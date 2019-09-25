Review: Industry Nine's Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset

Industry Nine's hand-built wheels are known as much for their sound as they are for their mix of stunning looks and durability. Oh, and they cost a pretty penny too. Today, the North Carolina wheelsmiths officially release the 101 - their first value priced range. Industry Nine's 101 wheelsets are built around their newest hubs by the same name, which use conventional J-bend spokes and feature a six-pawl freehub ratchet with four degrees of engagement. PB has been riding the 101 Enduro S wheels for some time, so we're happy to break the news.
Meet I Nine's New Wheels
If you have been lusting after a pair of I-Nine 310c wheels with multi-colored spokes and are having a hard time saving up the $2800 asking price, the 101 wheelset can deliver almost all of the performance of that custom 310 build for only 750 dollars.
101 Wheel Details Rim:
Aluminum, 28 hole 20mm profileInner width:
101 Trail - 27mm, 101 Enduro S - 30.5mmHub:
Aluminum 101, standard, Boost and Super Boost Plus widthsFreehub:
4° engagement, SRAM XD, Standard, or Shimano MicroSplineRotors:
6-bolt or Centerlock (6-Bolt only - SBP) Spokes:
Sapim Race J-bend, 3X lacing, Aluminum nipplesWeight (pair):
Enduro S: 27.5" - 1700g, 29" - 1900g. Trail: 27.5" - 1650g, 29" - 1900gMSRP
: $750 USDContact: Industry Nine
Yes, that's for the pair. The 101 wheelset requires you to make some incremental sacrifices, like suffering with "only" four degrees of engagement (Hydra hubs engage at 0.52 degrees), and you'll have to settle on black, stainless steel Sapim Race J-bend spokes instead of I Nine's rainbow anodized aluminum offerings.
What you do get, is one of the best builds in the business, your choice of a 27-millimeter or a 30.5 millimeter inner width rims with the race-winning I Nine profile, a lightning-fast freehub and a durable tubeless wheelset that weighs about the same as most carbon offerings. Oh, and you get to hear that signature I-Nine whine while you are coasting.
101 Enduro S Key Features
From this point we'll concentrate on the review of the 101 Enduro S wheels. I-Nine's crew has fine
tuned their building process, so we'll consider that golden and give them the nod for the 101's conservative ethos. All other components being equal, wheels made with steel J-bend spokes laced in a three-cross pattern have risen to the top of every comparison test for longevity. 101 Enduro S wheels use 28 of them each, with medium-height hub flanges that create a stronger bracing angle and help even out the left and right-side spoke tension. I-Nine conspicuously ignores offset rim drilling and non-standard hub designs, relying upon experienced hands to build in proper spoke tension and trueness - backed up by a two year warranty.Wide rims:
The Enduro S rim width and profile are also conservatively crafted. Its 30.5 millimeter inner width is just right for popular 2.3 to 2.5 inch tire sizes, and I agree with I-Nine's choice of a 20-millimeter thick profile as a good balance between strength and compliance for aluminum rims. The rim flanges are a little thin for my tastes, which suggests that the extrusion may suffer minor dents should you need to carry speed through the boulders. Easy for tubeless:
A smooth plastic rim liner, aided by well-designed ramps guide the beads of troublesome tires up to the rim flanges with ease. They are easy wheels to air up. No need for tire levers or a booster pump. Riding 101 Enduro S Wheels
Rather than wax on about speculative nuances, I'll stick to the basics ride quality and durability of Industry Nine's new Enduro wheels. For starters, I'll repeat how easily I could air up Maxxis WT EXO casing Minion tires to the 30.5-millimeter 101 rims. No need to remove the valve cores, just inflate with a floor pump and the sometimes troublesome Minions trotted up to the rim flanges and snapped into place. I used my normal air pressure: 22psi in the front and 24 out back with Stan's sealant.
Feel: Honestly, the 101 Enduro S wheels don't jump out with a single superlative - which to me can be an indication that the makers struck a good balance for weight, stiffness and compliance. The 101's feel similar to Ibis's carbon wheels - lightweight, quick steering, but mostly invisible because they feel right and thus, don't do anything that deflects the rider's attention from the task at hand.
Technical performance: I experienced no burped sealant and only a few rim-induced casing cuts
while I tried to beat the 101 rims up over San Diego's granite boulders. Talking stiffness, the wheels definitely feel trustworthy in rough corners and down choppy lines. I expect lightweight aluminum wheels to flex a bit when jumping into rock gardens that I intended to double over. (I missed more than my share during this review.) I can say that some lateral flex was apparent, but not enough for concern. So far, the spoke tension is close to as-new, with the rear wheel showing some small dents and a millimeter or less of side play, which I may attend to when I switch the 101s to my next bike. Bottom line is that they are holding up very well.
Pinkbike's Take:
Pros
+ Super fast engagement, great sound
+ Weight and feel of a good carbon wheelset
+ Durable, conservative build from world class wheelsmiths
Cons
- May be a little light for aggressive enduro types.
- Many options at this price point.
|There are a lot of good wheels in the $750 price range, but not very many of them come from the likes of Industry Nine. I-Nine's 101 Enduro S wheels deliver that pro feel and performance we expect from a world class builder, and they come with the assurance that the makers will back up your purchase should you need a repair or a rebuild down the road. That's a good thing, because you'll want to keep these wheels for a while.—RC
-noticing "affordable"
-clicks on article
-finds price
-re-read the price
-loled.
If you want a prebuilt wheel set with EX511 you'll basically need to buy a DT swiss Spline one 1500, which has an MSRP of 1'100 euros! The rim only costs around 80$ though.
Also, a set of decent spokes are 30-40$ per wheel...
That's the takeaway folks. No matter how much deep down we really want those carbonium rims to impress the plebs at the trailhead, they absolutely are not worth thrice as much.
*Looks at Ibis/Zipp/Nextie/insert carbon wheel of your desire here*
*Lusts*
*Looks into wallet, dodging moths*
*Buys sensible alloy rims*
*Sends it into a border field with a grin and not a care in the world*
The end
Nirvana equivalent for mtbers :’)
www.superstarcomponents.com/en/essential-wheels-clearance-boost-15148mm.htm
www.superstarcomponents.com/en/essential-wheels-clearance-sale.htm
I got some 27mm wide rims with the switch hubs, for the price it was unbeatable.
