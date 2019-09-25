Review: Industry Nine's Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset

Industry Nine's hand-built wheels are known as much for their sound as they are for their mix of stunning looks and durability. Oh, and they cost a pretty penny too. Today, the North Carolina wheelsmiths officially release the 101 - their first value priced range. Industry Nine's 101 wheelsets are built around their newest hubs by the same name, which use conventional J-bend spokes and feature a six-pawl freehub ratchet with four degrees of engagement. PB has been riding the 101 Enduro S wheels for some time, so we're happy to break the news.



Meet I Nine's New Wheels



If you have been lusting after a pair of I-Nine 310c wheels with multi-colored spokes and are having a hard time saving up the $2800 asking price, the 101 wheelset can deliver almost all of the performance of that custom 310 build for only 750 dollars.



101 Wheel Details



Rim: Aluminum, 28 hole 20mm profile

Inner width: 101 Trail - 27mm, 101 Enduro S - 30.5mm

Hub: Aluminum 101, standard, Boost and Super Boost Plus widths

Freehub: 4° engagement, SRAM XD, Standard, or Shimano MicroSpline

Rotors: 6-bolt or Centerlock (6-Bolt only - SBP)

Spokes: Sapim Race J-bend, 3X lacing, Aluminum nipples

Weight (pair): Enduro S: 27.5" - 1700g, 29" - 1900g. Trail: 27.5" - 1650g, 29" - 1900g

MSRP : $750 USD

