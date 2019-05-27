Review: 2019 Knolly Fugitive - A Tough, Versatile Short Travel 29er

PINKBIKE REVIEWS

When you're planning out your dream bike, is it made out of aluminum? Probably not, but Knolly is aiming to change that mindset with its latest creation, the 29'' wheeled Fugitive. Sporting 120mm out back that's paired with a 150mm-travel fork (in the configuration reviewed below), the Canadian brand's first 29er is intended to be a sturdy, all around package that puts reliability above competing for lightest-in-class bragging rights.

It's also less expensive than most carbon options, with complete bikes starting at $4,015 USD and topping out at $6,540 in stock configuration. The Gulf Racing-inspired bike you see here sports a bit of a different build straight from Knolly, hence the 36 up front and $6,748 price tag, and they're happy to change things out for you, too. The frame (and a Fox DPS shock) comes in at a claimed 7.1lb, or roughly 1 to 1.5lb heavier than a similar intentioned carbon creation, and it costs $1,972 USD.

Knolly Fugitive Details

Intended use: trail / all-mountain
Travel: 120mm
Fork travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: 65.75° - 66.5°
Reach: 477mm (large)
Chainstay length: 430.5mm
Sizes: Sm, md, lrg (tested), xlrg
Weight: 31.4lb / 14.2kg
Price: $6,748 USD (as pictured)
More info: www.knollybikes.com
bigquotesIt's not made to be the lightest or sportiest, but it'll get you to where you're going and feel sturdy as hell while doing it. Those best suited to the Fugitive might be described in the same way. Mike Levy


Construction and Features

Noel Buckley, the founder of Knolly and the Fugitive's creator, had versatility in mind when he designed the bike, hence the two different models based on the same aluminum frame that's pictured here. The version I tested gets 120mm out back from a trail-oriented shock with 50mm of stroke, whereas the slacker LT version is given 135mm from a longer-stroke shock, and the option of running a coil-sprung Fox DHX2 and 160mm-travel fork.

Think of the 120/150mm combo that I rode as a more agile, all-day package, while the 135/160mm setup is more likely to see burlier wheels, tires, and intentions.


The 120mm-travel Fugitive is designed to be an all-day, all-of-the-trail kind of bike. Many riders spec the 150mm-travel Fox 36 that mine arrived with.


The Fugitive is also an interesting blend of compatibility and forward-thinking design. Riders can bolt on a front derailleur, any type of chain guide, wide tires, Di2... you get the picture. There's 157mm rear hub spacing out back, too, something that Buckley says is crucial to be able to offer a 430mm rear-end as well as clearance for a 2.6'' wide tire.

Other details include titanium pivot hardware, cable routing that's been sorted out quite well, room for a Di2 battery, and access to your internally routed dropper post underneath that orange bolt-on downtube cover.


The Fugitive's FOURby4 suspension ensures that it looks every bit the Knolly that it is. Then again, it's also much swoopier than their previous frames, which is mostly down to more attention put towards the industrial design. ''I've actually put 100-grams of weight on this bike to make it look better,'' Noel said to me earlier this year, an admission that I'd doubt you'd hear from many other company bosses.

Knolly hasn't ever been known for producing fly-weight machines, so the 7.1lb frame weight (with a Fox DPS shock) isn't unacceptable for a bike that's destined for a rough and tumble life in the dirt. You can expect complete bike weights around the 30lb mark, and my test rig came in at 31lb 4oz.


Geometry & Sizing

Knolly Fugitive


Suspension Design

The most recognizable feature of all of Knolly's machines has to be their FOURby4 rear-suspension design that usually nets one or two ''What's with the extra links?'' comments at the trailhead. Buckley would argue that they're far from being ''extra,'' though, with this scooped right from their website: ''It allows us to decouple the performance aspects of the rear suspension, which means we can fine-tune each bike to match its intended purpose. Put simply - the lower linkage controls the rear wheel axle path, and the upper linkage controls the shock progression.''

There have been some tweaks to the new bike, too, mainly a nip more anti-squat to improve its on-power performance. That's not a phrase that Buckley is a big fan of, though: ''Yeah, it's got more anti-squat, but that's not a term I like. I think it's more complicated than that. Yeah, it has the best pedaling dynamics, but it still maintains traction.''

Having spent loads of time on various Knollys over the years, I'd agree that traction has always been their calling card. While they're not the most racy-feeling machines out there, it's made most of their bikes incredibly adept technical climbers.
Build Kit
Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $6540
Travel 120
Rear Shock Fox Float
Fork Fox 36 Factory Float Grip2
Cassette SRAM Eagle X01
Crankarms Sram XO1 Carbon DUB SB+, 175mm, 30T X-Sync
Chainguide OneUp
Bottom Bracket Race Face
Rear Derailleur SRAM Eagle X01
Chain SRAM
Shifter Pods SRAM Eagle X01
Handlebar Race Face Next Carbon 35, 20MM rise 760mm
Stem Raceface Turbine R, 35 clamp, 50mm
Grips Chromag Basis
Brakes Sram Guide RSC
Wheelset Industry Nine Trail-S, Hydra, 15x110 front, 12x157 rear
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR 2.3'' 3C MaxxTerra 60tpi EXO TR
Seat Chromag Lynx DT
Seatpost RockShox Reverb
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



RIDING THE
FUGITIVE



Test Bike Setup

The bike's Fox suspension is a common sight on the trails these days, and the Fugitive doesn't call for anything strange when it comes to setting it up. I started at the recommended 30-percent sag number out back and, aside from some tinkering just to see what'd happen, I ended up being quite happy with that number. Sag isn't a metric I use when setting up forks, though, and the 36 was set a touch firmer than average to deal with everything Squamish, BC, had to throw at it.

At 5'10'' I could be happy with the medium's 450mm reach as it's close to the same as my strange Giant Trance, but the large bike's 477mm number is more in-line with how a lot of riders are thinking these days, so I ended up going that longer route this time around. Likewise, there are two choices at the geometry-adjusting lower shock mount: slack, which is where I had it, or not-even-labeled because the bolt probably won't ever go here. The former gives you a 65.75-degree front-end, and the steeper option takes it to 66.5-degrees. Those numbers are with a 140mm fork; the 150mm fork I was running slackens things by approximately .5 degrees in either setting.




n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 38
Height: 5'10''
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


Knolly emphasizes traction and comfort over pure speed. It works.


Climbing

A bike like the Fugitive, with 120mm of travel, a sturdy trail-oriented build kit, and a go-anywhere sort of vibe to it, has to be something that you don't mind spending a hell of a lot of time pedaling around. It might even have to pretend to be an all-mountain rig now and then, too, especially given that my test rig showed up with a 150mm-travel Fox 36, a spec option that Knolly's customers often choose for the Canadian company's trail bike. That paints a picture of how Knolly intends their first 29er to be ridden, but being able to tackle a rowdy descent doesn't mean it needs to be a pain in the ass on the way there.

So, does the Fugitive climb like a 120mm-travel trail bike, or does it have more in common with an all-mountain rig?

It's somewhere in the middle, it turns out. Knolly hasn't ever offered the snappiest pedaling bikes, and the Fugitive fits that mold as well. A race bike it isn't, and that wasn't ever Knolly's intentions anyway, so while it'll move along just fine under power, it's a bike that rewards someone who knows how to spin circles rather than squares. The little Fox shock has a three-position pedal-assist switch that lets you tune the 'Open' mode's action, and I can see those who spend their time climbing fire-roads making use of the blue lever.
It might not be the most efficient design out there, but it supplies loads of traction.

The flipside to the active suspension is plenty of traction and, most noticeable because of the small amount of travel, a forgiving feel when you need to mow straight through an uphill section of rough trail. Just stay seated, keep pedaling, and look at where you want to go. It feels like the active suspension lets it carry more speed, or at least be less bothered, by such things. Handling is middle of the road; it's not a tack-sharp technical climber, but you also won't be able to blame the bike if you have to dab or reach out to a tree.

One thing to mention is the seat tube that sits well forward of the bottom bracket but is angled back to have the seat end up where it should. I have long legs that call for a relatively high seat, which means that it was a touch farther behind the bottom bracket that I'd prefer. On the flip side, because it slides forward when you fully lower the seat, it also never gets in the way on the descents.

Knolly's new Fugitive isn't the type of machine that makes climbs disappear, and it's not made to be the lightest or sportiest, but it'll get you to where you're going and feel sturdy as hell while doing it. Those best suited to the Fugitive might be described in the same way.


The Fugitive loves a cheeky manual or trail bike-sized gap.


Descending

You know what I love about Knolly's bikes? They're always an interesting blend of characteristics that you usually don't see together, and the Fugitive is no different. The bike also sports much more new-school numbers that Knolly has employed in the past, but the Fugitive still feels every bit the Knolly that it is when the trail heads downward.

Handling first, which is on the nimble side of the spectrum, even when the Fugitive is in its slackest position. While I wouldn't call it nervous, it's a bike that can change direction on a dime, a trait that makes it quite the machine in the slow to mid-speed jank that usually laughs at your efforts to hold any momentum. The blue bike can easily dart around those boulders and roots that need to be bypassed, and it's an easy thing to get off the ground when you need to go over them instead of around them.


It's those awkward, not quite downhill but also not quite flat bits of the trail is where the Knolly can really haul ass, especially with its active suspension that lets you stay seated if that's how you want to do it. It's in those settings that the 120mm-travel, part down-country, part all-mountain Knolly can leave squishier bikes in its dust.

The bike's 150mm-travel Fox 36 fork makes for a 30mm difference between each end, which is more than I'd prefer, but Knolly says that this combo is one of their most-sold spec options so what do I know. What I do know, however, is that up-forking a bike doesn't mean that said bike is automatically more capable. The Fugitive feels supremely flex-free and solid compared to other 120mm rigs I've been on, but you'll be reminded that a long-stroke fork does not an all-mountain bike make. The positive spin would be to say that the blue Knolly rewards a rider with finesse and foresight rather than someone with a leap and pray mindset, as the Fugitive is a 120mm bike no matter what fork is bolted to the front of it.
This is one hell of a fun bike in the corners, though, with a sort of energy that long-travel machines just can't match. It literally felt like it was jumping out of some of the tighter berms and bends, and it'll take only a handful of those moments before you realize what this whole short-travel movement is all about.

The trick, though, is to make a 120mm bike that doesn't feel like a warmed-over cross-country rig, and that's exactly what Knolly has done with the Fugitive. You'll note exactly that in rough, chopped out corners where the blue bike tracks the ground better than machines with similar amounts of rear-wheel travel, and the bomb-proof ride encourages some foot-out sliding as per required. And it's always required.


The Fox 36, with its Grip2 internals, performed as we've come to expect; it was trouble-free and is my favorite damper out there right now. It's a lot of fork for the Fugitive, and I'd probably go with less travel up front if I spec'd my version of the bike, but it was also appreciated here in Squamish where things are steep and steeper. The little Fox shock did well, too, and I could run 30-percent sag to get full travel when I should, but without hitting the end of the stroke too often.

That's tricker than you might think with modern short-travel bikes that need to squeeze in being supple on top, supportive in the middle, and ramp-up at the end, all with just 120mm. Get it wrong and it'll bottom out its stroke more often than a teenage boy with a lock on his bedroom door, but Knolly got it right.



Ibis Ripley Photo by Dane Perras
Unno Dash review
The new Ibis Ripley and Unno's Dash both fit into the same trail bike category.

How does it compare?

It might have 10mm more travel out back and cost a hell of a lot more, but Unno's 130mm-travel Dash is designed to be a do-all-the-things trail bike, just like the Fugitive. On the singletrack, the blacked-out Unno is more of a poppy play machine, but its Öhlins-controlled rear-suspension is also much less forgiving than what the Knolly offers, despite the latter having a bit less travel on tap. The Knolly is a better technical climber, too. I'd pick the Fugitive if I were into all-day adventures, but I'd choose the Unno if my rides were more about smashing corners and sessioning jumps and fun lines.

The other obvious comparison is to Ibis' new Ripley, a bike that I've been putting a ton of time on lately. It crushes the Knolly when talking about efficiency, and that, along with the lower weight (it's a much more expensive build), means that I'd reach for the Ibis when I want to cover some ground. The Ripley can match the Fugitive in the fun stuff as well, so it might come down to how much you want to spend and whether you lean towards aluminum or carbon.



Technical Report

RockShox Reverb: All of the Reverbs I've used over the past few years have been trouble-free, but the one on the Fugitive started to get a bit rough and slow by the time I was done testing the bike. It was still going up and down, though, but needed some love after months and months of use.

Calf Rub: Knolly's FOURby4 suspension is instantly recognizable, and the latest version used on the Fugitive is their cleanest looking yet. That said, I found that my calves would sometimes rub on top links and rocker arm. It was just a gentle brush now and then, but certainly worth noting. Maybe my calves are too big?

Industry Nine Trail-S Wheelset: They're not carbon or flashy, but they held up very well. And have you heard their new Hydra hub? With .52 degrees between engagement points thanks to a 115-tooth drive ring with six pawls working in six phases, they're very loud and buzzy sounding. I loved the music, but a few people I ride with mentioned that it's not their thing.



Pros

+ Extremely stout-feeling 120mm bike
+ Active suspension means comfort and traction
+ More agile than an all-mountain bike, more solid than a trail bike
Cons

- A bit of calf rub on the suspension linkage
- Active suspension means that you might use the pedal assist
- On the heavy side for a 120mm bike.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesWith the ability to do all sorts of things quite well, and be configured how you see fit, the Fugitive is a difficult bike to categorize. Part sturdy all-mountain machine, part nimble down-country rig, it's a bike for someone who doesn't think twice about that all-day epic that covers some serious terrain. Larger, heavier riders, or anyone that's hard on their gear should put it on their short-list, too. Mike Levy





