Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master

Feb 8, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Kavenz VHP 16 review
REVIEW
Kavenz VHP 16

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Kazvenz is an offshoot of 77 Designz, a small German company best known for its chain guides and cockpit accessories. Back in 2019, we caught a glimpse of a raw aluminum prototype being rolled around at Sea Otter, one of the early iterations of the bike that's reviewed here. Kavenz has been impressively transparent throughout the entire development process, even going so far as to produce a series of videos providing a behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of creating a new bike.

The final product is the VHP16, which has 160mm of rear travel and 29” wheels, with the option of running a 27.5” rear wheel by swapping out the lower shock mount.
Kavenz VHP 16 Details

• Wheel size: 29" or mullet
• 7020 aluminum frame, made in Germany
• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm fork
• 64-degree head angle
• 425mm chainstays
• Weight: 34.5 lb / 15.6 kg as shown
• Frame w/ DHX2 shock: 4,170 grams, 3,330 grams frame only
• Price: €2,495 - frame only, no shock (Approximately $2,512 USD without tax)
• 5-year warranty
77-store.com/Store/Kavenz/


Kavenz offers semi-custom geometry, and during the ordering process it's possible to select from six different reach numbers, three seat tube lengths, and two head tube lengths. It's semi-custom because figures like the head and seat angle and chainstay length are fixed, in order to make sure the bike's handling stays relatively close to Kavenz's intentions.

Kavenz sells the VHP 16 as a frame-only, with a few dropper post and shock options that can be added during checkout. At the moment EXT's Storia shock is the sole option available due to supply issues, but that should change this summer. That frame is priced at €2,495, or approximately $2,512 USD without a shock. My test frame arrived with a Fox DHX2 shock, and I build it up with a 170mm Fox 38, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and a hybrid SRAM / Shimano drivetrain (more about that later).

I ran Bontrager's Line Pro carbon wheels, which were mounted up with my preferred winter tire setup – a 2.5” Maxxis Assegai with an EXO+ casing, and a 2.4” DHR II with a Double Down casing, both with MaxxGrip rubber. A Fox Transfer post handled dropper duties, and I used a 175mm and 200mm post at different points during testing. The final touches were a 25mm rise Truvativ Descendant aluminum bar, a 40mm Race Face Turbine stem, an Ergon SM Enduro saddle, and DMR Deathgrip lock-on grips.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Kavenz VHP 16 review


bigquotesIt's on the descents where things get good. And I mean really, really good, especially if you're the type of rider that enjoys tight, technical downhill trails, the kind where a new chunky puzzle waits around every corner. Mike Kazimer



Kavenz VHP 16 review


Construction and Features

The VHP's 7020 aluminum frame is available in either a raw, untreated finish, sandblasted and black anodized, or powder coated. Personally, I like how the raw finish looks – it sort of gives it a rat rod aesthetic, especially after it gets a few scuffs and scrapes.

Getting the bike built up didn't test my patience too much, but I did need to do some experimenting to get the chainline correct. That's one of the potential hindrances of a bike with an idler pulley and an upper guide – it's even more important to make sure everything is lined up properly, or the chain will rub against the guide in the easier gears, which is when you're most likely to hear it.


Kavenz VHP 16 review
Getting the internal housing all situated wasn't the quickest procedure, but they were totally silent once I was finished.
Kavenz VHP 16 review
There's room for up to a 2.6" rear tire.


There are holes on both sides of the headtube for running the rear brake housing, and Kavenz thoughtfully includes a little package of putty that can be used to plug and seal the hole that doesn't get used. The brake, dropper, and derailleur housing are internally routed, where foam tubes help to keep everything quiet.

Only one bearing size is used for the entire frame, and it's a common, 6902 size, which will be welcome news for anyone who's ever embarked on a frustrating hunt for an obscure-sized bearing.

Other details to note include a threaded bottom bracket, plenty of room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, and a removable ISCG 05 adaptor for running a bash guard – I put 77 Designz's aluminum Crash Plate to good use on multiple occasions.


Kavenz VHP 16 review
All of the bearings are the same size, and it's possible to swap out the lower shock mount to run a 27.5" rear wheel.
Kavenz VHP 16 review
A 14-tooth idler pulley helps prevent the pedal kickback that would typically occur due to the rearward axle path.


Kavenz VHP 16 review


Geometry & Sizing


As I mentioned earlier, Kavenz's geometry is semi-custom, with 36 possible combinations to choose from. Given how many different bikes I end up riding over the course of a year I'm pretty familiar with the numbers that work well for my riding style and 5'11” height. I chose a 480mm reach, a 125mm head tube, and a seat tube length of 450mm, numbers that pretty much equate to a size large from other manufactures. I did find myself second-guessing that seat tube length when I was waiting for the frame to arrive, but once I confirmed that I could fit a 200mm dropper post my worries subsided.

At the moment, the chainstay length isn't customizable – it's 425mm for all sizes – although that may change if there's enough demand for something longer. While that number looks extra short on paper, don't forget the much of the Kavenz's axle path is rearward, and at sag the chainstay length measures 436mm.


Kavenz VHP 16 review

Suspension Design

Any guesses as to what VHP stands for? No, it's not 'Very High Pivot', because while the main pivot of this bike is low, it's also not that high, especially compared to something like the Forbidden Dreadnought, which uses a single pivot suspension design. VHP stands for Virtual High Pivot, a reference to the fact that the bike uses a Horst link suspension layout, and the 16 refers to the centimeters of vertical wheel travel.

The rear wheel travels rearward for the first 100mm of travel, and then gradually moves forward for the remainder of the travel. It doesn't have the same completely-rearward axle path as a high single-pivot bike typically would, but the axle path is much more rearward than it would be if the main pivot were in line with the top of the chainring, the typical position for many Horst link bikes.

Creating a bike with relatively high anti-squat values and a moderate amount of anti-rise was on Kavenz's list of goals, and they were able to achieve those traits via the location of the idler pulley. At sag with a 34/50 tooth combo, the VHP has 140% anti-squat, with anti-rise levels that sit just below 100% throughout the travel.

There's a 30% leverage ratio progression, which allows the VHP to work well with a coil shock or a larger volume air shock.

Kavenz VHP 16 review
Kavenz VHP 16 review




Kavenz VHP 16 review
RIDING THE
VHP16

Test Bike Setup

A 400 lb/in spring on the Fox DHX2 put me right at 18mm or 27% sag, and by the end of the test period my setting were as follows (all numbers are from closed): HSR: 5, LSR: 14, HSR: 5, LSC: 14, HSC: 4. Those are relatively close to Fox's recommendations, with the exception of the low-speed rebound – I've found their recommended settings to unrideably slow, and not just on this bike.

For the 170mm Fox 38 I ran 84 psi with one token, 4 clicks of HSC, 13 LSC, 8 LSR, and 4 HSR, numbers that have remained pretty consistent between the various 38-equipped test bikes that I've been on lately.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, and the surrounding area over the course of the last two months, with conditions running the full spectrum of winter possibilities, everything from hero dirt to a gloppy mud and snow mixture.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 38
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Kavenz VHP 16 review

Climbing


Kavenz claims that the VHP's high anti-squat levels make it climb like a cross-country bike, a line that should be cause for some serious eye-rolling from even the most gullible reader. In the words of Public Enemy, don't believe the hype. Remember, we're talking about a 34+ pound enduro bike here – it'd take some serious wizardry for it to even come close to feeling like a cross-country machine.

Hyperbole aside, the VHP is a very competent climber, assuming you're comparing it to other bikes in this category. That 77.5-degree seat tube angle is nice and steep, and the fact that the actual seat tube angle is 75-degrees helps ensure that long-legged riders don't end up too far over the rear axle. Even at slower speeds it never felt like a handful, and I was able to navigate through whatever slippery roots got in my way without much fuss.

The rear suspension stays impressively calm during seated climbing efforts, especially for a bike with a coil shock. That calmness does diminish during out of the saddle efforts, and in those instances the shock will cycle partway through its travel with each pedal stroke. I made use of the climb switch for fire road grinds in order to make the bike feel as efficient as possible; on more rolling terrain or technical climbs I was fine leaving it open and maximizing the amount of traction. I'd put it behind the Propain Spindrift and Santa Cruz Nomad as far as how efficient it feels, but I also didn't have any qualms about taking it out for longer, more pedal-y rides (assuming there was a good downhill at the end), something I was less likely to do with the Norco Shore.

What about the idler pulley wheel? It kept spinning without any hiccups in some seriously muddy conditions, and I can't say that I ever felt like it was hindering my progress. There's no denying that it does add a little extra drag - I'd say it's similar to what you'd experience with a chain guide that has a lower guide wheel – but it never bothered me out on the trail.


Kavenz VHP 16 review

Descending

It's on the descents where things get good. And I mean really, really good, especially if you're the type of rider that enjoys tight, technical downhill trails, the kind where a new chunky puzzle waits around every corner. In those types of situations, the VHP absolutely thrives, and even if you make a mistake or three there's a good chance this bike will let you get away with it.

Steeps, rough tracks are its forte, and it exhibited a surprising level of nimbleness at slower speeds. It was easy to unweight and move the back end around when necessary, and carving into sharp turns didn't pose any problems either. If anything, the way that the VHP 16 sits into its travel when cornering had me on the hunt for tight sequential corners – the way it grabs onto the ground through the turns is a downright addictive sensation.

Kavenz VHP 16 review

If I lived on Vancouver's North Shore, the VHP 16 would be on my shortlist of ideal bikes for that zone, an area filled with countless square-edged hits and momentum sucking roots. Put that type of terrain in front of the VHP 16 and it'll just plow right on through, unphased and ready for whatever's next. Bigger drops were dispatched with zero issues – there's a smooth ramp-up at the end of the stroke, and I didn't have any harsh bottom-outs.

It's also worth mentioning how satisfyingly silent this bike is. I'm a sucker for a quiet bike, and the Kavenz passed that test with flying colors. The idler pulley and the chainstay angle reduces any possible chainslap noise to a bare minimum, which meant that the only thing I heard out on the trail was the sound of my tires rolling over the ground and the wind rushing past my ears.

Downsides? Well, even though I mentioned that the Kavenz felt surprisingly nimble in the steeps, it's not all that lively when it comes to hitting jumps or popping over mid-trail obstacles. It's more of a ground-hugger than an aluminum kangaroo, and it takes more effort to get it airborne compared to bikes with less rearward axle paths. It's obviously still possible to take to the sky, it's just that it doesn't have the 'pop' to its handling that would have encouraged me to seek out bonus air time. Speeding up the rebound on the DHX2 shock helped, and I'm sure an air shock would add a little more pep to the VHP 16's step, but at the end of the day it wouldn't be the bike I'd pick if I wanted a spritely, energetic jumping machine.



Kavenz VHP 16 review
Kavenz VHP 16
Norco Shore review
Norco Shore

How does it compare?

The Norco Shore and the VHP 16 both use a Horst Link suspension layout with an idler pulley, and they both have aluminum frames with a coil shock, so a comparison seems appropriate, even though the Shore does have 20mm more rear travel and 27.5” wheels.

When it comes to geometry, the Shore has a 480mm reach, a 63-degree head angle, and a 77.7 degree seat tube angle. Other than the head angle being slacker, those numbers are very similar to the Kavenz's 480mm reach, 64-degree head angle, and 77.5-degree seat tube angle. The difference lies in the chainstay length – the size large Shore's measure 445mm (they change by 5mm per size), while the VHP16's measure 425mm.

The climbing position on the two bikes is nearly identical and works very well to ease the sting of long climbs. Neither bike is wildly light, but the Shore's frame is decidedly heavy, at around 2 pounds more than the Kavenz, which can make those climbs feel like even more of a grind.

The longer chainstays and slacker head angle give the Shore a greater need for speed than the Kavenz; when the miles per hour drop the Shore turns into a handful much quicker than the VHP 16. Even with those smaller wheels, the Shore's wheelbase is 37mm longer than the VHP 16. I found the Kavenz to be more versatile, a bike I was more likely to grab for quick after-work laps versus the Shore, which is better suited to shuttle or chairlift accessed laps, or at least rides where the focus is entirely on the descent.

The Shore gains points back in its favor when it comes to price – the frame with shock is $2,099 USD, which is significantly less than the Kavenz, although keep in mind we're comparing a semi-custom, made-in-Germany frame to one that's mass-produced in Asia.

Kavenz VHP 16 review
Kavenz VHP 16 review

Technical Report


Code RSC brakes: The Codes RSCs are still some of my favorite brakes currently on the market. They're consistent, easy to bleed, and with enough adjustments that I can get them dialed in to feel exactly how I want. I do think there's room for something even more powerful in SRAM's lineup, a brake for DH bikes / e-bikes and hard-charging enduro riders. Super Codes? Then the Codes could trickle down into the trail bike realm - I know I'd chose Codes over the G2 brakes any day.

Mismatched drivetrain: I was partway through building up this bike when I realized I didn't have a Shimano shifter with a band clamp, and I also didn't have an adaptor to mount an I-Spec EV shifter to a Code brake. Rats. I decided to stick with the Shimano chain, cranks, and cassette, and pair it with a SRAM GX derailleur and shifter. That way I could benefit from Shimano's Hyperglide+ technology, and not need to buy any adaptors or other parts. It shifts just fine, and while sticking with parts from just one company is still the way to go for the absolute best performance, I don't think I'm sacrificing much with this hybrid setup.

Fox Transfer dropper post: Fox's Transfer post is one of the more expensive cable-actuated posts on the market, but that's backed up by a high level of reliability. I started off with the 175mm version and then swapped out for the new 200mm length, and both posts stayed free of any play for the duration. On really muddy rides the return speed would occasionally drop, but a good clean and a few drops of lube around the dust wiper fixed that issue.



Kavenz VHP 16 review


Pros

+ Standout performer in steep, rough terrain
+ Very, very quiet
+ Semi-custom geometry creates wide range of fit options



Cons

- Pricey, and in short supply
- Not much 'pop' for jumping or hopping over obstacles, at least in this configuration
- Chainstays remain the same for all sizes


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe crew over at Kavenz should pat themselves on the back for a job well done with the VHP 16. Its composure on steep, rough trails is excellent, as is the traction it delivers when conditions take a turn for the worse. It's not an easy, or inexpensive frame to obtain, but riders that are lucky enough to get one for themselves are in for a real treat. Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Kavenz Kavenz Vhp16


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything
64918 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
55279 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Hugene - More Travel, More Capable
50075 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
47306 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
47204 views
The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizes
43705 views
Bike Check: Ben Hildred's Santa Cruz Tallboy
40453 views
Updated: Cascade Components is Developing a Brake Caliper with SRAM Internals
39226 views

49 Comments

  • 11 0
 Congrats to the Kavenz team for scoring a home-run on their first release! It was enjoyable following along watching all the work that went into this. I was rooting for you, though I didn't really have any doubt that it would be good.
  • 7 0
 I have one coming out of the current batch, can't wait. EXT Storia and Era, and some other cool stuff from Intend, 77designs, Faast, etc. Been a while since I went full boutique nerd on a build - seemed like a good time for it with supply chain issues from the larger manufacturers. Excited to get back on a high pivot idler bike - I've had a few and always got along great with them.
  • 9 2
 Unpopular opinion: shimano drivetrains shift smoother with sram mechs
  • 3 3
 Wait, does that actually work? I assumed the cableb pull ratio was different. In theory, I'd love a XT shifter on an x01 eagle drivetrain. That sounds like the best of both worlds in my book.
  • 4 0
 @neologisticzand: I believe he meant a shimano chain, cassette and chainring with a sram shifter and derailleur.
  • 2 0
 @neologisticzand: it does, for 12speed. I’ve ridden a bike with GX shifter/XT derailleur, and seen a few of the opposite combination on YouTube.
  • 2 0
 With what combo? I currently have a full XT drivetrain and honestly the clutch is kind of a pain to get at the right tension. Don't really love the feel of the XT shifter either. Everything about the derailleur/shifter of the XT feels finnicky and it's super easy to get out of adjustment.
  • 1 0
 I'm curious why you'd say this. Personally, I love the Hyperglide+, and have been thinking about pairing this with an AXS derailleur. That said, I've read from reliable sources (Bikemag, etc.) that while this set up is good, it is not necessarily better than all Shimano XT/XTR or Sram AXS.

If you feel differently I'd love to know why!
  • 2 0
 I agree, Sram shifter and derailleur with Shimano cassette and chain is my preferred combo. I have the parts for a pure Shimano or Sram drivetrain, but the mismatch setup offers Sram's lighter shifter action and matchmaker clamps to pair with Code levers, with Shimano's smoother shifts and even steps between gears.

As a bonus I get to use the mostly silent Shimano rear hub, which is excellent.

I feared that the Sram clutch might be problematic because it feels weak in the workstand, but while actually riding I've not dropped the chain as a result of it*, perhaps it's just enough and maybe that helps keep the shifting light. (* I'm using a Shi12 chainring with the Shimano chain).

@neologisticzand the Shimano derailleur doesn't seem to work as well over the 42T-50T jump on Sram cassettes (I've not tried the 52T cassette, I assume that would be worse).
  • 1 0
 @neologisticzand: yes, it works just fine. The tolerances are so close once you get to 11 spd that it doesn't make much of a difference as long as the cassette and chain match. RD/shifter you can use whatever you want with whatever cassette.
  • 1 0
 @gafoto: Each of us has our unique experience, but XT and XTR new versions are flawless for me, even in wet. Added a bit of grease to the clutch, all good. Most stuff now is pretty good. After Sram for 5 years, Shimano moving forward
  • 8 0
 Beautiful bike
  • 6 0
 Ooh baby I like it raw
  • 1 0
 The next stage of evolution for this is to be able to swap our the idler for different gear sizes to customize your anti-sag. If I hadn't just bought my dream build bike, I really think I'd had gone all in on this frame and balanced the budget by lowering the build price of my current bike.
  • 1 0
 I understand entirely why people like extending the rear end of bikes as the size goes up. but sometimes I see it as a bonus to have a short rear end on my size large frames. I ain't racing so it's fun to have a snappy rear end. Canfield has always done this right with their bikes.
  • 2 0
 Crossworx, ActoFive, Kavenz, Unique Cycles, Frobidden, Deviate... Boutique high pivot enduro bikes manufactured by small companies in even smaller numbers seem to be all the rage these days.
  • 1 0
 Wah?!???!? : "I decided to stick with the Shimano chain, cranks, and cassette, and pair it with a SRAM GX derailleur and shifter. That way I could benefit from Shimano's Hyperglide+ technology, and not need to buy any adaptors or other parts. It shifts just fine...."
  • 1 0
 "When it comes to geometry,...The difference lies in the chainstay length – the size large Shore's measure 445mm (they change by 5mm per size), while the VHP16's measure 425mm."

You should be quoting the CS number as sagged. They quote it in their geo chart. 436mm sagged. Not such a big difference.
  • 4 0
 Sometimes I wonder why big bike companies even try. This thing is so dope!
  • 2 1
 The VHP16 looks awesome. Not related, on that photo of the Norco Shore, the spring on that shock makes me cringe, looks like they found the longest, beefiest spring to put on they could find.
  • 1 0
 It’s a 180 travel bike for big moves... so yeah a beefy spring makes sense.
  • 4 1
 That frame isn't expensive. Its nearly $2000 less than a Trek Slash frame only.
  • 1 0
 Great to see a smaller brand killing it with a release. I understand the rationale on the shorter chain stay lengths, but it would be nice to see them a tad longer, even with the rearward axle path.
  • 4 2
 Y'all got it as a frame and didn't weight the frame sans shock? For shame Jail .
  • 12 0
 I did. It’s 3330 grams without the shock.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Thanks for adding it in Big Grin
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: I know you didn't spend long on the Dreadnought, but any thoughts on how the Kavenz compares. I assume the chainstay lengths make a difference but also how does the suspension performance compare?
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: How does the Kavenz compare to the Donut?
  • 2 0
 Got mine on the way. Mullet, 460, 420, 110. SO STOKED. Fantastic review, Kaz!
  • 1 0
 I guess with that VHP rear-axle path the Trust Shout woud be a good fit to flatten all roughness at the front, too. Of course this would make the bike even less poppy.
  • 3 0
 “Pricey, and in short supply.” Every review in 2021.
  • 1 0
 Looks better than a lot of new enduro bikes from the big players - really like the look of this
  • 1 0
 Kavenz a problem getting exited about this bike...
  • 2 0
 That looks sooooo sick
  • 2 0
 some sick photos
  • 1 0
 I like 'Pricey, and in short supply' which bike isnt at the moment
  • 1 0
 VHP very high pivot as in VHF very high frequency???
  • 1 0
 When is Levy going to realize the bikes with idlers are sick AF?
  • 1 0
 BCPOV's next bike???
  • 1 1
 FIXED CHAINSTAY LENGTH IS NOT A NEGATIVE, it’s just your opinion.
  • 6 7
 would love to see 27.5 for a change lol
  • 8 0
 There are more 29” wheeled bikes than 27.5” wheeled bikes being released these days, but we’ve reviewed the Santa Cruz Nomad and 5010, Norco Shore, Yeti SB140, and Ibis Mojo 4 in the last year or so if that’s what you’re looking for. Also, this bike can be set up with a 27.5” rear wheel.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer:
adapter for 216 shock would be great to see
plenty bikes with that shock and 170/180 been use around and would be easily transferable into that frame - even with 27,5 wheels on both ends Smile
  • 1 0
 Just run it in mullet mode, but with a 190mm airshaft and a 27.5 wheels hey presto, 27.5 version.
  • 1 0
 Also, many 29er bikes have way way too high BBs eg pivot firebird, nukeproof mega - 350mm! that if you just chuck 27.5 wheels in it brings it back down to a corner-slaying planted 330mm...
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: indeed this bike can be setup as a mulet but you didn't even bothered trying the setup ? I was hoping you would fully review that frame and I am very disappointed that you did it half arsed, hopefully other media will do the job.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011178
Mobile Version of Website