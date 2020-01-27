Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike

Jan 27, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

2020 Kona Process 134 review
REVIEW
2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


The Process 134 disappeared from Kona's lineup for a couple of seasons as the bigger and burlier Process 153 models stole the spotlight, but the versatile mid-travel machine is back for 2020, with a 29” full carbon version added into the mix.

According to Kona, the much-heralded Process 111 was the inspiration for the new 134. The 111 developed a cult-like following due to its excellent handling, and Kona decided to try and catch lightning in a bottle a second time when they set out to update the 134.

In total, there are six new Process 134 models – two with 29” wheels and carbon frames, two with 29” wheels and aluminum frames, and finally, two with 27.5” wheels and aluminum frames. All of the models have 134mm of rear travel and a 140mm fork.
Process 134 CR/DL 29 Details

• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" options available)
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 134mm rear / 140mm front
• 66-degree head angle
• 427mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear axle spacing
• Price as shown: $5,999 USD
• Frame and shock only: $3,299 USD
• Weight: 30.6 lb (size large, as shown)
www.konaworld.com

It's the top-tier CR/DL 29 model that's tested here, which is spec'd with a SRAM X01 12-speed drivetrain, G2 RSC brakes, a 140mm RockShox Pike Ultimate fork, SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock, and Maxxis Minion DHF tires for $5,999 USD.


bigquotesThe 134 has a nice zippiness to it no matter what direction the trail is pointing – it feels like a true trail bike, as opposed to a slightly watered down enduro sled. Mike Kazimer



Kona Process 153 review


2020 Kona Process 134 review

Construction and Features

The Process 134's frame is carbon from tip to tail, including the rocker link. It ticks all the boxes when it comes to modern amenities – there's internal cable routing, room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, generous frame protection, room for up to a 2.5" rear tire, and a seat tube height that makes it possible to run longer travel dropper posts.



2020 Kona Process 134 review
That chainstay protector works well - the Process 134 is a very quiet bike.
2020 Kona Process 134 review
This is the first full-carbon frame in the Process lineup.



Kona Process 134

Geometry & Sizing

The Process 134's geometry numbers are more contemporary than crazy, with a 475mm reach for a size large, a 66-degree head tube angle, and a 76.3-degree seat tube angle. The chainstay length is a relatively short 427mm.

Interestingly, Kona went with a 51mm offset fork after trying various options with their test riders, a departure from the reduced offset trend that's swept through the mountain bike world over the last season or two.



Kona Process 134 review

Suspension Design

The Process 134 uses Kona's Beamer suspension layout, which is a link-driven single pivot. The 134 has a slightly more progressive suspension curve than the Process 153 in order to prevent it from using its travel too quickly - there's an 11% leverage rate change in the last two-thirds its travel, versus an 8% change on the Process 153. One volume spacers is the stock configuration, which leaves room in both directions for fine-tuning the amount of end-stroke ramp up.

The main pivot sits in a more forward location than the 153 in order to keep the amount of anti-squat more consistent throughout the travel. As the chart illustrates, the amount of anti-squat sits just above 100% at sag, and then gradually drops down as the shock goes deeper into its travel.

Kona Process 134

Kona Process 134


Specifications
Price $5999
Travel 134mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Fork RockShox Pike Ultimate / 140mm
Headset FSA Orbit 1.5 E ZS
Cassette SRAM XO1 Eagle
Crankarms SRAM XO1 Eagle
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO1 Eagle
Chain SRAM GX-Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM XO1 Eagle 12-Speed
Handlebar Kona XC/BC 35mm Bar
Stem XC/BC 35 Stem
Grips Kona Lock-on Key Grip
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Hubs DT Swiss 370
Spokes Stainless Black 14g
Rim WTB KOM Light i30 TCS 29”
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF EXO TR 3C 29x2.5" F / 2.3" R
Seat WTB Volt Pro
Seatpost RockShox Reverb w/1x Remote Lever 31.6mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




2020 Kona Process 134 review




Kona Process 153 review
RIDING THE
PROCESS 134 29



Test Bike Setup

Suspension setup up on the 134 was relatively simple, and it didn't take long for me to find my happy place with the RockShox Pike fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock.

After a couple of rides, I did end up adding in one more volume spacer to the shock, bringing the total up to two. That delivered the extra support I was looking for, and I kept that set up for the remainder of the test period. I set the shock up with 30% sag and 5 clicks of LSC from full open.

Up front, I set up the Pike with 88 psi, the high-speed compression at 2 clicks from closed, and the low-speed compression at 10 clicks from closed.

Testing took place in Bellingham, Washington, during the transition from fall into winter, which meant that trail conditions ranged from hero dirt to extra-soggy and slimy.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

Kona Process 153 review


Climbing

The 134 has a nice zippiness to it no matter what direction the trail is pointing – it feels like a trail bike, as opposed to a slightly watered down enduro sled. That trait helps keep it entertaining on trails that don't plunge straight down the fall line, and if your local trails are full of punchy, technical climbs the Process 134 could be the key to unlocking those tricky sections that require a little bit of luck and maybe some trials moves to clean.

The shock has a two-position lever, but I ran it in the open setting the vast majority of the time - by adding a few clicks of low-speed compression I was able to find a nice balance of support and traction. There's a locked out position if you need it, but I was content leaving that lever alone, even on smooth fire roads.

Stomp on the pedals and the Process 134 will accelerate without getting bogged down, which helps for those out of the saddle power moves. However, the seated climbing position was a little slacker than I would have liked – the effective seat angle is 76.3 degrees, but the actual seat angle is somewhere around 68-degrees. That seated pedaling position, combined with the shorter chainstays, meant I often found myself standing up out of the saddle or perched on the very front of the seat in order to maintain traction. I had to make a conscious effort to keep the front-end weighted, as opposed to being able to relax, sit, and spin my way through steeper climbs.


Kona Process 153 review


Descending

The energetic nature that the 134 exhibited on the climbs carries over to the descents, where it's happiest snapping through corners and being ridden on the back wheel whenever possible. Those short chainstays make manuals and wheelies a cinch, although there is a tradeoff for that easy maneuverability – the Process lacks the unflappable stability of something slacker and longer when faced with really steep terrain and at higher speeds. It's more of a play bike, a machine for jibbing and interpreting the trail in a creative manner, rather than an all-out speed demon that's only satisfied by being pointed straight down the fall line.

The Process 134 is an absolute blast on tight sequential turns - line up a few nice berms in front of it and it'll rocket through them with ease. The short back end is easy to set adrift and then bring back in line, and while that may not be the fastest way down the trail, it sure is fun. I did find myself wondering what adding an extra 10-15 millimeters of length to the chainstays would do to the 134's descending capabilities. We're starting to see more bikes emerge that allow riders at least some chainstay adjustment - Kona's own Connor Fearon was spotted aboard a Process 153 that had adjustable chainstay length last year, and I'd love to see that feature make its way to this bike.

The Process is a lively bike, but it also feels reassuringly solid – I never experienced any unwanted flex or strange behavior, even when hitting drops and riding in terrain that was likely a little more than it was designed for. Once I added an additional volume spacer to the Super Deluxe shock there was enough bottom-out resistance to deal with bigger hits, and plenty of support for pumping the terrain, popping off a lip, or tossing in a couple of pedal strokes in between features. The tune on the shock felt well-matched to the bike, with enough sensitivity to take the edge off of chattery sections of trail, and a calm and controlled response to bigger impacts.


2020 Kona Process 134 Review
Kona Process 134 29

Norco Optic C2 review Photo by Trevor Lyden
Norco Optic

How does it compare?

The Process 134 and the Norco Optic were both developed in roughly the same geographic location, which makes it even more interesting to look at the two company's interpretations of a modern trail bike.

Both bikes are spec'd with a 140mm fork, but the Optic has a bit less rear travel – 125mm vs. the Process' 134mm. When it comes to geometry, the Optic is the longer and slacker of the two. The reach numbers are relatively close, but the Optic has a 65-degree head tube angle, and longer chainstays on all but the smallest size. Norco gets a bonus point for the fact that they alter the rear-center length depending on the size – the back-end of the bike gets longer as the front end grows. On the Process, the chainstay length is 427mm no matter if the reach is 425 or 510mm.

I preferred the climbing position of the Optic over the Process – the Optic's actual seat tube angle is a few degrees steeper than the Kona's, which, combined with the slightly longer chainstays, made me feel more centered over the pedals.

The 134 has the edge when it comes to maintaining sharp, snappy handling at slower speeds – the Optic feels a little more subdued in mellower terrain. It's still very easy to maneuver, but there's a calmness to it compared to the Process' almost-frenetic eagerness to dart around tight turns.

Unless you're doing back-to-back laps, the difference in rear-travel between the two bikes isn't all that noticeable when descending, but the geometry differences are. They're both extremely versatile, but the Optic's extra length and slacker head angle helped keep it more composed at higher speeds and in steeper terrain – the Process felt a little pointier, and I had to pay more attention to my line choice.

As far as price goes, the Optic's aluminum chainstays gives it a significantly lower frame-only price - $2,299 vs. $3,299. The pricing difference translates to the complete builds as well. The Process 134 DL and the Optic C1 are the same price, but the C1 gets niceties like a carbon bar and DT 350 hubs.



2020 Kona Process 134 review
Kona Process 134

Technical Report


DT Swiss 370 hubs: On a bike at this price point I would have preferred to see DT's 350 hubs, which use their tried-and-true (and upgradeable) star ratchet design rather than the three-pawl design used in the 370.

34-tooth chainring: A 34-tooth chainring isn't completely out of place on a bike like this, and it worked fine for me, but I have a feeling than many riders would be better served by a 32- or 30-tooth ring in order to have an even easier climbing gear. Yes, swapping a chainring is easy, but not needing to swap it out in the first place is even easier.

Maxxis Minions DHF tires: The fact that proper tires are becoming the norm for trail bikes makes me happy. It's hard to go wrong with a set of Minions, and while the dual-DHF combo isn't quite as common as running a DHR II in the rear, it's a little faster rolling and very easy to get along with.

Guide G2 brakes: I ended up installing a set of metallic brake pads and a 200mm rear rotor in order to get the most braking power possible out of the G2's. That made a noticeable improvement, especially in wet conditions, although I'm still partial to Codes, even on a shorter travel bike like this.

RockShox Pike Ultimate: The Pike has settled nicely into its role as a capable option for short- to mid-travel trail bikes. After my initial setup, I didn't need to fuss with the fork at all, and I have zero complaints about its performance out on the trail.

Kona Process 153 review


Pros

+ Lively and energetic handling
+ Very easy to wheelie and manual
+ Loves tight turns

Cons

- Short chainstays have drawbacks at higher speeds
- Actual seat tube angle isn't that steep
- A few parts don't seem to match up with the price




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesKona could have gone all-out and made the Process 134 as long and slack as possible, but they didn't, and that exercise of restraint has resulted in an energetic bike that's going to be well suited to a wide range of riders and riding zones. Not everyone has access to big mountains and ridiculously steep trails, which means that a sharper handling, easy to maneuver trail bike like the 134 is exactly the way to go. Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Kona Kona Process


