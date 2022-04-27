Review: ION's Wet Weather Shelter Jersey and Scrub Pants

Next up in our new gear round-up are the latest winter offerings from ION. This features the Shelter BAT jersey and their Scrub AMP BAT pants, both of which are made with changeable conditions in mind.
The Shelter BAT (body amplify technology) jersey is made with wet days in mind. If you’re somebody that often finds fully waterproof outerwear just a bit too much during anything but downpours then this could be just the thing.
It’s a jersey that is a little thicker than you might expect and is coated with a PFC-free coating to stop it from absorbing water. This should hopefully keep you warmer and drier for longer.
Shelter BAT Jersey Details
• Stretchy softshell fabric
• Water and moisture resistant
• Great in changing conditions
• Lens wipe
• $120 USDwww.ion-products.com
Personally, I’m somebody that tends to resist waterproof jackets for anything other than when it's actively pouring rain. I have a tendency to overheat, so in showers or light rain I’d often prefer to just get wet. In these conditions, I’ve been using the Shelter BAT jersey and it suits my needs very well.
The jersey is designed to be worn as outerwear and not underneath a jacket. It’s got a water resistant coating that really helps to stop the material from becoming saturated with moisture. Over the last few months of riding in Squamish it’s been perfect, and I would say it offers enough warmth to negate the need for a base layer.
It breathes adequately, too. The stretchy material was comfortable and the inside of the jersey, which almost has a fleece-like texture, is very comfortable against your skin. I tested a size large and would say that it came true to size.
The jersey has some nice features, too. Most notably the elastic around the wrists and hem and the google cleaner by the waist. The elastic cuff prevents mud from being slung off your tires and finding its way underneath the garment. However, one thing I would say is that the cut of the collar wasn’t quite to my taste. Its square edges just looked a little odd to me and I think a more conventional cut would look better.
Henry QuinneyLocation:
Squamish, BC, CanadaAge:
29Height:
6' / 183 cmInseam:
32" / 82 cmWeight:
183 lbs / 83 kgIndustry affiliations / sponsors:
None
All in all, I really like this jersey. Although it isn’t inexpensive, the material does feel relatively durable and I would hope to get a few years out of it. If worn in the right conditions, it’ll keep you warmer and more comfortable - which is something that might just be worth your investment. It's similar to Race Face's Conspiracy jersey
. Both are stretchy jerseys made for wet weather. If I had to compare the two I would say I prefer the features of the ION, particularly the elastic collars on the arm and waist, but the fit (and collar) of the Race Face. While a wet weather-specific jersey might seem like a needless luxury they're definitely worth considering for winter riding in wetter climates.
They will get wet, and can only really shrug off showers, but you will stay warm and comfortable even in surprisingly heavy downpours, almost similar to how a wetsuit works. In most situations, especially if you're pedaling or working hard, I find them to be my preference over a typical waterproof jacket.
Pros+
Thick, stretchy material for cold rides+
You'll stay warm and comfortable, if not dry+
Goggle cleaner and elastic cuffs
Cons-
Collar is a strange shape
The Scrub pant is there to be a breathable and well fitting garment that has a handful of subtle features to help it stand out. The pant, which also comes in plain black as opposed to the multi-panelled chainsaw trouser colorway that we tested, also features the BAT technology.
For the trouser, that means lots of separate panels. Some of these panels feature Cordura fabric for abrasion resistance, others are more elastic and some, for instance the ones behind the knee, are meshed for extra breathability.
Scrub Pant Details
• Six sizes - XS - XXL
• Strech and mesh panels to provide comfort
• Codura inserts
• Padded pocket for phone
• $180 USD
• www.ion-products.com
There is also an additional protective panel around the inside of the right leg to stop you from catching your clothing on your drivetrain. Personally, if my trouser is in my chain then I would suggest the fit is wrong, but it may well be useful for some people.
The trouser has quite a long and slender cut. The size we received for testing was a little too big for me. However, if you’re somebody who is tall yet slim these could be a good fit. I would say they fit in terms of width, but were just a little too long around the ankle.
The pants have a padded pocket-in-a-pocket for your phone or keys. There is also plenty of adjustment on the waist to help you fine tune your fit. I would say that the fit is probably going to suit people who have long legs compared to their waist size.
The pants breathe well and are a nice thickness to be worn throughout most of the year, especially with the mesh parts. The stretch panels and waist adjustment should help ensure a good fit and seems like a good approach. The black model certainly looks more subtle than the brown ones I received. I can’t personally say I was a fan of the patchwork quilt look, but that’s not to say others won’t like it.
Pros+
Will probably suit tall, thin body types well+
Lots of tech+
Padded pocket+
Breath well thanks to differing panels
Cons-
The Sand colourway looks like a patchwork quilt
24 Comments