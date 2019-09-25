Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Review: Industry Nine's Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset

Sep 25, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
101s Wheels


Industry Nine's hand-built wheels are known as much for their sound as they are for their mix of stunning looks and durability. Oh, and they cost a pretty penny too. Today, the North Carolina wheelsmiths officially release the 101 - their first value priced range. Industry Nine's 101 wheelsets are built around their newest hubs by the same name, which use conventional J-bend spokes and feature a six-pawl freehub ratchet with four degrees of engagement. PB has been riding the 101 Enduro S wheels for some time, so we're happy to break the news.

Meet I Nine's New Wheels

If you have been lusting after a pair of I-Nine 310c wheels with multi-colored spokes and are having a hard time saving up the $2800 asking price, the 101 wheelset can deliver almost all of the performance of that custom 310 build for only 750 dollars.
101 Wheel Details

Rim: Aluminum, 28 hole 20mm profile
Inner width: 101 Trail - 27mm, 101 Enduro S - 30.5mm
Hub: Aluminum 101, standard, Boost and Super Boost Plus widths
Freehub: 4° engagement, SRAM XD, Standard, or Shimano MicroSpline
Rotors: 6-bolt or Centerlock (6-Bolt only - SBP)
Spokes: Sapim Race J-bend, 3X lacing, Aluminum nipples
Weight (pair): Enduro S: 27.5" - 1700g, 29" - 1900g. Trail: 27.5" - 1650g, 29" - 1900g
MSRP: $750 USD
Contact: Industry Nine

Yes, that's for the pair. The 101 wheelset requires you to make some incremental sacrifices, like suffering with "only" four degrees of engagement (Hydra hubs engage at 0.52 degrees), and you'll have to settle on black, stainless steel Sapim Race J-bend spokes instead of I Nine's rainbow anodized aluminum offerings.

What you do get, is one of the best builds in the business, your choice of a 27-millimeter or a 30.5 millimeter inner width rims with the race-winning I Nine profile, a lightning-fast freehub and a durable tubeless wheelset that weighs about the same as most carbon offerings. Oh, and you get to hear that signature I-Nine whine while you are coasting.

101 Enduro S Key Features

From this point we'll concentrate on the review of the 101 Enduro S wheels. I-Nine's crew has fine
101 hubset
Industry Nine released its 101 hubset earlier this year. It supports all contemporary freehubs from Shimano and SRAM, as well as 6-bolt and Centerlock brake rotors. I-Nine photo
tuned their building process, so we'll consider that golden and give them the nod for the 101's conservative ethos. All other components being equal, wheels made with steel J-bend spokes laced in a three-cross pattern have risen to the top of every comparison test for longevity. 101 Enduro S wheels use 28 of them each, with medium-height hub flanges that create a stronger bracing angle and help even out the left and right-side spoke tension. I-Nine conspicuously ignores offset rim drilling and non-standard hub designs, relying upon experienced hands to build in proper spoke tension and trueness - backed up by a two year warranty.

101s Wheels

Wide rims: The Enduro S rim width and profile are also conservatively crafted. Its 30.5 millimeter inner width is just right for popular 2.3 to 2.5 inch tire sizes, and I agree with I-Nine's choice of a 20-millimeter thick profile as a good balance between strength and compliance for aluminum rims. The rim flanges are a little thin for my tastes, which suggests that the extrusion may suffer minor dents should you need to carry speed through the boulders.

Easy for tubeless: A smooth plastic rim liner, aided by well-designed ramps guide the beads of troublesome tires up to the rim flanges with ease. They are easy wheels to air up. No need for tire levers or a booster pump.

101s Wheels
Excellent inner rim profile for mounting tubeless tires.
101s Wheels
Even the rim sealing strip and valve stems are pro quality.

101s Wheels


Riding 101 Enduro S Wheels

Rather than wax on about speculative nuances, I'll stick to the basics ride quality and durability of Industry Nine's new Enduro wheels. For starters, I'll repeat how easily I could air up Maxxis WT EXO casing Minion tires to the 30.5-millimeter 101 rims. No need to remove the valve cores, just inflate with a floor pump and the sometimes troublesome Minions trotted up to the rim flanges and snapped into place. I used my normal air pressure: 22psi in the front and 24 out back with Stan's sealant.

Feel: Honestly, the 101 Enduro S wheels don't jump out with a single superlative - which to me can be an indication that the makers struck a good balance for weight, stiffness and compliance. The 101's feel similar to Ibis's carbon wheels - lightweight, quick steering, but mostly invisible because they feel right and thus, don't do anything that deflects the rider's attention from the task at hand.

Technical performance: I experienced no burped sealant and only a few rim-induced casing cuts
101s Wheels
while I tried to beat the 101 rims up over San Diego's granite boulders. Talking stiffness, the wheels definitely feel trustworthy in rough corners and down choppy lines. I expect lightweight aluminum wheels to flex a bit when jumping into rock gardens that I intended to double over. (I missed more than my share during this review.) I can say that some lateral flex was apparent, but not enough for concern. So far, the spoke tension is close to as-new, with the rear wheel showing some small dents and a millimeter or less of side play, which I may attend to when I switch the 101s to my next bike. Bottom line is that they are holding up very well.


Pros

+ Super fast engagement, great sound
+ Weight and feel of a good carbon wheelset
+ Durable, conservative build from world class wheelsmiths
Cons

- May be a little light for aggressive enduro types.
- Many options at this price point.


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThere are a lot of good wheels in the $750 price range, but not very many of them come from the likes of Industry Nine. I-Nine's 101 Enduro S wheels deliver that pro feel and performance we expect from a world class builder, and they come with the assurance that the makers will back up your purchase should you need a repair or a rebuild down the road. That's a good thing, because you'll want to keep these wheels for a while.RC



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Wheels Industry Nine


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
109695 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
78819 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
68039 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
52946 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
52514 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
42843 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
39317 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
38650 views

19 Comments

  • 14 2
 1.5 world country dweller here.
-noticing "affordable"
-clicks on article
-finds price
-re-read the price
-loled.
  • 8 1
 Affordable? I don't get it. You can get a set of DT EX511 on 350 hubs for less then $500.
  • 3 0
 those $250 extra are for the 250 grams saved
  • 1 0
 Yep, but add some work... I lace my wheels myself, have used five EX511, both 29 and 27.5, they are awesome! Not particularly light, but strong as hell! Also like the washers under the nippels, gives a very nice look and improved stress distribution.

If you want a prebuilt wheel set with EX511 you'll basically need to buy a DT swiss Spline one 1500, which has an MSRP of 1'100 euros! The rim only costs around 80$ though.

Also, a set of decent spokes are 30-40$ per wheel...
  • 1 1
 or the Hunt Trail/Enduro Wide for 400
  • 2 0
 "The 101's feel similar to Ibis's carbon wheels - lightweight, quick steering, but mostly invisible because they feel right and thus, don't do anything that deflects the rider's attention from the task at hand."

That's the takeaway folks. No matter how much deep down we really want those carbonium rims to impress the plebs at the trailhead, they absolutely are not worth thrice as much.

*Looks at Ibis/Zipp/Nextie/insert carbon wheel of your desire here*

*Lusts*

*Looks into wallet, dodging moths*

*Buys sensible alloy rims*

*Sends it into a border field with a grin and not a care in the world*

The end
  • 1 0
 “Sends it into a boulder field with a grin and not a care in the world”
Nirvana equivalent for mtbers :’)
  • 2 0
 For a hundred less I got ex511 laced to hope hubs with cx Ray spokes. Feel like going custom is the best route for the best alloy wheels to be honest although the top of the line offerings are lust worthy from I 9 even if just for the sound of hydra freehub ????
  • 1 1
 I got a brand new set of Ex511 on pro4s for £280
  • 2 0
 Fix the 35.5 ID, it's 30.5....i snagged some discounted Enduro S front and trail rear (not the S version, 27mmid) and that combination rocks. Stiff light and compliant. For 850usd.I9 rocks
  • 1 1
 SuperStar still has some 23mm pair of wheels for 75GBP a pair:

www.superstarcomponents.com/en/essential-wheels-clearance-boost-15148mm.htm
www.superstarcomponents.com/en/essential-wheels-clearance-sale.htm

I got some 27mm wide rims with the switch hubs, for the price it was unbeatable.
  • 1 0
 Think that’s the first time I’ve ever read “a little light” in the cons section of a wheelset review.
  • 2 0
 30.5 not 35.5
  • 1 0
 I wheelie wish I could afford these
  • 1 0
 I’m sorry I must have spoke too soon..
  • 3 2
 750 USD is still too much for a wear and tear part like a wheelset.
  • 1 0
 So about the same prices as some DT EX1501 in the uk then.
  • 1 1
 Affordable to who exactly, dudes who ride Yeti's?
  • 1 0
 Dudes who have jobs

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018682
Mobile Version of Website