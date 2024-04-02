Review: Knolly Chilcotin 170 - They Haven't Just Straightened the Top Tube

Apr 2, 2024
by Henry Quinney  

Knolly Chilcotin 170

WORDS: Henry Quinney
PHOTOS: Brendan McClennon


Knolly maintain a cult-like following on the west coast of Canada thanks to their distinctive looks and ride attributes. The brand isn't afraid to do things differently or stay committed to their own way of doing things. This is evident not only in their full-alloy range, patented FourBy4 suspension layout, a Superboost 157 rear end, or bikes that have in recent years featured a long-reach-short-stays geometry concept that sets them apart from the group. They've also long featured love-or-hate looks. That said, those looks have been refined for this generation, while still keeping many hallmarks of Knolly.
Knolly Chilcotin Details

• Build options: 160f/155r & 170f/160r
• 29" Wheels
• Head angle (170/170): 64.25/63.75°
• Seat tube angle (170/170): 77.5/77°
• Rear-center length: 438, 442, 446, 450mm
• Reach (170/170): 458, 483, 509, 534mm
• Weight: 17kg (37.5lbs) as pictured, without pedals
• Price: $4,499 USD - $5,799 USD
• More info: knollybikes.com

The new Chilcotin is a 29" wheeled bike that comes in two travel options. A 170mm platform paired to a fork of the same length, or a 155mm version that would be equipped with a 160mm fork. In this test, I rode the former. The bike has seen many miles and a whole slew of different conditions from the slop of December to the hero-dirt of February and spring. The bike feels like a far more evenhanded proposition than its predecessor. So, what are we dealing with?

photo


bigquotesWhen set up correctly it handles fast rough trails unbelievably well. In its element, it's one of the easiest bikes I've ridden in a long time through rough sections of trail, and begins to justify the added complication over a standard four bar.Henry Quinney



photo
The Chilcotins are an iconic range in British Columbia, and the Knolly looks just as at home in the Sea to Sky.

Frame Details

The redesigned Chilcotin introduces a host of changes to its updated frame. Notably, the top tube has been lowered and straightened, giving a sleeker and more compact appearance, which is further enhanced by a lower standover height. The bearings are a full complement from Enduro and the rocker has been changed to a one-piece monolink design made with flat-tooling in mind for easier extraction and installation.

Additionally, the frame boasts size-specific chainstay lengths compatible with the UDH system, tool and bottle mounts, a lower shock mount designed to accommodate Fox's roller bearing kits, and an expanded 180mm post brake mount.

photo
Tool mounts on the underside of the top tube.
photo
Two shock mount for geometry tweaking.

While all this is good to see, and the option to have tools mounted onto the frame is definitely a good thing, things did get very crowded with both a tube and water bottle on my medium-sized frame. I would love to see Knolly make use of the flat tube that runs from the bottom bracket to the base of the seat tube. This is surely the ideal location for the tool holder. For most of the test period I ran a tube taped here and it looked quite neat.

The frame doesn't use tube-in-tube routing. This is something I quite like as it gives riders the most options for brake routing. Although the routing is somewhat unorthodox and exits behind the seat tube, the frame holes themself are large enough to make for easier installation than you would think.

photo

Geometry & Sizing


The Chilcotin's geometry has undergone significant changes, including the incorporation of size-specific chainstays. The brand strongly advocates for longer reaches, and the introduction of longer stays helps balance the front weight more effectively. While the comparison of the geometry chart with the previous model indicates increased reaches, this is mitigated by the addition of the size small option, providing riders with the flexibility to size down if desired.

However, it's worth noting that the sizing labels may not align with conventional expectations. In reality, the Chilcotin offers sizes ranging from medium to extra-extra-large when compared to other brands. This deviation from standard t-shirt sizing is not a drawback, but potential buyers need to be aware of the unconventional sizing. In personal testing, I, being 183cm (6'), comfortably rode a medium, despite typically opting for a large. That said, for taller riders the slack (around 69°) actual seat tube angle might mean they begin to feel slightly rearward.

A positive feature for any rider is the ability to equip long-droppers. The combination of short seat tubes and ample insertion depth allows for the use of longer seat posts. I rand a 240mm post for parts of testing and that's the longest I've ever been able to get away with.

photo
The Fourby4 system is in its sixth generation.


Suspension Design

The Chilcotin uses the sixth generation of Knolly's own suspension design. The system, which can be described as a linkage-driven four-bar, uses not only a stout one-piece locker to drive the shock, but also has a secondary set of links to connect the seat stay to the main triangle. The four-bar can be cycled even without the rocker or shock, hence the distinction between it and a true four-bar. At the same time, it wouldn't also constitute a six-bar layout, despite its multitude of components.

Anti-squat is moderately high and consistent across the whole gear range. At sag, it varies around 99-100% irrespective of gearing. This bike has seen an increase in anti-squat from its previous version but it's also seen a slight increase in leverage. The idea is that the anti-squat will give a bike that is firm under pedalling load, but the increased leverage will offset this to a degree to have a bike that is still willing to track. I would say this works, for the most part, although it does suit people who are happier to sit and spin instead of lunging around the bike.

The Knolly system has an overall progression of around 28% in the neutral geo setting, and closer to 30% in the slacker option. It's interesting to see the bike come with air shocks across the board, because I found it rode significantly better with the coil. Knolly are happy to accommodate though, and point out that they can sell you a bike with a coil shock instead of the stock air option at no extra cost.


Specifications
Price $5899
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 / DHX2 Factory 205x65, CL RM
Fork Fox 38 29" Grip2 Factory 170mm, 44mm offset
Headset Cane Creek 40 ZS44/56
Cassette Shimano XT M8100
Crankarms Shimano XT M8100
Bottom Bracket Shimano XT MT800 BSA, threaded
Rear Derailleur Shimano XT M8100
Chain Shimano XT M8100
Shifter Pods Shimano XT M8100
Handlebar Spank 35mm x 820mm, 25mm Rise
Stem RaceFace Aeffect R 35mm x 40mm
Brakes Shimano XT 4 Piston M8120
Wheelset DT Swiss M1900 SPLINE 28h Straight-Pull
Tires Maxxis Assegai / DHR2 29" 2.5WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO+
Seat SDG Bel-Air V3
Seatpost SDG Tellis (S: 170mm, M-XL 200mm), 31.6
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


photo
The Chilcotin boasts a huge insertion depth, which I'm a big fan of.



photo
RIDING THE
Knolly Chilcotin 170


Test Bike Setup
When I tested the previous version of the Chilcotin, I rode a size large that had just over 490mm of reach. With the size increases for this version, I found the 483mm reach of the medium to be more appropriate.

While the spec of the Chilcotin is a very solid mix of Fox Factory, Shimano XT, Maxxis and DT Swiss, that's not to say there wouldn't be things I would change. Firstly, this 170mm bike can be ridden hard, so I swapped out the Exo+ tires for the same tread, Assegai and DHR2, but in downhill casings.

Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish
Height: 183cm / 6'
Inseam: 82 cm / 32.5"
Weight: 79 kg / 174 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @henryquinney
In some ways, the build kit could be described as Enduro-light. The 180mm rotor on the back and lack of chain device also felt like they weren't quite in keeping with a bike so aggressive.

Initially, I spent a great deal of time on the Fox X2 air shock. While it's a very good shock, I didn't feel that it mated well with the progressive leverage ratio of the suspension. Even with both low- and high-speed compression fully closed I couldn't stop a great deal of instability through the rear of the bike. I eventually ended up getting the stability I wanted, but on the condition that I would also never be able to achieve full travel. The shock came without any volume spacers installed so there was nothing I could do to make the shock more linear.

photo
The Spank cockpit is extra-regular in all the right ways.
photo
SDG offer this post with 200mm of drop, however I ran a 240mm OneUp post for most of testing.


After speaking with Knolly, I swapped the shock for a DHX2 coil shock. I tried both a 400 and 450 lb spring and found myself liking the latter better. The lower spring rate was far too unstable for me. With the 450lb option, the bike came alive and the setup was very much where I would want it. It might still be a little too progressive, but I could get 90% travel fairly often when riding the bike down rough and fast downhill trails. For more mellow sections, though, it could still do with being a bit easier to get to the upper reaches of the travel. With this spring fitted, the top-out from the shock was quite extreme. I ran the low-speed rebound half-closed to quiet the bike. It wasn't that I wanted it to return slower, but rather the noise was just too much to bear and left me wincing as I rode out of sympathy. Again, to me, this would suggest the bike is a little too progressive.

I also made use of the ability to run ultra-long droppers and fitted the bike with a massive 240mm OneUp dropper. I could survive with the 200, but more clearance is always a good thing, and I'm glad I went with it.

Testing Info

Testing took place in Squamish, BC, over a four-month time period. February was some of the best Squamish riding I have ever done. Huge amounts of grip, crisp clear days and rough-fast enduro tracks to hammer as fast as fear allows. While I often ride up Diamondhead, DeBeck's Hill is an amazing spot that flies slightly under the radar in Squamish. That said, it's definitely worth exploring.

photo
The Knolly is more about finding grip than offering a responsive platform.


Climbing

The Knolly gives a good climbing position, and the effective top tube of 624mm feels very much where you would want it for a bike that will fit somebody of my height. While you could argue that reach is purely a value that affects descending, and could be treated as a preference, I would say that one couldn't suggest the same of top tube length. 651mm for the size large is quite a lot, and would have been far too long for me.

The bike offers a good deal of balance though, is very happy to break into its stroke to hunt out grip. It is a better technical climber than it is an efficient fire-road spinner, but that's what climb switches are for. When it comes to hunting out grip, the ease that the shock breaks into its travel reaps dividends, and for a bike that is so active the Fourby4 system does a very solid job of not passing any of that movement onto your feet. Pedaling through rough, choppy trails is easy, and the distinct lack of feedback plays into that.

photo
photo
The relatively slack actual seat tube angle might punish riders who size down due to the reach, only to then run a lot of exposed seatpost.

While the effective seat tube is amply steep, the actual angle could make it feel slacker at greater heights. It wasn't an issue for me, but I also wouldn't have wanted it any further back.

Overall, the in-range controls and consistent high-grip means that this is a bike where you can sit and spin your way up things. For those riders who wish to stamp, lift and coast through technical sections it might feel a little lethargic, though.

photo
The Knolly Chilcotin feels like a true enduro bike. Both for good and bad.


Descending

The Chilcotin 170 is a far better-sorted bike compared to its predecessor. The lengthened rear and shorter reach (of the medium on test) gives it a more settled ride, one that is also happier to play into the main strength of the bike - excellent tracking. The rider's weight is more centered, and you don't have to ride as aggressively to get the bike to do what you want it to. It's gone from a bike that you had to extract performance from to a bike that gives it without hesitation.

With the air shock, I think this bike is too progressive, but with the coil option it sits very near the sweet spot. Sometimes you can ride a bike and not really know where it is in the stroke because wherever you are has sensitivity, grip and support. That is the case with the Knolly. It's a very confidence-inspiring bike when set up correctly and handles fast rough trails unbelievably well. In its element, it's one of the easiest bikes I've ridden in a long time through rough sections of trail and begins to justify the added complication over a standard four-bar.

photo
When set up correctly, the bike can give a very stable platform. That said, I don't feel that I could ever achieve my preferred setup with the stock air shock.

Cornering is solid, too. The slack-enough geometry will give you the stability and security you need on true downhill tracks but is also very easy to weight and find grip on through turns. The bike is also amply stiff when carving turns. That said, I did notice the front threatening to wash slightly in the Slack mode. Plus, it makes the leverage ratio more progressive still. In short, I found the bike to work best in the steeper geometry setting.

Part of its easy-mannered cornering aspects stem from its vertical rear axle path. It's incredibly predictable, and it really feels as if you can let the bike run and know exactly where and when the bike will use its travel. The lack of excessive chain growth also makes for a bike that is incredibly neutral through the feet without the complications of an idler. It feels very centered and lets you run through things and feel engaged with the trail yet isolated from the noise of hitting rocks and roots as hard as you can.

photo
The bike has a far better fore-aft weight balance compared to its predecessor.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows, though. While this bike does track excellently and gives a neutral feeling that I really enjoy, it does tend to hang up when braking. That means riding it on fast, rough trails becomes more involved as you have to choose your moments to apply hard braking more carefully. Is this a worthy trade off? It's really hard to say. On trails that feature high-frequency chatter, absolutely. But when you're trying to slow the bike down over square edges you will find yourself punishing your rim or rear tire.

I don't know if this could be lessened with a higher value of anti-rise (the Knolly is low-to-middling at around 50%, where I tend to prefer things around 80%+). The tendency for the shock to feel like it wants to extend under braking means that you'll put your rear wheel through a lot of potential damage. I'm constantly hitting the rim on this bike with downhill tires at around 25 psi. It's something you can get used to to a degree, but it also means you have to consider how and when you will brake, which isn't always easy. I also snapped the shock bolt during testing and I wonder if this could be attributed to hanging up hard and often.

Knolly explained that they felt this bike represented real progress for the Chilcotin, and I absolutely agree. I would love to see these changes go even further, though. An additional half-dozen millimetres on the chainstay and a slightly less hardline braking character would make this bike potentially exceptional. I'm not opposed to the vertical axle path, and at times very much enjoyed it, but the combination of high-progressivity and a tendency to hang up means that the descending characteristics of the Chilcotin could be something of an acquired taste, and might punish those, such as myself, who have a more muted, heels-down-eyes-up style.

photo
Knolly Chilcotin
photo
Transition Spire

How does it compare?

How does the Knolly compare against my beloved Spire? Well, dimensionally they're really not far apart. The Spire is slightly slacker with longer stays, but a lot of the other key dimensions are just a handful of millimeters.

When it comes to the roughest, fastest trails, they both do an incredible job making you feel safe and relaxed. I would say the Knolly does a better job of separating the rider's feet from the suspension action, and as a result feels like it is a bit less inhibited when it comes to repeated medium-sized hits.

Both suffer a degree of mass transfer under braking, but both are within limits. While both suffer from an anti-rise value below what I would consider ideal, although there is a degree of personal preference within this. I would argue that the Spire's ability to use its travel more effectively when on the brakes would have it as the more well-rounded descender. On flatter turns the Knolly suffers from less wheel flop though, and I would argue, thanks in part to that slightly steeper head tube angle, the weight distribution is more even handed for most riders most of the time. The Spire really wants that high-speed or steeper gradient to make that front wheel feel absolutely planted.

The Knolly does hang up more than the Spire, but if you can ride around that you can get a rear end that does track very well.

In terms of climbing, the Spire feels a bit punchier but the Knolly offers out and out more grip on technical climbs. Plus, the lack of cross-talk between drivetrain and rear-wheel travel make for a bike that is very adept at climbing stepped technical sections.

photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Looking at which bike is best value, Knolly's pricing does guide you through incremental gains rather than giant leaps. That said, it still does feel a little strange to suggest the most expensive model. Even though it costs the most, in terms of value, it does represent the most bang for your buck.

I believe that Shimano XT is superior to GX in terms of longevity and have always enjoyed the M8000 series of brakes. If it wasn't for the XT Factory model, I would suggest the Deore version. However, once you're getting to $5,400 for the GX the return does get considerably better to spend more and upgrade to a better drivetrain, components and fancy-factory suspension, if only to keep the eventual resell value higher.

photo
photo
The Knolly has a sensible build kit... but there are gaps. 180mm rotors, a lack of chain guide and the stock Exo+ tyres that can't keep pace with the rest of the bike.

Technical Report

Fox Suspension: The 38 is a fantastic fork, as is the Fox X2 that came on the bike. Moving to a coil shock was game changing though, and the DHX2 offered a great level of grip, adjustment and support. The highly progressive bike and my high-chosen spring rate did make for a lot of top-out noise though, but it was easy to tune out and still offered a rebound speed that was amply fast enough for me.

Shimano XT Drivetrain and Brakes: If ever somebody at SRAM comes across my reviews they must just put their head in their hands. SRAM makes amazing wireless drivetrains and now arguably the most powerful mass-produced brakes in the world. What would I buy with my money? And what do I want on my own bikes? A mechanical drivetrain that's been out for nearly 5 years and do-it-all four pot brakes. I just love that mechanical XT is always good. No charging, good ergonomics and a solid shift. What else is there?

Enduro Light Build Kit: The build kit isn't bad - and is of a very good quality, but if you make a bike that can be ridden this hard it needs those final touches to complete the job. Thicker tires for both damping and puncture resistance, 200mm rotors all round and a chain device aren't things a rider should expect to have to source themselves when buying a brand-new enduro bike in 2024.

photo
The green room.


Pros

+ Excellent tracking with little feedback through your feet
+ Balanced geometry
+ Ultra long seatpost insertion
+ Muted and calm ride through fast chundery trails
+ Will hunt out grip on technical climbs


Cons

- It felt too progressive for me when riding with the air shock
- Punishes rear wheels on square edges
- Not particularly snappy under accelerations
- Spec could be more suited to the bike's capabilities



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Chilcotin is a very good bike and might even offer enough to persuade more people to become diehards. The tracking off the brakes is fantastic, and the muted feel it gives you through your feet can genuinely be compared to bikes that feature an idler. The geometry also bleeds into that, with a ride quality that is both stable, fun and responsive, all with plenty of grip.

Just like rearward axle paths have their benefits and drawbacks, so too do bikes with more vertical or even forward ones. While it might show itself more when riding rough trails, I think that aspect, combined with the high progressivity of the rear suspension, means it will suit riders who are in tune with both the trail and setup of their bike and possibly punish those who are not. If you can embrace the setup and learn to ride it in a more engaged manner, you can negate some of these drawbacks, and should you do so, you will end up with a bike that is exceptional in some areas.

The setup wasn't easy and took a lot of experimentation. A coil shock is also worth trying, and, quite frankly, if this were a review of the bike with an air shock, it wouldn't be anywhere near as positive.Henry Quinney


