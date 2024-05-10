Review: iXS Trigger X 3/4 Shell Helmet

After checking with our test riders and with other members of the press who have received the Trigger X helmets, we weren’t able to find another instance where the Foam liner had separated from the Slap guard frame. Furthermore, some of our test riders have been using the helmet for at least 6 months without issue. Not satisfied that this could simply be a one-off manufacturing defect, we checked all Trigger X helmets in our Taiwan warehouse for the potential separation. We found none. Concurrently to the above process, we had the factory carry out Cold (subzero) and Hot (+40C) adhesion tests. Again, the product passed. We are now carrying out long term Hot and Cold adhesion test to see if there is degradation of the adhesion over time. In summary, as we stand today, we do not have a definitive answer as to why the problem occurred on your helmet. — iXS