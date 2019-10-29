Review: Ion K-Traze Amp Zip Knee Pads

K-Traze Amp (Zip) looks like the filename of an attachment that you probably shouldn't open, but it's actually the model name of Ion's newest knee pads. The Traze Amp pads are designed for all-mountain / enduro riding, times where there's pedaling mixed in with the descending.



The main protective element is a SAS-TEC pad, which is designed to harden up in the event of an impact, reducing the force that reaches a rider's knee. The viscoelastic pad has a thin layer of plastic on top of it, which should help block any sharp pokey things that manage to make their way through the outer layer of fabric. There's also a bit of additional foam padding on each side of the pad, but it's the SAS-TEC material that provides the bulk of the protection here.



K-Traze Amp Zip Details



• SAS-TEC viscoelastic padding

• Full length size zipper

• EN 1621-1, Level 1 certified

• Size: S, M, L, XL

• Colors: grey, blue, black

• Weight: 342 grams (pair, size M)

• MSRP: $110 USD

• ion-products.com

