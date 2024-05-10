Review: iXS Trigger X 3/4 Shell Helmet

Though a full face helmet will often be the more sensible choice for trail riding, its appeal to those pedaling up under their own steam will always be somewhat limited. iXS is the latest protection manufacturer to cater to riders looking for a little more protection than a regular open face helmet, without the added bulk that comes with a chinguard. The Trigger X slots into the range between the more traditional open face Trigger AM, and the ASTM-certified Trigger FF. An in-mold construction is paired with the MIPS Air protection liner, with so-called "Slap Guards" extending over the ears, offering extra coverage to the temple and jaw region.
Two shells cover three sizes, covering head circumferences between 53 cm and 62 cm. The Trigger X goes for $249 USD and is available in three color options; White, Racing Red and Black.
iXS Trigger X Details
• MIPS Air Rotational Impact Protection
• Magnetic Fidlock Buckle
• In-mold Construction
• Single Density EPS
• Slap Guards offer extended coverage
• 2-position adjustable visor
• Multiple height and fore-aft cradle adjustment
• 19 vents
• Weight: 570 grams (Size S)
• Sizes: S (53-56cm), M (56-59cm), L (59-62cm)
• Colors: White, Racing Red, Black
• Price: $249 USD / €239 EUR
• Certifications: EN1078:2012+A1, CPSC, KC
• ixs.com
The White is actually an off-white, which seems appropriate given that all white helmets i've ever owned have ended up off-white after a few rides anyway. This one is fairly heavy on branding with three iXS logos scattered about the piece.Performance & Construction
The iXS Trigger X helmet is of an in-mold construction with a single density EPS foam and a polycarbonate shell taking care of impact absorption. Rotational impact protection is added with a MIPS Air Liner. This is a fairly lightweight option for this kind of protection, and it doesn't creak like some other MIPS liners do. It's also a one-piece affair, so there aren't lots of little bits of padding you have to keep track of when you want to pull it out for washing.
The "Slap Guards" are of a different construction. They too have a polycarbonate shell but the foam protection here is thinner than it is on the helmet's main body, and it's not made of the same EPS, either. ADJUSTMENTS
Like most premium open-face helmets, the Trigger X has many adjustments to fine tune the fit. It's good to see that iXS are not
employing a ratchet system for occipital height adjustment. In my experience, those tend to slip when trails get fast and rough, resulting in the helmet's position shifting while riding, or while putting goggles on, requiring constant re-adjustment. With the more basic poppet design like that seen here on the Trigger X, the retention system stays put.
The front of the helmet sits too low on my forehead for it to be comfortable to use with goggles. I did try the low profile variation on the iXS Trigger Race goggles, but found that the helmet's trim pushed the goggles down onto my nose to the point where my nostrils were forced closed. This was a little less pronounced with Smith Squad goggles, but nevertheless still prohibitively uncomfortable.
For me, the Trigger X works much better with sunglasses. Though, you do have to put the sunglasses on before you put the helmet on. The helmet kind of locks the glasses into place. That's good in that the sunglasses can't bounce about my face, but the lack of a gap between the top of the frame and the helmet's trim isn't ideal for ventilation and prevention of lens fog. There are very subtle channels in the EPS here, but many other helmets offer more pronounced air flow channels here to keep sweat build up at bay.
For those who will wear goggles with the Trigger X, there is room to stow them underneath the visor when it's in the higher of its two positions.
The strap itself extends out from the "Slap Guards" and employs a magnetic Fidlock buckle for closure. No major complaints here, but I will say that the strap itself is inordinately long. I can't imagine anyone wearing this helmet needing a strap that long. That said, iXS have added a Velcro wrap to the chin strap to tidy away the inevitable excess strap, and it works just fine.VENTILATION
To comment on ventilation would be somewhat laughable. I used it on some very cold rides, and I have a full mop of hair that prevents me from being able to deliver a nuanced opinion on such a matter.
Nevertheless, there are 18 vents in total; five big ones in the front, three on the top, two at the sides and seven at the rear. There are a few internal channels linking up some of these vents that should help to guide moisture and heat away from the wearer's head.
Then of course, there's the two voluminous vents over the ears. At the sides at least, the iXS helmet should feel a little breezier than some other lids belonging to this niche category, such as the Giant Realm
, the Giro Tyrant
or the Fox Dropframe Pro
, all of which have smaller holes over the ears.FIT
There are just three sizes to choose from; S (53-56cm), M (56-59cm), L (59-62cm). iXS recommend you measure head circumference at 2 cm above the top of your ears. My head is 54 cm here, and so I have been testing the small. Putting the helmet on, you do have to flex the "Slap Guards" open a touch. The Trigger X comes with the thick cheek pads installed, but a thinner set is also provided in the box.
The feeling of the extra coverage is a little weird, creating an extra pressure point high on the jaw. I swapped out the thick cheek pads for the thinner ones, but they don't come into contact with the side of my head at all, and are thus impractical. Back on the thicker pads, they give the feeling of being clamped into the helmet, which is relatively uncomfortable, and the helmet is certainly not pleasant to wear while eating.
It's notable that while iXS does offer two thicknesses of cheek pad, there is only one thickness of MIPS Air to cover the rest of the interior. Certainly, with the thicker cheek pads installed, the cheek portion stands proud of the rest of the interior, likely leading to that clamped-in feeling. I also wonder if this kind of fit might impact the effectiveness of any rotational impact protection technology in the event of a crash.
Unfortunately, after exhausting all possibilities with the three positions for occipital height adjustment and the adjustments at the temple region, the helmet still feels a little too big for me. Cinching the cradle down to its smallest size, I still feel the need to go a few clicks tighter to get it snug at the rear. For further insight, a friend of mine with a head circumference of 55.5 cm also tried the small helmet, and was able to find a good, comfortable fit with the thin cheek pads installed.
As mentioned already, the brow portion of the helmet does sit too low on my forehead. It's more in view than on other open face helmets, and it prevents me from comfortably using the helmet with goggles.
With the vast array of head shapes and sizes across populations, helmet fit is always going to be an incredibly nuanced topic. Thus, it shouldn't really be discounted based on the poor fit that I experienced. For helmets, try before you buy is the gold standard. Luckily, iXS is not direct-to-consumer, and many prospective customers should be able to get hands on the Trigger X at a local bike shop over the coming months.A SMALL ISSUE
I did ever so slightly slightly over-flex one of the Slap Guards, resulting in the polycarbonate shell breaking free of the foam it was bonded to. The brown adhesive has pulled away from the shell at the front. It is still affixed at the rear, so the pad hasn't come away entirely. Given that a slight flexing of these Slap Guards is something that needs to occur on a regular basis, i.e. every time the helmet goes on and comes off, we raised it with iXS as a quality control concern.
PRICE
|After checking with our test riders and with other members of the press who have received the Trigger X helmets, we weren’t able to find another instance where the Foam liner had separated from the Slap guard frame. Furthermore, some of our test riders have been using the helmet for at least 6 months without issue. Not satisfied that this could simply be a one-off manufacturing defect, we checked all Trigger X helmets in our Taiwan warehouse for the potential separation. We found none. Concurrently to the above process, we had the factory carry out Cold (subzero) and Hot (+40C) adhesion tests. Again, the product passed. We are now carrying out long term Hot and Cold adhesion test to see if there is degradation of the adhesion over time. In summary, as we stand today, we do not have a definitive answer as to why the problem occurred on your helmet.—iXS
At $249 USD (€239), the Trigger X isn't the most expensive, but it does sit towards the higher end of the price range in comparison to the other 3/4 shell helmets on the market. Of course, iXS are competing with Fox here, and the Trigger X does come in cheaper than the Dropframe Pro which retails at $279.95 USD (£269.99). However, they are also competing with others like the Giro Tyrant and Giant Realm, both of which come in a fair bit cheaper than the Trigger X at £159.99 and €199.90, respectively. Both are also MIPS-equipped but they are also a fair bit heavier, too.WEIGHT
Claimed weight for the iXS Trigger X in a size small is 550g +/- 5%, and ours weighed in at 570 grams. That makes the Trigger X one of the lighter 3/4 helmets on the market. The Giant Realm in M/L weighs 700 grams, the Giro Tyrant weighs 623 grams in M, and the Fox Dropframe Pro weighs 620 grams in S - all heavier than the Trigger X.
Pros+
Multiple adjustments+
Lightweight+
Offers extra deep coverage+
Doesn't noticeably impact the wearer's hearing+
Smooth camera mounting surface in the middle also protects highest point of contact
Cons-
Doesn't sufficiently accommodate smaller head sizes-
QC issue with the construction of the "Slap Guards" on our sample-
Chin strap is excessively long (on small)-
Brow portion of shell is in view
Pinkbike's Take
|On the whole, the iXS Trigger X does provide very deep coverage that feels meaningful, something that will surely give a lot of riders that extra peace of mind. I think that if you're going to crash hard and smack the side of your head, you stand to fare better with the Trigger X than you might with a more traditional open face helmet.
It is impressively light for a 3/4 construction, and at $249 it is priced rather competitively. Unfortunately, there are a few design flaws that might prevent some riders from being able to dial in a really good fit, and we do have concerns regarding the durability of the Slap Guard construction.
— Jessie-May Morgan