Review: ION's Wet Weather Shelter Jersey and Scrub Pants

The Scrub pant is there to be a breathable and well fitting garment that has a handful of subtle features to help it stand out. The pant, which also comes in plain black as opposed to the multi-panelled chainsaw trouser colorway that we tested, also features the BAT technology.



For the trouser, that means lots of separate panels. Some of these panels feature Cordura fabric for abrasion resistance, others are more elastic and some, for instance the ones behind the knee, are meshed for extra breathability.





Scrub Pant Details

• Six sizes - XS - XXL

• Strech and mesh panels to provide comfort

• Codura inserts

• Padded pocket for phone

• $180 USD

• www.ion-products.com

