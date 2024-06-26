DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails

Descending

When looking back at the downhill bike field test, if I had to choose one of these bikes to ride gnarly, scary downhill, it would be the Intense.That said, isn't that what downhill bikes are for? And isn't that the whole point? Well, yes. However, they offer it to different degrees. The Giant and YT almost felt like big-enduro bikes more than downhill sluggers, the Frameworks pushed the envelope a little further, and the Commencal is something out on its own, offering a weighted and precise front yet an ability to suck to the ground like nothing else I have ever ridden. The M1, however... the M1 was different.Everything about this bike made it feel like a monster, and the confidence inspired on steep trails shouldn't be understated. As mentioned earlier, key geometry dimensions give this bike a very rearward weight bias. That comes alive when it's steeper, but it can feel a little lifeless on anything but fast, committing trails. On flatter turns or bike park runs, it just feels a bit light on the front. While it doesn't suffer from handle-bar flop per se, I think it would be a better bike if the front were more weighted. It would still offer a huge amount on the trails it currently thrives on, and an extra 10 or 15mm on the rear end won't undo the modern, downhill-honed geometry, but it could well mean you carry more speed out of the flat corner after the chute of death you just rode down.The M1 covers a lot of bases. The geometry does usher in a great body position; however, I think if your weight was shuffled forward a bit, it would only give you more precision.The suspension plays into this as well to a degree. For me, I can't see a reason why you wouldn't want to reap the benefits of a high-pivot and idler on a downhill bike. This bike doesn't have the same all-out traction as the Commencal in either mode, but it does offer an incredibly stable chassis and an ability to make the roughest, fastest sections feel neutral and controlled. People wanting to generate pop for bike park jump lines may also find that even in the linear mode, it tends to absorb rider inputs when driving into lips.On the brakes, that high initial anti-rise means that when coupled with a relatively quick rebound setting, the tracking over medium holes while on the brakes is very, very good. It manages to do so without disrupting the chassis or ever pushing the rider's weight forward. It stayed muted, tracking and effective. The lessening influence of the braking as the bike goes through its stroke means that it doesn't feel like it ever overwhelms the travel later in the stroke or packs up as you break over rough terrain before you even get into the turn.