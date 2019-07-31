Review: 2019 Kona Operator CR - An Adaptable & Sturdy DH Machine

Jul 31, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Kona Operator CR

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


When Kona announced the latest version of their Operator downhill bike there was a refreshing lack of hype accompanying the news. At a time when it felt like other companies were tripping over themselves to get a 29” wheeled downhill bike onto the market, Kona quietly rolled out the new Operator, which was compatible with both 29 and 27.5” wheels.

It its 29” guise the bike has 195mm of rear travel that's paired with a 190mm RockShox BoXXer World Cup up front. The front triangle, oversized rocker link, and seatstays are all carbon, while the chainstays are aluminum. There are only two sizes – medium and large – but the reach can be adjusted by 10mm on each bike, which should help it fit a slightly wider range of rider heights.
Operator 29 CR Details

• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" compatible)
• Travel: 195mm rear / 190mm front
• Carbon frame, aluminum chainstays
• 62-degree head angle
• 425 or 440mm chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M
• Price: $5,999 USD, $3,299 USD
• Weight: 37 lb (size large, actual)
www.konaworld.com

There's just one complete Operator CR model, which retails for $5,999 USD. That bike is configured as a 29er and comes with Mavic 630 rims laced to Formula hubs, a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RC World Cup, SRAM Code R brakes, and a SRAM GX DH 7-speed drivetrain. It's worth noting that the bike pictured here has a different set of cranks than the stock configuration – those should be SRAM's aluminum Descendant DH crank.

There's also a frame-only option for $3,299 USD for riders who want to go the custom route, and Kona does still have the aluminum 27.5” Operator in their lineup.

bigquotesKona bill the Operator 29 as a downhill race bike, and it's certainly up to that task, but even with those big wheels it hasn't lost the bike park-friendly nature of the previous version. Mike Kazimer



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take






Construction and Features

The Operator's carbon frame looks like it was built to take a serious beating, and even from a distance it's clear this isn't a spindly featherweight. Just look at that rocker link – is proportions are almost comical, and the headtube junction is heavily reinforced as well.

Fork bumpers are bolted onto each side of the headtube, where they also serve as cable guides for the externally routed rear brake line. The derailleur housing mainly lives inside the frame, other than a couple of spots where it emerges near the seatstays. One feature that seems like overkill is the addition of another bolt to make sure the pivots don't come loose. I understand the concept, but it makes it inconvenient if you want to do a bolt check, and it seems sort of like a low-budget version of the expanding collet design used by other companies.


The Operator's frame is extremely adaptable, with a wide range of possible configurations. A flip-chip on the seatstays is used to adjust the frame to accommodate either 27” or 27.5” wheels, and the chainstay length can be set at either 425 or 440mm by moving the rear axle and brake caliper position no matter what size wheel is being run.

In addition to the chainstay length adjustment, the frame's reach can be increased by 10mm by flipping the headset cups around. Those cups sit in the frame just like the bearings of an internal headset would, so flipping them around is a quick procedure; you don't even need to remove the fork all the way. That's one of the nice features of this frame - there aren't any special tools, brake adaptors, or derailleur hangers required to make geometry changes. Everything can easily be accomplished with a set of Allen wrenches, which makes experimenting a much less daunting task.




Geometry & Sizing

The Operator's head tube angle sits at a slack 62-degrees and, as mentioned previously, the chainstay length can be set at a moderate 440 degrees, or a very short 425mm. That 425mm position does reduce the amount of clearance between the tire and the front of the swingarm, so it's probably not the ideal setting for muddy days.

The reach can be set at either 435 or 445mm for a size medium, and at 460 or 470mm for a size large. Those figures are similar to a number of other modern DH bikes, but taller or shorter riders could find themselves out of luck due to the fact that there are only two sizes available.




Suspension Design

The Operator CR uses Kona's 'Beamer Independent Suspension,' their take on a link-driven single pivot. The leverage ratio changes slightly depending on the wheelsize and chainstay length, but overall it's a progressive curve, with a change of around 21%, a number that's well suited to a coil shock. The anti-squat number is around 90% at sag, which should help keep the bike from feeling too wallowy if you need to throw in some pedal strokes on a smoother section of trail. Anti-rise sits between 80 and 100% for the majority of the Operator's travel.


Kona Operator
Leverage ratio.
Kona Operator
Anti-squat.

Kona Operator
Anti-rise
Kona Operator
Axle path.


Specifications
Price $5999
Travel 195mm
Rear Shock RockShox Boxxer WC Charger 2 DebonAir
Fork RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RC Trunnion
Headset FSA Orbit C No.8 ACB
Cassette SRAM PG720 11-25t 7spd
Crankarms SRAM Descendant DH
Chainguide MRP SXg
Chain SRAM PC1110
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX DH
Shifter Pods SRAM GX DH
Handlebar RaceFace Atlas 35mm
Stem RaceFace Atlas DM 35mm
Grips Kona Key Grip
Brakes SRAM Code R
Hubs Formula
Rim Mavic EX630
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF DH TR 3C 29x2.5
Seat WTB Volt Race
Seatpost Kona OB 31.6mm
Compare to other DH Bikes








RIDING THE
Operator 29



Test Bike Setup

I didn't have any trouble getting the Operator's suspension dialed in, and my final settings didn't deviate too far from RockShox's recommendations.

My setup for the BoXXer World Cup was +11 rebound, +6 LSC, +2 HSC (all from full open), with one token and the pressure set at 115psi. For the Super Deluxe coil shock, I used a 400lb spring, which gave me around 25% sag and ran it with three additional clicks of LSC from full open. I could have probably dropped down another spring rate if I wanted more compliance, but this setup worked well for the higher speed, hardpacked bike park trails where I spent much of the test period.

Testing took place in the Whistler Bike Park, where conditions ranged from wet and muddy to dry and dusty depending on the day.




Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Riding

The Operator isn't the absolute lightest bike in this category, but that bit of extra heft does give it a very solid, ready-for-anything feel – there's no chance of confusing it for an overgrown enduro bike. The frame, and especially the rear end, is quite stiff, but Kona has managed to keep it from feeling overly harsh. It's a muted stiffness, like the difference between an aluminum baseball bat and a wooden one – smack a ball with an aluminum bat and you can feel the vibrations radiate through your bones, while with the wooden bat absorbs more of that sting.

My preferred geometry setting was with the headset cups in the forward position, which gives the bike 470mm of reach, and with the chainstays set at 440mm. Those numbers mirror some of my favorite enduro and trail bikes, which made it very easy to get used to the Operator's handling. I'd actually like to see that 440mm position be the short setting, and have the option to go to 450mm for even more high-speed stability. Short chainstays have their place, but on a bike like this, I don't think the shorter position will see much use.


Kona bill the Operator 29 as a downhill race bike, and it's certainly up to that task, but even with those big wheels it hasn't lost the bike park friendly nature of the previous Operator, and it felt right at home on Whistler's classic jump lines like A-Line and Dirt Merchant. The rear suspension provides plenty of support for pumping over rollers and pushing into turns, with just the right amount of pop to really loft off the lift of a jump. If you do need to toss in a couple of pedal strokes, the amount of suspension movement isn't excessive - that 190mm of travel is very well controlled.

The Operator sits nicely into its travel on steeper terrain, and it's easy to tell what the rear wheel is doing. It doesn't erase rougher sections of track the same way a bike like the Commencal Supreme DH 29 does, likely due to the Operator's higher anti-rise number and less rearward axle path, but the bike felt planted and balanced in the steeps, with plenty of traction at all speeds.




Kona Operator

Santa Cruz V10 29 Clint Trahan photo

How does it compare? Kona Operator CR vs. Santa Cruz V10 29


The geometry variations between the Operator CR and the Santa Cruz V10 29 aren't drastic, but they do make a difference. The V10 has a slightly steeper head angle, longer chainstays, and is available in three sizes, while there are only two sizes for the Operator. Add in the fact that the V10 uses a VPP suspension layout and has 215mm of travel, vs. the Operator's linkage-driven single pivot and 195mm of travel and you have two bikes with very distinct personalities.

On the trail, the V10 feels more like a race bike – it felt like an invisible hand was pushing on my back, urging me to go faster and faster. The Operator doesn't have that same sense of urgency; it can certainly go fast, but if felt like it took more effort to really get it up to speed. Strava's not the most reliable witness, but my fastest times occurred when I was on the V10.

Both bikes can handle bigger hits without blowing through their travel, but the V10's extra millimeters of squish come in handy when a line choice doesn't go exactly as planned.

As far as pricing goes, the V10 frame-only price is $400 more than the Operator 29, which is with a Fox DHX2 shock versus the Operator's RockShox Super Deluxe Coil.




Technical Report


Maxxis DHF Tires: What's better than one Minion DHF tire? How about two of them? The dual DHF combo isn't as common as running a DHR II in the rear, but it's an excellent pairing and works well in nearly every condition short of really deep mud.

Mavic 630 rims / Formula hubs: The Mavic 630 rims survived everything I subjected them to with only a couple minor dents, but the rear Formula hub did start making some concerning noises part way through the test period. It turns out that the pawls were in need of a good cleaning and some light grease to keep them from sticking, but there weren't any issues after that.

SRAM Code R brakes: There are brakes that offer more outright power than the Codes, but it's the blend of modulation and usable power that makes these a very fitting set of DH bikes stoppers. However, if this were my personal bike I'd figure out a way to get the Code RSC levers instead. The Code R levers use a bushing rather than a cartridge bearing at the pivot, and it didn't take long before they developed some vertical play.





Is this the bike for you?

It's easy to automatically categorize 29” wheeled downhill bikes as being for racing only, but that's a misnomer – just because a bike has bigger wheels doesn't mean it's only rideable between the tape. If anything, the bigger wheels help smooth out brake bumps, which saves your hands and makes it possible to get in more laps before fatigue fully sets in. At the end of the day, it's all a matter of personal preference, but there's no reason not to consider a 29” downhill bike even if you never plan on racing.



Pros

+ Very solid, battle-ready feel
+ Can pull double duty as a race and park bike

Cons

- Limited size range
- On the heavier side for a carbon frame



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Operator 29 was designed with racing in mind, but it's no one-trick pony – it's just as adept at knocking out bike park laps or big days of shuttling. The limited size range does exclude riders on the taller and shorter ends of the spectrum, but other than that the Operator is a versatile and tough downhill rig that doesn't leave out the most important part of the equation – fun. Mike Kazimer








Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews DH Bikes Kona Kona Operator


7 Comments

  • + 1
 @mikekazimer Kona bikes always remind me of how awesome things were back when when your entire income was disposable and your near top-of-the-line bike was still a piece of shit but it mattered less because you had no mortgage and minus work and hangovers near infinite time to ride so could huck whatever you wanted with little consequence.

Please review a mid 2000's Stinky, Bighit, Faith or similar so we can see if bikes have really come that far or if we're just old.
  • + 1
 When I began my mtb obsession 15 odd years ago I probably was saying "they'll never make a 29er dh bike", oh how I was wrong.
Still love my 26er Gambler, but keep up the nice work Kona.
  • + 0
 Flip chip and adjustable stays are great but I'd just prefer manufacturers to bring out bikes designed and dedicated to a wheel size. It can't be better than having a specific frame purposely made for a set wheel size. It's manufacturers sitting on the fence and selling the gimmicks as if they are better.
  • + 4
 Have some sympathy though - imagine trying to design this thing a year or two ago and trying to go one way or the other, with the outcome being hugely damaging if you get it wrong. If it'd been me I'd have binned the 29 right off, figuring its days were done and the DH world would never accept it. I'd have lost my job...
  • + 1
 "It can't be better...." is your argument?
I need all adjustability possible so I can try and see what fits me better. CS length and BB height are easy to implement and would mean minimal increase in production costs. For people like you companies could make a setting recomandation and you can stick to that if you don't like options.
  • + 0
 Congrats for skipping S Size, such a waste ! Fugliest linkage in the game tho
  • + 1
 SM only! Tehe ;-)

Post a Comment



