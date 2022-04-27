Review: ION's Wet Weather Shelter Jersey and Scrub Pants

Apr 27, 2022
by Henry Quinney  
Next up in our new gear round-up are the latest winter offerings from ION. This features the Shelter BAT jersey and their Scrub AMP BAT pants, both of which are made with changeable conditions in mind.




The Shelter BAT (body amplify technology) jersey is made with wet days in mind. If you’re somebody that often finds fully waterproof outerwear just a bit too much during anything but downpours then this could be just the thing.

It’s a jersey that is a little thicker than you might expect and is coated with a PFC-free coating to stop it from absorbing water. This should hopefully keep you warmer and drier for longer.
Shelter BAT Jersey Details
• Stretchy softshell fabric
• Water and moisture resistant
• Great in changing conditions
• Lens wipe
• $120 USD

www.ion-products.com

Personally, I’m somebody that tends to resist waterproof jackets for anything other than when it's actively pouring rain. I have a tendency to overheat, so in showers or light rain I’d often prefer to just get wet. In these conditions, I’ve been using the Shelter BAT jersey and it suits my needs very well.


The jersey is designed to be worn as outerwear and not underneath a jacket. It’s got a water resistant coating that really helps to stop the material from becoming saturated with moisture. Over the last few months of riding in Squamish it’s been perfect, and I would say it offers enough warmth to negate the need for a base layer.

It breathes adequately, too. The stretchy material was comfortable and the inside of the jersey, which almost has a fleece-like texture, is very comfortable against your skin. I tested a size large and would say that it came true to size.

The jersey has some nice features, too. Most notably the elastic around the wrists and hem and the google cleaner by the waist. The elastic cuff prevents mud from being slung off your tires and finding its way underneath the garment. However, one thing I would say is that the cut of the collar wasn’t quite to my taste. Its square edges just looked a little odd to me and I think a more conventional cut would look better.
Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 29
Height: 6' / 183 cm
Inseam: 32" / 82 cm
Weight: 183 lbs / 83 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None


All in all, I really like this jersey. Although it isn’t inexpensive, the material does feel relatively durable and I would hope to get a few years out of it. If worn in the right conditions, it’ll keep you warmer and more comfortable - which is something that might just be worth your investment. It's similar to Race Face's Conspiracy jersey. Both are stretchy jerseys made for wet weather. If I had to compare the two I would say I prefer the features of the ION, particularly the elastic collars on the arm and waist, but the fit (and collar) of the Race Face. While a wet weather-specific jersey might seem like a needless luxury they're definitely worth considering for winter riding in wetter climates.

They will get wet, and can only really shrug off showers, but you will stay warm and comfortable even in surprisingly heavy downpours, almost similar to how a wetsuit works. In most situations, especially if you're pedaling or working hard, I find them to be my preference over a typical waterproof jacket.


Pros

+ Thick, stretchy material for cold rides
+ You'll stay warm and comfortable, if not dry
+ Goggle cleaner and elastic cuffs

Cons

- Collar is a strange shape



The Scrub pant is there to be a breathable and well fitting garment that has a handful of subtle features to help it stand out. The pant, which also comes in plain black as opposed to the multi-panelled chainsaw trouser colorway that we tested, also features the BAT technology.

For the trouser, that means lots of separate panels. Some of these panels feature Cordura fabric for abrasion resistance, others are more elastic and some, for instance the ones behind the knee, are meshed for extra breathability.

Scrub Pant Details
• Six sizes - XS - XXL
• Strech and mesh panels to provide comfort
• Codura inserts
• Padded pocket for phone
• $180 USD
www.ion-products.com
There is also an additional protective panel around the inside of the right leg to stop you from catching your clothing on your drivetrain. Personally, if my trouser is in my chain then I would suggest the fit is wrong, but it may well be useful for some people.

The trouser has quite a long and slender cut. The size we received for testing was a little too big for me. However, if you’re somebody who is tall yet slim these could be a good fit. I would say they fit in terms of width, but were just a little too long around the ankle.



The pants have a padded pocket-in-a-pocket for your phone or keys. There is also plenty of adjustment on the waist to help you fine tune your fit. I would say that the fit is probably going to suit people who have long legs compared to their waist size.

The pants breathe well and are a nice thickness to be worn throughout most of the year, especially with the mesh parts. The stretch panels and waist adjustment should help ensure a good fit and seems like a good approach. The black model certainly looks more subtle than the brown ones I received. I can’t personally say I was a fan of the patchwork quilt look, but that’s not to say others won’t like it.


Pros

+ Will probably suit tall, thin body types well
+ Lots of tech
+ Padded pocket
+ Breath well thanks to differing panels

Cons

- The Sand colourway looks like a patchwork quilt




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Apparel Ion


24 Comments

  • 21 2
 I'd honestly love to see a "budget mtb gear field test" Like, I have to believe that a large number of us are not even remotely considering $180 pants, but are definitely considering the $40-$60 ones on Amazon. I'm all for spending my hard earned money on components, but when it comes to a pair of pants, I'd really like to see some more affordable options reviewed, even if they're from knockoff brands, idgaf.
  • 1 5
flag gbeaks33 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Commencal has the best priced riding pants that I've seen. $140 Canadian (=$109USD). Didn't fit me but my wife picked up a pair and loves them.
  • 1 0
 @gbeaks33: I just got a set of Nukeproof blackline pants, on CRC for £60 (75 USD apparently). They're pretty lightweight, so more of a summer pant (compared to the Fox Defend pants I already have.) However They are super comfy and materials are just as nice as Fox stuff I have. I like them so much im considering getting another set while they are cheap! Also I would say the fit is better (for me). Only downside to them is the pockets are pretty small.
  • 11 0
 I felt the same way about clothing costs until my girlfriend began sewing, which has taught me quite a bit about what it takes to make clothing. The reality of most clothing costs is based on where and who is sewing it. It takes a human to cut and sew a garment, whether or not they're using industrial machines, this takes a decent amount of time. You want quality stitching? That takes even more time. Clothes that don't cost much are sewn in regions where labor is cheap and compensation isn't what I'd imagine the average mtn biker considers just. Quality technical fabrics are not cheap to buy, especially if you aren't mass producing. So if you want fancy pants that will last and were made by someone who earned a fair wage, $200 shouldn't be a hard pill to swallow. I don't know where Ion's clothing is made, but my point is that your expected price for riding clothing requires someone to get paid jack shit for a job you probably wouldn't want to do. Also, f*ck Amazon, buy your shit somewhere else, it really isn't that hard.
  • 5 1
 @rpdale: I'm sorry but even if I agree with you that we should seek for better quality products that are made in fair conditions, 90% of the technical MTB clothing is made in the same part of the world and is probably worth 1/10 of what it's charged to the consumer.
  • 1 0
 @rpdale: True True. I'm all for knowing more about what it actually takes to make the products we buy and do not want to step on the backs of people being taken advantage of. However, I think its naive to believe that paying more for pants in this case automatically means everyone is getting a fair wage. Could be the same person sewing the $60 amazon pants, only (Insert "premium" company here") puts more money into marketing and more money into CEO's pockets. Guess we all need to do our research if we are interested in quality, fair products. I am willing to pay $200 for high quality pants that will last and supported individuals along the way. It is daunting however to figure out which companies are "the good ones"
  • 8 0
 I actually kinda like the colorway of the pants.. it reminds me of my Grandma's house.
  • 3 0
 Ion's website shows these pants with a 34-35 inch inseam in size Large. Only set of riding pants I am aware of with that long of an inseam in standard sizing (not counting 7mesh's rainpants that can be trimmed). Anyone over 5'10, I guess this is the pant for you. No more everything-is-coming-up-milhouse floodpant situations for us tall folks.
  • 6 0
 They even cut the jersey to look like a trash bag.
  • 5 0
 Cons: Not nice enough to make Henry smile.
  • 1 0
 reminder that they could have made this look exactly like a regular shirt and black jeans, so you don't look like such a fucking dweeb on the trail, but then people wouldn't know you're a Mountain BikerTM if you ever walk away from your bike, for some reason.
  • 1 0
 Can you share how to care for/wash it? Most stuff with that "Waterproof coating" loses it's waterproofing after a couple washes...is it a pain to get clean if you can't throw it in the washer and dryer?
  • 1 0
 Agreed. DWR coating only is useless within a handful of washings.
  • 1 0
 I've been waiting for a jersey like this for ages! Modern pants that are water resistant but not full boil in the bag waterproof are awesome, and I keep wondering why no one was making a top half out of the same stuff
  • 3 0
 A google cleaner is a unique feature. How does it work?
  • 3 0
 Gonna have to look that up.
  • 3 0
 it purges your search history of all bike related stuff, pretty handy for married people
  • 1 1
 I've had some jerseys and coats with a goggle cleaner. Basically what I've seen is its a microfibre cloth stitched to the inner seam near the waist, so you turn the jersey slightly inside out, and you have a little goggle cloth.
  • 2 1
 It's worth mentioning that there is a all-black version of those pants, no?
  • 3 0
 It does say that in the review...
  • 1 0
 loving those pants and I like the collar cut on the jersey despite some of the comments
  • 1 0
 The new Derelict campaign, sorry you didn't book it
  • 1 0
 What is this rain you speak of? Even the snow is dry here.
  • 2 2
 Those pants are 5 out of 5 on the cool factor, also the innovative neck collar ain't bad





