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon rims made by We Are One
• Internal rim width: 30mm (f) / 29mm (r)
• 24 straight pull machined aluminum spokes
• .59-degrees between engagement points
• Centerlock rotors only
• Lifetime warranty
• Weight: 1482 grams
• Price: $2,400 USD
• industrynine.com
The TR 300/290 designation indicates that these have a rim width of 30mm for the front and 29mm for the rear, and they're meant for light trail riding applications. 24 aluminum straight pull spokes connect the hub to the Duo carbon rims. Those rims are made by We Are One in Kamloops, BC, and use a layup and design created specifically for Industry Nine.
The wheels are priced at $2,400 USD, but it's possible to bump that figure up even higher by going the custom color route – there are 12 anodized colors to choose from that can be applied to the spokes and hub shells to create an extra-flashy wheelest. The wheels are covered by Industry Nine's lifetime warranty, which states, "If you are riding the wheels within the scope of their designated use, we have you covered. If you hit a tree at 30mph or come up short on a double while riding your road bike at the bike park and break a wheel - we have a great crash replacement program."DESIGN
Industry Nine's hubs and spokes are made in Asheville, North Carolina, one of the reasons they're able to offer so many anodizing options. The wheels use a straight pull spoke design, where the end of the aluminum spoke threads directly into the hub flange. A regular spoke wrench is used to true the wheels, and two replacement spokes are included with every wheelset, just in case. This particular wheelset uses 24 spokes per wheel, hence the 'light trail' designation and 245 lb rider weight limit, but I9 does have plenty of other wheels with more spokes and a higher weight limit.
The hub shell is machined from aluminum, and houses a drive ring that's machined from tool steel, as are the pawls that reside in the free hub body. Each of the pawls sits on a leaf spring, and they're oriented so that initially one pawl engages at a time. That offset combined with the 121 tooth drive ring is the key to achieving that super quick engagement, since it effectively creates 605 points of engagement. Of course, only having one pawl engaging at a time does seem like it would concentrate a lot of force in one small area. I didn't have any issues with these hubs, but I9 has had some durability issues in the past, so I contacted them to find out more about the design.
According to I9, "It's 100% accurate to acknowledge that Hydra and Solix begin their engagement with a single pawl. However, the single pawl does not assume all of the pedaling load, as the trailing pawls are designed to mesh into the drive ring when pedaling forces are introduced to the system, and as tolerances such as bearing clearances take-up and allow that slight motion. So when the rider is applying force, there are always multiple pawls engaged."
When it comes to the axle itself, that uses a different design than what was originally used on I9’s Hydra hubs. "To distribute the stress but keep the same space considerations, we put a concave radius on the axle shoulder and placed a washer with a corresponding convex radius aside it to serve as the bearing land. This radius dissipated the stress concentration we identified as the main factor in axle failure."PRICE & WEIGHT
On my scale with valve stems and rim tape the Solix TR 300/290 wheelset weight in at 1482 grams (680 front / 802 rear). That's a relatively light weight for a high end trail-oriented wheelset, although it's not earth-shattering.
The price is up there with other top of the line options too; I'd place it in the middle of the "Damn, those are some expensive wheels" category. Industry Nine's Trail 285 wheels use the same hubs laced to an aluminum rim, which drops the price to a still-substantial $1,405 USD, and raises the weight to 1535 grams.
A sleeper in this category are the Roval Control Carbon
wheels – if you can find them, they're 1473 grams and $1,350 USD, offering a very good price to weight ratio.
Other carbon options:
DT Swiss XMC 1200: 1495 grams / $2,911 USDReserve 28
w/ DT Swiss 180: 1387 grams / $2,199 USDBerd Hawk 30
: 1350 grams / $2,295 USD SETUP
I've had a few different tire configurations installed during my time with these wheels, ranging from a Maxxis Forekaster / Rekon EXO combo to an Assegai / DHR II EXO+ setup. Installation was hassle free, although the pre-installed rim tape has a tendency to slide around on the smooth rim bed surface, and it's unlikely that it'll survive more than a tire change or two. My pressures tended to be in the low 20s, typically around 20 psi for the front and 22 for the rear. PERFORMANCE
It used to be that boneshaking stiffness was the selling point of carbon wheels, but these days it's all about that overused buzzword – compliance. Realistically, when there's suspension and 2.4” wide tires between you and a set of wheels it gets pretty tricky to accurately determine wheel stiffness, at least unless they're extra-stiff or super soft. The TR300/290 wheels strike an excellent balance between stiffness and comfort – even with only 24 spokes they felt extremely solid during hard cornering, while also remaining comfortable on rougher, chunkier sections of trail.
That fast engaging hub does help give the wheels an extra bit of zest, especially in slower speed sections of trail – that instant engagement means that there's almost no delay between stepping on the pedals and the bike accelerating. They have a satisfying level of zippiness to them, even on the rides where I had more aggressive tires installed.
For riders upgrading from a heavier stock wheelset, there's a good chance these wheels could knock a pound of weight off, a change that's very noticeable, at least initially, until the lighter weight becomes your new baseline. DURABILITY
Industry Nine calls this a downcountry wheelset, and since that's just a made-up term that Mike Levy started using after being visited by aliens, I treated these wheels the same way I would any wheelset that came on a trail bike. They saw plenty of rough miles, jumps, and drops during the test period. They stayed true through it all, and the rims are still intact.
The bearings are still spinning smoothly, and there was still plenty of lubrication when I pulled the freehub body off. The driveside grease had some discoloration, but the seals appeared to have done a good job of keeping out most of the mud and dust the wheels were subjected to.
Pros+
Great blend of stiffness + comfort+
Very fast engagement+
Good weight for a trail-oriented wheelset
Cons-
Only available with Centerlock hubs-
Proprietary spokes (but spares are included)-
On the higher end of the price scale
Pinkbike's Take
|I have zero complaints about the ride quality of the Solix M wheels, and they survived a good number of hard miles without any issues. The made-in-North America story will add to the appeal for some riders, as does the ability to go wild with the anodizing options. Personally, I'm still partial to J-bend spokes and six-bolt rotors, but I'm also the kind of person who has trouble understanding why anyone would wear anything other than a black or grey t-shirt if given the choice.
In other words, if you're looking to add a little flash to your trail bike, potentially saving a good chunk of weight in the process, and you don't mind a few idiosyncrasies, the Solix wheels could be the ticket.— Mike Kazimer
This needs to be explicit, because WAO, Reserve, Raceface, etc. WILL cover you if you crash casing a 20 ft. double or smash into a tree at 30mph. They won't charge you for crash replacement.