Review: Kona's Fresh Hei Hei Can Make Cross-Country Fun - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 14, 2020
by Mike Levy  

Kona Hei Hei
REVIEW
KONA HEI HEI
CR DL


WORDS: Mike Levy
ACTION PHOTOS: Dane Perras




I've been mispronouncing this bike's name for more than two decades now, and in that time it's been everything from a US-made titanium hardtail back in '98 to a race-focused, full-suspension cross-country rig in more recent years. All-new for 2020, the latest Hei Hei CR (say "hay hay") is a 120mm-travel cross-country-ish 29er that's intended to excel on both a technical course and a technical trail. Kona calls it a "Mid-travel cross-country bike designed for speed and fun,'' which is a funny way to pronounce down-country, but whatever.

There are only two versions of the new Hei Hei CR, and I've been riding the top of the line, gorgeously green CR DL model that goes for $5,999 USD. Spending $4,499 will get you the standard CR, or you can pick up the wildly colored frame for $3,099 USD.
Hei Hei CR Details

• Intended use: Cross-country
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear-wheel travel: 120mm
• Fork travel: 120mm
• Head angle: 67.5-degrees
• Reach: 465mm (lrg)
• Sizes: Sm, med, lrg (tested), xlrg
• Frame material: Carbon fiber
• Weight: 26.8 lb / 12.2 kg (as pictured)
• MSRP: $5,999 USD
• More info: www.konaworld.com

The new Hei Hei CR is carbon fiber from head tube to dropout, but Kona has kept the 100mm-travel version around in the form of a single aluminum-framed model.


Contents

Introduction
The Details
Suspension Design
Geometry
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Comparing Bikes
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take

Kona Hei Hei
The Hei Hei name has been in Kona's catalog since 1998 when it was a US-made titanium hardtail. I'd love to have one of those on the wall.




Kona Hei Hei
The Hei Hei frame looks ready for your cross-country ride and then some.


The Details

If you're familiar with Kona's stout-looking Process range, you're probably picking up the same vibes from their new Hei Hei CR frame. It might be a cross-country bike of some kind, but the frame appears to be ready for that and a little more. Relatively large pivots are used everywhere, minus at the axle where there isn't a pivot at all, and even the one-piece carbon rocker link looks like it belongs on something with another 30mm of squish.

The previous Hei Hei employed a compact, single-pivot suspension layout that saw its tiny shock compressed from above via an even tinier link to deliver 100mm of travel. Nothing was wrong with it, but there was also no way to squeeze in a second bottle cage mount on the seat tube... Unless the shock was moved to the underside of the top tube. Boom, now there's just enough room for two bottles inside the front triangle, not to mention a bump up to 120mm of rear-wheel travel.

Massive box-section chainstays should keep everything pointing the same direction, while low and wide seatstays provide engineered flex in the absence of an axle pivot.


Kona Hei Hei
Cables go in up here...
Kona Hei Hei
And come out back here. It looks a bit weird, but it works.

Kona Hei Hei
The carbon fiber rocker link compresses a RockShox shock.
Kona Hei Hei
Big bearings and ISCG tabs.


All the lines run inside the frame, until the shift and rear brake exit from each side of the seat tube before snaking into the bottom of the seatstays. It works just fine, but it looks kinda odd, doesn't it? There are no threads in the bottom bracket shell, but you will find a set of ISCG tabs around it, and rubber guards protect the chainstay and underside of the down tube.


Kona Hei Hei
The single-pivot rear-suspension design delivers 120mm of travel.

Suspension

With the exception of the Magic Link (someone at Kona is upset I just brought that up), Kona's full-suspension bikes have always been relatively straightforward, easy to understand machines. The same could be said about the new Hei Hei CR as well. It delivers 120mm of rear-wheel travel via an in-line air shock and, in lieu of sealed bearings and all the associated hardware at an axle pivot, Kona saved some weight and complexity by using seatstays that are designed to flex.

Did you spot the unused opening just ahead of the forward shock mount? That means that the new Hei Hei CR was designed to accept a remote lockout, although there isn't currently a model with that setup.

Graphs!


Geometry

While some brands are getting pretty roomy up front, Kona is a bit more modest about their size large, with a relatively compact 465mm reach. A medium is at 440mm, while the extra-large Hei Hei jumps to 500mm, which certainly does make choosing the ideal size for yourself easier.

The important angles are 67.5-degrees and 75-degrees, with the first number definitely a bit steeper than some of the new cross-country-ish bikes out there. Lastly, 430mm chainstays are used across the range.





Kona Hei Hei review Photo by Dane Perras
RIDING THE
Hei Hei

Test Bike Setup

After tinkering around with different shock pressures in order to have the sag between 20 and 35-percent, I ended up preferring a number closer to the former than the latter. The Hei Hei's suspension isn't too active for its intentions, but it does have a deep feel to it that's not common in this cross-country-ish segment. 185 psi gave me my preferred 25-percent sag number. I'm pretty familiar with the 120mm-travel Pike at this point, so it took all of five minuted to get it sorted.

Kona spec'd the Hei Hei with a few cross-country-focused components that we don't often see here on Pinkbike, including a lightweight flat handlebar from Race Face and a set of Maxxis' fast-rolling, 2.25" wide Rekon tires. While I resisted the urge to put on more aggressive (but heavier) rubber, it wouldn't have been out of line given the slippery spring conditions here on Squamish's rooty trails.

n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 39
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 156 lb
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death


Kona Hei Hei review Photo by Dane Perras
While the Hei Hei never felt slow, racers might want to reach for the pedal-assist switch every now and then.

Climbing

I think of bikes like the new Hei Hei, those 120mm, sporty rigs, as cross-country bikes for the real world. A pure race bike can make you feel like Absalon on the right trails, but it can also beat the living shit out of you while punishing mistakes that your trail bike doesn't even notice. And I'm talking about going up, not even coming back down.

With quick-ish handling and suspension that keeps it stuck to the ground, the green Kona loves to scrabble its way up the kind of pitches that some of us wouldn't even bother attempting. Despite the 2.25" Maxxis Recon tires not helping the Hei Hei's efforts, especially when things were slick, the bike consistently topped out on sections that I've dabbed on a time or three in the past. I suspect that part of that is down to the deep feeling suspension; many of my post-ride notes talk about how I found myself seated and pedaling up rough singletrack instead of being out of the saddle as on other bikes. Keeping your ass planted can, of course, deliver more consistent traction, and that's exactly what felt like was happening under me.


Kona Hei Hei review Photo by Dane Perras
On-the-nose handling means that switchbacks are a breeze.


For the same reason, it's easy to see how the Hei Hei would suit those all-day monster rides that test not just your fitness, but also your taint and mental strength. Like some of you sickos out there, I love nothing more than a soul-draining, life-reaffirming, eight-hour, 10,000-foot day, and the Kona is well-suited to that type of misadventure. Long live the death march.

Sure, Kona could have been more aggressive with the Hei Hei's geometry, especially given the popularity of short-travel bikes with longer, slacker numbers. But, when you've just pedaled up something that looked unrideable, it sure feels like they made the right call. Handling-wise, the Hei Hei is more like a turn-on-a-dime, traditional cross-country rig than some of the latest short-travel bikes that sacrifice a bit on the ups to gain more capabilities on the downs.

If you're considering a Hei Hei for some racing, it'll best suit rough, physical courses where its sturdy frame and active suspension make those flimsy 100mm bikes feel overworked and under-sprung. On the other hand, if you're coming off one of those flimsy 100mm bikes, the Kona might have you reaching down for the Deluxe Ultimate's pedal-assist switch. It's not that it feels inefficient - it doesn't - but it's certainly a more active, open suspension system than one intended for full-on race efforts.

The Hei Hei doesn't quite have that fire-under-your-ass personality that a traditional race bike has, but it's also more capable and a hell of a lot more fun in the real world.
Kona Hei Hei review Photo by Dane Perras
Relatively forgiving suspension lets you smash into things that might make some other 120mm bikes flinch.


Kona Hei Hei review Photo by Dane Perras
The Hei Hei's slippery suspension gives it an advantage over short-travel race bikes when the ground is rough.


Descending

If you've ever ridden a cross-country bike down a rowdy and rocky descent at your limit, you might know that it's sometimes equal parts skill and luck. That's not the story with the Hei Hei, however; it feels more like a quick-handling trail bike than a sketchy Spandex speedster.

I've ridden more bikes in this travel bracket than I can count, but I don't think any of them offered the smoothness that comes from the Hei Hei's rear suspension and that RockShox Deluxe Ultimate shock. For having just 120mm, and running 25-percent sag rather than more, the Hei Hei is remarkably forgiving over rough ground. The middle portion of the travel, which is where you spend most of your time, smooths out roots and high-frequency feedback in a way that a bike like this shouldn't be able to - the bike just takes less out of you, especially if your trails are long and rough.


Kona Hei Hei review Photo by Dane Perras
Cross-country doesn't have to be intervals and watts all the time. When you're on the Hei Hei, the name of the game is fun.


With rear-suspension that turns chunky to smooth, there's no doubt in my mind that the Hei Hei would be quite the stage racing weapon. That said, it does feel a touch linear when the hits come fast and hard, but adding a volume-reducing spacer to the shock is all that's needed to sort that out. At the other end of the stroke, the supple action surely helps keep the Hei Hei from sliding around too much when traction is questionable.

While the Hei Hei's rear-suspension is quite forgiving, the handling feels quick and asks for only small inputs. Don't take that as it being nervous, though, because it's not that on-edge, pointy steering that traditional cross-country rigs suffer from. Instead, let's call it responsive. What it isn't is that new-school, short-travel shredder that you ride even though all your buddies are on 150mm bikes; I'm talking about the Tallboy and other options with a similar amount of travel. While the Tallboy is really just a trail bike, the Hei Hei still has enough cross-country in its DNA that I'd prefer it if my rides were equal parts fitness and fun.


Kona Hei Hei review Photo by Dane Perras
The handling is more cross-country-chill than short-travel ripper, but it works.


We have a lot of saucy trails here in Squamish, trails that a 120mm-travel bike isn't best suited to, and those are the places where the Hei Hei can feel a bit overwhelmed. Add in some steepness and the new Kona requires a focused, steady pair of hands to guide it through, but not nearly as much as a full-fledged race rig. Cross-country bikes can be exactly what you need in a lot of situations, but they can also spank you so damn hard if you're on a demanding trail and not paying attention.

The new Hei Hei isn't trying to be a rough and tumble short-travel shredder but, when it comes to cross-country bikes, it offers more room for error than most. Or, if you're like me, more room to ride your cross-country bike irresponsibly.


Technical Report

Maxxis Rekon tires: While I'll concede that the 2.25" Rekons aren't entirely out of place on a 120mm-travel fun-country bike, I feel like Kona missed a beat by not speccing something a bit meatier. At the very least, a set of 2.4" wide Rekons would add to the Hei Hei's abilities on the descents without slowing it down much on the ascents.

Race Face Next 35 handlebar: There's certainly nothing wrong with a flat handlebar, but it does give the Hei Hei that cross-country AF appearance. Don't let that fool you, though, and don't add bar-ends.

Four-piston brakes: SRAM's G2 RSC stoppers slow the bike exceptionally well, and Kona was wise to go with a 180mm front rotor that helps during sustained downhills. A two-piston brake wouldn't have been out of line on the new Kona, either, but the G2s are ready for anything.



Sea Otter 2019
Santa Cruz Tallboy review Photo by Dane Perras
I'm currently testing Spot's 115mm-travel Ryve (left), and have spent months on Santa Cruz's latest, 120mm-travel Tallboy.

How does it compare?

Travel has never defined a bike's intentions, but things are even foggier in 2020. With 120mm, the same as the Hei Hei, some might want to put Santa Cruz's Tallboy up against the Kona, which wouldn't be entirely wrong. The two feel quite different on the trail, though, with the Kona being a much quicker handling, agile machine. I'd be more likely to wiggle around some rocks and sprint up the following incline on the Hei Hei, whereas I'd probably smash blindly through the same rocks and then spin up the incline when aboard the Tallboy. Neither approach is wrong.

There's less distinction between the Kona and Spot's 115mm-travel Ryve, however, with both being quick-handling, relatively sporty bikes. The Ryve does feel like it has the legs on the Hei Hei when talking about efficiency, though, as I've yet to feel like it needs any help from its pedal-assist switch. Stay tuned for a full review of the Ryve in the near future, too.



Pros

+ Active, forgiving suspension
+ Sturdy frame and spec
+ Responsive, quick handling

Cons

- Racers may want to use the lockout
- Responsive, quick handling



Pinkbike's Take


bigquotesIf you're the type of cross-country rider who waits until you have a large bowel movement to weigh yourself, or if you have no use for a dropper post because grams, then the green Kona probably isn't for you. The Hei Hei is a cross-country bike that you can use for racing, but it's not your knife-edge race weapon. It's not your hard-charging, relaxed handling trail bike, either.

But if you want a bike to do the odd race on, or maybe even some stage racing, and plenty of all-day adventures that cover some seriously rough ground, the Hei Hei will be a good partner.

The Hei Hei is an interesting blend of cross-country and capable suspension, and it's a package that makes a lot of sense for riders who value fitness but also know that a pure race bike is a bit silly. Mike Levy





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech XC Bikes Kona Kona Hei Hei


