Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting

Cornelius Kapfinger is the brainiac behind the product line of sleek, industrial components from Intend. Based in Freiburg, Germany, Cornelius has designed, tested, and manufactured a clever array of parts primarily from aluminum, such as stems, locking headsets, and laser-cut steel rotors. Intend also has a range of front and rear suspension, including the limited edition Bandit USD fork
that incorporates half of an upper crown. Aside from the suspension, one of the standout components has to be the nifty Rocksteady Magic cranks that allow you to shift gears without pedaling, at least when the tires are rolling forwards.
Intend Rocksteady Magic DetailsSpecs:
170mm arm length, 167 Q-factorCompatibility:
30mm spindle, Race Face Cinch mountWeight:
700 grams w/ bearing & hardware (actual)Colors:
Black (raw is no longer offered)Price:
749€ (incl VAT), inc. lock ring toolMore info: intend-bc.com
By relocating the ratcheting mechanism to the crank arm, it replaces the need for a clutch in the rear hub. This means the chainring rotates around the crank spindle with a bearing and pawl system. A simple zip tie holds the cassette to the spokes and acts as an engineered fail-safe to keep your derailleur from exploding should something jam the constantly rotating drive. Weighing 700g in total with the necessary proprietary lock ring and tool, the crankset is targeted towards trail, enduro, and freeriding. The only required specifications are a bottom bracket to accommodate the 30mm spindle, noting that Intend insists on the use of an upper chain guide.Construction and Features
All of Intend's components have a raw, artisan vibe to them. Each pair of Rocksteady Magic cranks are cut to 170mm in length from 7075 aluminum once an order is made and do not use any steel thread inserts. From the outside, they look like a two-piece system, but the drive-side crank arm is mounted from the factory, while the non-drive side uses a preloading to draw the crank onto the 30mm spindle and is held by one sturdy looking pinch bolt. If you like a loud hub, the clutch mechanism in this crank arm will put Profile or Industry Nine hubs to shame - the ratcheting of the 47 points of engagement resonates through the frame.
The system is straightforward to install, but I had to manipulate the teeth of the supplied tool to get any bite on the lockring up to 20 Nm of torque.Installation & Setup
Intend is a boutique operation and Cornelius is very transparent in his craftsmanship, as he states on the service section
of the website, "With Intend it is important for me to play with open cards and let you know what you need to know before." He stands by his products, but isn't wasteful; some finishing imperfections are possible, but that doesn't warrant them unusable. He also reuses boxes from other vendors, so it was no surprise that the cranks arrived in minimalist, plastic-free packaging with clear instructions and its own lock-ring tool. As for the chainring, you'll need one specified to interface with Race Face's Cinch system.
All of the torque values are well stated and the install went fairly smoothly. The chainring did protrude inboard enough to keep the tool from perfectly matching the keyed slots of the lockring. I ran into the same problem with two different chainrings, which made it challenging to achieve the 20 Nm of torque. A quick modification with a punch allowed a firmer connection against the lockring's teeth. The rest of the bolts use standard equipment, like a cassette lockring tool and a 5mm hex key. A step-by-step instructional video for the Rocksteady Magic cranks and other products are listed on Intend's YouTube channel
.
You'll also have to resort to a thin zip tie to work with a Shimano cassette due to the gaps between cogs compared to a SRAM one. The small zip tie didn't last more than a couple rides at which point the drivetrain reverted to safe mode, letting the hub freewheel.
The bulge of the crank arm around the drive-side spindle interface hides the magic clutch bearing that does all of the freewheeling.Ride Impressions
Since the introduction of larger cogs and 29" rear wheels, shifting from the middle of the cassette to the top requires more rotation of the rear wheel and therefore takes longer. Gearbox bikes' most valuable selling point is the fact that you can shift without pedaling. The Rocksteady Magic cranks give you that same benefit on a traditional frame, thanks to the constantly rotating chain. Now, you can select a necessary gear well in advance of any inclines where obstacles may impede pedal strokes.
Quickly, this became an effective and intuitive way to shift. Vancouver's North Shore has abundant sharp changes in topography, even on primarily downhill trails, which is where this component was highly useful. For example, steep descents where you don't want to change your balance, but will need to pedal out, like a deep ditch crossing. Even while coming to a resting spot, the Rocksteady system is effective and becomes second nature, like downshifting a vehicle while approaching a stop light.
Shifts also take place in a shorter amount of time, since the chain moves in relation to the speed of the wheel. The chainring is often rotating rapidly, faster than you could turn over a full revolution of the cranks. Even though the chain is rolling through the drive quickly, the shifts also sounded quiet and calm. I can't say what kind of increased wear this would put on the chain without a substantial long term test with controlled variables, but it could be argued that a higher percentage of shifting is done with less load on the chain. When the cranks were stomped on, the engagement and sound reminded me of a Hope Pro 4 hub. There were never any hints of the clutch slipping or missing a beat.
Throughout the test, I tried the RockSteady Magic cranks on a Horst Link design bike with great success. However, I ran into issues on a high pivot bike. The top of the chain routing became slack when the bike bounced through huge compressions, accompanied by a cacophony of noises as the chain struggled to stay engaged on the cassette. Thoughts of the wheel chewing the derailleur to bits played through my mind, but somehow it survived until I could remove the zip tie and allow the rear hub to freewheel.
I spoke to Cornelius regarding the dilemma and he explained that the system must use the second generation SRAM derailleur that features more shrouding around the lower pulley wheel from the cage. The derailleur spec checked out, B-tension position was spot on under sag, and all of the torques were revisited. Our best guesses were that the chain wrap around both the cassette and chainring were insufficient due to the high pivot design. Oddly enough, Alex at T.E.B.P had tried the Rocksteady Cranks on his Kavenz VHP 16
without a hitch.
Another drawback of the system that was independent of the frame's suspension design was the noticeable increase in drag compared to a standard freehub drivetrain. Even with the proper torques, the friction of the clutch in the crank is high, to the point where it is obvious even on mellow descents. The rolling speed was noticeably reduced while coasting and would therefore be best reserved for riders that are less concerned with efficiency. This resistance could also be a factor that caused the chain to become extremely slack on the high pivot design. Keep in mind, this won't be affected when your are actually pedalling, so on long climbs, it doesn't feel like you are pulling dead weight.
I missed the functionality of the Rocksteady Magic cranks when I switched back to a traditional system, but welcomed the reduced friction. The theory and craftsmanship behind these cranks put them in their own league, especially given the price and exclusivity. As for the compatibility with high pivot bikes, I would advise against it based on my experience. If you're looking for a new gadget that will change the when and how you shift on the trail, then this component is certainly appealing.
Pros+
The ability to shift without pedaling is addictive+
Quick, solid engagement
Cons-
Noticeable drag while coasting-
Loud engagement may deter some riders-
Didn't work well with high-pivot bike
Pinkbike's Take
|Intend's Rocksteady Magic cranks are certainly a savvy way for traditional drivetrain bikes to shift while coasting without the constraints of gearbox frames. If you ride in an area that has notoriously undulating, technical terrain where shifting on the fly outweighs coasting resistance, this could work well for you. Although the build quality is top notch, the boutique component will sap too much rolling speed for most riders.— Matt Beer
38 Comments
I definitely see the appeal of shifting while coasting. With all the quick ups and downs we have around here, I've often found myself scrambling to shift back up at the bottom of a descent, still in granny gear from the climb right before.
Minnaar in some podcast was reminiscing about the Honda days, and how much he loved that bike, but the one downside was that it didn't have a freehub. The racket was in the system (derailleur in a box gearbox). It allowed you to shift without pedaling, but the drag was "very noticeable", so bad that they experimented with having the whole thing in an oil bath. A traditional, external derailleur thats exposed to the elements would be even worse.
Is the fail safe that the zip tie breaks before the spoke fails? I'm trying to follow this...
www.williamsracingproducts.com/shop/p/centrehub-pre-order
Can use your own cranks too. Also Mick is ace to deal with.
