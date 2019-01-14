PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Intense's M29 is a DH Racing Thoroughbred

Jan 14, 2019
by Paul Aston  

Intense M29 Review
REVIEW
Intense M29

Words: Paul Aston
Photos: Ben Winder


Intense has been competing at the sharp end of the downhill World Cup since before many of Pinkbike's readers were born, with the legendary M1 regularly visiting the podium. In fact, back in the day, many other manufacturers simply rebadged Intense frames with their own team logos. Nowadays, Intense Factory Racing and Cero Design (the studio behind Unno Bikes) have been heavily involved with the development of the M29, and were testing alloy mules during the 2017 season.

In 2019, the M29 will be available as a complete bike in the 'Elite' build and also as a frame and shock. Initially, a race team replica going by the name FRO (For Racing Only) was released, but the 15 bikes sold out almost immediately despite the $10,000 price tag. The Elite build reviewed here costs $5,999 USD and is ready to be put to test against the clock straight away. The frameset is also available for $2,499 including a RockShox Super Deluxe coil shock.




Intense M29 Details

Intended use: downhill
Travel: 208mm rear / 200mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: carbon
Fork: Rockshox Boxxer World Cup
Shock: Super Deluxe World Cup Coil
Sizes: M, L, XL (tested)
Weight: 16.77kg / 37lb (XL, tubeless, w/o pedals, actual)
Price: $5,999 USD Elite build
intense.com


bigquotesHeading through a slippery rock garden it handles amazingly, landing sideways it soaks up the landing and puts you back on track - this is a unique trait and feel that I have not found on any other downhill bike. Paul Aston



Contents

Construction and Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Build
Specifications
Test Bike Setup
Riding
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is this the bike for you?
Pinkbike's Take



Construction and Features

Intense M29 Review

Intense M29 Review
The stout linkage ties the front and back of the bike together.
Intense M29 Review
There's even a mudguard to keep everything clean, which should help extend the bearings' lifespan.

The M29 shows clear signs that it was born from Intense and Cero lineage. The suspension system is now called the 'JS Tuned' after Intense's owner, Jeff Steber – old timers will remember the previous 'VPP' patent, which is now expired, that was used in partnership between Intense and Santa Cruz (acquired from Outland). The 'JS Tuned' system still uses links that rotate counter to each other, but the lower link now uses the bottom bracket shell as its pivoting point to drive the shock from.

Cero shows its genes with clean lines, the slender top tubes, and the precise carbon packaging that nestles most of the shock and linkage out of sight. The frame is carbon throughout, excluding the lower link, and has many neat features like the collet-locking pivot points and rear axle, integrated mudguard, chainstay protectors and a seat clamp that follows the form of the frame. One of my favorite features of the frame is the caliper that bolts directly into post-mount threads for 203mm rotors; there's no need for faffing with adaptors.


Intense M29 Review
The rubber down tube protector stretches halfway up and provides much-needed protection for the carbon frame.
Intense M29 Review
Internal cable routing and the rubber chainstay protector.



Geometry & Sizing


Geometry, on the whole, has calmed in the downhill sector, and gone are the days of wild differences between bikes and model years. The M29 is only available with big wheels, and in larger sizes, so its numbers are all the longer side of this spectrum. The fixed points include a 63.5º head angle, 456mm chainstay length, -30.5mm bottom bracket drop and a 459mm seat tube.

Reach numbers start at 435mm for a medium size, 450mm for large, and 480mm for the XL. The headtube measures 90mm on medium and large sizes, and slightly bigger at 115mm on the XL. I tested the XL size which has a wheelbase that nearly breaks the 1300mm mark.


Suspension Design

by paulaston
Views: 1,388    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



The M29's axle path has a few millimeters of rearward travel to start with, but overall it has 20mm of forwards travel. The anti-rise figure is between 105% and 70% in the most used part of the travel, this should help to preserve the chassis geometry under braking.

The anti-squat number is around 100% at sag, so promised very good pedaling efficiency on smooth terrain then drops off to nothing at full compression - this should reduce pedal kickback at the same time as a big bottom-out type impact for a more controlled compression. The M29 also has a very progressive leverage ratio, probably the highest of any downhill bike on test his year - this gives the incredibly supple initial portion of travel and gives plenty of support and response to the rider

Intense M29 Leverage Ratio
Leverage Ratio

Intense M29 Anti-Rise
Anti-Rise

Intense M29 Anti-Squat
Anti-Squat


Build


Intense M29 Review
Shimano XT 4-piston calipers with 203mm rotors.

Intense M29 Review
A full E13 LG1+ chain guide and Truvativ Descendant crankset take care of chain retention.
Intense M29 Review
The Fabric Radius Elite saddle fits in well with the color scheme.

Intense M29 Review
Rockshox Boxxer fork, Renthal Integra 45mm stem, and an 800mm wide Intense aluminum bar.

Unfortunately, I missed the boat on the $10,000 dollar FRO model, which was signed by Steber, delivered with carbon everything and even a World Cup mechanic and a film crew for your maiden voyage on your new bike. I "settled" for the peasant-grade 'Elite' model.

Costing $5,999, the Elite bike is still built to take on anything and has the same BoXXer World Cup matched with a Super Deluxe World Cup suspension as the FRO. The cheaper price comes from the alloy components, including the DT-Swiss FR 1950 wheelset, Descendant cranks, XO1 DH drivetrain, and Intense's own-branded 800mm wide handlebar attached to a Renthal 45mm Integra stem. Shimano's latest XT 4-piston brakes handle stopping duties and Maxxis Minion DHR/DHF tires provide the grip.



Specifications
Specifications
Price $5999
Travel 200mm
Rear Shock Rock Shox Super Deluxe Coil, 250x70mm
Fork Rock Shox Boxxer World Cup 29”, 200mm
Headset Cane Creek 40 Series
Cassette SRAM XG-795 10-24, 7 speed
Crankarms Truvativ Descendant 165mm, 36T
Chainguide E13 LG1+
Bottom Bracket SRAM GXP 83mm
Chain PC1110, 11 speed
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 DH, 7 speed
Shifter Pods SRAM GX 7-speed Trigger
Handlebar Intense Alloy 31.8 mm x 800mm
Stem Renthal INTEGRA 31.8MM. 45mm
Grips Intense Dual Lock On
Brakes Shimano XT 4 piston
Wheelset DT Swiss FR 1950
Hubs DT Swiss 240 32 Hole
Spokes DT Competition
Rim DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR2
Seat Fabric Radius Elite
Seatpost Intense Alloy Straight
Compare to other DH Bikes




Intense M29 Review





Intense M29 Review
RIDING THE
Intense M29



Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Rockshox suspension is a breeze compared to Fox's latest dampers with adjustable everything. Setting the shock was simple and the 450lb spring supplied was ideal for my weight, I started with all the LSC open and the rebound set at -7. The fork was set with no tokens and 135psi, HSC open, LSC +2 and -7 reb clicks of rebound.

The front end was set the same height as the rest of the fleet, and the handlebars measured 1095mm from the floor - which meant running the fork at full extension and finding a stem spacer to raise the bar. Tire pressures were 24/26psi and the bike was ready to shred. Testing took place on a variety of tracks, from Finale Ligure, Verbier, and to some of Piemonte's best kept secret bike parks.

Paul Aston
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 32
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 75kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator


Intense M29 Review

Riding

It may have a World Cup DH pedigree, but the M29 is really easy to get to grips with . Thanks to the really progressive nature of the linkage and excellent small bump compliance, chattery sections of trail where it can feel like you're losing speed are melted away underneath the M29, and tempo increases naturally. The bike accelerates really well under power, and barely bobs at all.

The suspension offers tons of support in the mid-stroke, which makes the bike incredibly responsive and maintains the ride height well without getting bogged down in the travel. This also lets the bike pop in and out of corners quickly and easily, as well as generating plenty of speed when pumping. Even though the progression of the bike reduces slightly through the travel, it still took on the big hits without issue, and I can't recall feeling a bottom out. This also makes the bike pop really high off jumps; if you are used to something much less progressive this can take you by surprise on the first few jumps.

Of course, being a super long and slack downhill bike, the M29 hauls around corners. It doesn't quite have the stability and achievable lean angle of the huge Banshee Legend, but is much more responsive and changes direction more easily. I also really like this bike under braking; the initial suppleness of the rear suspension means it sits easily into the sag point. The positive amount of anti-rise helps this, meaning that the geometry of the bike is preserved more under braking, and there is a reason why these bikes are designed to be long, low, and slack. The counter-argument to this is that the suspension is not as free to react to bumps, but I have found time after time that preserving the geometry under braking helps me to brake harder and with more control before locking the rear wheel. Part of this could be put down to me being a taller rider with a higher center of gravity, meaning more forwards weight shift under braking, so I need more help from the bike to stay centered.

Intense M29 Review

What else does the Intense do well? Not dieting, that is for sure. Weighing in at 36.8 lb (16.7 kg) for the carbon framed sled, it is no lightweight, but for me, this strikes a good balance between stability and maneuverability. Again, this is bike dependent, and where the weight sits across the entire package is a factor, but for me, towards 33 lb (15kg) downhill bikes generally start to feel more sketchy, and over 39 lb (17.7 kg) a bit porky.

Standout feature? The carbon layup. The M29 looks like a chunky-tubed, super stiff race machine, but it isn't. Finding the right adjective is tough, but 'soft' is the best I can think of, although it's definitely not flexy. It's hard to describe how a frame feels, but it always tracks when you want it to and pushes back when you need support. Heading through a slippery rock garden it handles amazingly, landing sideways it soaks up the landing and puts you back on track - this is a unique trait and feel that I have not found on any other downhill bike.




Intense M29 Review
Intense M29
Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review
Commencal Supreme DH 29


How does it compare?

Compared to the high-pivot point and idler setup of the Norco Aurum HSP, the Intense doesn't have the pure straight-line ease of the Canadian DH machine. But what it lacks here is made up by better sizing for the XL rider, a more compliant and damped ride, as well as being more responsive and playful. Is it better than the Commencal Supreme DH29 bike? That's a tough call - both are standout performers, and it'll require some additional head-to-head testing to come up with a final verdict.


Intense M29 Review
Technical Report

Packaging: The M29's striking silhouette doesn't come without a price. The shock being nestled super low in the frame, and all the linkage being packed between the split seat tube means tolerances are tight. You can't reach the rebound adjuster on the shock without taking the wheel and mudguard off, and the same to remove the lower shock bolt and nut; the nut is not captive and hidden on the driveside behind the chainring. There is also a tough-to-reach cable routing guide hidden down there too, which also requires shock removal to access. There was also a dull rattle that I could never locate, which I can only put down to the internal cable routing.

Despite the mudguard that kept most of the crap out of the linkage, there was still some build up here. The proximity of moving parts next to the seat tube is a recipe for scratches, scrapes and possibly worse. For downhill racers washing their bikes every few runs, this should not cause a problem, but if you are a weekend warrior doing 15 runs down a Welsh bog in December without a rinse, don't be surprised if you have lost some of that Rosso Red finish when you wash the bike down.

Shimano XT Brakes: Another great brake option with tons of power and that classic Shimano lever feel. Both brakes were making rattling noises on the first ride, this easily fixed by removing the springs from between the pads, stretching them open and re-installing it. Solved.

DT-Swiss FR1950 Wheelset: I have had DT's FR1950 wheelset on many bikes this year, and not a single one has missed a beat. The worst I have had are mild dings to the rim, the type that doesn't even start to hassle the tubeless seal. No snapped spokes, no spokes coming loose (thanks to the ProLock nipples), no buckles more than a few millimeters. I'm starting to think they are 'unbreakable' but saying that will surely jinx me – d'oh!


Intense M29 Review


Pros

+ Fantastic silhouette and heritage
+ Superb bump compliance and traction
+ Lively and confidence inspiring

Cons

- Low-spec components for the price tag
- Some slightly frustrating maintenance access issues
- Only available in 29" and bigger sizes



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe M29 is a racing thoroughbred and needs to be treated like one with care and attention in the pits, but will go full-gas when let loose on the race track. A big rig that gives an easy ride in the worst scenarios, while still being lively and nimble. It's a stunning, truly remarkable bike that looks at you and calls your name to head to the hills.  Paul Aston





Must Read This Week
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
70456 views
YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy
66494 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
61951 views
Athertons Announce Departure From Trek
60241 views
Josh Bryceland & Squad Officially Form the 'Cannondale Sessions'
58766 views
YT Introduces New Spec Levels, Colours & Sizes in 2019 Range
50192 views
The 10 Best Edits of 2018
49067 views
Exploring the Relationship Between Handlebar vs Stem Length
47239 views

22 Comments

  • + 13
 So this is Aaron Gwins new bike?
  • + 6
 He's been seen riding around Crestline(on the way to Big Bear) on an Intense..
I wouldn't be a bit surprised if this 'review' was timed for an announcement from Intense/AG
  • + 1
 @YoKev: The teams lists have to be registered by Friday I think.
  • + 1
 @YoKev:
Shhhhhhhh.
  • + 1
 Actually this one is Nekko's. Arron gets a fresh M29.
  • + 1
 The kinematics on this thing are top notch, predictable leverage ratio, high A/S around sag dropping off steeply, great braking performance, is that down to Cesar Rojo or did he work on other aspects of the design, it’s a looker too for sure.
  • + 1
 If I bought the 10k$ bike, the footage they get would definitely be some of the most mediocre riding they've seen so far lol. And I'm sure the WC mechanic would be saying "Are you sure you want 40psi in the front and 10psi in the rear??".
  • + 6
 Instant gwinner!
  • + 1
 Frame with shock at $2500. Sweet price compared to other boutique brands, with looks to match.
  • + 1
 @paulaston rocking them catalyst pedals I see.
  • + 1
 Will Intense also do a 26' version :-) ?
  • + 1
 Imagine how much more fun that would be...
  • + 1
 They have been doing them for the last 20yrs.
  • + 0
 That commencal looks like one of those new norcos. Beats saying it looks like a session.
  • + 2
 that only made sense when they had the wrong pic for the caption. Don't mind me.
  • + 1
 Now I wish I weren't 5'4
  • + 1
 Stunning bike
  • - 1
 Wrong pic for Commençal (or wrong caption) ! Smile
  • + 0
 Looks like a gwinner.
  • + 0
 Gwinteresting
  • + 1
 Intensely.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.051985
Mobile Version of Website