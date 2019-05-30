Review: Kali Maya 2.0 Helmet

Key Features

Maya 2.0 Size Chart

X-Small/Small: 50-54cm

Small/Medium: 55-61cm

Large/X-Large: 60-63cm

Less weighty, but still important aspects of the Maya 2.0 are its bonded polycarbonate underliner, which rounds off the edge of the helmet shell and makes it much easier to keep clean. The chin straps use flip-up locking slider buckles that simplify the task of adjusting the helmet to fit your head.The love/hate relationship with Kali over its dual-ratcheting head-band adjustment continues. Male skulls have a bump (forensics use this feature to sex skeletons) that protrudes right where the ratchet dials sit on almost every other helmet. I admit that I have to fuss more to use Kali’s closure, but I also find it significantly more comfortable.Kali uses a new machine-washable padded liner made from a microbial fiber. Its forward section is mesh to ward off stinging insects, the liner is slotted to allow Kali’s new inserts to poke through. Most of them do. I assume that the ports are there only to showcase the green octopus-sucker panels, because it is doubtful that the flexible liner could hinder their purpose.Kali advertises three EPS liners, across five helmet sizes – one more than many helmet makers use. That’s good news for both comfort and protection. Kali has a chart that suggests head measurements for each size, which I have included here. I have a slightly oval head and use a small/medium from most helmet brands. The new sm/med Maya is an absolutely perfect fit.