Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting





Cornelius Kapfinger is the brainiac behind the product line of sleek, industrial components from Intend. Based in Freiburg, Germany, Cornelius has designed, tested, and manufactured a clever array of parts primarily from aluminum, such as stems, locking headsets, and laser-cut steel rotors. Intend also has a range of front and rear suspension, including the limited edition Bandit USD fork that incorporates half of an upper crown. Aside from the suspension, one of the standout components has to be the nifty Rocksteady Magic cranks that allow you to shift gears without pedaling, at least when the tires are rolling forwards. Intend Rocksteady Magic Details



Specs: 170mm arm length, 167 Q-factor

Compatibility: 30mm spindle, Race Face Cinch mount

Weight: 700 grams w/ bearing & hardware (actual)

Colors: Black (raw is no longer offered)

Price: 749€ (incl VAT), inc. lock ring tool

More info: intend-bc.com

Construction and Features

The system is straightforward to install, but I had to manipulate the teeth of the supplied tool to get any bite on the lockring up to 20 Nm of torque.

Installation & Setup

The bulge of the crank arm around the drive-side spindle interface hides the magic clutch bearing that does all of the freewheeling.

Ride Impressions

Pros

+ The ability to shift without pedaling is addictive

+ Quick, solid engagement





- Noticeable drag while coasting

- Loud engagement may deter some riders

- Didn't work well with high-pivot bike

Pinkbike's Take

Intend's Rocksteady Magic cranks are certainly a savvy way for traditional drivetrain bikes to shift while coasting without the constraints of gearbox frames. If you ride in an area that has notoriously undulating, technical terrain where shifting on the fly outweighs coasting resistance, this could work well for you. Although the build quality is top notch, the boutique component will sap too much rolling speed for most riders. — Matt Beer