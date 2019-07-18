Review: Judge & Verdict - WTB's Most Aggressive Dry-Condition Tire Combo

There's some interesting science built into the Judge. Its profile is flatter, which better matches the reduced lean angle of the rear wheel as the bike is set up for a turn and that gets the edging blocks digging into the earth well before the G-forces build up in the turns. That flatter profile also means it has more tread available under braking when the tail end is lighter and rounder profile tires are under-utilizing their edging tread.



The Judge is also a little narrower, which mutes some of the effects of its heavier TCS Tough, dual-ply casing, and allows WTB to move more material to the tread, where it can provide more grip. Finally, those tread blocks are wider than we usually see, and that puts more rubber in contact with hard surfaces - an essential dry-condition component to establish traction on rock slabs and hard clay.



The Judge's tread is simply massive, and those wider blocks put more rubber on rock surfaces where pointy knobs often slip.